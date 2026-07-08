CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 6

Check out our best bets and player props for Week 6 of the 2026 CFL season. Player props, over/under total and spread bets courtesy of our betting expert, Juan Pablo Aravena.
July 8, 2026
CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 6
July 8, 2026
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Week 6 in the 2026 CFL regular season is right around the corner, which means it's time to take a look at some of the best player props and outright bets for this weekend.

Here are my top three plays for Week 6, where I'm backing a team to bounce back, a star running back to find the end zone, and a low-scoring affair involving a team that recently lost its starting quarterback due to injury.

Best Bets and Player Props for Week 6 of the 2026 CFL Season

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Edmonton Elks

Elks to cover -6.5 spread, -110

The Elks might rank fifth in yards per game (402.0) and seventh in points per game (27.0) this season, but those stats shouldn't deceive you. They should be considered massive favorites here against a struggling Redblacks team that ranks eighth in points per game (25.5) and dead last in total yards by a sizable margin (322.2). Ottawa has had subpar play on offense all season long, and their defense won't be prepared to slow down Cody Fajardo -- much less Justin Rankin, who leads the league in rushing yards with 101.5 per game while scoring four times. The Elks should rely on their star RB to get back on track here.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Brady Oliveira anytime rushing TD scorer, -130

Another star RB who's due for a big performance, Oliveira rushed 17 times for 84 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards in the Blue Bombers' 14-13 win over the Tiger-Cats on Sunday. Winnipeg will rely heavily on him since Zach Collaros is considered questionable due to a neck injury, and even if Collaros manages to suit up, all signs point to the offense going through Oliveira -- when that happens, the Blue Bombers are at their best. He ranks third in rushing yards this season (306), trailing only Rankin (Edmonton) and Dedrick Mills (Calgary). Even though Oliveira has found the end zone just once this season, he should take advantage of facing a Toronto defense that allows a league-worst 442.8 yards per game.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Under 54.5 total points, -115

Trevor Harris has been on a roll for the Roughriders and owns a strong 10:2 TD:INT in the first four games of the season, leading the Roughriders to a 3-1 record. Overall, this is an offense that ranks fourth in points per game at 33.0. The Tiger-Cats rank sixth with 29.5 ppg, but it's unclear what they'll get offensively without Bo Levi Mitchell (ankle), who's set for a long-term absence under center. Hamilton has been better defensively, averaging a league-best 24.5 points per game, which supports the idea of this game hitting the under. 

2026 CFL Week 6: Best Bets Recap

  • Ottawa Redblacks vs. Edmonton Elks: Elks to cover -6.5 spread, -110
  • Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Brady Oliveira anytime rushing TD scorer, -130
  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders: Under 54.5 total points, -115

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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