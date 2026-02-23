Jordan Ross was picked up in the transfer portal from Saint Mary's and expected to be the starter, but Millender has had a lot more juice the last several weeks at point guard. Millender has now

Another week down and another week closer to Selection Sunday. First things first is closing out the regular season strong. The players highlighted below are taking that to heart and really have been making a huge impact of late. Adding one of them this week could give your fantasy team the extra boost it needs to win a title.

Power Conferences

Andre Mills, G, Maryland (Fantrax Ownership: 1%)

Mills has taken advantage in a big way of Myles Rice missing the last six games with injury. While Rice has been out, Mills is putting up 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. He is coming off a big week in which he dropped 39 points on Northwestern and then 21 points, five assists and four rebounds on Washington. Mills is the type of guy that could make a big difference in your matchup by starting him this week.

Marcus Millender, G, Georgia (5%)

Jordan Ross was picked up in the transfer portal from Saint Mary's and expected to be the starter, but Millender has had a lot more juice the last several weeks at point guard. Millender has now started the last three games and is averaging 15 PPG, 6 APG, 3 RPG and 3 3PM. There's not reason for coach Mike White to go away from the more effective option, especially with Georgia needing to really finish strong to secure a birth in the NCAA Tournament. Up next is Vandy and South Carolina.

Luke Bamgboye, F/C, Texas Tech (1%)

The play of Bamgboye will probably determine how far Texas Tech goes this year. The loss of JT Topping is absolutely devastating, but in one chance to fill in, Bamgboye scored 28 fantasy points going for 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Granted it was against lowly Kansas State, but the VCU transfer is going to get a lot of opportunities going forward. Bamgboye will be particularly valuable for fantasy managers who are in need of blocks, as he averaged 2.1 BPG last season in just 16.8 MPG.

Donovan Atwell, G/F/C, Texas Tech (2%)

While Bamgboye will pick up a lot of the rebounding and defensive slack, Atwell is likely to be the guy who helps pick up some of the scoring slack with Toppin out for the rest of the season. Atwell had scored in double figures in 13 of 14 games going into last Saturday's contest and then dropped a season-high 26 points in the first game without Toppin. Atwell is one of the deadliest shooters in the country averaging 3.7 three-pointers per night and he hits those at a nearly 46-percent clip. That's pretty rare for a player who has center eligibility on Fantrax.

Josh Reed, G/F/C, Penn State (<1%)

Reed has now scored in double figures in 12 straight games. Over that streak he is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals on 52 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from downtown. Penn State has one of the least efficient defenses in the Power 5 and they are often forced chuck up a lot of shots in the second half, which has probably helped Reed's fantasy value.

Benny Gealer, G, Stanford (<1%)

Ebuka Okorie has been a revelation as a freshman in the backcourt for Stanford this season, but Gealer has been his main partner most of the season. The senior is in the middle of one of his better stretches of the season, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 three-pointers, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists over the last three games. This would be the perfect time to pick him up with Stanford slated to play their next three games against teams that rank outside the top 90 in defensive efficiency on KenPom.

Isaac Williams, G, Baylor (1%)

Cameron Carr (18.7 PPG) and Tounde Yessoufou (18.1 PPG) get most of the love on the offensive end for Baylor, but lately Williams has really been stepping up. The 6-1 guard is putting up 15.5 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds over the last four games. While Williams doesn't let it fly from deep that often, he is a really crafty player who has done a nice job running the offense the last few weeks. That's why he has been starting over guys like Dan Skillings and Michael Rataj. Baylor has nothing to lose at this point and might as well get a look at a player like Williams who is likely to return next season.

Kam Woods, G, USC (<1%)

I featured Woods in this column a couple weeks ago, and his Fantrax ownership still hasn't seen much movement. Even with Chad Baker-Mazara getting back in the mix, Woods still is starting and seeing a lot of minutes. Over the last seven games he is putting up 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 35.9 minutes per contest. Woods has been able to do it all for the Trojans and give them a spark. Next up will be UCLA and Nebraska this week.

Other Conferences

Rihards Vavers, F/C, Washington State

Vavers has been on fire since returning from a concussion that kept him out two games in mid-January. Over his last nine games the 6-7 forward is putting up 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers per contest. Vavers is also shooting 59 percent from the field, 51 percent from deep and 92 percent from the foul line over that stretch. The Cougars close out the regular season against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.

Isaiah Sy, G, Oregon State

Sy's usage rate should jump the remainder of the season for the Beavers with Dez White unlikely to return with an arm injury. Sy is coming off a strong game against Pepperdine in which he put up 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He didn't have a great shooting night, but the 17 shot attempts, 10 of which were from deep, are a good sign that he is going to be heavily involved down the stretch. Oregon State will finish up the regular season this week against San Diego and Santa Clara.

Brandon Jennings, G, VCU

All it took was one game coming off the bench to wake Jennings back up. After not being in the starting five on Feb. 14 against Richmond, Jennings has responded by clearing 30 fantasy points each of the last two games. He had 14 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals against George Washington and then 18 points, seven boards, four steals and three assists against league-leading Saint Louis. The uptick in scoring has been nice for the sophomore, but the defensive numbers has been easy to count on the last several weeks for Jennings.

Ade Popoola, G, Tulsa

Popoola is coming off a massive performance in the blowout win over UTSA on Sunday. He dropped 26 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while going 7-for-13 from deep. That is the third time in the last five games that Popoola has drained at least five three-pointers. Hopefully it's a sign that the Tulsa wing is ready to close the season strong. Popoola has been inconsistent overall this season, but he's had a number of pop games like this. He'd be a great upside play if your league includes the AAC.