CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 5

Week 5 in the CFL regular season is upon us with four games between Thursday and Sunday. The Montreal Alouettes are on a bye this week.

Here are my best bets for Week 5 in the 2026 CFL regular season, where I'm backing an elite quarterback to continue his torrid start to the season, as well as laying a play on the league's lone undefeated team and predicting a high-scoring matchup in Hamilton.

Best Bets for Week 5 in the 2026 CFL Regular Season

Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders

Chad Kelly over 326.5 passing yards, -112

There's no doubt that Kelly has been one of the best quarterbacks in the early stages of the 2026 CFL season. Sure, the 111.3 rating is far from exciting, and Kelly has tossed a league-high six interceptions -- no other QB has tossed more than three. But Kelly also leads the CFL in passing touchdowns (nine) and yards per attempt (11.0), owns the second-best TD% (8.3 percent behind Bo Levi Mitchell's 9.9) and ranks second in passing yards with 1,190 -- right behind Davis Alexander's 1,478. However, the Alouettes' signal-caller has played one more game, so Kelly also leads the CFL in passing yards per game with 396.6. He has cleared the line of 326.5 passing yards in two of his three starts this season, and he should do so again in this Week 5 matchup against a Calgary defense that's allowing 336.7 passing yards per game to opposing QBs, the fourth-worst mark in the CFL.

Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions

Elks to win, -114

The Elks have everything going right for them in 2026. They have allowed the fewest points so far in the CFL through the first four weeks of the regular season (68, 22.7 per game), are the lone undefeated team in either Conference and have been carried by an early MOP candidate in Justin Rankin, who leads the league in rushing yards (387, 8.41 per carry and 129 per game) and ranks 13th in receiving yards (154, 51.3 per contest). Playing on the road won't be easy, especially against Nathan Rourke and the Lions, but Rourke can't do everything on his own. The Lions are extremely depleted offensively, especially at receiver, and their defense has allowed a league-worst 37.7 points per game. Look for the Elks to come away with the win.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Over 57.5 points, -110

The Blue Bombers rank dead last in the scoring column this season in both total points (75) and points per game (25.0), but I don't expect an offense led by Zach Collaros and Brady Oliveira to continue struggling as much as they've done lately. They'll be facing the Tiger-Cats, who rank third in points per game (35.0) despite sitting in seventh place in total yards per contest (380.7). Winnipeg and Hamilton rank sixth and seventh in total yards thus far, but the real strength has been on the defensive side of the ball. The Blue Bombers have allowed the third-fewest points per game (29.3), and the Tiger-Cats are second in the same category (28.0). Winnipeg is due for some positive regression offensively, while the Tiger-Cats have an explosive offense with Mitchell under center. Lean on the over in this one.