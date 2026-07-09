The Alouettes' Tyson Philpot is off to the best start to a season of his career, and he draws an enticing matchup against the Stampeders' secondary in Week 6.

Another CFL four-game slate kicks off Thursday night with a Redblacks-Elks showdown, and there are three other intriguing contests on tap, including a Tiger-Cats-Roughriders clash that wraps up the weekend Sunday.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 6

Vernon Adams Jr., CGY at MTL ($10,700): Adams will undoubtedly be a popular choice this week after putting together an all-time performance in a Week 5 dismantling of the Argonauts. The veteran signal-caller exploded for seven total TD (six passing, one rushing) while throwing for 405 yards and completing 80.0 percent of his passes in a performance that netted a massive 51.4 DK points.

Ahead of a clash with his former Alouettes squad, Adams is averaging 28.1 DK points per contest and sporting career highs in completion percentage (69.7) and yards per attempt (10.3) while forging an 11:0 TD:INT.

Montreal fields a quality defense overall, but the Als have been vulnerable to the pass while allowing 329.8 passing yards per game, a 71.1 percent completion rate and seven TD passes. The Alouettes have also conceded six completions of 30+ yards, while Adams already has nine such plays on his 2026 resume.

Chad Kelly, TOR at WPG ($10,500): Kelly finally dipped below 300 passing yards in his fourth game of the season, but that actually was a byproduct of the prolific signal-caller being pulled early from the game due to it getting out of hand for Toronto. Kelly still finished with 294 passing yards and three TDs, albeit with two interceptions, on the way to 31.5 DK points against the Stampeders.

Kelly is averaging an outstanding 32 DK points per game overall, as he's yet to dip below the 30.3 he posted in Week 4 against the Roughriders. That's elite tournament upside, even against a Blue Bombers squad that's allowing a league-low 258.3 passing yards per game. Kelly has a league-high 12 TDs passes and 12 completions of 30+ yards, so he's certainly capable of conquering the matchup with a couple of his signature big plays.

Davis Alexander, MTL vs. CGY ($9,900): Alexander has arguably been the CFL's most improved quarterback thus far in 2026, posting a 7:0 TD:INT while averaging a whopping 369.5 passing yards per game over his first four contests of the season. The young veteran is completing an impressive 69.5 percent of his passes as well, and he's yet to throw for less 336 yards in any of his first four contests while averaging 25.6 DK points per game.

The Stampeders certainly have an offense that can keep pressure on the opposition, as was just demonstrated in Week 5 with Adams' aforementioned seven-TD performance and Calgary's whopping 58-point tally. Therefore, Alexander should be throwing plenty, and he's facing a defense that's allowed the second-most passing yards per game (364.5) and the third-most completions (104), while also tying for second-most TD passes surrendered (11). Alexander has a wealth of pass-catching weapons, so he could very well outpace his salary if the game turns into the high-scoring affair its massive 62.5-point projected total suggests it will.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cody Fajardo, EDM vs. OTT ($10,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 6

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. TOR ($9,600): Oliveira is about as reliable and versatile as it gets when it comes to the running back position in the CFL, and despite an uncharacteristically shaky start for the Blue Bombers, he's still providing solid returns from both a real-world and fantasy perspective. Oliveira is averaging 5.8 yards per carry – tying for the second-highest figure of his career – and has both a rushing and receiving TD in his first four games while clocking 18.4 DK points per game.

He now gets a crack at what has been the most generous defense in the league overall in multiple categories, including total net offensive yards per game (441.5) and opponent yards per play (7.9). Toronto is surrendering just 69.3 rushing yards per game, but due to their vulnerable pass defense, the Argos have also faced the second-fewest rush attempts (64). Meanwhile, Oliveira, who is an outstanding receiver and already has a 16-128-1 line in that capacity this season, is very capable of exploiting a unit giving up a CFL-high 384.0 passing yards per game.

Larry Rountree, HAM at SSK ($6,800): Rountree came into a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Blue Bombers fresh off two impressive performances, but he saw a reduced role as the Tiger-Cats lost Bo Levi Mitchell to a multi-week ankle injury early in the second half. Rountree still finished with 45 rushing yards at 5.0 yards per carry and added 2-10-0 line through the air, although he also lost a fumble.

Hamilton will roll with Jake Dolegala this week at quarterback, so Rountree could be relied on for a fairly hefty workload as long as the Ti-Cats can prevent the game from getting away from them. The matchup against the Roughriders defense is above-average by the numbers, as Saskatchewan has given up 102.3 rushing yards per game at 5.5 yards per carry and has yielded the third-most rushing first downs (32).

ALSO CONSIDER: Sam Hicks, TOR at WPG ($6,300)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 6

Tyson Philpot, MTL vs. CGY ($10,500): Philpot has been a big reason for his quarterback Alexander's aforementioned early-season success, as the veteran receiver has raced out to a robust 36-587-3 line on 46 targets over his first four games. Philpot's 78.3 percent catch rate is outstanding, and he's recorded over 190 receiving yards in two of his last three games while averaging an elite 33.4 DK points per contest over the entirety of that sample.

The matchup against the Stampeders defense is a very favorable one for the Alouettes' passing attack, as already detailed in Alexander's entry earlier. In addition to the multiple corroborating metrics cited there, it's also worth noting Calgary is tied with the Redblacks for the second-most completions of 30+ yards surrendered (10), while Philpot boasts a league-leading five catches of such distance and has brought in an impressive six of the 10 targets of 20 yards or more in depth he's seen.

KeeSean Johnson, SSK vs. HAM ($10,000): Johnson is another experienced pass catcher who's off to a torrid start in 2026, as the former draft pick of the NFL's Cardinals is sporting a 32-438-3 line on 43 targets over his first four games. Johnson has scored a touchdown in three consecutive contests and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three of the first four games of the campaign as well, helping lead to an average of 25.7 DK points per contest.

Johnson now gets a crack at a Tiger-Cats defense that's permitted 315.5 passing yards per game, along with the league's second-highest completion rate (73.0 percent). Johnson has seen no fewer than eight targets in any game yet, and he's logged double-digit looks in three of his first four contests. That type of volume makes him a cash-game staple, but Johnson also has plenty of tournament upside with his trio of 100-yard efforts and league-high 15 second-down catches.

Austin Mack, EDM vs. OTT ($8,100): Mack was an 1,100-yard receiver with the Alouettes back in 2023, and although his numbers have been more subdued over the subsequent pair of campaigns coming into 2026, that was due to an NFL training camp/preseason stint with the Falcons in 2024 and an injury-shortened campaign in 2025. Mack switched uniforms this offseason and reunited with former Montreal signal-caller Cody Fajardo, and through the first four games, that's proven fruitful in the form of a 20-273-3 line on 36 targets.

Mack is averaging 17.1 DK points per game, scoring at least 10.8 in each contest thus far. He's also coming off his best performance of the season, as the veteran lit up the Lions for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown in Week 5, a performance that netted 31.1 DK points. The Redblacks could certainly help Mack carry over the momentum, as Ottawa has allowed 319.5 passing yards per game and nine TD passes, while also tying with the Stampeders for the second-most completions of 30+ yards surrendered (10).

Tevin Jones, CGY at MTL ($7,500): Jones rounds out our quartet of veteran wideouts this week and makes it three straight receivers with NFL experience in our suggestions. The one-time Pittsburgh Steeler has put in a solid body of work at the CFL level since 2022, and he's picking up some steam as the season unfolds with progressively ascending DK-point totals of 12.1, 16.1 and 26.9 in his last three games.

As mentioned in Adams' entry, the Alouettes have been uncharacteristically generous against the pass this season. In addition to the metrics cited there, it's also worth noting Montreal has allowed a CFL-high 551 yards after the catch, while Jones is averaging an impressively robust 9.6 yards after the catch per reception and is leading the CFL with 20.1 yards per grab overall. With an elite quarterback in what is expected to be the top game environment of the week, Jones could prove an excellent fantasy-point-per-dollar play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ontaria Wilson, WPG vs. TOR ($8,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 6

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,500) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats:

The Tiger-Cats' loss of Mitchell is naturally a major hit to their offense, which had been steamrolling for the most part under the prolific veteran. Hamilton will turn to a journeyman in Dolegala for Week 6, and the five-year veteran will face his original CFL squad in the Roughriders. Dolegala's only extended stretch of starting experience came back in 2023, and he's only put up 28 pass attempts over the subsequent two-plus seasons.

The Riders have only picked off one pass this season, but they do have 8.0 sacks and could certainly pressure the rusty and inexperienced fill-in quarterback into some turnovers. Saskatchewan is already allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game (278.8) and a league-low four TD passes and three completions of 30+ yards. The Riders been a bit more vulnerable to the run as noted in Rountree's entry, but they've still conceded a league-low 85 first downs and should be able to tee off against the backup on their home field.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 6

Total salary expenditure: $29.5k

Salaries are a bit unforgiving this week, but this pricey trio offers a great combination of security and upside. Alexander has been excellent as both a passer and occasional runner this season, and he brings both a formidable floor and ceiling. Oliveira could benefit from Dru Brown's insertion at quarterback for the injured Zach Collaros, given he's still a credible passer that also has some mobility and could therefore keep the defense off balance. Finally, Johnson appears to be on his way to a second consecutive season with multiple career highs and has an attractive matchup to work with.





The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.