2026 NCAA Tournament Travel Mileage: Every First-Round Team’s Trip, Mapped

Discover which NCAA Tournament teams face the worst travel headaches, and which get a break, for men’s basketball betting edges.
March 17, 2026
2026 NCAA Tournament Travel Mileage: Every First-Round Team’s Trip, Mapped
March 17, 2026
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After Selection Sunday, we know where each of the 68 teams in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament are headed for the first weekend. So, in search of a possible college basketball betting edge, RotoWire.com is breaking down numbers on which squads got the best (or worst) breaks for travel to first- and second-round March Madness sites.

To see which teams will have the longest (and shortest) NCAA Tournament travel distance to their respective contests as the Men's NCAA Tournament gets underway this week, check out our deep dive below:

RotoWire
Data Viz
March Madness Travel Mileage
2026 NCAA Tournament — First Round Travel Distances & Betting Edges
52,740
Total Miles
776
Avg Per Team
2,432
Longest Trip
82
Shortest Trip
Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center (Mar 19 & 21)
16
Howard / UMBC
350mi
1
Michigan
251mi
Travel edge: Michigan (99 mi closer)
Even
14
North Dakota State
918mi
3
Michigan State
284mi
Travel edge: Michigan State (634 mi closer)
Moderate
11
South Florida
1,043mi
6
Louisville
484mi
Travel edge: Louisville (559 mi closer)
Moderate
9
Saint Louis
662mi
8
Georgia
663mi
Travel edge: Saint Louis (1 mi closer)
Even
Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Mar 19 & 21)
16
Siena
715mi
1
Duke
211mi
Travel edge: Duke (504 mi closer)
Moderate
14
Pennsylvania
530mi
3
Illinois
483mi
Travel edge: Illinois (47 mi closer)
Even
11
VCU
333mi
6
North Carolina
202mi
Travel edge: North Carolina (131 mi closer)
Slight
9
TCU
871mi
8
Ohio State
358mi
Travel edge: Ohio State (513 mi closer)
Moderate
Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center (Mar 19 & 21)
15
Idaho
1,273mi
2
Houston
416mi
Travel edge: Houston (857 mi closer)
Moderate
13
Troy
710mi
4
Nebraska
373mi
Travel edge: Nebraska (337 mi closer)
Slight
12
McNeese
440mi
5
Vanderbilt
602mi
Travel edge: McNeese (162 mi closer)
Slight
10
Texas A&M
342mi
7
Saint Marys
1,369mi
Travel edge: Texas A&M (1,027 mi closer)
Major
Portland, OR — Moda Center (Mar 19 & 21)
14
Kennesaw State
2,153mi
3
Gonzaga
290mi
Travel edge: Gonzaga (1,863 mi closer)
Major
13
Hawaii
760mi
4
Arkansas
1,616mi
Travel edge: Hawaii (856 mi closer)
Moderate
12
High Point
2,300mi
5
Wisconsin
1,641mi
Travel edge: Wisconsin (659 mi closer)
Moderate
11
NC State / Texas
1,977mi
6
BYU
666mi
Travel edge: BYU (1,311 mi closer)
Major
Tampa, FL — Benchmark Intl Arena (Mar 20 & 22)
16
Lehigh / Prairie View
821mi
1
Florida
118mi
Travel edge: Florida (703 mi closer)
Moderate
13
Hofstra
1,015mi
4
Alabama
474mi
Travel edge: Alabama (541 mi closer)
Moderate
12
Akron
909mi
5
Texas Tech
1,213mi
Travel edge: Akron (304 mi closer)
Slight
9
Iowa
1,077mi
8
Clemson
466mi
Travel edge: Clemson (611 mi closer)
Moderate
Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena (Mar 20 & 22)
15
Furman
526mi
2
UConn
201mi
Travel edge: UConn (325 mi closer)
Slight
14
Wright State
472mi
3
Virginia
221mi
Travel edge: Virginia (251 mi closer)
Slight
11
SMU / Miami OH
478mi
6
Tennessee
549mi
Travel edge: SMU (71 mi closer)
Even
10
UCF
853mi
7
UCLA
2,398mi
Travel edge: UCF (1,545 mi closer)
Major
San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena (Mar 20 & 22)
16
LIU
2,423mi
1
Arizona
359mi
Travel edge: Arizona (2,064 mi closer)
Major
13
California Baptist
82mi
4
Kansas
1,290mi
Travel edge: California Baptist (1,208 mi closer)
Major
12
Northern Iowa
1,498mi
5
St. Johns
2,432mi
Travel edge: Northern Iowa (934 mi closer)
Moderate
9
Utah State
684mi
8
Villanova
2,352mi
Travel edge: Utah State (1,668 mi closer)
Major
St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center (Mar 20 & 22)
15
Tennessee State
251mi
2
Iowa State
297mi
Travel edge: Tennessee State (46 mi closer)
Even
15
Queens
569mi
2
Purdue
214mi
Travel edge: Purdue (355 mi closer)
Slight
10
Santa Clara
1,722mi
7
Kentucky
311mi
Travel edge: Kentucky (1,411 mi closer)
Major
10
Missouri
117mi
7
Miami
1,062mi
Travel edge: Missouri (945 mi closer)
Moderate
#TeamVenueDistance
1(5) St. JohnsSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena2,432 mi
2(16) LIUSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena2,423 mi
3(7) UCLAPhiladelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena2,398 mi
4(8) VillanovaSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena2,352 mi
5(12) High PointPortland, OR — Moda Center2,300 mi
6(14) Kennesaw StatePortland, OR — Moda Center2,153 mi
7(11) NC StatePortland, OR — Moda Center1,977 mi
8(11) TexasPortland, OR — Moda Center1,977 mi
9(10) Santa ClaraSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center1,722 mi
10(5) WisconsinPortland, OR — Moda Center1,641 mi
11(4) ArkansasPortland, OR — Moda Center1,616 mi
12(12) Northern IowaSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena1,498 mi
13(7) Saint MarysOklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center1,369 mi
14(4) KansasSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena1,290 mi
15(15) IdahoOklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center1,273 mi
16(5) Texas TechTampa, FL — Benchmark Intl Arena1,213 mi
17(9) IowaTampa, FL — Benchmark Intl Arena1,077 mi
18(7) MiamiSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center1,062 mi
19(11) South FloridaBuffalo, NY — KeyBank Center1,043 mi
20(13) HofstraTampa, FL — Benchmark Intl Arena1,015 mi
#TeamVenueDistance
1(13) California BaptistSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena82 mi
2(10) MissouriSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center117 mi
3(1) FloridaTampa, FL — Benchmark Intl Arena118 mi
4(2) UConnPhiladelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena201 mi
5(6) North CarolinaGreenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena202 mi
6(1) DukeGreenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena211 mi
7(2) PurdueSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center214 mi
8(3) VirginiaPhiladelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena221 mi
9(1) MichiganBuffalo, NY — KeyBank Center251 mi
10(15) Tennessee StateSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center251 mi
11(3) Michigan StateBuffalo, NY — KeyBank Center284 mi
12(3) GonzagaPortland, OR — Moda Center290 mi
13(2) Iowa StateSt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center297 mi
14(7) KentuckySt. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center311 mi
15(11) VCUGreenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena333 mi
16(10) Texas A&MOklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center342 mi
17(16) HowardBuffalo, NY — KeyBank Center350 mi
18(16) UMBCBuffalo, NY — KeyBank Center350 mi
19(8) Ohio StateGreenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena358 mi
20(1) ArizonaSan Diego, CA — Viejas Arena359 mi
Games ranked by travel distance disparity. Larger gaps may indicate fatigue or familiarity advantages worth monitoring against the spread.
(16) LIU vs (1) Arizona
2,064 mi
LIU: 2,423 mi  |  Arizona: 359 miMajor edge for Arizona
(14) Kennesaw State vs (3) Gonzaga
1,863 mi
Kennesaw State: 2,153 mi  |  Gonzaga: 290 miMajor edge for Gonzaga
(9) Utah State vs (8) Villanova
1,668 mi
Utah State: 684 mi  |  Villanova: 2,352 miMajor edge for Utah State
(10) UCF vs (7) UCLA
1,545 mi
UCF: 853 mi  |  UCLA: 2,398 miMajor edge for UCF
(10) Santa Clara vs (7) Kentucky
1,411 mi
Santa Clara: 1,722 mi  |  Kentucky: 311 miMajor edge for Kentucky
(11) NC State vs (6) BYU
1,311 mi
NC State: 1,977 mi  |  BYU: 666 miMajor edge for BYU
(13) California Baptist vs (4) Kansas
1,208 mi
California Baptist: 82 mi  |  Kansas: 1,290 miMajor edge for California Baptist
(10) Texas A&M vs (7) Saint Marys
1,027 mi
Texas A&M: 342 mi  |  Saint Marys: 1,369 miMajor edge for Texas A&M
(10) Missouri vs (7) Miami
945 mi
Missouri: 117 mi  |  Miami: 1,062 miModerate edge for Missouri
(12) Northern Iowa vs (5) St. Johns
934 mi
Northern Iowa: 1,498 mi  |  St. Johns: 2,432 miModerate edge for Northern Iowa
(15) Idaho vs (2) Houston
857 mi
Idaho: 1,273 mi  |  Houston: 416 miModerate edge for Houston
(13) Hawaii vs (4) Arkansas
856 mi
Hawaii: 760 mi  |  Arkansas: 1,616 miModerate edge for Hawaii
(16) Lehigh vs (1) Florida
703 mi
Lehigh: 821 mi  |  Florida: 118 miModerate edge for Florida
(12) High Point vs (5) Wisconsin
659 mi
High Point: 2,300 mi  |  Wisconsin: 1,641 miModerate edge for Wisconsin
(14) North Dakota State vs (3) Michigan State
634 mi
North Dakota State: 918 mi  |  Michigan State: 284 miModerate edge for Michigan State
(9) Iowa vs (8) Clemson
611 mi
Iowa: 1,077 mi  |  Clemson: 466 miModerate edge for Clemson
(11) South Florida vs (6) Louisville
559 mi
South Florida: 1,043 mi  |  Louisville: 484 miModerate edge for Louisville
(13) Hofstra vs (4) Alabama
541 mi
Hofstra: 1,015 mi  |  Alabama: 474 miModerate edge for Alabama
(9) TCU vs (8) Ohio State
513 mi
TCU: 871 mi  |  Ohio State: 358 miModerate edge for Ohio State
(16) Siena vs (1) Duke
504 mi
Siena: 715 mi  |  Duke: 211 miModerate edge for Duke
(15) Queens vs (2) Purdue
355 mi
Queens: 569 mi  |  Purdue: 214 miSlight edge for Purdue
(13) Troy vs (4) Nebraska
337 mi
Troy: 710 mi  |  Nebraska: 373 miSlight edge for Nebraska
(15) Furman vs (2) UConn
325 mi
Furman: 526 mi  |  UConn: 201 miSlight edge for UConn
(12) Akron vs (5) Texas Tech
304 mi
Akron: 909 mi  |  Texas Tech: 1,213 miSlight edge for Akron
(14) Wright State vs (3) Virginia
251 mi
Wright State: 472 mi  |  Virginia: 221 miSlight edge for Virginia
(12) McNeese vs (5) Vanderbilt
162 mi
McNeese: 440 mi  |  Vanderbilt: 602 miSlight edge for McNeese
(11) VCU vs (6) North Carolina
131 mi
VCU: 333 mi  |  North Carolina: 202 miSlight edge for North Carolina
(16) Howard vs (1) Michigan
99 mi
Howard: 350 mi  |  Michigan: 251 miEven edge for Michigan
(11) SMU vs (6) Tennessee
71 mi
SMU: 478 mi  |  Tennessee: 549 miEven edge for SMU
(14) Pennsylvania vs (3) Illinois
47 mi
Pennsylvania: 530 mi  |  Illinois: 483 miEven edge for Illinois
(15) Tennessee State vs (2) Iowa State
46 mi
Tennessee State: 251 mi  |  Iowa State: 297 miEven edge for Tennessee State
(9) Saint Louis vs (8) Georgia
1 mi
Saint Louis: 662 mi  |  Georgia: 663 miEven edge for Saint Louis
Methodology: Distances calculated using the haversine formula from team campus coordinates to venue coordinates (straight-line miles). "Travel edge" reflects the mileage differential between opponents — not a predictive model, but a contextual factor worth weighing alongside other variables when evaluating first-round matchups.

This research comes from RotoWire.com, where you will find the best college basketball betting promos as one of the biggest sports betting events in America gets underway.

Which Teams Will Travel The Furthest in 2026?  

This year, the teams with the most NCAA Tournament team travel miles on the men's side are those that are heading to Southern California to play their first-round games in San Diego. No team is flying further than Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm, who will venture some 2,432 miles to take on 12th seed Northern Iowa in San Diego.

In total, Pitino and the Johnnies will look to improve the Big East Tournament champ's all-time record in the Big Dance to 29-33 when they square off against Northern Iowa out of the Missouri Valley Conference. At Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook, St. John's has +900 odds to win the East Region and reach the Final Four for the first time since 1985.

With a win over the Panthers, St. John's would earn the program's second straight first-round victory, after last year's 83-53 rout of 15th seeded Omaha. That was the NYC school's program's first victory in the Big Dance since 2000.

Five other teams in this year's field will have to travel more than 2,000 miles for their first-round games, for sportsbook apps customers who want to factor in jet lag when they analyze matchups.

Long Island is going to San Diego to play top seeded Arizona, while UCLA will journey 2,398 miles the other direction to take on UCF in Philadelphia.

The other members of the "2,000 Mile Club" this year are Villanova (traveling 2,352 miles from Philly to San Diego to face Utah State), High Point (2,300 miles from North Carolina to Portland) and Kennesaw State (2,153 miles from Georgia to Portland).

In a twist, the lone team in Division I outside the Lower 48 (Hawai'i) is not the one traveling the furthest this year. As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Rainbow Warriors stayed in Nevada after winning the Big West Tournament there, instead of returning to Honolulu. That knocks their commute from 2,594 miles down to a manageable 760 miles from Vegas to Portland.

All told, we'll have to wait to see how each team's trips impact March Madness college basketball odds betting edges. But we can bet that jet lag will play a role in the early parts of each contest for teams making long trips.

Which Teams Have The Shortest March Madness Trips in 2026?  

The WAC Tournament champions from California Baptist got a gift from the NCAA Tournament selection committee: A drive that won't even take a full tank of gas.

The Lancers only traverse 82 miles down Interstate 15 from the school's Riverside campus to San Diego's Viejas Arena. The first-time tournament team drew fourth-seeded Kansas in the first round of the East Region. Customers using the BetMGM bonus code can get +125 odds on the Jayhawks winning their first two games in San Diego and reaching the Sweet 16.

After Cal Baptist, the next closest first round draw is the 117-mile journey that the Missouri Tigers will take across I-70 to play Miami (FL) in the opening round. Then we have the South Region's top seed, the Florida Gators, driving 118 miles down I-75 from their Gainesville campus to Tampa for their opener against either Lehigh or Prairie View A&M.

No other team in this year's field has a first-round journey that's less than 200 miles. But UConn (201 miles from Storrs to Philadelphia) and North Carolina (202 miles from Chapel Hill to Greensville) are close.

Eight other teams have journeys less than 300 miles one way from their respective campuses. That list ranges from Duke's 211-mile jaunt from Durham to Greensville to Iowa State's 297-mile trek from Ames to St. Louis. Iowa State has +320 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1944.

All of those teams traveling 300 miles or less enjoy close to a home-court advantage in the first two rounds, potentially helping them either avoid an upset (in the case of high seeds such as Duke and Florida) or spring one (in Cal Baptist's case).

All 32 Games Ranked by Travel Edge

Travel edge = mileage difference between opponents. Larger gaps may indicate fatigue or familiarity advantages worth monitoring against the spread.

Big 12 champion Arizona enjoys the biggest edge when it comes to the difference that two first-round foes must face. The Wildcats have 2,064 fewer miles to trek than their opponent; Arizona's Tucson campus is a spritely 359 miles from San Diego, compared with the Sharks' 2,423-mile odyssey from NYC.

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers see Arizona winning the team's opener with ease. The bet365 sportsbook lists the Wildcats as a 31.5-point favorite.

St. John's has a much longer distance to travel than first-round foe Northern Iowa at Viejas Arena, but the Big East Tourney champs still come in as a 9.5-point favorite at bet365, perhaps reinforcing the belief that talent trumps travel distance.

One upset pick that appears to illustrate this year's March Madness betting edges concerning travel is the 8/9 clash between Villanova and Utah State (not that a No. 9 seed beating an 8 is a huge upset). The Aggies are a two-point favorite at bet365 over the Big East program, and USU is 1,668 miles closer to its destination.

The Cal Baptist Lancers, with that short trip to San Diego, have a travel edge of 1,208 miles compared to Kansas. That could benefit the WAC champs as they look to spring the upset (BetRivers Sportsbook lists KU as a 14.5-point favorite).

Which First Four Teams Have A Travel Edge?

The First Four contests in Dayton, Ohio, to be held tonight and Wednesday, feature one team that is practically at home.

The Miami RedHawks (31-1), the MAC regular-season champions, are just 41.6 miles from Dayton. That ranks well ahead of the next closest school, North Carolina State, which went 385 miles to play in the Buckeye State.

Throw in the two teams from Texas, the SMU Mustangs (861 miles from Dallas) and the Longhorns (944 miles from Austin) and you have this year's at-large pool covered. The Longhorns face the Wolfpack tonight (9:15 p.m. Eastern, truTV); at Caesars Sportsbook, N.C. State is a one-point favorite as of Tuesday morning, with a -120 moneyline on Will Wade's bunch from Raleigh.

As for the four No. 16 seeds vying for a spot in the 64-team main field, the UMBC Retrievers have the shortest trip. Their campus in Catonsville, Maryland, is 335 miles from Dayton, ranking just ahead of Howard's campus in the Nation's Capital (372 miles). Lehigh's Pennsylvania campus is roughly 410 miles from Dayton and Prairie View A&M has the longest trip to Dayton of any First Four team, at 960 miles.

When it comes to stacking up First Four betting odds, it appears that oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook aren't worried about jet lag, as the RedHawks are listed as a 6.5-point underdog against the Mustangs.

The Battle for the Beltway between UMBC and Howard shows the Retrievers as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings. Patriot League champion Lehigh is a 2.5-point favorite over SWAC tournament winner Prairie View A&M.

Also See: March Madness 2026 Bracket AI Simulated Projections

Which 2026 NCAA Tournament Venues Have Most, Least Travel?

When it comes to 2026 NCAA Tournament venue travel, no one tops Portland's Moda Center, which sees two teams travel 2,000 miles or more (and another that'll journey 1,977 miles), with a total of 11,403 miles when you add up the eight squads that will head to Oregon this year.

San Diego will see 11,120 miles of travel from the eight teams playing at Viejas Arena.

Conversely, the regional that sees the least amount of travel for the eight teams playing there is Greensville, South Carolina. That site has a total mileage amount of 3,703 miles, much less than the next closest city, St. Louis, which has a total figure of 4,543 miles. That is followed by Buffalo (4,655 miles), Oklahoma City (5,525), Philadelphia (5,698) and Tampa (6,093).

All told, we'll have to wait a few weeks to see which team cuts down the nets in Indianapolis and pay off their backers at sports betting sites. But the distance data above can help us glean which ones will be in the best position to put some quality work in during the opening round of the Big Dance.

Methodology Note: Distances are calculated using the haversine formula from each team's campus coordinates to the venue coordinates (straight-line miles). First Four play-in teams (marked with *) calculate from Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena) rather than campus, since that's their actual departure point. "Travel edge" is the mileage differential between opponents — a contextual data point, not a predictive model.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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