NCAA Tournament expansion to 76 teams favors power conferences, not mid-majors. See the decade of bubble data behind the money grab.

In light of this week's news out of Indianapolis that the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball tournaments will expand from 68 to 76 teams beginning in 2027, RotoWire.com broke down how NCAA Tournament expansion will undoubtedly benefit Power 6 teams, rather than the mid-major squads that have been on the wrong side of the bubble so often of late.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, reporting on the expansion deal, quoted an unnamed source inside the negotiations surrounding the expanded field, giving credence to those who assume the expanded field had to do with securing as much cash as possible for both the NCAA and universities at large:

"Because of lawsuits and settlements, the NCAA is strapped for cash. People saying it's a money grab are probably not wrong. [The NCAA] needs more money and this is probably how we're going to get it." That sentiment, plus reporting from ESPN's Pete Thamel that the decision was driven by the Power 6, led us to the data dive below.

Data Viz · NCAA Tournament Expansion The Power Conference Money Grab If the NCAA Tournament had expanded by eight at-large bids per year from 2016 through 2026, where would those bids have gone? Bubble teams from contemporaneous bracketology — First Four Out & Next Four Out — classified by historical conference. (2020 excluded; tournament canceled due to COVID-19.) 68.8% Power 6 Share of Bonus Bids 55 / 80 Power 6 Bubble Teams 5.5 Avg Power 6 Bids / Year ACC — 17 Top Beneficiary Conference Year by Year All 80 Teams By Conference Each bar shows the eight bubble teams for that season, split between Power 6 conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) and mid-majors. Of the ten years studied, only 2021 and 2022 produced a 4–4 split. 2023 was 7–1 Power 6. 5–3 2016 5–3 2017 6–2 2018 6–2 2019 4–4 2021 4–4 2022 7–1 2023 6–2 2024 6–2 2025 6–2 2026 Power 6 Mid-Major Filter All (80) Power 6 (55) Mid-Major (25) First Four Out (40) Next Four Out (40) Year ▲ Team ▲▼ Conference ▲▼ Tier ▲▼ Bucket ▲▼ 2016 Florida SEC Power 6 Next Four Out 2016 George Washington Atlantic 10 Mid-Major Next Four Out 2016 LSU SEC Power 6 Next Four Out 2016 Michigan Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2016 Oregon State Pac-12 Power 6 First Four Out 2016 Syracuse ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2016 Tulsa AAC Mid-Major First Four Out 2016 Valparaiso Horizon Mid-Major Next Four Out 2017 California Pac-12 Power 6 Next Four Out 2017 Houston AAC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2017 Illinois Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2017 Illinois State MVC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2017 Iowa Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2017 Kansas State Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2017 Rhode Island Atlantic 10 Mid-Major First Four Out 2017 Syracuse ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2018 Baylor Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2018 Louisville ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2018 Marquette Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2018 Middle Tennessee C-USA Mid-Major Next Four Out 2018 Notre Dame ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2018 Oklahoma State Big 12 Power 6 Next Four Out 2018 Saint Mary's WCC Mid-Major First Four Out 2018 USC Pac-12 Power 6 First Four Out 2019 Alabama SEC Power 6 First Four Out 2019 Clemson ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2019 Furman SoCon Mid-Major Next Four Out 2019 Indiana Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2019 NC State ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2019 TCU Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2019 Texas Big 12 Power 6 Next Four Out 2019 UNC Greensboro SoCon Mid-Major First Four Out 2021 Boise State MWC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2021 Colorado State MWC Mid-Major First Four Out 2021 Duke ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2021 Louisville ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2021 Memphis AAC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2021 Ole Miss SEC Power 6 First Four Out 2021 Saint Louis Atlantic 10 Mid-Major First Four Out 2021 Seton Hall Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2022 BYU WCC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2022 Dayton Atlantic 10 Mid-Major First Four Out 2022 Oklahoma Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2022 SMU AAC Mid-Major First Four Out 2022 Texas A&M SEC Power 6 First Four Out 2022 VCU Atlantic 10 Mid-Major Next Four Out 2022 Wake Forest ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2022 Xavier Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2023 Clemson ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2023 North Carolina ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2023 North Texas C-USA Mid-Major Next Four Out 2023 Oklahoma State Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2023 Oregon Pac-12 Power 6 Next Four Out 2023 Rutgers Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2023 Vanderbilt SEC Power 6 Next Four Out 2023 Wisconsin Big Ten Power 6 Next Four Out 2024 Indiana State MVC Mid-Major First Four Out 2024 Oklahoma Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2024 Pittsburgh ACC Power 6 First Four Out 2024 Providence Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2024 Seton Hall Big East Power 6 First Four Out 2024 South Florida AAC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2024 Villanova Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2024 Virginia ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2025 Boise State MWC Mid-Major First Four Out 2025 Indiana Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2025 Ohio State Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2025 SMU ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2025 San Diego State MWC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2025 Wake Forest ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2025 West Virginia Big 12 Power 6 First Four Out 2025 Xavier Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2026 Auburn SEC Power 6 First Four Out 2026 Indiana Big Ten Power 6 First Four Out 2026 New Mexico MWC Mid-Major Next Four Out 2026 Oklahoma SEC Power 6 First Four Out 2026 San Diego State MWC Mid-Major First Four Out 2026 Seton Hall Big East Power 6 Next Four Out 2026 Stanford ACC Power 6 Next Four Out 2026 Virginia Tech ACC Power 6 Next Four Out Cumulative bubble appearances by conference, 2016–2026 (excl. 2020). The ACC alone collected more bubble appearances (17) than any mid-major conference — with the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, and SEC trailing close behind. ACC 17 Big Ten 9 Big 12 9 SEC 8 Big East 8 MWC 6 AAC 5 Atlantic 10 5 Pac-12 4 MVC 2 WCC 2 C-USA 2 SoCon 2 Horizon 1

The 68.8% Problem

Out of the 80 bubble teams across the last 10 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments, 68.8% (55) were from Power 6 conferences, those being the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC.

Of those NCAA Tournament bubble teams, 25 (or 31.2%) came from bona fide mid-major basketball conferences, representing a year-by-year breakdown of 5.5 Power 6 teams, to 2.5 Mid-Major squads per year.

Looking back, the most lopsided year when it came to the Power 6/mid-major distribution of bubble slots was in 2023, when seven of the final eight March Madness slots went to teams in the former camp, compared with a single one from the latter.

Conversely, the closest the March Madness bubble has come to 'parity' when broken down by those two camps was in 2021 and 2022, when both camps had four of the final eight at-large teams in the field of 68 across college basketball betting apps.

This year, six of the final eight slots went to Power 6 teams, marking the second straight tournament with such a breakdown, which gives us a pretty good idea of what the expanded bubble will look like in all likelihood come next spring.

The 2026 Bubble Was the Tipping Point

The bubble this year left no doubt about whether the NCAA would expand the field from 68, with two SEC teams (Auburn and Oklahoma) joining Big Ten traditional power Indiana in the First Four Out 2026 edition that was presented by the committee.

Throw in the fact that three Power 6 conference teams, in Seton Hall of the Big East and ACC members Virginia Tech and Stanford, were in the Next Four Out from CBS Sports and you have a better synopsis of why the NCAA and Power 6 ADs and presidents likely wanted to move on bracket expansion sooner, rather than later.

In an expanded, 76-team field, 17-16 Auburn, 19-15 Alabama and 18-14 Indiana would have made the field, while Mid-Major conference teams like North Texas, San Diego State and New Mexico would have been the lone ones to get in.

Which Conferences Cash In Under NCAA Tournament Expansion

When it comes to NCAA Tournament expansion, the conference that will most likely cash in is the ACC, which has had 17 NCAA Tournament bubble teams during the period in question, representing more schools than any individual mid-major conference during that span.

Outside of the ACC, Power 6 stalwarts like the Big 12 and Ten would be next in line to benefit the most from an expanded NCAA Tournament bubble, with each conference having nine members that qualified under such a banner, while the Big East and SEC had eight teams each.

The top mid-major conference when it came to 10-year NCAA Tournament bubble teams was the Mountain West, with six, one spot ahead of the American Conference and A-10, which had five teams apiece.

The lowest ranked Power 6 team over the last decade, bubble team wise, was the Pac-12, with four NCAA Tournament bubble teams, while the Missouri Valley, West Coast, Conference-USA and SoCon having two teams each and the Horizon League having one team during that stretch.

The Drawback Nobody's Talking About

When it comes to March Madness expansion drawbacks, the bottom line is that we'll get fewer Miami of Ohio's and more Auburn Tigers under the expanded NCAA Tournament bracket, as Power 6 conference members are far more likely to get an at-large berth than ones from the MAC or similar mid-major-level conferences.

Under the NCAA's new bracketing system, the 'First Four' will be replaced by a 12-game, 24-team round event that will be held across two sites, splitting the contests between at-large teams and teams that won their respective conference tournaments.

One downside, Cinderella wise, is that all four 16 seeds and half of the 15th seeds will be placed in the 24-team round, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, while the rest will be comprised of games between 11th, 12th and 13th seeded teams in the first round, though the exact format has a lot to be worked out before next March.

All told, mid-and-low-Major conference teams figure to lose out big time under the new format, as we'll likely see more teams from those rungs play in the expanded play-in round, which could water down any bona fide upsets in the Round of 64.

The Bottom Line: A Bid Grab in 76-Team Form

At the end of the day, the bottom line from having March Madness go to 76 teams is that Power 6 conferences will get more of their members into the field, which means more tournament units for those entities, meaning millions more each year to their respective bottom lines.

A NCAA Tournament victory generates money for conferences, which is referred to as a "unit," with the 2025 total being $2 million per victory, meaning the SEC getting an extra two (or three) teams into the field would represent a huge pay day for all involved.

For now, what we know for sure is that those Power 6 conferences are all sure to benefit more from having eight more teams in the Big Dance than the mid-major collectives that have produced so many memorable moments in tournaments over the years.