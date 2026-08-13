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CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 11 on DraftKings

A potential offensive showcase between the Lions and Stampeders kicks off the four-game Week 11 slate Thursday night, and the ledger wraps with a two-game Saturday doubleheader.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 11

Vernon Adams Jr., CGY vs. BC ($10,300): Adams had seen a downturn in his fantasy production over the last two games, finishing with under 15 DK points in back-to-back contests. While his Week 9 tally of 14.9 DK points was the byproduct of positive circumstances in a big Stampeders win where he didn't have to be as aggressive, his Week 10 clunker saw Adams complete just 50.0 percent of his passes while throwing a pair of picks.

Nevertheless, the veteran signal-caller had been near perfect leading into that outlier, and he's in a prime spot on paper to bounce back in Week 11. The Lions are allowing 296.0 passing yards per game, along with a league-high 72.5 percent completion rate. BC has also conceded a co-league-high 19 touchdown passes and 16 completions of 30+ yards, while Adams has tossed a league-high 21 TDs and has 18 completions of at least that distance.

Cody Fajardo, EDM vs. TOR ($10,100): Fajardo is enjoying one of his best seasons and averaging a career-high 312.0 passing yards per contest and 13.1 yards per attempt. The veteran is particularly working well with veteran target Austin Mack, and he has one of the league's most versatile backs behind him in Justin Rankin as well. Fajardo has eclipsed 25 DK points in four of his last six games, and he's drawing a particularly appealing matchup in Week 11 against the Argonauts defense.

Toronto is still surrendering the third-most passing yards per game (317.0) and doing so on a 69.3 percent completion rate. The Argos have also allowed the second-most completions of 30+ yards (18), along with the fourth-most yards after the catch (929). Fajardo leads the league in pass attempts and has put up a solid 44 passes of 20 yards or more in depth, helping lead to five tallies of more than 280 passing yards so far.

Nathan Rourke, BC at CGY ($9,600): Rourke looked good overall in his Week 10 return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, compiling 24.8 DK points via a 370-yard performance. The prolific signal-caller is averaging a career-high 354.6 passing yards per game and has even averaged 10.1 yards per carry on his seven rush attempts, and Thursday, he tangles with a Stampeders defense he enjoyed his best game of the season against so far.

Rourke recorded 36.2 DK points against Calgary back in Week 7, a season-high figure that was the byproduct of a season-best 76.2 percent completion rate, 462 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Calgary remains highly targetable through the air, surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (332.1), along with the second-most completions (219) and a co-league high 19 touchdown passes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Chad Kelly, TOR at EDM ($9,800)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 11

Zander Horvath, BC at CGY ($8,600): Horvath was expected to revert back to his usual backup role with the return of James Butler from injury in Week 10, but Buck Pierce instead rode the hot hand and afforded Horvath a total of 16 carries to Butler's four. Horvath generated 19.9 DK points, one game after posting a career-high 40.1 in Butler's absence in Week 9 against the Blue Bombers.

As just illustrated in Rourke's entry, the Stampeders defense has been very beatable through the air. However, Calgary is also allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game and doing so at a very elevated 5.9 yards per carry. The Stampeders have also given up the third-most rushing first downs (65), and Horvath is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and already has six runs of 10+ yards, including three of 20+.

Greg Bell, OTT at WPG ($6,000): Bell is far from a conventional-wisdom pick this week, given the versatile veteran has endured a very difficult first season in Ottawa. Bell is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry over his first seven games, and about the only saving grace fantasy-wise has been his 27-189-0 line on 39 targets as a pass catcher.

However, the San Diego product could finally be in position for his first breakout game of the season against a Winnipeg defense that has struggled mightily against the run thus far in 2026. The Blue Bombers are giving up a league-high 141.1 rushing yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry, underscoring how inviting they've been to ground attacks. Bell's dual role also helps prop up his fantasy floor, and if he can put it all together in Friday's matchup, it could very well net his best performance of the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. OTT ($9,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 11

Austin Mack, EDM vs. TOR ($9,600): Mack's reunion with Fajardo, his former Alouettes battery mate, has been a rousing success thus far this season. The veteran receiver is up to a 47-766-6 line on the season, and Mack checks into the favorable Week 11 matchup against the Argonauts having eclipsed 90 receiving yards in four of the last six games.

Toronto's deficiencies in pass defense were already detailed in Fajardo's entry, underscoring there are multiple paths to a big game for Mack. The veteran receiver is a legitimate downfield threat as evidenced by his 16.3 yards per reception, and the fact he's brought in 10 of the 18 targets of 20 yards or more in depth that he's seen. Mack is also averaging just under 6.0 yards per catch per reception, positioning him as a good candidate to exploit Toronto's weakness in that area.

Damonte Coxie, TOR at EDM ($8,700): Coxie makes for an excellent option from Toronto's side of the ledger if you're doing some game stacking for the Argonauts-Elks clash, considering the speedy Memphis product has been on quite the upward trajectory in his own right. Coxie has at least 70 receiving yards in six straight games, a sample that includes 148- and 161-yard tallies.

Coxie has recorded totals of 31.8 and 27.1 DK points in those contests, and in Week 11, he's facing an Elks squad that's allowed 299.4 passing yards per game along with a 69.0 percent completion rate. Edmonton has also conceded the third-most completions (218) and given up the second-most yards after the catch (1,312), while Coxie already has nine catches of 30+ yards and has posted double-digit DK-point tallies in all but one game so far.

Johnny Johnson III, SSK at HAM ($6,500): Johnson has already had some very encouraging moments in his first CFL season, and he's been particularly impressive in his last two games. The Oregon product has an 11-165-0 line and a 100.0 percent catch rate over that span, and in Week 11, he could be in store for an exponential boost in targets considering the multiple injuries currently afflicting the Roughriders receiver corps.

Both Kian Schaffer-Baker (knee) and Samuel Emilus (foot) have hit the six-game injured list for the Riders, and in their mutual absence in Week 10, Johnson posted a career-best 7-117-0 line. He could certainly see an increase over the seven targets he drew in that contest, and Johnson is facing a Tiger-Cats defense that's given up the fourth-most completions (204) and a 70.3 percent completion rate.

Jevon Cottoy, BC at CGY ($4,000): Cottoy made quite the auspicious Week 10 return from a multi-game absence due to a thigh injury, recording seven receptions for 109 yards on his way to 20.9 DK points against the Tiger-Cats. The veteran is a proven commodity who already has established rapport with Nathan Rourke, and now that Cottoy is back to full health, he'll be in prime position to do some damage against a vulnerable Stamps secondary.

The various weaknesses of the Stampeders defense were already enumerated in Rourke's entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's also worth noting Calgary has surrendered a league-high 21 completions of 30+ yards and the third-most yards after the catch (1,009). Cottoy is most often utilized as a mid-range target and has averaged a solid 5.2 yards after the catch per grab since the start of the 2024 season, including 8.1 in this season's small sample.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin McInnis, BC at CGY ($8,300)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 11

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,400) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats:

The Roughriders defense has consistently applied pressure this season, recording the second-most sacks (18). Saskatchewan has also been excellent against the run, giving up the second-fewest rushing yards per game (77.4) at the third-lowest yards per carry (4.5). The Riders also get to face a backup quarterback in Jake Dolegala, whose turn it is in the Ti-Cats' backup QB carousel during Bo Levi Mitchell's ongoing absence due to an ankle injury. The Riders' pressure could well force Dolegala into some mistakes, and their stout front seven also has high odds of making Hamilton's offense one-dimensional and ratcheting up the pressure on fill-in signal-caller in the process.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 11

Cody Fajardo, QB

Zander Horvath, RB

Johnny Johnson III, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.2k

We're going with more of a tournament-centric core for this week, as both Horvath and Johnson have some risk associated with them. Fajardo is the surest component of the trio and has a very appealing on-paper matchup against the Argonauts defense despite their Week 10 performance. Horvath seemingly has earned himself a much bigger share of the Lions' running back touches after the last two games, and Johnson, who's already flashed a solid ceiling on multiple occasions, should have a much bigger role considering the Roughriders' multiple wide-receiver injuries.





The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.