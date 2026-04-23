Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Moves Update: Key Commitments & Players Still Available

The transfer portal continues to move and there has been plenty of action that has taken place since last week's update. The deadline to enter the portal came on Tuesday, so there should be no more new additions barring an unforeseen coaching change. Players will still have time to weigh their options and make a decision on where they want to play next year. A lot more dominoes will start to fall after Friday's deadline for all players to declare for the NBA Draft. There are still a lot of high-profile prospects who have not yet officially committed, which could affect where some of the remaining transfers elect to move. There also is a decent group of players in the portal who are testing the draft process and will have until June 13 to withdraw if they want to maintain college eligibility.

Let's take a look at the top transfer portal commitments in the last week and some of the top uncommitted options still out there.

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Latest Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Commits

John Blackwell, G, Duke

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats at Wisconsin: 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 3PM, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG

The battle for Blackwell seemed to come down to Duke and Illinois, but it was the Blue Devils who ended up prevailing for the services of the top guard in the transfer portal. Blackwell is coming off a highly productive junior season at Wisconsin that saw him average 19.1 PPG. He also took big strides in his production from behind the arc (2.8 3PM on 38.9 percent shooting). Blackwell gives coach Jon Scheyer a reliable piece to construct his offense around. He likely will start at shooting guard alongside either Cayden Boozer or Caleb Foster at point. Dame Sarr could return as well and Duke also added 5-star guards Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard. There are always a lot of mouths to feed when you have a team as rich in NIL as Duke, but Blackwell will be the clear top option next season.

Paulius Murauskas, F/C, Arizona State

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats at Saint Mary's: 18.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 3PM

Murauskas will follow his coach at Saint Mary's, Randy Bennett, to Arizona State. This will be Murauskas' second stop in the state after playing his freshman season at Arizona. Murauskas is a dynamic player who can score in a variety of ways. His size and skill makes him a very tough matchup for any opposing power forward. Murauskas will be ready for the transition to the Big 12 and gives coach Bennett a familiar option to build around in Tempe. ASU has also added some other impact pieces like Dillan Shaw (Saint Mary's), Joel Foxwell (Portland) and Emmanuel Innocenti (Gonzaga).

Aiden Sherrell, F/C, Indiana

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats at Alabama: 11.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.2 BPG, 1.1 APG

Sherrell is one of the highest upside pickups of this transfer portal cycle. He put together an impressive sophomore season at Alabama where he led the SEC at 2.2 BPG. He also logged three double-doubles. Sherrell really turned it on down the stretch last season averaging 12.7 PPG and 7.2 RPG over the final 12 contests. He also showed an ability to hit the outside shot when left open, which is impressive given his 6-11, 255-pound frame. Coach Darian DeVries will be looking to cleanse the sting of his first season at Indiana in which he closed by losing six of his final seven games to miss the NCAA Tournament. Sherrell highlights a strong transfer class thus far for the Hoosiers alongside Markus Burton (18.5 PPG), Bryce Lindsay (12.3 PPG), Samet Yigitoglu (10.7 PPG, 7.9 RPG) and Jaeden Mustaf (10.4 PPG).

Donnie Freeman, F/C, St. John's

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats at Syracuse: 16.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 3PM, 1.0 BPG

St. John's was a veteran team last year that will have a lot to replace. They will lose their entire frontcourt of Zuby Ejiofor (16.3 PPG), Bryce Hopkins (13.6 PPG) and Dillon Mitchell (8.3 PPG). That's why landing a player like Freeman was critical. The 6-9 forward is coming off a strong sophomore campaign at Syracuse in which he averaged 16.5 PPG and 7.2 RPG. Freeman was one of the few bright spots in what was otherwise another disappointing season for the Orange. St. John's has a number of interesting international pieces incoming this offseason, but landing a reliable power conference scorer with big defensive upside like Freeman was huge for coach Rick Pitino.

Najai Hines, F/C, Connecticut

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

2025-26 Stats at Seton Hall: 6.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.2 BPG

Hines is expected to take over for Tarris Reed as the starting center for the Huskies next season. Those will be big shoes to fill, but Hines has huge upside. He came off the bench in every game last season for Seton Hall and still ended up as one of the top shot blockers in the Big East. Hines also racked up four double-doubles. Coach Dan Hurley was really high on Hines' potential and he will have the opportunity to craft him into a star this offseason. With Braylon Mullins (12.0 PPG) and Silas Demary (10.1 PPG, 5.9 APG) both returning while also landing former 5-star Nikolas Khamenia from Duke, this UConn roster is shaping up quite nicely for another deep run next season.

Terrence Hill, G, Tennessee

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats at VCU: 15.0 PPG, 2.8 APG, 2.7 RPG, 2.3 3PM

Tennessee has put together one of the strongest transfer classes in the country this offseason. Hill may very well be the headliner after he had a strong sophomore season averaging 15 PPG. He did that in just 25.1 MPG while coming off the bench in all but two games. That has a lot of people in Knoxville very excited about the upside for Hill next season as he is expected to be a regular starter. He will form a strong backcourt tandem alongside Dai Dai Ames (16.9 PPG at Cal). The Vols will also bring in Jalen Haralson (16.2 PPG at Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (15.6 PPG at Belmont) and Miles Rubin (11.3 PPG at Loyola-Chicago). Things could get even better for coach Rick Barnes if Juke Harris (21.4 PPG at Wake Forest) decides to join the party as well.

Cruz Davis, G, Texas Tech

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

2025-26 Stats at Hofstra: 20.1 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.3 3PM, 1.1 SPG

Davis was one of my favorite signings thus far in the transfer portal. He led Hofstra back to the NCAA Tournament after a huge season in which he averaged 20.1 PPG and 4.7 APG. He also shot 40 percent from downtown. Davis would be a great replacement for Christian Anderson, who is expected to stay in the NBA Draft. Anderson had a massive sophomore surge last season going for 18.5 PPG and 7.4 APG. Davis does a lot of similar things and coach Grant McCasland could certainly build his game plan through the Hofstra transfer. It will likely be a transition year for Texas Tech with JT Toppin coming off an ACL injury and his return to Lubbock up in the air.

Stay up to date on both the NCAAB transfer portal and NBA Draft declarations with the latest college basketball player news on RotoWire. Our college basketball depth charts are also updated with the latest in roster movement.

Top Remaining College Basketball Players in the Portal

Tounde Yessoufou, G, Baylor

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

2025-26 Stats: 17.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.6 APG, 1.6 3PM

Yessoufou was a bit of a surprise entry to the transfer portal, as most expected him to be a one-and-done prospect, but this does keep his options open. While it was a struggle as a team for Baylor last season, Yessoufou was very productive at nearly 18 PPG and 6 RPG. He did shoot under 30 percent from behind the arc, however, which will likely be a concern for NBA teams. The 6-5 guard has a do-not-contact tag and the early buzz on a potential landing spot should he return to college is UCLA. Yessoufou also considered top schools like Kentucky, Kansas and UConn coming out of high school last year.

Moustapha Thiam, F/C, Cincinnati

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 12.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.6 BPG

Thiam is garnering a ton of interest as the top center remaining in the portal. A lot of teams who have struck out on a big man are trying to get involved with Thiam who is coming off a strong sophomore season at Cincinnati. The close to the year was very impressive as he put up 18.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 3PM over the final eight games. Michigan is the favorite for Thiam's services with big men Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara all expected to enter the NBA Draft. St. John's is the other team that has popped up on the radar for Thiam. He would form a very strong interior duo alongside Donnie Freeman.

Paul McNeil, G, North Carolina State

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 13.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.1 3PM

McNeil is the top shooter left in the portal. He made 3.1 three-pointers per contest last season for N.C. State and hit at a nearly 43-percent clip. There's still a chance that McNeil could return to the Wolfpack for his junior season and that would be huge for new coach Justin Gainey. UNC did reach out to McNeil earlier in the cycle, but they have since signed Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech), Terrence Brown (Utah) and Matt Able (N.C. State), all players who play similar positions to McNeil. LSU can't be ruled out either if McNeil wants to follow Will Wade to Baton Rouge. Kentucky could also be an option if they continue to strike out on top talent.

Julius Halaifonua, F/C, Georgetown

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

2025-26 Stats: 9.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.3 APG

Halaifonua started 28 games last season for Georgetown, but had an up-and-down campaign. His best stretch came in November/December when he put up 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over nine games. There's clearly potential here, but he needs an environment that will allow him to develop more consistency on both ends. Halaifonua is a 7-footer who should be more impactful as a primary interior defender. Nevertheless, you can't teach this type of size and there should be a handful of interested teams for this late transfer portal addition. BYU is the team I would watch here.