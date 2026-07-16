CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 7

The 2026 CFL season is quickly approaching Week 7, and it's already noticeable which teams can be considered Grey Cup contenders and which ones would be wise to start looking at 2027. I'm also noticing betting tendencies, and the absence of a few key offensive players has flipped the script on what we thought we knew about some teams.

Here are my three best bets for Week 7 of the 2026 CFL season. I'm focusing on a home favorite to cover the spread, the over in a game involving a subpar offense that's missing its starting quarterback, and a player prop in one of the biggest surprises among RBs in 2026.

2026 CFL Week 7: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

BC Lions vs. Edmonton Elks

Elks to cover -2.5 spread, -122

The Elks enter this game with the joint-best record in the CFL at 4-1, and even though their lone defeat came against the Lions on July 4, they should be able to avenge that defeat here. The Elks have been outstanding as a rushing threat, and the presence of Justin Rankin in the backfield is a big reason why Edmonton leads the league in rushing yards per game at 136.6. They're also allowing a league-low 24.2 points per game, and a matchup against the Lions looks promising.

BC gives up more points (34.2) than it scores (30.8) per game, but the issues lie on both sides of the field for a Lions team that has dropped four of its first five games. Perhaps the most glaring issue is that the Lions convert just 3.8 percent of their offensive drives into touchdowns, while opponents convert 10.6 percent of theirs. With Edmonton playing at home and against one of the weakest defenses in the CFL, I expect Cody Fajardo and Rankin to lead the Elks to a comfortable victory.

Montreal Alouettes vs. Calgary Stampeders

Travis Theis to record 60+ rushing yards, -130

Theis rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for six yards during the Alouettes' 37-30 win over the Stampeders in Week 6. He's been thriving as the lead back for Montreal in the absence of Stevie Scott (hamstring), who's on the six-game injured list, and he has three rushing touchdowns in his last three games. Across five games, Theis has 47 carries for 259 yards, good for 51.8 per game, and three scores while adding 15 catches for 90 yards.

The line of 60+ rushing yards is a bit high compared to his season-long averages, but his numbers take a hit when adding the game in which he wasn't a starter. He's recorded 90+ rushing yards in the two games he's attempted double-digit carries, and that trend should continue here against a Calgary defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in several defensive metrics, including rushing yards allowed per game (94.6, 5th), total yards allowed per game (434.4, 7th) and points allowed (35.2, 7th).

Hamilton-Tiger Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts

Over 55.5 total points, -115

The Tiger-Cats need to find answers on offense due to the loss of Bo Levi Mitchell (ankle), and there's a reason why they're the biggest underdog in this slate with odds of +198 to win at home against the Argonauts. The downgrade of having Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala under center is massive. Dolegala completed 17 of 30 passes for 122 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding eight rushes for 33 yards in the Tiger-Cats' 38-7 loss to the Roughriders in Week 6, meaning Ford could get the nod here. But having either under center considerably limits the Tiger-Cats' offensive potential, even if the possibility of an early deficit forces them to pass often.

The Argos rank second in points scored (34.2) and total yards (449.4) per game, so that alone makes them a tough matchup for Hamilton. However, the Argonauts also rank dead last in passing yards allowed (364.4) and points allowed (36.6) per game, and are the second-worst defense in total yards permitted per contest (436.0). Even if the Tiger-Cats aren't at their best offensively without Mitchell under center, they could take advantage of the Argos' defensive woes. This game could lean toward the over, as four of Toronto's five games have had at least 60 total points.