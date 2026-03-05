Jordan Riley , G, East Carolina – Though the team results have been lacking, Riley has proven to be an elite scorer for the Pirates as a senior. The top scorer in the conference, Riley has poured in at least 30 points in five of the last nine outings. That includes a 40-point barrage against Wichita State two weeks ago. Riley has done a stellar job getting to the charity stripe during the current hot streak, averaging 10.1 foul shots per clash. He has also posted double-doubles in two of the last four tilts. Riley

Paulius Murauskas has been the real tone-setter for the Gaels, though, managing 18.6 points, 7.7 boards and 2.2 dimes per tilt as a junior. He has increased his scoring average by over six points from a season ago. With Joshua Dent serving as the floor general, these three Gaels have taken the conference by storm. Saint Mary's has entered the Top 25, and could be a force come tourney time.

Saint Mary's has won eight-straight contests, including an 11-point triumph over rival Gonzaga. Sophomore Mikey Lewis was unstoppable, lighting up the 'Zags for 31 points. Lewis has gone from a reserve spot to a starting role this season, and has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four contests.

Saint Mary's has won eight-straight contests, including an 11-point triumph over rival Gonzaga. Sophomore Mikey Lewis was unstoppable, lighting up the 'Zags for 31 points. Lewis has gone from a reserve spot to a starting role this season, and has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four contests.

Paulius Murauskas has been the real tone-setter for the Gaels, though, managing 18.6 points, 7.7 boards and 2.2 dimes per tilt as a junior. He has increased his scoring average by over six points from a season ago. With Joshua Dent serving as the floor general, these three Gaels have taken the conference by storm. Saint Mary's has entered the Top 25, and could be a force come tourney time.

College Basketball Stock Report: March Madness Impact Players

Here are some other players making waves as we hit the best month of the year.

College Basketball Stock Rising - Top Players to Watch

Jordan Riley, G, East Carolina – Though the team results have been lacking, Riley has proven to be an elite scorer for the Pirates as a senior. The top scorer in the conference, Riley has poured in at least 30 points in five of the last nine outings. That includes a 40-point barrage against Wichita State two weeks ago. Riley has done a stellar job getting to the charity stripe during the current hot streak, averaging 10.1 foul shots per clash. He has also posted double-doubles in two of the last four tilts. Riley is making a case for consideration as American Conference Player of the Year despite ECU's 11-18 record.

Lamar Wilkerson, G, Indiana – The Hoosiers are reeling, but not because of Wilkerson. The transfer from Sam Houston State is averaging 21.3 points per game, even with the step up in competition to the Big Ten. He had 41 points against Oregon early last month, then most recently racked up 29 points in a loss to Michigan State. Wilkerson actually tallied a season-high 44 points in a rout of Penn State earlier this season. Wilkerson can really fill it up, though his standout performances ultimately may not make a difference for Indiana overall, as the Hoosiers have dropped four-straight and plummeted to 10th place in the conference.

WATCH: Stream March Madness games live on Sling.

Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville – Conwell is on his fourth school in four years, but the senior has been productive at virtually every stop along the way. Conwell is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. The points and assists mark career bests. Conwell had 23 points, seven rebounds, three dimes and two steals in Tuesday's win over Syracuse. Conwell's contributions have helped ease the pain of Mikel Brown's balky back, which has kept the talented freshman out of the lineup nine times this season. A healthy Brown would be ideal, but Conwell at least gives the Cardinals a puncher's chance.

See how these players stack up among other power conference talent in RotoWire's fantasy college basketball rankings.

CHECK STATUS - Possible NCAAM Breakout Candidates

Thomas Haugh, F, Florida – Alex Condon got the pub coming into the season, but it has been the ascendance of Haugh that has kept the defending champions near the top of the rankings. A reserve mostly on last year's championship squad, Haugh has started every game he's played as a junior, nearly doubling his points per game from 9.8 to 17.1. In fact, Haugh is the leading scorer on the squad. However, he missed Tuesday's laugher over Mississippi State due to an undisclosed issue, and it remains to be seen if he will be available for the regular season finale versus Kentucky on Saturday. There is no indication that Haugh is being held out for anything serious, but the Gators would certainly like to have their leading scorer healthy and active for the SEC Tournament as well as the big dance in an attempt to cut down the nets once again.

Check out how key injuries are affecting March Madness contenders on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

Luka Bogavac, G, North Carolina – Bogavac canned six treys in Tuesday's win over Clemson. The freshman sharpshooter has started five of the previous six contests for the Tar Heels with Caleb Wilson shelved due to his broken hand. Over that stretch, Bogavac is hitting over 41-percent of his shots from three-point land, and has scored in double figures in four of those six outings. The aforementioned Wilson could return as early as this Saturday in the much-anticipated rematch with Duke, though, which would obviously limit his usage and upside. Still, Bogavac has played a crucial role in keeping the Tar Heels afloat during Wilson's absence. In fact, UNC is 5-1 without him.

Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky – Moreno has started 23 of the last 24 games for the Wildcats, with inconsistent results. The freshman has three double-doubles over that span, but more often than not has been held to single digits in points during that time period. Perhaps due to youth, inexperience, or a combination of the two, he often finds himself in foul trouble. He managed just five points and six boards in 22 minutes in Tuesday's ugly loss at Texas A&M. He had four fouls which limited his playing time. The seven-footer may only be scratching the surface of his potential, but certainly remains a work in progress.

College Basketball Stock Falling - Injuries to Monitor

Tre Carroll, F, Xavier – Carroll injured his hip after four minutes Tuesday in the eventual loss to Seton Hall and did not return. Carroll started all 30 games he appeared in for the Musketeers prior to the injury, and the graduate transfer from FAU is tied for the conference lead in scoring at 18.0 points per game. Carroll has been far from a one-trick pony, though, as he is also managing 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 dimes per tilt. The severity of the ailment is currently unknown, but missing Carroll for the Big East Tournament would all but cook Xavier's chances for a Cinderella run.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, F/C, Minnesota – The Gophers have been ravaged by injuries, and there is no guarantee Crocker-Johnson returns this season. He has missed the last five outings with a foot injury and has been deemed sidelined indefinitely. Crocker-Johnson is the third center to get injured seriously this season for Minnesota. Also missing two point guards, it would take a miracle run in the Big Ten Tournament for the Golden Gophers to get to the NCAA Tournament. Bobby Durkin did score 23 points last game for Minnesota in a win over UCLA, though.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.