Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1

See where each of the past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions stood on March 1. Records & rankings revealed to spot patterns and predict contenders.
March 2, 2026
Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1
March 2, 2026

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

With the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament fast approaching, the team at RotoWire.com broke down where each March Madness winner this century has stood on March 1, breaking down each team's record and ranking at the start of the third month of the year.  

Where Each NCAA Men's Basketball Champion This Century Stood on March 1

Year 

Champion 

Record/Ranking 

2025 

 Florida 

24-4 (No. 3) 

2024 

 UConn Huskies

25-3 (No. 3) 

2023 

 UConn Huskies

22-7 (No. 14) 

2022 

 Kansas 

23-5 (No. 6) 

2021 

 Baylor 

18-1 (No. 3) 

2019 

 Virginia 

25-2 (No. 2) 

2018 

 Villanova 

26-4 (No. 4) 

2017 

 North Carolina 

25-6 (No. 5) 

2016 

 Villanova 

25-4 (No. 3) 

2015 

 Duke 

26-3 (No. 3) 

2014 

 UConn Huskies

22-6 (Unranked, reentered poll March 5) 

2013 

 Louisville 

23-5 (No. 10) 

2012 

 Kentucky 

28-1 (No. 1) 

2011 

 UConn Huskies

21-7 (No. 16) 

2010 

 Duke 

25-4 (No. 4) 

2009 

 North Carolina 

25-3 (No. 2) 

2008  

 Kansas 

25-3 (No. 7) 

2007  

 Florida 

25-5 (No. 4) 

2006  

 Florida 

22-6 (No. 17) 

2005 

 North Carolina 

24-3 (No. 2) 

2004 

 UConn Huskies

23-5 (No. 8) 

2003 

 Syracuse 

20-4 (No. 15) 

2002 

 Maryland 

24-3 (No. 2) 

2001 

 Duke 

25-4 (No. 2) 

2000 

 Michigan State 

21-7 (No. 7) 

With March Madness routinely taking the country by storm year after year, basketball fans are consistently on the hunt for new sportsbook promos being offered by some the top-rated sports betting apps.

Where Have Past Champs Stood on March 1?  

Interestingly enough, the last team ranked atop the AP top 25 at the start of March to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats squad way back in 2012. 

That year, the Wildcats entered March with a 28-1 record, having knocked off unranked Vanderbilt inside Rupp Arena on Feb. 25, 83-74. Kentucky would go on to win against Georgia (79-49) and No. 16 Florida (74-59) to close out the regular season, though they did fall to the Commodores in the SEC title game on March 11, 71-64.  

When looking at the rankings, an interesting theme is how those ranked second or third at the start of March statistically have more success in the tourney than those atop the AP poll, with five champions apiece for those spots entering March.  

The only eventual men's champion that started March on the outside looking in at the top 25 was the UConn Huskies of 2014, who were 22-6 under then head coach Kevin Ollie, though the Huskies did enter the poll at No. 19 on March 5.  

A total of five teams this century won the tournament after starting March ranked somewhere between No. 10 and 19 in the first AP poll of the month, including Louisville (No. 10), UConn in 2023 (No. 14), Syracuse (No. 15), UConn in 2011 (No. 16) and Florida in 2006 (No. 17).  

Overall, adding up the average seeding of the 25 March Madness men's champs this century gets us a total figure of 169, which equals out to a ranking of 6.76, helping us narrow down who could potentially win it all next month.  

After registering for an account with any college basketball betting sites, new users can quickly and easily access all the latest odds, picks, props and March Madness betting promos.

Which Teams Could Fit The Profile This Season?  

Looking at the most recent AP poll, we can glean that the teams currently ranked sixth (UConn) and seventh in the nation (Florida) would fit the average ranking of men's champs this century.  

If we break down probability based on the rankings at the start of March that won it all the most (numbers 2 and 3), teams like Arizona and Michigan would be front of mind when considering championship contenders in 2026.  

If we use stats wiz Ken Pomeroy's KenPom.com rankings as our guideposts, then the Duke Blue Devils and Arizona Wildcats have strong odds of winning it all this season.  

If we use the NCAA's in-house NET rankings to base our projections on, then the Wolverines and Arizona Wildcats would have outstanding odds.

Then again, if we're looking to throw in a curveball to our projections, the top-ranked Blue Devils have all the firepower needed to join the Kentucky Wildcats as top-ranked teams that cut down the nets at year's end this century.  

The interesting aspect of evaluating March Madness contenders based off AP poll standing is that we have seen the same number of teams ranked outside the top 25 (one) win it all as those that sat in the Blue Devils' figurative sneakers — cementing why 'madness' is included in the event title. 

Reading the digital tea leaves known as 2026 March Madness betting odds, we can see a trend across four major U.S. sportsbooks, with Michigan ranking atop the odds boards at BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds ranging from +330 to +380.  

The rest of the top three is equally similar across the four sports betting sites, with Duke sitting at +350 on FanDuel Sportsbook and +380 on the other three, while the Arizona Wildcats are third on all four with +450 odds on BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbook, +475 odds on bet365 and +480 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.  

Regardless of which team cuts down the nets inside Lucas Oil Stadium come April 6, the nation's interest will be piqued over the course of the next few weeks, with the mighty Blue Devils looking to snap a 14-year title drought for top-ranked teams between now and then. 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other College Basketball fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Monday, March 2
The top college basketball betting picks for Monday, March 2 are discussed, including why Eric Timm expects Duke to dominate against NC State tonight.
Today
Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1
Where Past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions Stood on March 1
See where each of the past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions stood on March 1. Records & rankings revealed to spot patterns and predict contenders.
Today