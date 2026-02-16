With Richie Saunders and his 18 PPG out for the year with a torn ACL, someone is going to have to step up if BYU is going to salvage anything from this season. Certainly A.J. Dybantsa (24.4 PPG) and Robert Wright III (18.7 PPG) are going to see their fantasy value at an all-time high, but Davis might be the player coach Kevin Young is looking towards for help. The 6-6 wing averaged

There are still players out on the waiver wire who can make a difference in who is crowned champion of your league. This week we dive into a number of players in prime position to capitalize on injury.

There are only three weeks left in the regular season for power conferences, which means if you have playoffs in your fantasy college basketball league they probably start either this week or next. In our RotoWire expert league I was fortunate enough to clinch a postseason spot after a pretty poor draft all things considered. Thankfully I made a lot of strong acquisitions throughout the year that gave my team the boost we needed.

Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds This Week

Power Conferences

Kennard Davis, G, BYU (Fantrax Ownership: 17%)

With Richie Saunders and his 18 PPG out for the year with a torn ACL, someone is going to have to step up if BYU is going to salvage anything from this season. Certainly A.J. Dybantsa (24.4 PPG) and Robert Wright III (18.7 PPG) are going to see their fantasy value at an all-time high, but Davis might be the player coach Kevin Young is looking towards for help. The 6-6 wing averaged 16.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 2.6 APG last season at SIU. Davis played a season-high 39 minutes against Colorado on Saturday and should get more involved in the gameplan immediately.

Day Day Thomas, G, Cincinnati (2%)

Thomas is another player benefiting from injury. Kerr Kriisa has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and it's unclear when he will be able to return. Over that time Thomas has put up 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. Cincinnati can be a bit offensive challenged at times, but Thomas has produced in spurts each of the last two seasons for the Bearcats and is doing much the same now.

Ivan Kharchenkov, F/C, Arizona (4%)

Kharchenkov played a season-high 38 minutes in last Saturday's loss to Texas Tech and tied a season high in shot attempts with 14. The other time he had 14 shot attempts happened to be the prior game against Kansas. Clearly the freshman is getting more comfortable and coach Tommy Lloyd has responded by getting him more involved in the gameplan. Over the last five he is averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Koa Peat has been battling a quadriceps injury and if he's out this week that could spell even more action for Kharchenkov.

Kobe Knox, G, South Carolina (<1%)

Knox is coming off his best game of the season against Alabama in which he went for 21 points (8-13 FG), six rebounds, six assists and two steals. That wraps up a pretty solid 10-game stretch in which he has averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 52 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from downtown. South Carolina might be on a six-game losing streak, but that's not going to stop Knox from producing.

Tavion Banks, G/F/C, Iowa (<1%)

Banks has put up similar numbers as Knox over his last 10 games. The Drake transfer is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep over that stretch. When everyone is keying in on Bennett Stirtz, Banks is the guy Iowa goes to. He's used to that role after doing the same thing at Drake last year. The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back this week after dropping both games the previous week.

Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue (13%)

Loyer has been a bit of a frustrating fantasy play this season, but he has started to heat up of late. The senior is putting up 19.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds over the last four games. Loyer is also hitting four three-pointers per game over that stretch and knocking them down at a 44.4-percent clip. Purdue is still the second-most efficient offense in the country and they are really tough to beat if Loyer is hitting his shots.

Bishop Boswell, G, Tennessee (1%)

Boswell doesn't score a lot, but he is able to contribute in a number of different areas and just make the winning play. The sophomore is averaging 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last six games. Boswell is a big reason why Tennessee has been in the middle of a hostreak and they will be favored to win five of their last six games to close the regular season.

Billy Richmond, F/C, Arkansas (4%)

Richmond is coming off a career-high 25 points (12-15 FG) in the win over Auburn last Saturday. That completes a stretch of four games in which he put up 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals on 70 percent shooting from the field. Richmond is now a starter for this very talented team and deservingly so. The Razorbacks' next two games are against two of the lower rated defensive squads in the SEC in Alabama and Missouri.

Other Conferences

Damarion Dennis, G, Wyoming

Dennis started the first nine games of the season for Wyoming, but was not very productive. Now things are starting to click, however, as the 6-1 guard is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last four games. Dennis is back in the starting lineup again having started each of the last two contests and notching at least 20 points in both. This week Wyoming takes on Fresno State and Grand Canyon.

Jevin Muniz, G, Colorado State

Muniz averages north of four rebounds and four assists per contest on the season. As of late he has also turned up his scoring. The FGCU transfer is averaging 13.0 points and 1.6 three-pointers over the last five games. Muniz is also shooting 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown over that stretch. He is playing starters minutes despite the fact that he continues to come off the bench.

Leif Moeller, G, Evansville

Moeller is one of the hottest players in the Missouri Valley Conference. Prior to a dud last time out against SIU, the 6-7 freshman was putting up 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over an eight-game stretch. In the first 17 games of the season he averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers per contest. It's unclear what flipped the switch for Moeller, but clearly he is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence.

Jan Vide, G, Loyola Marymount

After a very cold stretch of seven games in which he averaged just 4.3 PPG on 20 percent shooting, Vide has refound the groove that he was in earlier in the season. Over the last three contests the former UCLA guard is putting up 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 67 percent shooting. Vide is a tough guard as the primary ball-handler for this team at 6-6. He has needed to be more aggressive on offense with Jalen Shelley out with injury.