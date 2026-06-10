CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 CFL season will once again feature three games, with action Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This time, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders, the reigning Grey Cup champions, will play their respective home openers. Without further ado, here are our three top bets for Week 2.

CFL Best Bets - Week 2

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Bo Levi Mitchell over 301.5 passing yards, -112

This matchup between the Tiger-Cats and the Blue Bombers is widely expected to be a shootout, although it'll also be a clash of contrasting styles. On one side, the Blue Bombers will probably rely on Brady Oliveira and their rushing attack, while the Tiger-Cats will have their own dominant presence offensively in Bo Levi Mitchell. The star signal-caller completed 34 of 39 passes for 307 yards and an interception in Thursday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Alouettes, and he's ticketed for a ton of volume once again, especially if this game ends up being a shootout as expected. For what it's worth, this game is projected with a scoring line of 51.5 points in the over/under, and if that holds up, Mitchell should be heavily involved after attempting nearly 40 passes in Week 1.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Montreal Alouettes: Shomari Lawrence to score rushing TD, -125

The Alouettes won't have Stevie Scott (hamstring) and Travis Theis might be limited after suffering a head injury in Week 1, but the latter logged a full practice Wednesday and will be available Friday. However, don't rule out the possibility of seeing Lawrence handling more rushing work after an impressive performance in Week 1 -- which could translate to some scoring opportunities as well. He should definitely be involved. Lawrence rushed eight times for 63 yards in Thursday's 30-27 overtime win over the Tiger-Cats. He also caught three of five targets for seven yards. While he's not expected to average nearly 8.0 yards per carry on a steady basis, Lawrence is a player worth keeping close tabs on in the rushing department for Montreal.

BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: Over 52.5 points, -105

The reigning Grey Cup champions will make their 2026 CFL season debut at home in what figures to be an explosive blowout against Nathan Rourke and the Lions. However, the Roughriders are simply the better team, and they're not going to waste the chance of opening the season with a win at home as the reigning league champions. At the same time, are you ready to count Rourke out from pulling the upset, seeing that he's clearly the best quarterback in the league? The Lions and Roughriders ranked first and second in total yards in the 2025 season, with 431.3 and 383.8 total yards per game, respectively. That doesn't figure to change in 2026, so feel free to go with the over in this one.