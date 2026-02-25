The 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is around the corner. So it's high time for the highs of March Madness to kick in across the country, consuming hoops fans of all backgrounds and making college basketball betting a hot sports topic.

RotoWire.com used the AI tool Gemini to predict the March Madness bracket for the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. RotoWire.com broke the tournament out by round, along with the percentage of times that the top 20 most successful teams won throughout the 100 simulated results.

Who Could Make Noise in March Madness?

The men's basketball team atop stats wiz Ken Pomeroy's KenPom rankings, and the NCAA's in-house NET rankings, is tabbed to cut down the nets in Indianapolis come April 6. This should be no surprise for customers at sports betting apps who follow college hoops.

Michigan is the pick to win it all this spring, with coach Dusty May's squad expected to roll through March Madness.

In our projected bracket, UM's path goes like this: Beating 16th seed Southeastern Missouri (88-52), eighth seed Utah State (81-66), fifth seed Arkansas (82-71), No. 2 seeds Purdue (74-70) and Houston (68-64) and finally Arizona in the championship game, 81-79.

Michigan's most recent trip to the championship game came in 2018, when John Beilein led the Wolverines to the final before they bowed out to Villanova, 79-62. The Wolverines have made two national final appearances since 2013, though the school's other trip ended on a sour note as well, with UM falling to Louisville 82-76, in 2013.

Michigan is one of the favorites in college basketball futures betting as well.

Roto Wire AI Picks 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Powered by Gemini AI Round-by-Round Full Bracket Win % Simulation Filter: All Rounds First Round Second Round Sweet 16 Elite 8 Final Four Championship First Round Regional matchups · Gemini AI predictions Midwest Region 1 MIC Michigan 88 ✓ 16 SEM SEMO 52 8 UTA Utah State 74 ✓ 9 MIA Miami 71 5 ARK Arkansas 79 ✓ 12 BEL Belmont 70 4 VIR Virginia 65 ✓ 13 LIB Liberty 58 6 IOW Iowa 76 ✓ 11 MIA Miami (OH) 75 3 ILL Illinois 84 ✓ 14 ETS ETSU 62 7 WIS Wisconsin 69 ✓ 10 TEX Texas A&M 67 2 PUR Purdue 82 ✓ 15 NAV Navy 60 West Region 1 ARI Arizona 94 ✓ 16 HOW Howard 61 8 SMU SMU 70 9 AUB Auburn 73 ✓ 5 TEN Tennessee 77 ✓ 12 SFL S. Florida 69 4 KAN Kansas 88 ✓ 13 HIG High Point 72 6 BYU BYU 79 ✓ 11 TEX Texas 76 3 GON Gonzaga 80 ✓ 14 NDA N. Dakota St 68 7 VIL Villanova 72 ✓ 10 IND Indiana 70 2 IOW Iowa State 85 ✓ 15 WRI Wright St 63 East Region 1 DUK Duke 91 ✓ 16 BET Bethune-Cookman 55 8 STM St. Mary's 64 9 GEO Georgia 66 ✓ 5 STJ St. John's 82 ✓ 12 SFA S.F. Austin 66 4 ALA Alabama 95 ✓ 13 UTA Utah Valley 78 6 LOU Louisville 77 ✓ 11 NEW New Mexico 74 3 NEB Nebraska 80 ✓ 14 AUS Austin Peay 63 7 SAI Saint Louis 68 10 UCL UCLA 71 ✓ 2 UCO UConn 84 ✓ 15 MER Merrimack 59 South Region 1 FLO Florida 89 ✓ 16 LIU LIU 54 8 NCS NC State 74 ✓ 9 UCF UCF 72 5 VAN Vanderbilt 66 12 YAL Yale 68 ✓ 4 MIC Michigan State 73 ✓ 13 UNC UNCW 61 6 NCA N. Carolina 77 ✓ 11 OHI Ohio State 72 3 TEX Texas Tech 66 ✓ 14 UCI UC Irvine 61 7 KEN Kentucky 73 10 CLE Clemson 76 ✓ 2 HOU Houston 78 ✓ 15 POR Portland St 49 Second Round Regional matchups · Gemini AI predictions Midwest Region 1 MIC Michigan 81 ✓ 8 UTA Utah State 66 4 VIR Virginia 68 5 ARK Arkansas 72 ✓ 3 ILL Illinois 80 ✓ 6 IOW Iowa 74 2 PUR Purdue 75 ✓ 7 WIS Wisconsin 69 West Region 1 ARI Arizona 84 ✓ 9 AUB Auburn 75 4 KAN Kansas 76 ✓ 5 TEN Tennessee 73 3 GON Gonzaga 75 ✓ 6 BYU BYU 73 2 IOW Iowa State 74 ✓ 7 VIL Villanova 66 East Region 1 DUK Duke 83 ✓ 9 GEO Georgia 67 4 ALA Alabama 85 5 STJ St. John's 88 ✓ 2 UCO UConn 72 ✓ 10 UCL UCLA 71 3 NEB Nebraska 74 ✓ 6 LOU Louisville 60 South Region 1 FLO Florida 81 ✓ 8 NCS NC State 70 4 MIC Michigan State 71 ✓ 12 YAL Yale 62 3 TEX Texas Tech 66 ✓ 6 NOR North Carolina 64 2 HOU Houston 68 ✓ 10 CLE Clemson 60 Sweet 16 Regional matchups · Gemini AI predictions Midwest Region 1 MIC Michigan 82 ✓ 5 ARK Arkansas 71 2 PUR Purdue 79 ✓ 3 ILL Illinois 75 West Region 1 ARI Arizona 77 ✓ 4 KAN Kansas 73 2 IOW Iowa State 69 ✓ 3 GON Gonzaga 67 East Region 1 DUK Duke 84 ✓ 5 STJ St. John's 75 3 NEB Nebraska 79 ✓ 2 UCO UConn 77 South Region 1 FLO Florida 76 ✓ 4 MIC Michigan State 72 2 HOU Houston 70 ✓ 3 TEX Texas Tech 59 Elite 8 Regional matchups · Gemini AI predictions Midwest Region 1 MIC Michigan 74 ✓ 2 PUR Purdue 70 West Region 1 ARI Arizona 85 ✓ 2 IOW Iowa State 80 East Region 1 DUK Duke 78 ✓ 3 NEB Nebraska 70 South Region 1 FLO Florida 60 2 HOU Houston 63 ✓ Final Four National Semifinals · Gemini AI predictions Semifinal 1 · Midwest vs South MIC Michigan 68 ✓ HOU Houston 64 Semifinal 2 · West vs East ARI Arizona 81 ✓ DUK Duke 79 🏆 National Championship 2026 NCAA National Champion · Gemini AI prediction Championship Game MIC Michigan

Midwest 76 ✓ ARI Arizona

Who Else Could Make Noise in March Madness?

UM gets top billing in our March Madness projections, but the Arizona Wildcats could finally be in line to snap the program's 25-year Final Four drought in 2026.

Coach Tommy Lloyd's team (25-2) is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, while sitting third overall on both KenPom.com and in the NCAA's NET rankings as of Wednesday morning.

To get to Indy (which was where Arizona won the program's lone national championship over Kentucky in 1997), Lloyd's team went through Howard, Auburn, Kansas, Iowa State and Duke in our projected bracket. If it happens for real, it would mark the Wildcats' first trip to the national final since a 2001 run that ended at the hands of the Blue Devils in Minneapolis.

A surprise candidate to go far this March is coach Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska Cornhuskers, who have zero men's NCAA Tournament wins in school history.

Our projections show Hoiberg's bunch earning a No. 3 seed, earning wins over Austin Peay, Louisville and UConn before eventually bowing out to Duke in the Elite Eight. At Caesars sportsbook, as of Feb. 25, the Cornhuskers have +1600 odds to make the Final Four.

The Cases For Duke And Houston

The other two teams that are projected to make the Final Four (Duke and Houston) are expected to do so as No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. We have the Blue Devils beating Bethune-Cookman, Georgia, St. John's and Nebraska before dropping a two-point game to Arizona in the national semifinal.

For the Houston Cougars, a third trip to the Final Four since 2021 would give head coach Kelvin Sampson his fourth trip to the Final Four (and third with Houston).

Our projections say that such a trek would come on the heels of wins over Portland State, Clemson, Texas Tech and Florida.

As for the national final, our projections show a back-and-forth affair between two of the strongest teams in men's college basketball, with the Wolverines emerging from a 76-72 slugfest with the Wildcats. Michigan seeks its second national title and first since Steve Fisher led them to paydirt in 1989 after he took over the job on the eve of the tournament.

Based on the current 2026 March Madness betting odds, it looks like Michigan is a safe bet to go far next month. The Wolverines hold prime championship odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (+380), bet365 (+375) and FanDuel (+370) as the madness of March approaches.