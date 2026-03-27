RotoWire breaks down where Arizona has faltered in past Elite Eights and how they can break through against Purdue this weekend.

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART

For the first time in 11 years, the Arizona Wildcats will play in a Regional Final, doing so after lambasting the fourth seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, 109-88, on Thursday night. The Wildcats' 109-point effort represented their highest single game NCAA Tournament total since 1976, while serving as a forceful reminder to the nation of why Arizona started the year with 23 straight wins.

Still, Arizona hoops fans have a type of collective March Madness scar tissue that comes from the type of fourth round losses that etched men like Deron Williams, Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker into tournament lore.

To get a sense of where Arizona has gone wrong in the last quarter-century since the Wildcats reached the Final Four last and how this year's team might be the one to snap the skid, RotoWire.com took a look at the team's recent history and broke down the tape on why 2026 could be the year in Tucson and across sports betting apps.

All-Time Men's Elite Eight Records of Teams Still Standing

Duke: 18-6 (75%)

Iowa: 3-1 (75%)

Michigan State: 10-5 (66.7%)

UConn: 7-6 (53.8%)

Michigan: 8-7 (53.3%)

Purdue: 3-3 (50%)

Illinois: 5-5 (50%)

Iowa State: 1-1 (50%)

Arizona: 4-7 (36.4%)

St. John's: 2-4 (33.3%)

Alabama: 1-2 (33.3%)

Tennessee: 0-3 (0%)

Sweet 16 Win-Loss Records

Illinois: 11-2 (84.6%)

Duke: 24-5 (82.8%)

Michigan: 15-5 (75%)

UConn: 13-6 (68.4%)

Michigan State: 15-7 (68.2%)

St. John's: 6-3 (66.7%)

Arizona: 12-6 (66.7%)

Iowa: 5-4 (55.6%)

Purdue: 7-7 (50%)

Tennessee: 3-6 (33.3%)

Iowa State: 2-5 (28.6%)

Alabama: 3-9 (25%)

How Arizona Got Here

It wasn't long ago that Arizona was a Final Four regular under legendary head coach Lute Olson. Olson, who came to Tucson after leading another team that advanced to the Elite Eight on Thursday (the Iowa Hawkeyes) to the 1980 Final Four, took Arizona there four times.

Those four trips (in 1988, 1994, 1997 and 2001) came on the backs of future NBA stars like Sean Elliott, Damon Stoudamire, Mike Bibby, Miles Simon, Jason Terry, Gilbert Arenas, Richard Jefferson and Luke Walton, to name a few.

While the 1997 team famously won it all and that 2001 team ultimately fell short of capturing Arizona's second title, falling to Duke, 82-72, in the championship game, they certainly set the bar for what many hoops fans in the Old Pueblo figured would be many more Final Four trips to come.

That would not be the case, though, as the 2002 team would fall to second seed Oklahoma in the Sweet 16, 88-67, while the No. 1 seeded 2003 squad met its maker against another two seed, in Kansas, which won, 78-75.

That 2003 Elite Eight defeat would be the first of five straight losses for Arizona in the Regional Final round, with additional ones coming to Williams and the Illinois Illini (in 2005), 'Cardiac' Kemba Walker and the UConn Huskies (in 2011) and those Wisconsin Badgers teams led by Kaminsky and Dekker in 2014 and 2015.

All told, those five defeats to the Jayhawks, Illini, Huskies and Badgers were by a combined margin of 14 points, with the 2015 loss to Dekker and the Badgers being the only one decided by more than a single possession.

While March Madness is famously a 'Survive and Advance' type of event, it's fair to say that the Wildcats' 4-7 record all-time in Elite Eight games (and 0-5 record since 2001) is a bit of a fluke, with each loss coming on razor-thin margins.

Why This Year's Team Might Break The Drought

In previous years where Arizona's lost in the Elite Eight, they have faced much tougher contests in the prior round, with three of the five Sweet 16 victories coming by 10 points or less.

Even the Wildcats' more dominant wins in 2003 (when they beat Notre Dame 88-71) and 2011 (when they beat Duke 93-77) were ones where Arizona pulled away late.

Conversely, Thursday's 109-88 rout of Arkansas was a wire-to-wire win for Tommy Lloyd's team, with Arizona's 63.89% field goal percentage against Arkansas being the highest Sweet 16 total since 2005 .

Such a result makes sense when you consider that CBB stats wiz Ken Pomeroy's KenPom.com rankings have Arizona third in terms of defensive rating (at 90.3) and fourth offensively (at 128.5) nationally.

That 3.5 KenPom overall rating when you add up Arizona's ratings on both sides of the court falls in line with what we've seen from recent men's champs, with the last 10 having an average rating of 6.55, with last year's winner (Florida) having an almost mirrored rating to Lloyd's bunch, at 4 (finishing 2nd in offensive rating and 6th in terms of defensive rating overall).

What Could Trip Arizona Up

While Arizona's two-way efficiency has been a sight to behold, the Wildcats' next opponent is no slouch, with the 30-8 Purdue Boilermakers ranking 1st on KenPom.com in offensive rating, at 132.0.

While the Boilermakers' defense is a bit lacking, at 100.4 (good for 36th nationally), Matt Painter's team has plenty of size inside, led by 6'11 Australian Oscar Cluff, and the type of inside-out attack that could get Wildcats big men like Motiejus Krivas and Koa Peat into early foul trouble.

That could spell trouble for Arizona, as both men showed why they're crucial cogs in the Wildcats' two-way efficiency machine on Thursday, combining for 35 points and eight rebounds in the 21-point victory over the Razorbacks.

Looking at the stats between the two teams, Arizona and Purdue nearly mirror each other, with the Wildcats averaging 4.6 more points per game offensively (86.7, to 82.1) than the Boilermakers, while Lloyd's defense has given up 1.4 fewer points per game (at 68.9, versus 70.3) this season.

Both teams have shot 50% from the floor, though, while Purdue's dished out more assists per game (19.7, versus 16.7 for Arizona), illustrating just how tight Saturday night's Elite Eight showdown in San José could be.

Across four major U.S. online sportsbooks, it appears that oddsmakers are confident that Lloyd's team will shake off Arizona's quarter-century of bad luck in the Elite Eight.

That's because Arizona's odds range from -260 at online shops like bet365 and Fanatics Sportsbook to -285 at Caesars Sportsbook, with BetMGM landing somewhere in-between, putting the Wildcats at -275 against the Boilermakers on Saturday night.

Whether it's Arizona's two-way efficiency or the way they throttled the SEC Tournament champions on a neutral site court in the Bay Area, it seems like 2026 could be the year of the Wildcat.

For now, basketball fans in Tucson and the Grand Canyon State can only clutch at whatever good luck trinkets they have and hope that the sixth time's in fact the charm towards reaching the men's Final Four.