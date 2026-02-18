Matas Vokietaitis , C, Texas – The Longhorns have won five-straight contests, and Vokietaitis has been at the center of that streak. He has notched double-doubles in back-to-back games, and had 27 points in a win over Ole Miss. The transfer from Florida Atlantic has started every game for UT en route to career-bests of 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per clash. With Dailyn Swain stuffing the stat sheet and an experienced backcourt led by Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope , the Longhorns are putting

Get your popcorn ready for this weekend's college basketball slate, most notably the Edward Jones Capital Showcase, which features a clash of the titans in the form of No. 1 Michigan versus No. 3 Duke. The Blue Devils have perhaps the best player in the country in Cameron Boozer, while the Wolverines look like the top team overall, thus far dominating an extremely competitive and daunting Big Ten conference slate.

In a rare non-conference matchup this late in the regular season, this could be a potential future Final Four matchup. While the Wolverines will likely throw an assortment of bodies at Boozer in an effort to slow down the sensational freshman, the clash with UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, another possible first-round pick in this June's NBA Draft, will be particularly intriguing.

College Basketball Stock Report: March Madness Impact Players

Here are some other players in the headlines in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

College Basketball Stock Rising - Late-Season Emerging Stars

Matas Vokietaitis, C, Texas – The Longhorns have won five-straight contests, and Vokietaitis has been at the center of that streak. He has notched double-doubles in back-to-back games, and had 27 points in a win over Ole Miss. The transfer from Florida Atlantic has started every game for UT en route to career-bests of 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per clash. With Dailyn Swain stuffing the stat sheet and an experienced backcourt led by Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope, the Longhorns are putting themselves in position to make a run at an NCAA Tournament berth.

Acaden Lewis, G, Villanova – It was only a matter of time, but the Villanova resurgence is upon us. The freshman Lewis had arguably his best game as a Wildcat in Tuesday's OT triumph at Xavier. He tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Currently riding a six-game winning streak, Lewis is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 dimes over that span. A crucial rematch with Connecticut looms this weekend, and Lewis will be looking for a measure of redemption. The freshman shot just 1-for-13 from the field in the 75-67 loss to the Huskies on January 28th.

Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa – Stirtz has been on a tear of late for the Hawkeyes. Stirtz dropped 25 points in Tuesday's 57-52 win over Nebraska, dealing the 'Huskers just their fourth loss of the season. Stirtz has scored at least 25 points in four of the last six contests. That span includes three 30-plus point barrages. Ove those last sox outings, Stirtz is averaging 27.7 points per contest, shooting 58.5-percent from the field and 45.5-percent from three-point range. Stirtz is far from just a scorer as well, though, managing 4.6 assists per tilt to lead the squad as well. The transfer from Drake has barely missed a beat despite the step up in competition. While Iowa overall has been a tad inconsistent, Stirtz has been continually productive for the Hawkeyes.

CHECK STATUS - Players With Expanding Roles

Zayden High, F, North Carolina – The wheels may be coming off for the Tar Heels, who have dropped two of their last three contests while battling major injury concerns. First, freshman sensation Caleb Downs broke his hand against Miami. Then dominating center Henri Veesar has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. While it remains to be seen just how long Veesar will be sidelined, UNC is going to need some players to step up in order to avoid a lengthy late-season swoon. High has started the last two games for the Heels and has played exceptionally well. He has combined for 28 points and 17 rebounds over that span, giving the depleted frontcourt a much-needed boost. Veesar could return soon, but Downs could miss the next month. The uptick in playing time for High could be temporary, but he has certainly made his presence felt in the short term.

J.P. Estrella, F, Tennessee – A redshirt sophomore, Estrella missed the majority of last season with a foot injury. He played a reserve role as a freshman, and appeared to be pigeon-holed into the same role until recently, when he was inserted into the starting lineup. In seven subsequent starts, Estrella has averaged 11.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest, playing over 26 minutes per game. Unfortunately, Estrella is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Oklahoma, which could put an end to his hot streak. It remains to be seen just what is ailing Estrella at this time. He had been incredibly productive in his newfound role, so hopefully Estrella's absence is a short one.

College Basketball Stock Falling - Key Injuries This Week

Richie Saunders, G, BYU – A devastating blow for the Cougars as Saunders tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The senior was having his best collegiate season alongside freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa. Saunders was averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest prior to sustaining the injury. Kennard Davis and Aleksej Kostic will be asked to pick up the slack in place of Saunders. The Cougars went 2-6 in their previous eight games with Saunders still in the lineup, so the loss of Saunders for the year will make a potential turnaround even more difficult.

JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech – One of the top player sin the entire country, Toppin left Tuesday's loss to Arizona State with about six minutes to play after landing awkwardly on his right leg. The current severity of the injury is unknown, but Toppin was in legitimate pain and holding his right knee before exiting. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year was actually putting up even better numbers than a season ago, averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per tilt. Toppin had just come off a virtuoso performance of 31 points and 13 rebounds in a thrilling win on Valentine's Day over formerly No. 1 Arizona. Should Toppin's injury prove serious, the impact is catastrophic for a squad that had aspirations of making the Final Four. Luke Bamgboye and Josiah Moseley would likely see extra minutes if Toppin misses time.

Koa Peat, F, Arizona – Speaking of the Wildcats, they are battling some adversity of their own. Their first two losses of the season could be compounded by the future absence of Peat, suffered a lower leg strain and will be reevaluated in one week. The talented freshman has started every game for Arizona this season, doing a little bit of everything en route to averages of 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Tobe Awaka is the most likely candidate to start in place of Peat. Despite coming off the bench this season, Awaka is still nearly averaging a double-double, and started all but one game for the Wildcats just a season ago. Awaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds in last weekend's narrow loss to Texas Tech.