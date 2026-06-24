CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 4

Week 4 in the 2026 CFL season is loaded with four games between Thursday and Sunday. With some of the league's best players ready to leave their mark once again, here are our three best bets for the upcoming Week 4 in the 2026 CFL season.

Best Bets for Week 4 in 2026 CFL Season

Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Justin Rankin over 130.5 rushing + receiving yards, -114

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Rankin has been the best player in the CFL after the first three weeks of the regular season. The Elks running back has racked up 281 rushing yards on 31 carries, 145 receiving yards on 10 catches and three rushing scores thus far through two contests. He's had over 190 rushing + receiving yards in his first two outings, so this line looks fairly low. Granted, the Blue Bombers are a more complicated matchup than the Redblacks or the Alouettes, but they still rank sixth in yards allowed with 422 per game. Rankin should see enough touches offensively to continue being a massive threat, so feel confident to back Rankin to surpass this line for the third time this season.

Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions: BC Lions to win, -113

The Lions have scored just 54 points in their first two games this season, and the absences of players such as Justin McInnis (ankle), Keon Hatcher (thigh) and Kieran Poissant (undisclosed) certainly hurt the team's upside. However, the Lions will remain competitive as long as Nathan Rourke stays under center, and the star signal-caller should carry the Lions to a much-needed home win against Calgary. The Stampeders have allowed "only" 563 passing yards in their first two games of the season, but they rank as the third-worst defense in the CFL with 70 points allowed in just two games. With a secondary that looks suspect, expect Rourke to lead B.C. to a huge victory.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes: Tyson Philpot to score a TD anytime, -135

The Redblacks are averaging a CFL-worst 36.5 points per game to opposing offenses this season, and while two games aren't enough to draw meaningful conclusions, the early returns aren't encouraging for Ottawa. The Alouettes should take advantage of the Redblacks' secondary woes, making Tyson Philpot a strong candidate to find the end zone. The star wideout has been outstanding this season. He had eight catches for 120 yards in Week 3, and he scored three touchdowns in the first two games of the campaign. With a receiving line of 24-389-3 in just three contests, opposing defenses haven't found a way to stop Philpot. Don't expect Ottawa to have the recipe for that based on the struggles they've endured to open the campaign.

2026 CF Week 4 Picks Recap