Week 3 of the 2026 CFL season will begin Friday with the meeting between the BC Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, followed by three contests Saturday. While it's still early days in the campaign, some trends are beginning to look noticeable. Here are my three best bets for Week 3 of the 2026 CFL campaign.

Best Bets for Week 3 of the 2026 CFL Season

BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Over 59.5 points, -110

The Tiger-Cats are averaging "only" 397.0 total yards per game in their first two contests of the season, while the BC Lions racked up 418 total yards (including 319 through the air) in their lone game thus far. However, this is a game where two of the best quarterbacks in the game will go head-to-head in Nathan Rourke (BC) and Bo Levi Mitchell (Hamilton). Expect fireworks and lots of points, mainly because in the early stages of the season, these two teams rank in the bottom three of yards allowed thus far. The Tiger-Cats have given up 430.5 yards per game to opposing offenses, while the Lions allowed 489 in their lone contest so far. There's not a lot of evidence, but with these two quarterbacks dictating play, it'd be surprising if this game isn't a high-scoring contest.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Calgary Stampeders

Roughriders to cover -1.5 spread, -1.5

The Roughriders will have to travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders, but are you really going to rule out the defending Grey Cup champions following a dominant performance in Week 2? The Stampeders allowed 360 total yards (134 rushing, 226 on the air) in their lone game this season, a 30-28 loss to the Blue Bombers on June 5 in Week 1. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan opened their campaign with a 31-27 victory over the Lions, and this team is ready to defend their title. The Stampeders have enough offense to hang on with the Roughriders, but their defense will let them down. Expect Saskatchewan to cover the spread.

Edmonton Elks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Over 52.5 points, -105

The Blue Bombers have gone 1-1 this season, and as one of three teams that have played twice already, there might be some signs of wear and tear. They're facing an Edmonton team that's coming off a bye following its 29-21 win over Ottawa in Week 1. The Blue Bombers have enough offense to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league, headlined by star RB Brady Oliveira, while the Elks will counter with star offensive weapon Justin Rankin, who had 13 carries for 102 yards, five catches for 94 yards and a rushing touchdown in the 2026 season opener. With two offenses that are better than their respective defenses, feel confident to back the over here.

2026 CFL Week 3 Picks Recap