CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Player Props for Week 9

Week 9 in the 2026 CFL season will feature action across four days, with one game each from Thursday to Sunday. I'm highlighting three intriguing matchups with specific betting lines. Here are my three best bets for Week 9 of the 2026 CFL regular season.

2026 CFL Week 9: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

* All odds from 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 30.

BC Lions vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg to cover -7.5 spread, -105 @ TheScoreBet

Let's start by saying that both offenses are depleted ahead of this contest. Neither team will have their starting quarterback under center, as Nathan Rourke (shoulder) and Zach Collaros (neck) are out. Kaidon Salter will be making his first-ever CFL start for the Lions, while the Blue Bombers will have Dru Brown under center despite his four-interception performance against the Stampeders the last time out. The Lions are thin at receiver and will be without James Butler (foot) as well, so it's hard to see them doing a lot of damage. The Blue Bombers rank seventh in total yards per game (361.3), but they'll be facing a Lions defense that struggles against the pass (312.2 yards allowed per game) and that will have to deal with Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski and several other weapons. Brown should bounce back and lead the Blue Bombers to cover the spread here.

Montreal Alouettes vs. Ottawa Redblacks

Davis Alexander over 328.5 passing yards, -112 @ FanDuel

While it's true that the quarterback position has suffered several high-profile injuries through the first half of the 2026 CFL season, it's also true that Davis Alexander has undisputedly been the best signal-caller in the league. He's led the Alouettes to an impressive 6-1 record despite ranking fourth-to-last in total yards per game (375.6), third-to-last in passing yards per contest (275.4) and fourth-to-last in points per game (29.1). Despite those rankings, Alexander might be coming off a dud the last time out, throwing for 187 yards with no scores and an interception in the Week 8 win over Hamilton, but he's been much better than that all year long. The star signal-caller has thrown for at least 330 yards in five of his seven outings in 2026 and currently leads the CFL in total passing yards with 2,368 while posting an 11:1 TD:INT. Against a Redblacks defense that gives up the third-most passing yards per game (313.8), Alexander should flourish and hit this line rather easily.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Edmonton Elks

Over 59.5 points, -115 @ FanDuel

On the surface, Saskatchewan and Edmonton shouldn't combine for a lot of points since they score 28.2 and 24.6 points per game, respectively. In fact, judging solely by total points scored, these have been the two worst offenses in the CFL in 2026. However, we're also talking about arguably two teams that are clearly among the top Grey Cup contenders when the regular season is about to reach its mid-point mark. With Trevor Harris and Cody Fajardo under center, expect a thrilling matchup. Three of the Elks' last four games have had at least 57 points, while three of the last five of the Roughriders have surpassed the 60-point threshold. Don't be surprised if this game hits the over solely because of the offensive talent on both teams.