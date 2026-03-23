March Madness 2026 continues ahead to the Sweet 16, and four teams remain in the East region. Chris Bennett examines the matchups and makes his Elite Eight picks.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: East Region Outlook & Predictions

March Madness 2026 continues ahead to the Sweet 16, and four teams remain in the East region. Chris Bennett examines the matchups and makes his Elite Eight picks.

South Region Sweet 16 Preview

East Region Sweet 16 Preview

Midwest Region Sweet 16 Preview

West Region Sweet 16 Preview

Site: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Tipoff: Friday, March 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

It wasn't without some speedbumps, but all four of my picks have made it to the second weekend, where we seem to have a loaded Sweet 16 in store for our Nation's Capital. This region is loaded with blue bloods and legendary coaches, and I think both Friday games could go either way. Let's dive in and see if there's any glaring statistical advantages to help us make selections.

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No. 1 Duke vs No. 5 St. John's

Key Matchup: The wings. Secondary scoring outside of the marquee Zuby Ejiofor/Cameron Boozer duel will go a long ways in determining a victor. Duke has a ton of length in Isaiah Evans and Dame Sarr, while the Red Storm seem to have a bit more bulk in Dillon Mitchell and Bryce Hopkins. If we're ranking them on consistency, it's Evans by a good bit, then Hopkins, followed by Sarr and Mitchell. Either side getting double-digits from each of their duo likely advances to Sunday.

Duke will win IF: Turnovers are limited. The Blue Devils are elite on both sides; first nationally in defensive efficiency and seventh offensively. But they have shown they can be rattled and cough the ball up at a high rate, doing so on 15.9 percent of their possessions (129th). Despite all of their talent and accolades, the Blue Devils are the far less experienced team. Knowing full court pressure is coming, how will the freshmen handle it?

St. John's will win IF: It plays inside out. The Red Storm rank 218th in 3-point shooting percentage, 281st in 3PA/FGA and get just 26.3 percent of their points from the outside (302nd). Yes, it's part of their style, but I thought they were too in love with hoising long balls, taking 35 and 29 3-pointers in their first two wins. Play through Ejiofor, perhaps get Boozer in foul trouble, and use timely outside shooting for momentum instead of loading up and hoisting all night.

Player to Watch: Cayden Boozer, G, Duke. The lesser heralded twin is emerging thanks to Caleb Foster's injury. He had 10 assists and just two turnovers last week and has just nine turnovers in five postseason games since Foster went down. Does Boozer have enough experience to calm Duke's attack, get past St. John's press and initiate the offense efficiently with the shot clock at less than full capacity?

Prediction: I really want to go out on a limb and pick St. John's here. And they are certainly capable if the stars align. But they also have proven this season and prior they are very susceptible to prolonged scoring droughts. Duke remains amongst, if not the best, defense in the country making an already tough job for St. John's almost impossible. Not enough elite shooting from the Red Storm will lead to their demise.

Sweet 16 Pick: Duke

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No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 3 Michigan State

Key Matchup: The frontcourts. In Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, the Spartans have two bigs that flirt with 7-feet and are willing inside and outside contributors. Connecticut can counter with Tarris Reed, and while Alex Karaban is a veteran and we're talking just two inches, it seems like Michigan State will have an advantage on the interior. The Huskies get smaller further down their rotation as well. My hunch is that one of Kohler or Cooper can be relied upon for an easy basket at the most opportune times, preventing UConn from going on big runs.

Connecticut will win IF: It wins the offensive rebounding battle. Both teams are elite at getting second-chance opportunities; Michigan State ranks ninth and Connecticut ranks 23rd. The difference is on defense, where the Spartans allow the lowest offensive rebound percentage in the country at 22.5 percent, while the Huskies are 74th at 28.2 percent. In a game that figures to be low scoring and have narrow margins, any potential for additional scoring chances will be paramount.

Michigan State will win IF: It speeds UConn up and forces turnovers. Both teams come in with low pace numbers, but the Spartans have the better chance to force tempo. But MSU doesn't force opponent mistakes, ranking 297th in turnover creation at 14.9 percent. They seem likely to need a quick start in order to at least remain in striking distance late. Simply relying on the Huskies to not make shots and needing multiple late-game stops won't be enough. Even one four-minute stretch between media time outs where the Spartans can get up and down the court can allow them to play with the lead.

Player to Watch: Jeremy Fears, G, Michigan State. Fears dished out 27 assists last weekend, but scored only 19 points, shooting 5-for-19. For as much as I think Michigan State can advance due its size up front, guards are paramount in March, and Fears likely needs to shoot the ball a bit better in order for the Spartans to be victorious.

Prediction: For much of the season, UConn has felt like the sum was better than it's individual parts. Solo Ball has disappeared, and while an additional week of recovery will help, Silas Demary wasn't at full health in the first two rounds. The aforementioned Reed will have his hands full with Cooper and Kohler, potentially creating foul trouble. Bet against Dan Hurley at your own risk, but the Huskies run ends here.

Sweet 16 Pick: Michigan State

For a full breakdown of the NCAA Tournament by region, check out our March Madness preview series on RotoWire.