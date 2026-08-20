CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 12

Week 12 features several pivotal matchups as the CFL playoff race begins to take shape, and the betting board offers value across spreads, totals and player props. This time, though, we're focusing strictly on spreads and totals.

We've narrowed this week's card down to three wagers that stand out thanks to favorable matchups and recent trends, highlighted by a West Division showdown in Edmonton, an East Division rivalry expected to produce points and a clash between two playoff hopefuls in Vancouver.

2026 CFL Week 12: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

* All odds from 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks

Winnipeg +4.5, -105 @ BetMGM

Edmonton has been one of the CFL's biggest surprises this season, but this spread feels a bit too generous toward the home side. The Blue Bombers have had extra time to regroup following last week's victory over Ottawa and remain one of the league's most disciplined teams on both sides of the football. Winnipeg's defense has consistently limited explosive plays, which is critical against an Edmonton offense led by Cody Fajardo that thrives on sustaining long drives. For what it's worth, the Blue Bombers have allowed the fourth-most yards per game in 2026, and they'll be facing an Edmonton team that has generated the third-most yards on offense. Even if the Elks ultimately protect home field, Winnipeg has the experience and defensive playmakers to keep this game within one possession, not to mention an offense led by star-caliber players such as Zach Collaros and Brady Oliveira. Back the Blue Bombers to cover in this case.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

Under 59.5 points, -105 @ FanDuel

This matchup has all the ingredients of a shootout, but the total set at nearly 60 points simply looks too high here. Sure, Hamilton is coming off an emotional comeback victory over Saskatchewan, while Toronto returns home looking to bounce back after a lopsided defeat. And yes, both offenses possess enough firepower to move the ball consistently, and neither defense has been particularly reliable at preventing explosive plays throughout the season. However, the Tiger-Cats are averaging just 23.7 points per game this season, the second-worst mark in the CFL, and they've been forced to improvise under center due to the absence of Bo Levi Mitchell (ankle), while star wideout Shemar Bridges (hip) has yet to play in 2026. The Argos are favorites and tend to respond well at home after losses, but don't expect this game to be a shootout. Neither team averages more than 29.5 points per game this season, so a total above 60 points seems out of reach.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. BC Lions

Saskatchewan +1.5, -105 @ BetMGM

Getting points with Saskatchewan is difficult to pass up, even on the road. The Roughriders remain one of the CFL's most complete teams when Trevor Harris is protected, and their balanced offensive attack prevents defenses from focusing on any one playmaker. While the Lions have shown flashes offensively, especially now that Nathan Rourke is back under center, the reality is that the team has struggled to consistently put together four-quarter performances, leaving the door open for Saskatchewan to capitalize. The Roughriders also possess one of the league's more physical defenses, a unit capable of generating pressure without excessive blitzing and forcing opponents into difficult second-and-long situations. While the Lions lead the CFL in yards allowed per game by a wide margin (339.6), it's hard to see their defense controlling the game against Saskatchewan's elite offense. Expect the Riders to cover the spread here.