CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 10

The CFL schedule features several attractive betting opportunities this week, but three wagers stand out thanks to favorable matchups and recent form. From one of the league's hottest quarterbacks to a Roughriders team looking to take care of business at home, here's where the value lies.

2026 CFL Week 10: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

* All odds from 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Edmonton Elks vs. Montreal Alouettes

Davis Alexander over 307.5 passing yards, -114 @ DraftKings

Montreal's passing game has become one of the CFL's most explosive attacks whenever Davis Alexander is under center. The Alouettes have shown little hesitation letting him throw early and often, and his connection with Tyson Philpot has turned into one of the league's most productive quarterback-receiver combinations. Even though Travis Theis has posted strong numbers as the team's RB1, Montreal's offense is built around Alexander's arm, and the Alouettes shouldn't have much interest in slowing the pace against an Elks offense capable of putting points on the board.

Previous games back this up as well, with Alexander clearing the mark of 300 passing yards in all but one of his eight appearances, and hitting the over in the market of 307.5 passing yards six times already. Look for the league's best quarterback to deliver another dominant showing here, as Alexander enters this game leading the CFL in passing yards (2,788) while completing 71.6 percent of his throws and tossing just one interception. He'll be too much for Edmonton.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan to cover -7.5 spread, -102 @ FanDuel

Laying more than a touchdown isn't always comfortable in the CFL, but Saskatchewan has earned that respect as the defending Grey Cup champions against one of the weakest defenses in the league. The Roughriders have allowed a league-low 195 points in seven games this season, and they should take advantage of that defensive prowess at home against a winless Redblacks team. Ottawa has struggled to establish consistency offensively throughout the season and suffered a 27-22 loss the last time they played Saskatchewan.

Home-field advantage also matters in Regina, where the Riders have played some of their best football. Their balanced offense and explosive defense will be too much for a Redblacks team that ranks dead last in scoring this season (166 points, 23.7 per game) and second-worst in terms of points allowed (247, 35.2 per game). Unless Ottawa can suddenly find explosive plays against one of the CFL's stingiest defenses, Saskatchewan should be able to control both field position and time of possession, ultimately setting up the stage for a double-digit victory against an Ottawa team that has yet to record a win this season while owning the worst offense (166 points scored) in the CFL.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. BC Lions

Under 55.5 points, -105 @ BetMGM

Even though both offenses are capable of pushing games into shootout territory, the fact that neither team is expected to have their QB1 available will hurt the upside for both clubs. Bo Levi Mitchell is sidelined with an ankle injury while Nathan Rourke is dealing with a shoulder problem, meaning the matchup under center will be... Tre Ford versus Kaidon Salter. That's not the kind of matchup you want on a game where you're backing the total points.

Granted, neither team is built to slow the game down, as both offenses are comfortable throwing on early downs, creating explosive plays and increasing the overall number of possessions. But having two backup quarterbacks going toe-to-toe isn't ideal. Plus, the recent history doesn't favor the over. Both teams have gone 1-2 on the over in total points in their last three games. With Hamilton averaging a league-worst 23.4 points per game and the Lions putting up just 26.7 points per contest, the under is a strong play.