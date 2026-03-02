See where each of the past 25 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions stood on March 1. Records & rankings revealed to spot patterns and predict contenders.

With the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament fast approaching, the team at RotoWire.com broke down where each March Madness winner this century has stood on March 1, breaking down each team's record and ranking at the start of the third month of the year.

Where Each NCAA Men's Basketball Champion This Century Stood on March 1

Year Champion Record/Ranking 2025 Florida 24-4 (No. 3) 2024 UConn Huskies 25-3 (No. 3) 2023 UConn Huskies 22-7 (No. 14) 2022 Kansas 23-5 (No. 6) 2021 Baylor 18-1 (No. 3) 2019 Virginia 25-2 (No. 2) 2018 Villanova 26-4 (No. 4) 2017 North Carolina 25-6 (No. 5) 2016 Villanova 25-4 (No. 3) 2015 Duke 26-3 (No. 3) 2014 UConn Huskies 22-6 (Unranked, reentered poll March 5) 2013 Louisville 23-5 (No. 10) 2012 Kentucky 28-1 (No. 1) 2011 UConn Huskies 21-7 (No. 16) 2010 Duke 25-4 (No. 4) 2009 North Carolina 25-3 (No. 2) 2008 Kansas 25-3 (No. 7) 2007 Florida 25-5 (No. 4) 2006 Florida 22-6 (No. 17) 2005 North Carolina 24-3 (No. 2) 2004 UConn Huskies 23-5 (No. 8) 2003 Syracuse 20-4 (No. 15) 2002 Maryland 24-3 (No. 2) 2001 Duke 25-4 (No. 2) 2000 Michigan State 21-7 (No. 7)

Where Have Past Champs Stood on March 1?

Interestingly enough, the last team ranked atop the AP top 25 at the start of March to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats squad way back in 2012.

That year, the Wildcats entered March with a 28-1 record, having knocked off unranked Vanderbilt inside Rupp Arena on Feb. 25, 83-74. Kentucky would go on to win against Georgia (79-49) and No. 16 Florida (74-59) to close out the regular season, though they did fall to the Commodores in the SEC title game on March 11, 71-64.

When looking at the rankings, an interesting theme is how those ranked second or third at the start of March statistically have more success in the tourney than those atop the AP poll, with five champions apiece for those spots entering March.

The only eventual men's champion that started March on the outside looking in at the top 25 was the UConn Huskies of 2014, who were 22-6 under then head coach Kevin Ollie, though the Huskies did enter the poll at No. 19 on March 5.

A total of five teams this century won the tournament after starting March ranked somewhere between No. 10 and 19 in the first AP poll of the month, including Louisville (No. 10), UConn in 2023 (No. 14), Syracuse (No. 15), UConn in 2011 (No. 16) and Florida in 2006 (No. 17).

Overall, adding up the average seeding of the 25 March Madness men's champs this century gets us a total figure of 169, which equals out to a ranking of 6.76, helping us narrow down who could potentially win it all next month.

Which Teams Could Fit The Profile This Season?

Looking at the most recent AP poll, we can glean that the teams currently ranked sixth (UConn) and seventh in the nation (Florida) would fit the average ranking of men's champs this century.

If we break down probability based on the rankings at the start of March that won it all the most (numbers 2 and 3), teams like Arizona and Michigan would be front of mind when considering championship contenders in 2026.

If we use stats wiz Ken Pomeroy's KenPom.com rankings as our guideposts, then the Duke Blue Devils and Arizona Wildcats have strong odds of winning it all this season.

If we use the NCAA's in-house NET rankings to base our projections on, then the Wolverines and Arizona Wildcats would have outstanding odds.

Then again, if we're looking to throw in a curveball to our projections, the top-ranked Blue Devils have all the firepower needed to join the Kentucky Wildcats as top-ranked teams that cut down the nets at year's end this century.

The interesting aspect of evaluating March Madness contenders based off AP poll standing is that we have seen the same number of teams ranked outside the top 25 (one) win it all as those that sat in the Blue Devils' figurative sneakers — cementing why 'madness' is included in the event title.

Reading the digital tea leaves known as 2026 March Madness betting odds, we can see a trend across four major U.S. sportsbooks, with Michigan ranking atop the odds boards at BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds ranging from +330 to +380.

The rest of the top three is equally similar across the four sports betting sites, with Duke sitting at +350 on FanDuel Sportsbook and +380 on the other three, while the Arizona Wildcats are third on all four with +450 odds on BetMGM and DraftKings Sportsbook, +475 odds on bet365 and +480 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Regardless of which team cuts down the nets inside Lucas Oil Stadium come April 6, the nation's interest will be piqued over the course of the next few weeks, with the mighty Blue Devils looking to snap a 14-year title drought for top-ranked teams between now and then.