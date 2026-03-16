We're making a few upgrades to our NCAA Tournament player rankings list this year, and I'll run down some of the methodology before jumping right into the table, which can easily be copy/pasted into an Excel spreadsheet or Google doc for adjustments.

First, we're adding a projected games played column. That allows us to isolate and bump up the players on the title favorites. It also allows the individual user to export and adjust for teams they like to make a deep run, and from there generate a new sheet accordingly.

I'm arriving at the games played projection primarily using a probability formula that involves college basketball betting futures, as opposed to straight seeding. That allows us to get the true market value of teams and accounts for anyone over or under-seeded. Don't worry too much about the "games played" number itself -- it's a result of a more abstract formula I believe resulted in the best rankings (note: I did dock any 15/16 seed down to 1 GP).

We'll use DraftKings college basketball scoring in the fantasy points per game column, but I'll also include pure points per game in case your league or pool only counts scoring. Columns here should be sortable.

Lastly, I've given these rankings a bit of a personal touch as a final step. I moved down players (read: lowered GP projection manually) who enter with injury risk (Ndongba, Anderson, Huff). I made a few more adjustments to account for players heating up (