Women’s March Madness 2026 Bracket AI Simulated Projections

Who does our simulated Women’s Final Four bracket project for the final? See team odds, round-by-round wins & top college basketball stats!

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We now know who will be taking the floor in Phoenix for Friday's Women's Final Four, with all four No. 1 seeds advancing to the National Semifinals this year.

RotoWire.com used the AI tool Gemini to predict Women's March Madness bracket for the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. This is one of the biggest women's sports events for fans and college basketball betting all year. We broke the tournament out by round, along with the percentage of times each team won throughout the 100 simulated results.

Roto Wire AI Picks 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Powered by Gemini AI Round-by-Round Full Bracket Win % Simulation Filter: All Rounds Final Four Championship Final Four National Semifinals · Gemini AI predictions Semifinal 1 · Albany vs Spokane SOU South Carolina 74 ✓ UCO UConn 71 Semifinal 2 · Portland vs Lexington TEX Texas 68 ✓ UCL UCLA 65 🏆 National Championship 2026 NCAA Women's National Champion · Gemini AI prediction Championship Game SOU South Carolina

Albany 79 ✓ TEX Texas

Portland 72 → 🏆 Gemini's 2026 Women's NCAA Champion South Carolina Final: 79–72 SOU Zoom: − 100% + Reset View Scroll to zoom · Click+drag to pan 2026 NCAA WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS · FINAL FOUR · GEMINI AI PREDICTIONS ⬦ FINAL FOUR ⬦ Albany vs Spokane 1 South Carolina 74 ✓ 2 UConn 71 Portland vs Lexington 1 Texas 68 ✓ 2 UCLA 65 🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 1 South Carolina 79 ✓ 1 Texas 72 → 🏆 2026 Women's Champion South Carolina 79–72 SOU Win % Simulation Gemini AI probability model · 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament · Final Four field Gemini AI Model Top Championship Contenders 🏋 Favorite SOU South Carolina 42% Seed #1 🥈 Contender UCO UConn 26% Seed #2 🥉 Dark Horse TEX Texas 19% Seed #1 Final Four Win % Rankings 1 SOU South Carolina Seed #1 42% 2 UCO UConn Seed #2 26% 3 TEX Texas Seed #1 19% 4 UCL UCLA Seed #2 13%

We did the same projections for the men's NCAA Tournament; see our March Madness 2026 Bracket AI Simulated Projections for that.

Who Makes It To Sunday's National Championship Game?

Our projections show that, come Friday both SEC teams in the Women's Final Four will emerge victorious. After 100 simulations, we have South Carolina ending UConn's 54-game win streak and Texas knocking off UCLA in the other national semifinal.

In the first of two Final Four contests, Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are projected to knock off Geno Auriemma's reigning national champs, 74-71, advancing to the National Championship game for the third straight season.

A victory by South Carolina on Friday (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) would avenge the Gamecocks' 82-59 rout at the hands of Auriemma's team in last season's national title game.

Interestingly, our projections fly in the face of the current Women's Final Four betting line at bet365 Sportsbook. There, Connecticut is a -300 moneyline and -7.0 spread favorite in the showdown between two of the best coaches in NCAA women's basketball history.

Then there's the nightcap (about 9:30 p.m., ESPN) between the Longhorns and Bruins.

Our projections have the betting favorite winning a razor-thin ballgame against the only West Coast team in the Final Four this season. The Texas Longhorns (35-3) are currently listed as a 1.5-point favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The team from Austin has a -125 moneyline compared with +105 on UCLA.

A win over UCLA would put Texas in the title game for the first time since 1986. The Longhorns have made the Final Four in successive seasons under head coach Vic Schaefer (as well as 1987 and 2003 under Jody Conradt), but lost in the semifinals each time. That 1986 team won the program's only national title.

Interestingly, a 68-65 final score would put the over/under on Friday's Texas-UCLA nightcap right at the number to hit on BetMGM. The line is 133.5 heading into Friday's tilt between the top seeds from the Region 2 and 3 pods.

Who Wins on Sunday?

Our championship game shows the Gamecocks capturing their fourth title in program history. We are projecting Staley's bunch to win a track meet over Texas, 79-72, in the final. That result would avenge South Carolina's two losses in three tries to the Longhorns, including a 78-81 defeat in this year's SEC title game.

Overall, South Carolina won it all in 42% of our projections, finishing as the top team by that metric. UConn won 26%, followed by Texas (19%) and UCLA (13%).

Capping the 2025-26 season with another championship would be a bit of a coup for Staley. Her Gamecocks enter Friday's Final Four as the longest to win it all on the Caesars Sportsbook board. They are at +650 odds to take the title, behind UConn (-210), UCLA and Texas (+600 each).

The Gamecocks will set out to return to the top in the heart of the Grand Canyon State. Staley and Auriemma will be duking it out in front of a sellout crowd in downtown Phoenix for the nation to enjoy.

The top online sports betting apps will have plenty of wagering options for the Women's Final Four this weekend.