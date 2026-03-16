NCAA Tournament Player Rankings: Top Players in March Madness

Cameron Boozer of the top-overall seed Duke tops the 2026 NCAA Tournament Player rankings, but who are the other top players to own in March Madness fantasy drafts?
Updated on March 16, 2026 12:57PM EST
NCAA Tournament Player Rankings: Top Players in March Madness
Updated on March 16, 2026 12:57PM EST

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We're making a few upgrades to our NCAA Tournament player rankings list this year, and I'll run down some of the methodology before jumping right into the table, which can easily be copy/pasted into an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc for adjustments.

First, we're adding a projected games played column. That allows us to isolate and bump up the players on the title favorites. It also allows the individual user to export and adjust for teams they like to make a deep run, and from there generate a new sheet accordingly. 

I'm arriving at the games played projection primarily using a probability formula that involves college basketball betting futures, as opposed to straight seeding. That allows us to get the true market value of teams and accounts for anyone over or under-seeded. Don't worry too much about the "games played" number itself -- it's a result of a more abstract formula I believe resulted in the best rankings (note: I did dock any 15/16 seed down to 1 GP).

We'll use DraftKings college basketball scoring in the fantasy points per game column, but I'll also include pure points per game in case your league or pool only counts scoring. Columns here should be sortable.

Lastly, I've given these rankings a bit of a personal touch as a final step. I moved down players (read: lowered GP projection manually) who enter with injury risk (Ndongba, Anderson, Huff).  I made a few more adjustments to account for players heating up (

We're making a few upgrades to our NCAA Tournament player rankings list this year, and I'll run down some of the methodology before jumping right into the table, which can easily be copy/pasted into an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc for adjustments.

First, we're adding a projected games played column. That allows us to isolate and bump up the players on the title favorites. It also allows the individual user to export and adjust for teams they like to make a deep run, and from there generate a new sheet accordingly. 

I'm arriving at the games played projection primarily using a probability formula that involves college basketball betting futures, as opposed to straight seeding. That allows us to get the true market value of teams and accounts for anyone over or under-seeded. Don't worry too much about the "games played" number itself -- it's a result of a more abstract formula I believe resulted in the best rankings (note: I did dock any 15/16 seed down to 1 GP).

We'll use DraftKings college basketball scoring in the fantasy points per game column, but I'll also include pure points per game in case your league or pool only counts scoring. Columns here should be sortable.

Lastly, I've given these rankings a bit of a personal touch as a final step. I moved down players (read: lowered GP projection manually) who enter with injury risk (Ndongba, Anderson, Huff).  I made a few more adjustments to account for players heating up (Cayden Boozer) or cooling down (Karaban). Check out our NCAA Tournament injury report for more information and player outlooks, as well as our general college basketball injuries page to see a full list.

March Madness Rankings: Top Players in the NCAA Tournament

RankPlayerTeamPosProj. GPFPPGFPTS (TOTAL)PTSPTS (TOTAL)
1Cameron BoozerDukeF3.2244.64143.7422.572.45
2Yaxel LendeborgMichiganF3.1533.05104.1114.645.99
3Brayden BurriesArizonaG3.129.0490.0215.949.29
4Aday MaraMichiganF3.1528.1888.7711.636.54
5Alex CondonFloridaF2.732.5987.991540.5
6Joshua JeffersonIowa StateF2.3137.8287.3616.939.039
7Thomas HaughFloridaF2.731.8986.1017.146.17
8Jaden BradleyArizonaG3.127.0783.9213.341.23
9Morez JohnsonMichiganF3.1526.4983.4413.141.265
10Kingston FlemingsHoustonG2.5632.4883.1516.441.984
11Motiejus KrivasArizonaC3.126.0780.8210.532.55
12Koa PeatArizonaF3.126.0680.7913.642.16
13Isaiah EvansDukeG3.2224.5278.9514.947.978
14Rueben ChinyeluFloridaF2.729.178.5711.230.24
15Braden SmithPurdueG2.1435.3775.691429.96
16Darius AcuffArkansasG1.9338.8975.0622.944.197
17Keaton WaglerIllinoisG2.2832.9175.0317.940.812
18Tobe AwakaArizonaF3.123.773.479.429.14
19Elliot CadeauMichiganG3.1522.9272.2010.232.13
20Tarris ReedConnecticutF2.1931.9269.9013.730.003
21Graham IkeGonzagaF1.9236.0969.2919.737.824
22Tamin LipseyIowa StateG2.3129.8568.9513.330.723
23Patrick Ngongba - GTD - FootDukeC2.923.6568.5910.731.03
24A.J. DybantsaBYUF1.6641.2468.4625.341.998
25Tyler TannerVanderbiltG1.8636.5267.9319.135.526
26Zuby EjioforSt. John'sF1.8935.7767.6116.330.807
27Ivan KharchenkovArizonaF3.121.6767.1810.131.31
28Jeremy FearsMichigan StateG1.9434.3366.6015.730.458
29Xaivian LeeFloridaG2.724.6666.5811.531.05
30Flory BidungaKansasF1.9732.6464.3013.526.595
31Emanuel SharpHoustonG2.5624.8863.6915.339.168
32David MirkovicIllinoisF2.2827.9163.6313.430.552
33Darryn PetersonKansasG1.9732.1363.3019.839.006
34Boogie FlandFloridaG2.723.1562.5111.631.32
35Silas Demary - GTD - AnkleConnecticutG2.1928.4562.3110.923.871
36Labaron PhilonAlabamaG1.7635.0961.7621.738.192
37Ja'Kobi GillespieTennesseeG1.7934.4661.681832.22
38Nick BoydWisconsinG1.8233.7161.3520.637.492
39Duke MilesVanderbiltG1.8632.9461.2716.530.69
40Christian Anderson - GTD - GroinTexas TechG1.637.8260.5118.930.24
41Trey Kaufman-RennPurdueF2.1428.260.3513.629.104
42Milan MomcilovicIowa StateF2.3125.6259.1817.139.501
43Trevon BrazileArkansasF1.9330.5859.0213.225.476
44Milos UzanHoustonG2.5622.6758.0411.128.416
45John BlackwellWisconsinG1.8231.5357.381934.58
46Nate AmentTennesseeF1.7931.7256.7817.531.325
47Melvin CouncilKansasG1.9728.7656.6612.925.413
48Chris CenacHoustonF2.5622.156.589.524.32
49Kylan BoswellIllinoisG2.2824.656.0913.230.096
50Ryan ConwellLouisvilleG1.7731.6656.0418.733.099
51Joseph TuglerHoustonF2.5621.8355.888.421.504
52Bruce ThorntonOhio StateG1.5835.3255.8120.332.074
53Boopie MillerSMUG1.5136.3854.9319.228.992
54Cayden BoozerDukeG3.2215.2249.017.122.862
55Jaxon KohlerMichigan StateF1.9428.2754.8412.724.638
56Henri VeesaarNorth CarolinaF1.6333.5454.6716.727.221
57Bennett StirtzIowaG1.6233.654.432032.4
58Pryce SandfortNebraskaF1.7830.5654.4017.831.684
59Alex KarabanConnecticutF2.1924.854.3112.627.594
60Nolan Winter - GTD - AnkleWisconsinF1.8229.3753.4513.324.206
61Dailyn SwainTexasF1.5135.1253.0317.826.878
62Otega OwehKentuckyG1.6931.2252.7618.230.758
63Meleek ThomasArkansasG1.9327.3152.7115.329.529
64Robert WrightBYUG1.6631.652.4618.230.212
65Donovan Dent - GTD - CalfUCLAG1.6631.4852.2613.522.41
66Tre WhiteKansasG1.9726.4952.1913.827.186
67Paulius MurauskasSt. Mary's (CAL)F1.5733.1952.1118.829.516
68Anthony Dell'OrsoArizonaG3.116.7751.99927.9
69Oscar CluffPurdueF2.1424.0851.5310.622.684
70Thijs De RidderVirginiaF1.8527.7451.3215.528.675
71Malik ReneauMiamiF1.5832.2750.9918.829.704
72Tre DonaldsonMiamiG1.5832.150.7216.526.07
73Mikel Brown - GTD - BackLouisvilleG1.631.5650.5018.229.12
74Amari AllenAlabamaF1.7628.5750.2811.720.592
75Mason FalslevUtah StateG1.5632.2150.2516.125.116
76Bryce HopkinsSt. John'sF1.8926.4950.0713.525.515
77Rashaun AgeeTexas A&MF1.5532.2349.9614.722.785
78Andrej StojakovicIllinoisG2.2821.8749.8613.430.552
79Tavari JohnsonAkronG1.4534.349.7420.129.145
80Thomas DowdTroyF1.435.5249.7314.820.72
81Izaiyah NelsonSouth FloridaF1.4434.4749.6415.722.608
82Braylon MullinsConnecticutG2.1922.2548.731226.28
83Aden HollowayAlabamaG1.7627.6148.5916.829.568
84Quadir CopelandNorth Carolina StateG1.5830.7548.5913.921.962
85Mark MitchellMissouriF1.5431.5148.5318.328.182
86Cruz DavisHofstraG1.434.4448.2220.228.28
87B.J. EdwardsSMUG1.5131.9348.2112.719.177
88Trey McKenneyMichiganG3.1515.2247.949.630.24
89Dame SarrDukeF3.2214.8447.786.320.286
90Dominique DanielsCalifornia BaptistG1.3934.3447.7323.232.248
91David PunchTCUF1.5231.3947.7114.321.736
92Tomislav IvisicIllinoisC2.2820.947.651022.8
93Sam HoibergNebraskaG1.7826.7647.639.617.088
94Fletcher LoyerPurdueG2.1422.2147.5313.829.532
95Solo BallConnecticutG2.1921.5147.1113.529.565
96TJ PowerPennsylvaniaF1.433.5847.0116.823.52
97Dillon MitchellSt. John'sF1.8924.7546.788.215.498
98Tyler Bilodeau - GTD - KneeUCLAF1.6628.1746.7617.629.216
99Roddy GayleMichiganG3.1514.8446.75722.05
100Blake BuchananIowa StateF2.3120.1446.528.419.404
101Rienk MastNebraskaF1.7826.1146.4813.524.03
102Duke BrennanVillanovaF1.5729.3646.1012.419.468
103Carson CooperMichigan StateF1.9423.5545.6910.820.952
104Nimari BurnettMichiganG3.1514.4845.618.326.145
105Aiden SherrellAlabamaF1.7625.5244.9211.119.536
106Jaron PierreSMUG1.5129.5344.5917.626.576
107Amani LylesAkronF1.4530.5744.3314.621.17
108Joshua DentSt. Mary's (CAL)G1.5727.8343.691320.41
109Billy RichmondArkansasF1.9322.443.231121.23
110Tyler NickelVanderbiltF1.8623.0942.9513.525.11
111Tyon Grant-FosterGonzagaG1.9222.3542.9111.221.504
112Acaden LewisVillanovaG1.5727.3242.8912.319.311
113Coen CarrMichigan StateF1.9422.0342.7411.622.504
114Themus FulksCentral FloridaG1.5327.942.691421.42
115Darrion WilliamsNorth Carolina StateF1.5826.7242.2213.821.804
116Chance MalloryVirginiaG1.8522.7442.079.517.575
117Robbie AvilaSaint LouisC1.5726.7542.0012.920.253
118Peter SuderMiami (OH)G1.4229.3741.7114.620.732
119Allen GravesSanta ClaraF1.4828.141.5911.617.168
120Killyan ToureIowa StateG2.3117.9941.568.118.711
121Zvonimir IvisicIllinoisC2.2818.1641.40715.96
122J'Vonne HadleyLouisvilleG1.7723.3941.4011.820.886
123Ven-Allen LubinNorth Carolina StateF1.5826.1941.3813.921.962
124Tyler PerkinsVillanovaG1.5726.1841.1013.721.509
125Blue CainGeorgiaG1.5326.8241.0313.320.349
126Jamichael StillwellCentral FloridaF1.5326.640.7011.717.901
127Jeremiah WilkinsonGeorgiaG1.5326.440.391726.01
128Victor ValdesTroyF1.428.8540.3914.820.72
129Seth TrimbleNorth CarolinaG1.6324.7740.381422.82
130Wes EnisSouth FloridaG1.4427.9740.2816.824.192
131Urban KlavzarFloridaG2.714.940.239.726.19
132Terry AndersonHigh PointF1.428.740.181622.4
133Larry JohnsonMcNeese StateG1.4128.440.0417.524.675
134Devin McGlocktonVanderbiltF1.8621.4939.979.617.856
135MJ CollinsUtah StateG1.5625.5339.8317.627.456
136Elijah MahiSanta ClaraF1.4826.8939.8013.920.572
137Denzel AberdeenKentuckyG1.6923.5239.7513.222.308
138Latrell WrightsellAlabamaG1.7622.4739.5512.822.528
139John MobleyOhio StateG1.5824.9339.3915.624.648
140Trevian CarsonNorth Dakota StateG1.3928.3339.381216.68
141Donovan AtwellTexas TechG1.7123.0139.3513.523.085
142Trey CampbellNorthern IowaG1.4127.8639.2813.719.317
143Preston EdmeadHofstraG1.427.9539.1315.922.26
144Shelton HendersonMiamiF1.5824.7639.1213.721.646
145Mario Saint-SuperyGonzagaG1.9220.3139.008.616.512
146Matas VokietaitisTexasF1.5125.6638.7515.523.405
147Evan MahaffeyAkronG1.4526.7238.7410.214.79
148Xavier EdmondsTCUF1.5225.4738.7112.619.152
149Joseph PinionSouth FloridaG1.4426.8638.6814.220.448
150Jalen WashingtonVanderbiltF1.8620.7938.679.116.926
151Malique EwinArkansasF1.9319.9838.569.618.528
152Malik ThomasVirginiaG1.8520.8338.5412.422.94
153Devin RoyalOhio StateF1.5824.3438.4613.721.646
154Samet YigitogluSMUF1.5125.3838.3210.816.308
155Ugonna OnyensoVirginiaC1.8520.738.306.712.395
156RJ JohnsonKennesaw StateG1.427.3238.2514.520.3
157Bryson TillerKansasF1.9719.438.228.216.154
158Sananda FruLouisvilleF1.7721.538.069.216.284
159Ethan Roberts - GTD - ConcussionPennsylvaniaF1.427.1838.0516.923.66
160Jayden StoneMissouriG1.5424.738.0413.220.328
161Christian HammondSanta ClaraG1.4825.4337.6415.823.384
162LeJuan Watts - GTD - UndisclosedTexas TechF1.623.4537.5211.518.4
163Malachi MorenoKentuckyC1.6922.1837.48813.52
164Trent PerryUCLAG1.6622.5837.4812.721.082
165Dre BullockHawaiiG1.3827.1637.4813.518.63
166Cooper CampbellTroyG1.426.737.3812.717.78
167Riley KugelCentral FloridaG1.5324.3737.2914.422.032
168Andrew McKeeverSt. Mary's (CAL)C1.5723.7437.278.413.188
169Ernest UdehMiamiC1.5823.5137.156.910.902
170Eian ElmerMiami (OH)G1.4225.8536.7112.617.892
171Johann GrunlohVirginiaF1.8519.8436.707.213.32
172Eric DaileyUCLAF1.6622.1136.7011.318.758
173Rob MartinHigh PointG1.426.1836.6515.321.42
174Amari McCottrySaint LouisG1.5723.2436.4910.316.171
175Mikey LewisSt. Mary's (CAL)G1.5723.2136.4414.222.294
176Cam FletcherHigh PointF1.425.9836.3712.717.78
177Tru WashingtonMiamiG1.5822.9836.3112.119.118
178Rylan GriffenTexas A&MG1.5523.3636.2111.617.98
179Lazar DjokovicVCUF1.4824.4336.1613.519.98
180Jamarques LawrenceNebraskaG1.7820.2536.059.717.266
181Paul McNeilNorth Carolina StateG1.5822.7735.9813.921.962
182Sam LewisVirginiaG1.8519.4235.9310.819.98
183Tyshawn ArchieMcNeese StateG1.4125.3335.7214.320.163
184Oziyah SellersSt. John'sG1.8918.8835.6810.720.223
185Jordan BurksCentral FloridaF1.5323.2635.591319.89
186Damari Wheeler-ThomasNorth Dakota StateG1.3925.635.5814.420.016
187Isaac JohnsonHawaiiF1.3825.7635.5514.119.458
188RJ GodfreyClemsonF1.5822.4135.4111.918.802
189AK OkerekeVanderbiltF1.8618.9835.309.718.042
190Marcus MillenderGeorgiaG1.5323.0635.2811.918.207
191TJ BurchWright StateG1.3925.3835.2812.317.097
192Owen AquinoHigh PointF1.425.1835.259.413.16
193Austin RappWisconsinF1.8219.335.139.617.472
194Drake AllenUtah StateG1.5622.535.107.712.012
195Brock HardingTCUG1.5223.0134.98812.16
196Terrence HillVCUG1.4823.5534.8514.421.312
197Jalen WarleyGonzagaG1.9218.1534.856.813.056
198Cedric TaylorHowardG134.7934.7917.117.1
199Tramon MarkTexasG1.5123.0334.7813.520.385
200Frankquon ShermanKennesaw StateF1.424.8334.7610.314.42
201Aaron NkrumahTennessee StateG134.7534.7517.617.6
202Skyy ClarkUCLAG1.6620.8634.6311.719.422
203Braden FragerNebraskaF1.7819.4134.5511.620.648
204Ben HumrichousIllinoisF2.2815.1234.476.113.908
205Felix OkparaTennesseeF1.7919.2434.447.713.783
206Somto CyrilGeorgiaF1.5322.4734.389.614.688
207Kanon CatchingsGeorgiaF1.5322.4634.361218.36
208Michael ImariagbeWright StateF1.3924.634.1911.816.402
209Caleb Foster - Out - FootDukeG1.917.9234.058.516.15
210Braden Huff - Out - KneeGonzagaF1.228.3233.9817.821.36
211Mouhamed DioubateKentuckyF1.6920.133.978.714.703
212Berke BuyuktuncelNebraskaF1.7819.0833.966.411.392
213Luke SkaljacMiami (OH)G1.4223.933.9410.314.626
214Dion BrownSaint LouisG1.5721.633.9111.117.427
215Christoph TillyOhio StateF1.5821.4433.881117.38
216Dontae HornePrairie ViewG133.833.8020.220.2
217Braedan LueKennesaw StateF1.423.8333.3611.115.54
218Quentin JonesSaint LouisG1.5721.1833.259.214.444
219Collin ChandlerKentuckyG1.6919.6633.239.916.731
220Kellen ThamesSaint LouisG1.5721.1133.149.915.543
221Bryce HarrisHowardG133.1333.1317.117.1
222Micah RobinsonTCUF1.5221.7933.1210.515.96
223Javohn GarciaMcNeese StateG1.4123.4733.091216.92
224Jaylen PettyTexas TechG1.7119.2832.979.516.245
225J.P. EstrellaTennesseeF1.7918.3432.8310.118.079
226Andy StefonowiczNorth Dakota StateG1.3923.4732.629.212.788
227C.J. CoxPurdueG2.1415.2232.578.317.762
228Isaac McKneelyLouisvilleG1.7718.432.5710.618.762
229Leon BondNorthern IowaF1.4123.0132.4411.916.779
230Gavin DotySienaG132.3532.3517.917.9
231Antwone WoolfolkMiami (OH)F1.4222.7532.3110.314.626
232Corey WashingtonSMUF1.5121.3832.2811.317.063
233Tavion BanksIowaG1.6219.8932.2210.517.01
234Josh OmojafoSouth FloridaG1.4422.3132.1311.516.56
235Nasir WhitlockLehighG132.132.102121
236Davis FogleGonzagaG1.9216.6531.978.416.128
237Brant ByersMiami (OH)G1.4222.3731.7714.220.164
238Hank AlveyLehighF131.4331.431515
239Dylan DarlingSt. John'sG1.8916.631.37713.23
240Shammah ScottAkronG1.4521.6231.3512.718.415
241Anthony Robinson IIMissouriG1.5420.2731.228.813.552
242Trey GreenSaint LouisG1.5719.8631.1811.117.427
243Garwey DualMcNeese StateG1.4122.1131.188.211.562
244Adrian WooleyLouisvilleG1.7717.631.158.515.045
245Trent PierceMissouriF1.5420.1631.0510.616.324
246Jordan PopeTexasG1.5120.4930.9413.320.083
247Amare BynumOhio StateF1.5819.5630.909.715.326
248Brandon JenningsVCUG1.4820.8530.868.712.876
249Eric ReibeConnecticutF2.1914.0630.796.814.892
250Dillan ShawSt. Mary's (CAL)F1.5719.5630.717.511.775
251Jamal FullerLIU-BrooklynF130.730.7016.416.4
252Jaylen CareyTennesseeF1.7917.0930.597.413.246
253Ben SchwiegerNorthern IowaF1.4121.6230.489.913.959
254Ian JacksonSt. John'sG1.8916.1130.459.618.144
255Bryce LindsayVillanovaG1.5719.3730.4111.918.683
256Will HornsethNorthern IowaF1.4121.5230.3411.215.792
257Jayden PierreTCUG1.5219.8930.2310.515.96
258D.J. WagnerArkansasG1.9315.630.117.614.668
259Devin AskewVillanovaG1.5719.0729.941015.7
260Emmanuel InnocentiGonzagaF1.9215.4429.645.811.136
261Greg GordonLIU-BrooklynG129.429.4014.114.1
262Marcus HillTexas A&MG1.5518.9429.3610.816.74
263Dillon HunterClemsonG1.5818.4629.177.511.85
264Alvaro FolgueirasIowaF1.6217.9629.108.113.122
265Pop IsaacsTexas A&MG1.5518.6728.9410.115.655
266Karson TemplinUtah StateF1.5618.5428.929.114.196
267Cory WellsPrairie ViewF128.9228.9213.113.1
268T.O. BarrettMissouriG1.5418.6928.788.913.706
269Nyk LewisVCUG1.4819.0528.198.712.876
270Eric MahaffeyAkronG1.4519.4428.197.811.31
271Jarin StevensonNorth CarolinaF1.6317.2328.08813.04
272Daniel JacobsenPurdueC2.1413.1128.06612.84
273Barry EvansVCUF1.4818.9528.057.210.656
274Alex WilkinsFurmanG127.9527.9517.717.7
275Kennard DavisBYUG1.6616.7927.878.514.11
276Jacari WhiteVirginiaG1.8515.0127.778.816.28
277Braeden CarringtonWisconsinG1.8215.2527.768.415.288
278Houston MalletteAlabamaG1.7615.727.636.611.616
279Travis Harper IITennessee StateG127.5627.5617.317.3
280Luka BogavacNorth CarolinaG1.6316.927.559.815.974
281Nick DavidsonClemsonF1.5817.3727.449.114.378
282Jadrian TraceyVCUG1.4818.3327.139.914.652
283Ruben DominguezTexas A&MG1.5517.4327.0210.315.965
284Jestin PorterClemsonG1.5817.0126.889.615.168
285Shawn PhillipsMissouriC1.5417.4226.837.711.858
286Nasir MannQueens UniversityF126.7126.7113.413.4
287Cam ManyawuIowaF1.6216.426.577.111.502
288Joson SanonSt. John'sG1.8914.0226.508.315.687
289Kolton MitchellIdahoG126.3626.3613.713.7
290Michael BelleVCUF1.4817.7726.307.511.1
291Cooper BowserFurmanF126.2526.251414
292Charles JohnstonFurmanF126.2226.229.89.8
293Ishan SharmaSaint LouisG1.5716.6726.179.114.287
294Bukky OboyeSanta ClaraC1.4817.4425.81811.84
295Cam GillusHowardG125.7125.7110.610.6
296Dante HarrisTennessee StateG125.5925.5911.711.7
297Ace BucknerClemsonG1.5816.1625.538.413.272
298Malachi DavisLIU-BrooklynG125.525.5014.414.4
299Yoav BermanQueens UniversityF125.2325.2312.612.6
300Kur TengMichigan StateG1.9412.9725.167.714.938
301Justice ShoatsSienaG125.125.1013.213.2
302Jamarion BatemonIowa StateG2.3110.8425.046.915.939
303Adam MillerGonzagaG1.9212.9224.817.614.592
304Ace ValentineUMBCG124.4724.471212
305Xavier BookerUCLAC1.6614.6624.346.911.454
306Tai'Reon JosephPrairie ViewG124.3324.3317.617.6
307Cooper KochIowaF1.6214.9524.227.712.474
308Francis FolefacSienaF124.0924.0911.111.1
309Kolby KingUtah StateG1.5615.3823.997.611.856
310Jah'Likai KingUMBCG122.4822.4813.913.9

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

To change the Games Played column to account for your personal stack preferences, take the following steps:

  1. Highlight the entire table.
  2. Copy and paste it to an empty Excel doc or sheet on Google Drive.
  3. Use the Search/Find feature (or CTRL + F) to locate a team. For players on that team, change their games played to your desired number. For example, if you think Kentucky makes the Final Four, you'll want to change them from 2 to 5 games.
  4. Clear the data in the FPTS (Total) column. Create new data by multiplying column E (Proj. GP) by column F (FPTS (TOTAL)). Use =E2*F2 in the first line, and copy paste it down the rest of the column.
  5. Sort the column FPTS (TOTAL) from Z to A. You'll then have new rankings that factor in the teams you believe will advance the furthest.

You can use a similar process here if you're in a points-only league. Just multiply Proj. Games by the PTS column instead of FPPG to create a PTS (TOTAL) column. Good luck, and happy drafting!

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
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