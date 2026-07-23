CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 8

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Week 8 in the 2026 CFL season will feature action across four days, with one game each from Thursday to Sunday. I'm highlighting three intriguing matchups with specific betting lines, including a divisional matchup in the East and a player prop on one of the league's best signal-callers.

Here are my three best bets for Week 8 of the 2026 CFL regular season.

2026 CFL Week 8: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

* All odds taken from FanDuel at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23.

Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers to cover -1.5 spread, -110

The Blue Bombers are undisputed favorites here, and given that the Stampeders are 2-4 and in possession of the worst defense in the league in terms of points allowed (214), one would expect a larger margin in favor of Winnipeg. However, the Stampeders also have the league's best offense (37.7 points per game) and Vernon Adams. Jr. under center, so they can't be overlooked this easily. I'm backing the home favorite on the short spread, though.

Winnipeg enters the week at 4-2 and has once again established itself as one of the league's premier teams thanks to its trademark defensive play. The Blue Bombers have been especially tough at Princess Auto Stadium, where crowd noise consistently creates problems for opposing offenses. Calgary has been wildly inconsistent, and that mix of having a prolific offense and defense usually dooms you when you don't have the ball, especially against an offense featuring the likes of Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Tim White and a resurgent Dru Brown.

The Blue Bombers have won the two games in which Brown has started, and he'll remain the QB1 again here. While Calgary has shown flashes at times, ultimately, the defense won't be able to contain the Blue Bombers, who rank second in the league in points per game (26.0).

Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions

Chad Kelly over 295.5 passing yards, -114

Rather than laying points with Toronto, I'd rather back Chad Kelly's arm. The veteran is the engine of an offense that ranks first in the CFL in passing yards per game (356.2) and second in total yards on offense (440.3). He's reached the 300-yard threshold in five of his six appearances this season, and the one time he didn't, he still posted 294 passing yards while completing 22 of 33 passes. In short, Kelly has been one of the CFL's most productive quarterbacks this season.

This matchup also sets up well from a game-script perspective, as the Lions defense thrives against the run (CFL-best 53.2 yards per game) but struggles massively against the pass (312.6 passing yards per game, 6th). Thus, a scenario in which the Argonauts rely on Kelly to get the win looks completely within the realm of possibilities. The Lions are also expected to turn to Chase Brice under center, which could create extra possessions for the Argonaut offense. But even if this game stays competitive, Kelly should have enough volume to threaten the 300-yard mark.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Montreal Alouettes

Tiger-Cats to cover +9.5 spread, -105

There's no realistic scenario in which the Tiger-Cats can be considered favorites in this divisional matchup playing on the road, especially since they won't have Bo Levi Mitchell available due to an ankle injury. Montreal deserves to be favored, but nearly double digits is simply too many points in a divisional matchup.

The Alouettes have been one of the CFL's hottest teams, as evidenced by their 5-1 record, but the Tiger-Cats have been competitive even without Mitchell under center. I'm forecasting a win for the Alouettes, but divisional games also tend to be tighter than expected, and Hamilton has every incentive to keep pace in the East standings.

With a healthy cushion of 9.5 points, the Tiger-Cats can cover in several realistic scenarios, including a late touchdown in a contest that's otherwise controlled by the Alouettes. Unless Montreal completely dominates from start to finish, Hamilton has an excellent chance of staying inside the spread.