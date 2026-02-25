The top NBA Draft prospects in college basketball are reviewed. Who has seen their draft stock rise and fall the most since the start of NCAA conference play?

NBA Draft Scouting Report: College Players Rising Up Draft Boards

March Madness is a little over two weeks away, which means NBA scouts are starting to zero in on their favorite draft prospects as the regular season comes to a close. The top prospects haven't changed too much since last month's article, but there's been plenty of moving around, as expected. Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer remain locked in the top-three spots, but which spot they'll be picked at isn't as locked as one might think.

While it would be nice if players could hold their draft stock after an impressive performance versus a dysfunctional non-conference opponent, life isn't always full of sunshine and rainbows. That's why the following features three draft fallers in addition to three draft risers. The recent battles of some of the top conferences have showcased which players can thrive in a tough environment, but which NBA-hopefuls truly have what it takes to play at the next level?

NBA Draft Board Risers

Keaton Wagler - G, Illinois, Freshman

Wagler was a top 20-25 draft prospect at the turn of the new year, and he's only been rising boards since. The freshman shooting guard started off the season with promising play, but there were reservations on his ability to get to the rim and play aggressively against tougher opponents.

Across the first 15 games of the season, Wagler was averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and was shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. In his last nine contests, he's averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and is shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range. The recent dominance also includes a 46-point goliath performance over Purdue and a 34-point game versus Wisconsin. Injuries to other top scorers such as Kylan Boswell (hand) and Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) have given Wagler more opportunities to thrive, though the Illini are close to getting back to full strength this week with both players expected to return.

These increases in statistical output and commanding showings are not ones to take for granted, especially since Illinois' competitors have only gotten tougher as the season progresses. The Big Ten has also been as good as ever this campaign, with 10 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, only reinforcing the excitement of big games within the conference. Wagler was 20th in last month's draft ranking, and he's now jumped to 6th with no signs of slowing down.

Karim Lopez - F, Mexico, 19

Lopez was on the radar ahead of the 2026 draft, but he's really opened some eyes of late. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Mexico is currently playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian National Basketball League. Before his professional debut, he competed for Mexico at many levels. He played at the 2022 Centrobasket U15 Championship and then competed at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship, scoring 23 points in a loss to the United States team. He also participated with the senior national team in 2024 during the Olympic qualification tournament.

This season, Lopez is averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game, and he's only been improving as the year progresses. Some of his notable showings as of late include a 21-point double-double against Arcelade and a 32-point masterclass versus Melbourne.

While there's still more to see before Lopez becomes a consensus top-20 prospect, he's turning heads in each game he plays, and there looks to be plenty more gas left in his tank.

NBA Draft Board Fallers

Koa Peat - F, Arizona, Freshman

Peat is an intriguing prospect given his physicality, ability to crash the boards and point-scoring abilities when the Wildcats need it most. With that being said, the 6-foot-8 freshman has showcased some weaknesses as of late, and a lower leg injury that's left him sidelined for a three-game stretch hasn't helped his stock.

While Peat maintains a toughness that not many players in the paint can stop, he's unfortunately still undersized for a "rugged forward" archetype in the NBA. He's also not particularly scary on the defensive side of the ball, averaging just 0.7 blocks this season and 0.5 in his last eight. In addition, Peat's 33.3 percent from beyond the arc is deceiving, as he's made just six three-pointers this season.

The 6-foot-8 forward will need to bring more than inside scoring and above-average toughness to thrive in the NBA. Still, he remains a top-20 prospect with plenty of hype still around him, so he could easily improve his stock with some dominant games when he returns to the court.

Alex Karaban - F, Connecticut, Senior

Karaban was never the player to be flashy and wow audiences with a dominating performance, but one of his main strengths throughout his college career has been his consistency and adaptability. Those two attributes have been faltering as of late, making his already slim draft stock even smaller.

The fourth-year forward kicked off the season as expected, averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the three in his first 18 games. In his last 10, Karaban has averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. He's shot 43.8 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While his rebounding abilities have remained steady, and the Huskies are still a top contender, the faltering shooting is a scary sign for the senior's resume. Given that he's been considered a 3-and-D prospect that could fit into many NBA rosters, he'll need to revamp his consistency so that he doesn't slip through the second round.

