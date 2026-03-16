We're making a few upgrades to our NCAA Tournament player rankings list this year, and I'll run down some of the methodology before jumping right into the table, which can easily be copy/pasted into an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc for adjustments.
First, we're adding a projected games played column. That allows us to isolate and bump up the players on the title favorites. It also allows the individual user to export and adjust for teams they like to make a deep run, and from there generate a new sheet accordingly.
I'm arriving at the games played projection primarily using a probability formula that involves college basketball betting futures, as opposed to straight seeding. That allows us to get the true market value of teams and accounts for anyone over or under-seeded. Don't worry too much about the "games played" number itself -- it's a result of a more abstract formula I believe resulted in the best rankings (note: I did dock any 15/16 seed down to 1 GP).
We'll use DraftKings college basketball scoring in the fantasy points per game column, but I'll also include pure points per game in case your league or pool only counts scoring. Columns here should be sortable.
Lastly, I've given these rankings a bit of a personal touch as a final step. I moved down players (read: lowered GP projection manually) who enter with injury risk (Ndongba, Anderson, Huff). I made a few more adjustments to account for players heating up (
We're making a few upgrades to our NCAA Tournament player rankings list this year, and I'll run down some of the methodology before jumping right into the table, which can easily be copy/pasted into an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc for adjustments.
First, we're adding a projected games played column. That allows us to isolate and bump up the players on the title favorites. It also allows the individual user to export and adjust for teams they like to make a deep run, and from there generate a new sheet accordingly.
I'm arriving at the games played projection primarily using a probability formula that involves college basketball betting futures, as opposed to straight seeding. That allows us to get the true market value of teams and accounts for anyone over or under-seeded. Don't worry too much about the "games played" number itself -- it's a result of a more abstract formula I believe resulted in the best rankings (note: I did dock any 15/16 seed down to 1 GP).
We'll use DraftKings college basketball scoring in the fantasy points per game column, but I'll also include pure points per game in case your league or pool only counts scoring. Columns here should be sortable.
Lastly, I've given these rankings a bit of a personal touch as a final step. I moved down players (read: lowered GP projection manually) who enter with injury risk (Ndongba, Anderson, Huff). I made a few more adjustments to account for players heating up (Cayden Boozer) or cooling down (Karaban). Check out our NCAA Tournament injury report for more information and player outlooks, as well as our general college basketball injuries page to see a full list.
March Madness Rankings: Top Players in the NCAA Tournament
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Proj. GP
|FPPG
|FPTS (TOTAL)
|PTS
|PTS (TOTAL)
|1
|Cameron Boozer
|Duke
|F
|3.22
|44.64
|143.74
|22.5
|72.45
|2
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|Michigan
|F
|3.15
|33.05
|104.11
|14.6
|45.99
|3
|Brayden Burries
|Arizona
|G
|3.1
|29.04
|90.02
|15.9
|49.29
|4
|Aday Mara
|Michigan
|F
|3.15
|28.18
|88.77
|11.6
|36.54
|5
|Alex Condon
|Florida
|F
|2.7
|32.59
|87.99
|15
|40.5
|6
|Joshua Jefferson
|Iowa State
|F
|2.31
|37.82
|87.36
|16.9
|39.039
|7
|Thomas Haugh
|Florida
|F
|2.7
|31.89
|86.10
|17.1
|46.17
|8
|Jaden Bradley
|Arizona
|G
|3.1
|27.07
|83.92
|13.3
|41.23
|9
|Morez Johnson
|Michigan
|F
|3.15
|26.49
|83.44
|13.1
|41.265
|10
|Kingston Flemings
|Houston
|G
|2.56
|32.48
|83.15
|16.4
|41.984
|11
|Motiejus Krivas
|Arizona
|C
|3.1
|26.07
|80.82
|10.5
|32.55
|12
|Koa Peat
|Arizona
|F
|3.1
|26.06
|80.79
|13.6
|42.16
|13
|Isaiah Evans
|Duke
|G
|3.22
|24.52
|78.95
|14.9
|47.978
|14
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Florida
|F
|2.7
|29.1
|78.57
|11.2
|30.24
|15
|Braden Smith
|Purdue
|G
|2.14
|35.37
|75.69
|14
|29.96
|16
|Darius Acuff
|Arkansas
|G
|1.93
|38.89
|75.06
|22.9
|44.197
|17
|Keaton Wagler
|Illinois
|G
|2.28
|32.91
|75.03
|17.9
|40.812
|18
|Tobe Awaka
|Arizona
|F
|3.1
|23.7
|73.47
|9.4
|29.14
|19
|Elliot Cadeau
|Michigan
|G
|3.15
|22.92
|72.20
|10.2
|32.13
|20
|Tarris Reed
|Connecticut
|F
|2.19
|31.92
|69.90
|13.7
|30.003
|21
|Graham Ike
|Gonzaga
|F
|1.92
|36.09
|69.29
|19.7
|37.824
|22
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa State
|G
|2.31
|29.85
|68.95
|13.3
|30.723
|23
|Patrick Ngongba - GTD - Foot
|Duke
|C
|2.9
|23.65
|68.59
|10.7
|31.03
|24
|A.J. Dybantsa
|BYU
|F
|1.66
|41.24
|68.46
|25.3
|41.998
|25
|Tyler Tanner
|Vanderbilt
|G
|1.86
|36.52
|67.93
|19.1
|35.526
|26
|Zuby Ejiofor
|St. John's
|F
|1.89
|35.77
|67.61
|16.3
|30.807
|27
|Ivan Kharchenkov
|Arizona
|F
|3.1
|21.67
|67.18
|10.1
|31.31
|28
|Jeremy Fears
|Michigan State
|G
|1.94
|34.33
|66.60
|15.7
|30.458
|29
|Xaivian Lee
|Florida
|G
|2.7
|24.66
|66.58
|11.5
|31.05
|30
|Flory Bidunga
|Kansas
|F
|1.97
|32.64
|64.30
|13.5
|26.595
|31
|Emanuel Sharp
|Houston
|G
|2.56
|24.88
|63.69
|15.3
|39.168
|32
|David Mirkovic
|Illinois
|F
|2.28
|27.91
|63.63
|13.4
|30.552
|33
|Darryn Peterson
|Kansas
|G
|1.97
|32.13
|63.30
|19.8
|39.006
|34
|Boogie Fland
|Florida
|G
|2.7
|23.15
|62.51
|11.6
|31.32
|35
|Silas Demary - GTD - Ankle
|Connecticut
|G
|2.19
|28.45
|62.31
|10.9
|23.871
|36
|Labaron Philon
|Alabama
|G
|1.76
|35.09
|61.76
|21.7
|38.192
|37
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie
|Tennessee
|G
|1.79
|34.46
|61.68
|18
|32.22
|38
|Nick Boyd
|Wisconsin
|G
|1.82
|33.71
|61.35
|20.6
|37.492
|39
|Duke Miles
|Vanderbilt
|G
|1.86
|32.94
|61.27
|16.5
|30.69
|40
|Christian Anderson - GTD - Groin
|Texas Tech
|G
|1.6
|37.82
|60.51
|18.9
|30.24
|41
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|Purdue
|F
|2.14
|28.2
|60.35
|13.6
|29.104
|42
|Milan Momcilovic
|Iowa State
|F
|2.31
|25.62
|59.18
|17.1
|39.501
|43
|Trevon Brazile
|Arkansas
|F
|1.93
|30.58
|59.02
|13.2
|25.476
|44
|Milos Uzan
|Houston
|G
|2.56
|22.67
|58.04
|11.1
|28.416
|45
|John Blackwell
|Wisconsin
|G
|1.82
|31.53
|57.38
|19
|34.58
|46
|Nate Ament
|Tennessee
|F
|1.79
|31.72
|56.78
|17.5
|31.325
|47
|Melvin Council
|Kansas
|G
|1.97
|28.76
|56.66
|12.9
|25.413
|48
|Chris Cenac
|Houston
|F
|2.56
|22.1
|56.58
|9.5
|24.32
|49
|Kylan Boswell
|Illinois
|G
|2.28
|24.6
|56.09
|13.2
|30.096
|50
|Ryan Conwell
|Louisville
|G
|1.77
|31.66
|56.04
|18.7
|33.099
|51
|Joseph Tugler
|Houston
|F
|2.56
|21.83
|55.88
|8.4
|21.504
|52
|Bruce Thornton
|Ohio State
|G
|1.58
|35.32
|55.81
|20.3
|32.074
|53
|Boopie Miller
|SMU
|G
|1.51
|36.38
|54.93
|19.2
|28.992
|54
|Cayden Boozer
|Duke
|G
|3.22
|15.22
|49.01
|7.1
|22.862
|55
|Jaxon Kohler
|Michigan State
|F
|1.94
|28.27
|54.84
|12.7
|24.638
|56
|Henri Veesaar
|North Carolina
|F
|1.63
|33.54
|54.67
|16.7
|27.221
|57
|Bennett Stirtz
|Iowa
|G
|1.62
|33.6
|54.43
|20
|32.4
|58
|Pryce Sandfort
|Nebraska
|F
|1.78
|30.56
|54.40
|17.8
|31.684
|59
|Alex Karaban
|Connecticut
|F
|2.19
|24.8
|54.31
|12.6
|27.594
|60
|Nolan Winter - GTD - Ankle
|Wisconsin
|F
|1.82
|29.37
|53.45
|13.3
|24.206
|61
|Dailyn Swain
|Texas
|F
|1.51
|35.12
|53.03
|17.8
|26.878
|62
|Otega Oweh
|Kentucky
|G
|1.69
|31.22
|52.76
|18.2
|30.758
|63
|Meleek Thomas
|Arkansas
|G
|1.93
|27.31
|52.71
|15.3
|29.529
|64
|Robert Wright
|BYU
|G
|1.66
|31.6
|52.46
|18.2
|30.212
|65
|Donovan Dent - GTD - Calf
|UCLA
|G
|1.66
|31.48
|52.26
|13.5
|22.41
|66
|Tre White
|Kansas
|G
|1.97
|26.49
|52.19
|13.8
|27.186
|67
|Paulius Murauskas
|St. Mary's (CAL)
|F
|1.57
|33.19
|52.11
|18.8
|29.516
|68
|Anthony Dell'Orso
|Arizona
|G
|3.1
|16.77
|51.99
|9
|27.9
|69
|Oscar Cluff
|Purdue
|F
|2.14
|24.08
|51.53
|10.6
|22.684
|70
|Thijs De Ridder
|Virginia
|F
|1.85
|27.74
|51.32
|15.5
|28.675
|71
|Malik Reneau
|Miami
|F
|1.58
|32.27
|50.99
|18.8
|29.704
|72
|Tre Donaldson
|Miami
|G
|1.58
|32.1
|50.72
|16.5
|26.07
|73
|Mikel Brown - GTD - Back
|Louisville
|G
|1.6
|31.56
|50.50
|18.2
|29.12
|74
|Amari Allen
|Alabama
|F
|1.76
|28.57
|50.28
|11.7
|20.592
|75
|Mason Falslev
|Utah State
|G
|1.56
|32.21
|50.25
|16.1
|25.116
|76
|Bryce Hopkins
|St. John's
|F
|1.89
|26.49
|50.07
|13.5
|25.515
|77
|Rashaun Agee
|Texas A&M
|F
|1.55
|32.23
|49.96
|14.7
|22.785
|78
|Andrej Stojakovic
|Illinois
|G
|2.28
|21.87
|49.86
|13.4
|30.552
|79
|Tavari Johnson
|Akron
|G
|1.45
|34.3
|49.74
|20.1
|29.145
|80
|Thomas Dowd
|Troy
|F
|1.4
|35.52
|49.73
|14.8
|20.72
|81
|Izaiyah Nelson
|South Florida
|F
|1.44
|34.47
|49.64
|15.7
|22.608
|82
|Braylon Mullins
|Connecticut
|G
|2.19
|22.25
|48.73
|12
|26.28
|83
|Aden Holloway
|Alabama
|G
|1.76
|27.61
|48.59
|16.8
|29.568
|84
|Quadir Copeland
|North Carolina State
|G
|1.58
|30.75
|48.59
|13.9
|21.962
|85
|Mark Mitchell
|Missouri
|F
|1.54
|31.51
|48.53
|18.3
|28.182
|86
|Cruz Davis
|Hofstra
|G
|1.4
|34.44
|48.22
|20.2
|28.28
|87
|B.J. Edwards
|SMU
|G
|1.51
|31.93
|48.21
|12.7
|19.177
|88
|Trey McKenney
|Michigan
|G
|3.15
|15.22
|47.94
|9.6
|30.24
|89
|Dame Sarr
|Duke
|F
|3.22
|14.84
|47.78
|6.3
|20.286
|90
|Dominique Daniels
|California Baptist
|G
|1.39
|34.34
|47.73
|23.2
|32.248
|91
|David Punch
|TCU
|F
|1.52
|31.39
|47.71
|14.3
|21.736
|92
|Tomislav Ivisic
|Illinois
|C
|2.28
|20.9
|47.65
|10
|22.8
|93
|Sam Hoiberg
|Nebraska
|G
|1.78
|26.76
|47.63
|9.6
|17.088
|94
|Fletcher Loyer
|Purdue
|G
|2.14
|22.21
|47.53
|13.8
|29.532
|95
|Solo Ball
|Connecticut
|G
|2.19
|21.51
|47.11
|13.5
|29.565
|96
|TJ Power
|Pennsylvania
|F
|1.4
|33.58
|47.01
|16.8
|23.52
|97
|Dillon Mitchell
|St. John's
|F
|1.89
|24.75
|46.78
|8.2
|15.498
|98
|Tyler Bilodeau - GTD - Knee
|UCLA
|F
|1.66
|28.17
|46.76
|17.6
|29.216
|99
|Roddy Gayle
|Michigan
|G
|3.15
|14.84
|46.75
|7
|22.05
|100
|Blake Buchanan
|Iowa State
|F
|2.31
|20.14
|46.52
|8.4
|19.404
|101
|Rienk Mast
|Nebraska
|F
|1.78
|26.11
|46.48
|13.5
|24.03
|102
|Duke Brennan
|Villanova
|F
|1.57
|29.36
|46.10
|12.4
|19.468
|103
|Carson Cooper
|Michigan State
|F
|1.94
|23.55
|45.69
|10.8
|20.952
|104
|Nimari Burnett
|Michigan
|G
|3.15
|14.48
|45.61
|8.3
|26.145
|105
|Aiden Sherrell
|Alabama
|F
|1.76
|25.52
|44.92
|11.1
|19.536
|106
|Jaron Pierre
|SMU
|G
|1.51
|29.53
|44.59
|17.6
|26.576
|107
|Amani Lyles
|Akron
|F
|1.45
|30.57
|44.33
|14.6
|21.17
|108
|Joshua Dent
|St. Mary's (CAL)
|G
|1.57
|27.83
|43.69
|13
|20.41
|109
|Billy Richmond
|Arkansas
|F
|1.93
|22.4
|43.23
|11
|21.23
|110
|Tyler Nickel
|Vanderbilt
|F
|1.86
|23.09
|42.95
|13.5
|25.11
|111
|Tyon Grant-Foster
|Gonzaga
|G
|1.92
|22.35
|42.91
|11.2
|21.504
|112
|Acaden Lewis
|Villanova
|G
|1.57
|27.32
|42.89
|12.3
|19.311
|113
|Coen Carr
|Michigan State
|F
|1.94
|22.03
|42.74
|11.6
|22.504
|114
|Themus Fulks
|Central Florida
|G
|1.53
|27.9
|42.69
|14
|21.42
|115
|Darrion Williams
|North Carolina State
|F
|1.58
|26.72
|42.22
|13.8
|21.804
|116
|Chance Mallory
|Virginia
|G
|1.85
|22.74
|42.07
|9.5
|17.575
|117
|Robbie Avila
|Saint Louis
|C
|1.57
|26.75
|42.00
|12.9
|20.253
|118
|Peter Suder
|Miami (OH)
|G
|1.42
|29.37
|41.71
|14.6
|20.732
|119
|Allen Graves
|Santa Clara
|F
|1.48
|28.1
|41.59
|11.6
|17.168
|120
|Killyan Toure
|Iowa State
|G
|2.31
|17.99
|41.56
|8.1
|18.711
|121
|Zvonimir Ivisic
|Illinois
|C
|2.28
|18.16
|41.40
|7
|15.96
|122
|J'Vonne Hadley
|Louisville
|G
|1.77
|23.39
|41.40
|11.8
|20.886
|123
|Ven-Allen Lubin
|North Carolina State
|F
|1.58
|26.19
|41.38
|13.9
|21.962
|124
|Tyler Perkins
|Villanova
|G
|1.57
|26.18
|41.10
|13.7
|21.509
|125
|Blue Cain
|Georgia
|G
|1.53
|26.82
|41.03
|13.3
|20.349
|126
|Jamichael Stillwell
|Central Florida
|F
|1.53
|26.6
|40.70
|11.7
|17.901
|127
|Jeremiah Wilkinson
|Georgia
|G
|1.53
|26.4
|40.39
|17
|26.01
|128
|Victor Valdes
|Troy
|F
|1.4
|28.85
|40.39
|14.8
|20.72
|129
|Seth Trimble
|North Carolina
|G
|1.63
|24.77
|40.38
|14
|22.82
|130
|Wes Enis
|South Florida
|G
|1.44
|27.97
|40.28
|16.8
|24.192
|131
|Urban Klavzar
|Florida
|G
|2.7
|14.9
|40.23
|9.7
|26.19
|132
|Terry Anderson
|High Point
|F
|1.4
|28.7
|40.18
|16
|22.4
|133
|Larry Johnson
|McNeese State
|G
|1.41
|28.4
|40.04
|17.5
|24.675
|134
|Devin McGlockton
|Vanderbilt
|F
|1.86
|21.49
|39.97
|9.6
|17.856
|135
|MJ Collins
|Utah State
|G
|1.56
|25.53
|39.83
|17.6
|27.456
|136
|Elijah Mahi
|Santa Clara
|F
|1.48
|26.89
|39.80
|13.9
|20.572
|137
|Denzel Aberdeen
|Kentucky
|G
|1.69
|23.52
|39.75
|13.2
|22.308
|138
|Latrell Wrightsell
|Alabama
|G
|1.76
|22.47
|39.55
|12.8
|22.528
|139
|John Mobley
|Ohio State
|G
|1.58
|24.93
|39.39
|15.6
|24.648
|140
|Trevian Carson
|North Dakota State
|G
|1.39
|28.33
|39.38
|12
|16.68
|141
|Donovan Atwell
|Texas Tech
|G
|1.71
|23.01
|39.35
|13.5
|23.085
|142
|Trey Campbell
|Northern Iowa
|G
|1.41
|27.86
|39.28
|13.7
|19.317
|143
|Preston Edmead
|Hofstra
|G
|1.4
|27.95
|39.13
|15.9
|22.26
|144
|Shelton Henderson
|Miami
|F
|1.58
|24.76
|39.12
|13.7
|21.646
|145
|Mario Saint-Supery
|Gonzaga
|G
|1.92
|20.31
|39.00
|8.6
|16.512
|146
|Matas Vokietaitis
|Texas
|F
|1.51
|25.66
|38.75
|15.5
|23.405
|147
|Evan Mahaffey
|Akron
|G
|1.45
|26.72
|38.74
|10.2
|14.79
|148
|Xavier Edmonds
|TCU
|F
|1.52
|25.47
|38.71
|12.6
|19.152
|149
|Joseph Pinion
|South Florida
|G
|1.44
|26.86
|38.68
|14.2
|20.448
|150
|Jalen Washington
|Vanderbilt
|F
|1.86
|20.79
|38.67
|9.1
|16.926
|151
|Malique Ewin
|Arkansas
|F
|1.93
|19.98
|38.56
|9.6
|18.528
|152
|Malik Thomas
|Virginia
|G
|1.85
|20.83
|38.54
|12.4
|22.94
|153
|Devin Royal
|Ohio State
|F
|1.58
|24.34
|38.46
|13.7
|21.646
|154
|Samet Yigitoglu
|SMU
|F
|1.51
|25.38
|38.32
|10.8
|16.308
|155
|Ugonna Onyenso
|Virginia
|C
|1.85
|20.7
|38.30
|6.7
|12.395
|156
|RJ Johnson
|Kennesaw State
|G
|1.4
|27.32
|38.25
|14.5
|20.3
|157
|Bryson Tiller
|Kansas
|F
|1.97
|19.4
|38.22
|8.2
|16.154
|158
|Sananda Fru
|Louisville
|F
|1.77
|21.5
|38.06
|9.2
|16.284
|159
|Ethan Roberts - GTD - Concussion
|Pennsylvania
|F
|1.4
|27.18
|38.05
|16.9
|23.66
|160
|Jayden Stone
|Missouri
|G
|1.54
|24.7
|38.04
|13.2
|20.328
|161
|Christian Hammond
|Santa Clara
|G
|1.48
|25.43
|37.64
|15.8
|23.384
|162
|LeJuan Watts - GTD - Undisclosed
|Texas Tech
|F
|1.6
|23.45
|37.52
|11.5
|18.4
|163
|Malachi Moreno
|Kentucky
|C
|1.69
|22.18
|37.48
|8
|13.52
|164
|Trent Perry
|UCLA
|G
|1.66
|22.58
|37.48
|12.7
|21.082
|165
|Dre Bullock
|Hawaii
|G
|1.38
|27.16
|37.48
|13.5
|18.63
|166
|Cooper Campbell
|Troy
|G
|1.4
|26.7
|37.38
|12.7
|17.78
|167
|Riley Kugel
|Central Florida
|G
|1.53
|24.37
|37.29
|14.4
|22.032
|168
|Andrew McKeever
|St. Mary's (CAL)
|C
|1.57
|23.74
|37.27
|8.4
|13.188
|169
|Ernest Udeh
|Miami
|C
|1.58
|23.51
|37.15
|6.9
|10.902
|170
|Eian Elmer
|Miami (OH)
|G
|1.42
|25.85
|36.71
|12.6
|17.892
|171
|Johann Grunloh
|Virginia
|F
|1.85
|19.84
|36.70
|7.2
|13.32
|172
|Eric Dailey
|UCLA
|F
|1.66
|22.11
|36.70
|11.3
|18.758
|173
|Rob Martin
|High Point
|G
|1.4
|26.18
|36.65
|15.3
|21.42
|174
|Amari McCottry
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|23.24
|36.49
|10.3
|16.171
|175
|Mikey Lewis
|St. Mary's (CAL)
|G
|1.57
|23.21
|36.44
|14.2
|22.294
|176
|Cam Fletcher
|High Point
|F
|1.4
|25.98
|36.37
|12.7
|17.78
|177
|Tru Washington
|Miami
|G
|1.58
|22.98
|36.31
|12.1
|19.118
|178
|Rylan Griffen
|Texas A&M
|G
|1.55
|23.36
|36.21
|11.6
|17.98
|179
|Lazar Djokovic
|VCU
|F
|1.48
|24.43
|36.16
|13.5
|19.98
|180
|Jamarques Lawrence
|Nebraska
|G
|1.78
|20.25
|36.05
|9.7
|17.266
|181
|Paul McNeil
|North Carolina State
|G
|1.58
|22.77
|35.98
|13.9
|21.962
|182
|Sam Lewis
|Virginia
|G
|1.85
|19.42
|35.93
|10.8
|19.98
|183
|Tyshawn Archie
|McNeese State
|G
|1.41
|25.33
|35.72
|14.3
|20.163
|184
|Oziyah Sellers
|St. John's
|G
|1.89
|18.88
|35.68
|10.7
|20.223
|185
|Jordan Burks
|Central Florida
|F
|1.53
|23.26
|35.59
|13
|19.89
|186
|Damari Wheeler-Thomas
|North Dakota State
|G
|1.39
|25.6
|35.58
|14.4
|20.016
|187
|Isaac Johnson
|Hawaii
|F
|1.38
|25.76
|35.55
|14.1
|19.458
|188
|RJ Godfrey
|Clemson
|F
|1.58
|22.41
|35.41
|11.9
|18.802
|189
|AK Okereke
|Vanderbilt
|F
|1.86
|18.98
|35.30
|9.7
|18.042
|190
|Marcus Millender
|Georgia
|G
|1.53
|23.06
|35.28
|11.9
|18.207
|191
|TJ Burch
|Wright State
|G
|1.39
|25.38
|35.28
|12.3
|17.097
|192
|Owen Aquino
|High Point
|F
|1.4
|25.18
|35.25
|9.4
|13.16
|193
|Austin Rapp
|Wisconsin
|F
|1.82
|19.3
|35.13
|9.6
|17.472
|194
|Drake Allen
|Utah State
|G
|1.56
|22.5
|35.10
|7.7
|12.012
|195
|Brock Harding
|TCU
|G
|1.52
|23.01
|34.98
|8
|12.16
|196
|Terrence Hill
|VCU
|G
|1.48
|23.55
|34.85
|14.4
|21.312
|197
|Jalen Warley
|Gonzaga
|G
|1.92
|18.15
|34.85
|6.8
|13.056
|198
|Cedric Taylor
|Howard
|G
|1
|34.79
|34.79
|17.1
|17.1
|199
|Tramon Mark
|Texas
|G
|1.51
|23.03
|34.78
|13.5
|20.385
|200
|Frankquon Sherman
|Kennesaw State
|F
|1.4
|24.83
|34.76
|10.3
|14.42
|201
|Aaron Nkrumah
|Tennessee State
|G
|1
|34.75
|34.75
|17.6
|17.6
|202
|Skyy Clark
|UCLA
|G
|1.66
|20.86
|34.63
|11.7
|19.422
|203
|Braden Frager
|Nebraska
|F
|1.78
|19.41
|34.55
|11.6
|20.648
|204
|Ben Humrichous
|Illinois
|F
|2.28
|15.12
|34.47
|6.1
|13.908
|205
|Felix Okpara
|Tennessee
|F
|1.79
|19.24
|34.44
|7.7
|13.783
|206
|Somto Cyril
|Georgia
|F
|1.53
|22.47
|34.38
|9.6
|14.688
|207
|Kanon Catchings
|Georgia
|F
|1.53
|22.46
|34.36
|12
|18.36
|208
|Michael Imariagbe
|Wright State
|F
|1.39
|24.6
|34.19
|11.8
|16.402
|209
|Caleb Foster - Out - Foot
|Duke
|G
|1.9
|17.92
|34.05
|8.5
|16.15
|210
|Braden Huff - Out - Knee
|Gonzaga
|F
|1.2
|28.32
|33.98
|17.8
|21.36
|211
|Mouhamed Dioubate
|Kentucky
|F
|1.69
|20.1
|33.97
|8.7
|14.703
|212
|Berke Buyuktuncel
|Nebraska
|F
|1.78
|19.08
|33.96
|6.4
|11.392
|213
|Luke Skaljac
|Miami (OH)
|G
|1.42
|23.9
|33.94
|10.3
|14.626
|214
|Dion Brown
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|21.6
|33.91
|11.1
|17.427
|215
|Christoph Tilly
|Ohio State
|F
|1.58
|21.44
|33.88
|11
|17.38
|216
|Dontae Horne
|Prairie View
|G
|1
|33.8
|33.80
|20.2
|20.2
|217
|Braedan Lue
|Kennesaw State
|F
|1.4
|23.83
|33.36
|11.1
|15.54
|218
|Quentin Jones
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|21.18
|33.25
|9.2
|14.444
|219
|Collin Chandler
|Kentucky
|G
|1.69
|19.66
|33.23
|9.9
|16.731
|220
|Kellen Thames
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|21.11
|33.14
|9.9
|15.543
|221
|Bryce Harris
|Howard
|G
|1
|33.13
|33.13
|17.1
|17.1
|222
|Micah Robinson
|TCU
|F
|1.52
|21.79
|33.12
|10.5
|15.96
|223
|Javohn Garcia
|McNeese State
|G
|1.41
|23.47
|33.09
|12
|16.92
|224
|Jaylen Petty
|Texas Tech
|G
|1.71
|19.28
|32.97
|9.5
|16.245
|225
|J.P. Estrella
|Tennessee
|F
|1.79
|18.34
|32.83
|10.1
|18.079
|226
|Andy Stefonowicz
|North Dakota State
|G
|1.39
|23.47
|32.62
|9.2
|12.788
|227
|C.J. Cox
|Purdue
|G
|2.14
|15.22
|32.57
|8.3
|17.762
|228
|Isaac McKneely
|Louisville
|G
|1.77
|18.4
|32.57
|10.6
|18.762
|229
|Leon Bond
|Northern Iowa
|F
|1.41
|23.01
|32.44
|11.9
|16.779
|230
|Gavin Doty
|Siena
|G
|1
|32.35
|32.35
|17.9
|17.9
|231
|Antwone Woolfolk
|Miami (OH)
|F
|1.42
|22.75
|32.31
|10.3
|14.626
|232
|Corey Washington
|SMU
|F
|1.51
|21.38
|32.28
|11.3
|17.063
|233
|Tavion Banks
|Iowa
|G
|1.62
|19.89
|32.22
|10.5
|17.01
|234
|Josh Omojafo
|South Florida
|G
|1.44
|22.31
|32.13
|11.5
|16.56
|235
|Nasir Whitlock
|Lehigh
|G
|1
|32.1
|32.10
|21
|21
|236
|Davis Fogle
|Gonzaga
|G
|1.92
|16.65
|31.97
|8.4
|16.128
|237
|Brant Byers
|Miami (OH)
|G
|1.42
|22.37
|31.77
|14.2
|20.164
|238
|Hank Alvey
|Lehigh
|F
|1
|31.43
|31.43
|15
|15
|239
|Dylan Darling
|St. John's
|G
|1.89
|16.6
|31.37
|7
|13.23
|240
|Shammah Scott
|Akron
|G
|1.45
|21.62
|31.35
|12.7
|18.415
|241
|Anthony Robinson II
|Missouri
|G
|1.54
|20.27
|31.22
|8.8
|13.552
|242
|Trey Green
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|19.86
|31.18
|11.1
|17.427
|243
|Garwey Dual
|McNeese State
|G
|1.41
|22.11
|31.18
|8.2
|11.562
|244
|Adrian Wooley
|Louisville
|G
|1.77
|17.6
|31.15
|8.5
|15.045
|245
|Trent Pierce
|Missouri
|F
|1.54
|20.16
|31.05
|10.6
|16.324
|246
|Jordan Pope
|Texas
|G
|1.51
|20.49
|30.94
|13.3
|20.083
|247
|Amare Bynum
|Ohio State
|F
|1.58
|19.56
|30.90
|9.7
|15.326
|248
|Brandon Jennings
|VCU
|G
|1.48
|20.85
|30.86
|8.7
|12.876
|249
|Eric Reibe
|Connecticut
|F
|2.19
|14.06
|30.79
|6.8
|14.892
|250
|Dillan Shaw
|St. Mary's (CAL)
|F
|1.57
|19.56
|30.71
|7.5
|11.775
|251
|Jamal Fuller
|LIU-Brooklyn
|F
|1
|30.7
|30.70
|16.4
|16.4
|252
|Jaylen Carey
|Tennessee
|F
|1.79
|17.09
|30.59
|7.4
|13.246
|253
|Ben Schwieger
|Northern Iowa
|F
|1.41
|21.62
|30.48
|9.9
|13.959
|254
|Ian Jackson
|St. John's
|G
|1.89
|16.11
|30.45
|9.6
|18.144
|255
|Bryce Lindsay
|Villanova
|G
|1.57
|19.37
|30.41
|11.9
|18.683
|256
|Will Hornseth
|Northern Iowa
|F
|1.41
|21.52
|30.34
|11.2
|15.792
|257
|Jayden Pierre
|TCU
|G
|1.52
|19.89
|30.23
|10.5
|15.96
|258
|D.J. Wagner
|Arkansas
|G
|1.93
|15.6
|30.11
|7.6
|14.668
|259
|Devin Askew
|Villanova
|G
|1.57
|19.07
|29.94
|10
|15.7
|260
|Emmanuel Innocenti
|Gonzaga
|F
|1.92
|15.44
|29.64
|5.8
|11.136
|261
|Greg Gordon
|LIU-Brooklyn
|G
|1
|29.4
|29.40
|14.1
|14.1
|262
|Marcus Hill
|Texas A&M
|G
|1.55
|18.94
|29.36
|10.8
|16.74
|263
|Dillon Hunter
|Clemson
|G
|1.58
|18.46
|29.17
|7.5
|11.85
|264
|Alvaro Folgueiras
|Iowa
|F
|1.62
|17.96
|29.10
|8.1
|13.122
|265
|Pop Isaacs
|Texas A&M
|G
|1.55
|18.67
|28.94
|10.1
|15.655
|266
|Karson Templin
|Utah State
|F
|1.56
|18.54
|28.92
|9.1
|14.196
|267
|Cory Wells
|Prairie View
|F
|1
|28.92
|28.92
|13.1
|13.1
|268
|T.O. Barrett
|Missouri
|G
|1.54
|18.69
|28.78
|8.9
|13.706
|269
|Nyk Lewis
|VCU
|G
|1.48
|19.05
|28.19
|8.7
|12.876
|270
|Eric Mahaffey
|Akron
|G
|1.45
|19.44
|28.19
|7.8
|11.31
|271
|Jarin Stevenson
|North Carolina
|F
|1.63
|17.23
|28.08
|8
|13.04
|272
|Daniel Jacobsen
|Purdue
|C
|2.14
|13.11
|28.06
|6
|12.84
|273
|Barry Evans
|VCU
|F
|1.48
|18.95
|28.05
|7.2
|10.656
|274
|Alex Wilkins
|Furman
|G
|1
|27.95
|27.95
|17.7
|17.7
|275
|Kennard Davis
|BYU
|G
|1.66
|16.79
|27.87
|8.5
|14.11
|276
|Jacari White
|Virginia
|G
|1.85
|15.01
|27.77
|8.8
|16.28
|277
|Braeden Carrington
|Wisconsin
|G
|1.82
|15.25
|27.76
|8.4
|15.288
|278
|Houston Mallette
|Alabama
|G
|1.76
|15.7
|27.63
|6.6
|11.616
|279
|Travis Harper II
|Tennessee State
|G
|1
|27.56
|27.56
|17.3
|17.3
|280
|Luka Bogavac
|North Carolina
|G
|1.63
|16.9
|27.55
|9.8
|15.974
|281
|Nick Davidson
|Clemson
|F
|1.58
|17.37
|27.44
|9.1
|14.378
|282
|Jadrian Tracey
|VCU
|G
|1.48
|18.33
|27.13
|9.9
|14.652
|283
|Ruben Dominguez
|Texas A&M
|G
|1.55
|17.43
|27.02
|10.3
|15.965
|284
|Jestin Porter
|Clemson
|G
|1.58
|17.01
|26.88
|9.6
|15.168
|285
|Shawn Phillips
|Missouri
|C
|1.54
|17.42
|26.83
|7.7
|11.858
|286
|Nasir Mann
|Queens University
|F
|1
|26.71
|26.71
|13.4
|13.4
|287
|Cam Manyawu
|Iowa
|F
|1.62
|16.4
|26.57
|7.1
|11.502
|288
|Joson Sanon
|St. John's
|G
|1.89
|14.02
|26.50
|8.3
|15.687
|289
|Kolton Mitchell
|Idaho
|G
|1
|26.36
|26.36
|13.7
|13.7
|290
|Michael Belle
|VCU
|F
|1.48
|17.77
|26.30
|7.5
|11.1
|291
|Cooper Bowser
|Furman
|F
|1
|26.25
|26.25
|14
|14
|292
|Charles Johnston
|Furman
|F
|1
|26.22
|26.22
|9.8
|9.8
|293
|Ishan Sharma
|Saint Louis
|G
|1.57
|16.67
|26.17
|9.1
|14.287
|294
|Bukky Oboye
|Santa Clara
|C
|1.48
|17.44
|25.81
|8
|11.84
|295
|Cam Gillus
|Howard
|G
|1
|25.71
|25.71
|10.6
|10.6
|296
|Dante Harris
|Tennessee State
|G
|1
|25.59
|25.59
|11.7
|11.7
|297
|Ace Buckner
|Clemson
|G
|1.58
|16.16
|25.53
|8.4
|13.272
|298
|Malachi Davis
|LIU-Brooklyn
|G
|1
|25.5
|25.50
|14.4
|14.4
|299
|Yoav Berman
|Queens University
|F
|1
|25.23
|25.23
|12.6
|12.6
|300
|Kur Teng
|Michigan State
|G
|1.94
|12.97
|25.16
|7.7
|14.938
|301
|Justice Shoats
|Siena
|G
|1
|25.1
|25.10
|13.2
|13.2
|302
|Jamarion Batemon
|Iowa State
|G
|2.31
|10.84
|25.04
|6.9
|15.939
|303
|Adam Miller
|Gonzaga
|G
|1.92
|12.92
|24.81
|7.6
|14.592
|304
|Ace Valentine
|UMBC
|G
|1
|24.47
|24.47
|12
|12
|305
|Xavier Booker
|UCLA
|C
|1.66
|14.66
|24.34
|6.9
|11.454
|306
|Tai'Reon Joseph
|Prairie View
|G
|1
|24.33
|24.33
|17.6
|17.6
|307
|Cooper Koch
|Iowa
|F
|1.62
|14.95
|24.22
|7.7
|12.474
|308
|Francis Folefac
|Siena
|F
|1
|24.09
|24.09
|11.1
|11.1
|309
|Kolby King
|Utah State
|G
|1.56
|15.38
|23.99
|7.6
|11.856
|310
|Jah'Likai King
|UMBC
|G
|1
|22.48
|22.48
|13.9
|13.9
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To change the Games Played column to account for your personal stack preferences, take the following steps:
- Highlight the entire table.
- Copy and paste it to an empty Excel doc or sheet on Google Drive.
- Use the Search/Find feature (or CTRL + F) to locate a team. For players on that team, change their games played to your desired number. For example, if you think Kentucky makes the Final Four, you'll want to change them from 2 to 5 games.
- Clear the data in the FPTS (Total) column. Create new data by multiplying column E (Proj. GP) by column F (FPTS (TOTAL)). Use =E2*F2 in the first line, and copy paste it down the rest of the column.
- Sort the column FPTS (TOTAL) from Z to A. You'll then have new rankings that factor in the teams you believe will advance the furthest.
You can use a similar process here if you're in a points-only league. Just multiply Proj. Games by the PTS column instead of FPPG to create a PTS (TOTAL) column. Good luck, and happy drafting!