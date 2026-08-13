CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 11

Week 11 of the CFL season features several intriguing matchups, and the betting board offers plenty of value beyond the standard sides and totals. We've identified three wagers that stand out based on recent form, favorable matchups and current team trends, highlighted by a home favorite looking to stay atop the West Division, a high-scoring showdown in Hamilton and a quarterback prop that appears well within reach.

2026 CFL Week 11: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

* All odds from 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg to cover -6.5 spread, -118

The Blue Bombers return from their bye week in an ideal spot, hosting an Ottawa team that remains in search of its first victory of the season. Winnipeg has consistently been one of the CFL's toughest home teams, and the extra week of preparation only strengthens its outlook against a Redblacks squad that has struggled to sustain drives and finish scoring opportunities. Ottawa dropped another game last week against Saskatchewan and continues to search for answers offensively, while Winnipeg should be well-rested and eager to reestablish itself near the top of the West Division. Laying more than a touchdown is never comfortable in the CFL, but the Blue Bombers have the defensive front and offensive balance to control this game from start to finish, especially with Zach Collaros (neck) set to return from Injured Reserve.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin under 81.5 rushing yards, -114

Rankin has emerged as the centerpiece of Edmonton's ground game, and while this matchup sets up well for another productive outing, I'm leaning on the under here. The Elks have relied heavily on Rankin's physical running style to establish offensive balance, and he has rewarded that trust with consistent production throughout the season. However, he'll go up against a talented Toronto defense that allows the second-fewest rushing yards per game this season at 84.1 per game. Edmonton should prioritize getting the ball into Rankin's hands early to keep the Argonauts' pass rush honest and create manageable down-and-distance situations for quarterback Cody Fajardo, but a scenario in which Fajardo is forced to embrace a bigger role in a pass-first scheme can't be ruled out, especially if Toronto grabs an early lead. Rankin has shown the ability to generate yards after contact and break explosive runs, but the Argos have enough quality to slow him down here, especially since Rankin has failed to reach 80 rushing yards in each of his last four contests.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Over 56.5 Points, -104

This matchup has the ingredients to become the highest-scoring game of the week. Hamilton has embraced an aggressive offensive identity despite their uncertainty at quarterback, while Saskatchewan continues to move the ball efficiently with one of the league's deepest collections of skill-position talent. Although the Roughriders possess a solid defense, both offenses can generate explosive plays, and Hamilton's willingness to push the tempo often creates additional possessions. These teams have enough playmakers to trade scores throughout the evening, making a total in the mid-50s an attractive target despite the number appearing high at first glance.