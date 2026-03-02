We finally made it to March! It's been quite the journey to get here, but brackets are nearly filled out for conference tournaments and Selection Sunday is so close you can taste it. First things first, however, most conferences have one more week of games before we start up the postseason. Many college basketball fantasy leagues will also wrap up this week, so it's time for one last push!

As always this week I'll dive into some of the top players on the rise who are widely available in Fantasy CBB Leagues. There are a few players out there who could go a long ways in helping you reach the mountain top.

Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds This Week

Power Conferences

Billy Richmond, F/C, Arkansas (Fantrax Ownership: 4%)

There are still way too many leagues in which Richmond is not rostered on Fantrax. This run of play recently has been insane given what his role was for much of the season. Over the last five games Richmond is putting up 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest. Arkansas hasn't even thought about playing defense the last few weeks, which always seems to put them in the games that get into the 90s, and sometimes even higher than that. Richmond should continue to be one of the primary options against Texas and Missouri to close the regular season.

NJ Benson, F/C, DePaul (3%)

Much like Richmond, Benson's last five games have also been amazing. The 6-8 big man is putting up 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting over 78 percent from the floor in those contests. Benson's dominance on the interior has been the biggest reason why DePaul is 4-1 over the last five after dropping the previous four. Benson will look to stay hot against Villanova and Butler, two teams that have struggled at times on the defensive glass.

Jasen Green, F/C, Creighton (1%)

Green is coming off a very strong week in which he had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks against DePaul and then 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks against Providence. He completed a very nice February for himself putting up 9.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers over eight games the last month. Green will look to close the regular season strong against Butler.

Tru Washington, G, Miami (2%)

Washington has been a menace on defense over the last three games racking up 12 steals. He is also putting up 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 assists over that stretch. Washington has come off the bench in each of his last five games following a three-game absence for an undisclosed injury. That said, the efficiency has been through the roof and I'd be surprised if he didn't take back the starting gig from Dante Allen before long. Miami has two enticing matchups left to end the regular season against SMU and Louisville.

Corey Washington, F/C, SMU (4%)

Washington has been thriving of late playing in SMU's high powered offense. Over the last five games the 6-6 forward is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals per contest. Washington is also shooting 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc during that stretch. If B.J. Edwards (ankle) misses this week's games against Miami and Florida State, Washington would be relied on even more on the offensive side of the ball.

Roddie Anderson, G, Xavier (<1%)

Anderson is coming off two big scoring games last week. He went for 27 points and six boards against Providence and then 21 points, four assists and three treys against Georgetown. It came a little out of nowhere after Anderson had just one double-digit scoring game over the prior nine contests. Momentum can be hard to come by and it might not be a bad idea to right the hot hand at this point in the season. Xavier plays at a very fast pace and are involved in shootouts more often than not.

Chance Moore, G, West Virginia (2%)

Moore has put up at least 27 points on Fantrax in each of the last three games. Over that stretch he is averaging 11.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest. Moore has been playing mostly at power forward of late, but he has guard eligibility on Fantrax, which makes him an interesting play for category leagues given the high amount of rebounds and blocks that you can get at a guard position. WVU closes the regular season against two of the worst defensive teams in the Big 12 in Kansas State and UCF.

Jaeden Mustaf, G, Georgia Tech (<1%)

Mustaf had his best game of the season last time out against Florida State when he went for 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. He's been solid over the last few weeks averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in his last seven games. It's been a disappointing season for Georgia Tech, but Mustaf will look to close out the season strong against Cal and Clemson.

Other Conferences

Jevin Muniz, G, Colorado State

I highlighted Muniz a couple weeks ago and that was in the middle of a strong stretch of games off the bench. Now he has started the last four contests and continues to put up very quality numbers. Muniz posted a double-double last time out against San Jose State going for 12 points and 10 assists. He is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes since getting re-added to the starting five. CSU faces New Mexico and Boise State to close out MWC play.

Tyrone Marshall, F/C, George Washington and Luke Hunger, F/C, George Washington

Marshall has been filling up the stat sheet of late. He's putting up 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last six games. Marshall has been coming mostly off the bench, but Hunger has been on fire averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 boards in the last seven. Both Marshall and Hunger's production has mostly coincided with Rafael Castro's foot injury, but even with Castro back in the fold the last couple games both players have still be productive. GW closes out the regular season against St. Bonaventure and Loyola Chicago.

Josiah Parker, G/F/C, Florida Atlantic

Parker continues to surge the second half of the season. Over the last 12 games he is putting up 15.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Most of that work was actually done off the bench, but he has gotten the starting nod in the last five games. Parker is an impressive freshman prospect that FAU should continues to get involved as they hope to make a run in the AAC tournament.