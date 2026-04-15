Our college basketball transfer portal recap is here. With the portal open for just a few weeks, see the stars on the move, as well as those who have yet to commit.

Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Moves: Key Commitments & Players Still Available

In this new age of college basketball, nothing is certain. Right now it is the Wild West, and essentially every player is on a one-year contract with the ability it cash in during free agency every single offseason. There really is nothing to lose for the players. You might as well put your name in the portal and see what is out there for you.

It has made things quite challenging for coaches who are having to recruit their own roster back, as well as looking for what players can best fit in their system. Each school only has a certain amount of NIL money to work with, and coaches have to pick and choose how to divide it out to create the most competitive roster for next season. The coach that did that the best last season was Dusty May and that's the biggest reason why Michigan ended up cutting down the nets.

In the first installment of the transfer portal update for 2026, I will walk you through some of the top commitments to this point and discuss how that player fits on his new team, as well as looking at some of the top names still available and where they might find themselves going into next season.

For up-to-the-minute updates on the college basketball transfer portal, head RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Commits

Flory Bidunga, F/C, Louisville

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 13.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.6 BPG, 1.5 APG

The biggest issue last year for Louisville was the lack of interior production. Well they solved that immediately by adding the top player in the transfer portal in Bidunga. The former Kansas Jayhawk took over as a full-time starter last season and averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game on his way to earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Bidunga will make a huge difference for coach Pat Kelsey next season having an uber athletic big who can control the paint on both ends.

Jackson Shelstad, G, Louisville

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 15.6 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.9 RPG, 2.8 3PM, 1.4 SPG

What will make Bidunga so much more effective this coming season is being able to pair him with an elite point guard like Shelstad. The Oregon transfer had his junior year cut short after 12 games due to a hand injury, but he was highly productive prior to going down. With Kelsey's offensive system and arguably the best lob threat at the college level in Bidunga, Shelstad could put together a monster season as the top scoring option for the Cardinals. Louisville was aggressive to begin the transfer portal cycle a year ago and they look like the early winners thus far in 2026 as well.

PJ Haggerty, G, Texas A&M

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 23.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.3 3PM, 1.2 SPG

Haggerty has been one of the top scorers in college basketball over each of the last three years. He averaged 21.2 PPG, 21.7 PPG and 23.4 PPG, respectively. Making that even more impressive is that each of those seasons were with three different schools. Now he takes his elite scoring talents to Texas A&M and coach Bucky McMillan. It should be an excellent fit as McMillian has led some of the highest paced offenses over the last few years and Haggerty has been excellent in those type of systems.

David Punch, F/C, Texas

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 14.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 BPG, 1.3 SPG

Punch had a breakout sophomore year for TCU. He is listed at just 6-7, but plays much bigger than that. Punch's best asset is his ability to defend averaging 3.2 steals plus blocks per game. He has great instincts that help him easily makeup for his lack of size. Punch also made huge strides on the offensive end. He has a very nice array of post moves, and TCU really played through Punch and Xavier Edmonds last season to make it back to the NCAA Tournament. He will now team up with Matas Vokietaitis next season in the Longhorn frontcourt. Expect Punch to have a very similar role as Dailyn Swain who averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals last season.

Isaiah Johnson, G, Texas

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

2025-26 Stats: 16.9 PPG, 3.0 APG, 2.9 RPG, 1.8 3PM

Texas is in a very similar position to Louisville in the fact that they have added a high level point guard and big early in the transfer portal cycle. Johnson has NBA upside after his freshman season with Colorado where he averaged nearly 17 PPG despite starting just 15 games. Johnson will immediately fill the void left in the Longhorn backcourt left by Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark graduating. Johnson, Punch and Vokietaitis will form somewhat of a Big 3 for coach Sean Miller to work with. Texas will also add Top 50 freshman guards Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden into the fold.

Dedan Thomas, G, Houston

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 15.3 PPG, 6.4 APG, 2.8 RPG

Houston will have a very different look next season and Thomas will be the guy that coach Kelvin Sampson leans on. The Cougars backcourt will lose three very talented players in Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. Thomas is expected to have the ball in his hands a lot right out of the gate for Houston. He produced right away in two seasons at UNLV before moving on to LSU. Thomas was averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 assists before he had his year cut short due to a foot injury after playing in just 16 games. Houston will bring back some of their reserve guards next season and Thomas will be tasked with helping them get up to speed. The good news is Joseph Tugler, one of the best interior defenders in the country, will return. Sampson also got a commitment from First Team All-MAC selection Delrecco Gillespie who averaged 17.7 PPG and 11.3 RPG last season.

Stay up to date on both the NCAAB transfer portal and NBA Draft declarations with the latest college basketball player news on RotoWire. Our college basketball depth charts are also updated with the latest in roster movement.

Top Remaining College Basketball Players in the Portal

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 3PM, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG

Blackwell is in position to cash in after an incredibly strong junior season. He averaged career highs across the board and ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring at 19.1 PPG. Blackwell also made notable improvement from behind the arc going from 32.2 percent to 38.9 percent from deep. Blackwell is a very strong guard who excels at being able to slash to the rim and get to the free-throw line. Duke and Illinois have had the most buzz around Blackwell thus far, although the Blue Devils likely would have a crowded backcourt if Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans all decide to return. The Illini backcourt looks a little more open at this time for Blackwell who could join Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks in Champaign.

Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 16.9 PPG, 3.7 3PM, 3.1 RPG

Momcilovic was the best shooter in college basketball last season and at 6-8 would be a player that any power conference coach would love to be able to draw up plays for. Momcilovic averaged over 10 PPG in each of his first two seasons in Ames, but really took his game to the next level as a junior. He also raised his three-point shooting percentage to a staggering 48.6 percent. Iowa State has been more of a defensive minded team, so it would be fascinating to see what Momcilovic could do on a team that would be more catered towards his strengths. Momcilovic is testing the NBA Draft waters and has entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag. There's not much buzz around where he could land if he returns to school, but Florida seems like a perfect fit as a Thomas Haugh replacement.

Massamba Diop, F/C, Arizona State

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

2025-26 Stats: 13.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.1 BPG

With Flory Bidunga now off the board, Diop is the top center available in this transfer class. The 7-1 big man from Senegal had a highly productive freshman season after coming in as just a 3-star recruit. Diop shows a lot of touch and finesse around the basket for a man of his size. He also knocked down 72 percent of his free-throw attempts. Diop's biggest strength, however, is his ability to defend the paint. He averaged 2.4 blocks over the final 14 games of last season and was one of the few positives for Arizona State. Diop still has plenty of runway to continue to grow despite the fact that he will turn 22 during his sophomore campaign. Gonzaga and St. John's appear to be the early leaders for Diop's services. It makes sense given that both schools will be losing key centers from last season in Graham Ike and Zuby Ejiofor, respectively.

Juke Harris, G/F, Wake Forest

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 21.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.5 3PM, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG

What an improvement Harris made from his freshman to sophomore seasons. He went from averaging just 6.1 PPG to 21.4 PPG while also bettering his shooting percentages across the board. It was not a great season for coach Steven Forbes and Wake Fores, but Harris was the guy he leaned on all season to do pretty much everything for them as he led the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Tennessee appears to be the favorite to land Harris, but Michigan and North Carolina have been in the mix as well. If it is the Vols, Harris would slot in perfectly at small forward alongside incoming transfers Dai Dai Ames, Tyler Lundblade and Miles Rubin.

Allen Graves, F/C, Santa Clara

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

2025-26 Stats: 11.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 1.8 APG, 1.1 3PM

Graves is another player in the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, as he will decide between entering the NBA Draft and returning to school. Graves won WCC Freshman and WCC Sixth Man of the Year awards for his performance last season with a Santa Clara team that returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. Graves was highly efficient in just 22.6 minutes per game on both ends of the floor. He averaged 2.8 Steals+Blocks per game and also shot over 41 percent from outside the arc. Graves is a potential late first round pick, but he probably could go to a power conference school, make more money next season and show that he can put up big numbers as a starter against tougher competition. Then re-enter the NBA Draft after his sophomore year. That's obviously still up to him to decide, but his top landing spots should he return to school next year appear to be Duke and LSU.

Paulius Murauskas, F/C, Saint Mary's

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats: 18.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 3PM

Murauskas started his career at Arizona, but was rarely utilized. He transferred to Saint Mary's where he became one of the Gaels most important players. The 6-8 forward to a big leap as a junior bumping his averages from 12.1 PPG to 18.4 PPG. Murauskas also shot career highs across the board (48.2/33.3/84.0). The Lithuanian is a tough matchup for opposing bigs because of his ability to handle the ball and attack off the dribble. He also is a very strong passer for his position and is a solid pick-and-pop option. Louisville has been aggressive recently in trying to add Murauskas to their already stacked transfer class. He would be quite the fit alongside Flory Bidunga in the frontcourt. Other teams in the mix include Kentucky, UConn and Arizona State. The latter is interesting because Murauskas' former coach Randy Bennett is making the move to Tempe.