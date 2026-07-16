CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 7 on DraftKings

The Week 7 four-game slate kicks off on Friday this week, with an increasingly desperate BC squad paying a vist to the vastly improved Elks opening the schedule and the Blue Bombers and Redblacks closing things out Sunday night.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 7

Chad Kelly, TOR at HAM ($10,300): Even in a losing effort in Week 6, Kelly put together another impressive effort from a fantasy perspective. The prolific passer was back over the 300-yard mark after briefly missing it in a shortened Week 5 outing, throwing for 320 yards and a pair of touchdown passes in a performance that netted 23.1 DK points. That impressive figure is actually season low for Kelly, who's averaging a whopping 360.8 passing yards per game.

The opposing Tiger-Cats have allowed 294.6 passing yards per game and nine touchdown passes, along with a healthy 9.1 yards per attempt. Hamilton has also surrendered the third-highest completion percentage (72.8) in the CFL, and even though the Ti-Cats have done a good job limiting big plays through the air, Kelly boasts league highs in passing yards (1,804), touchdown passes (14), completions of 30+ yards (14) and average yards per attempt (10.2).

Cody Fajardo, EDM vs. BC ($10,200): Fajardo has been a major catalyst in the Elks' considerable improvement this season, and he'll enter Week 7 fresh off his two best games of the season to date. The veteran signal-caller has scored 28.1 and 26.6 DK points in the last pair of contests, throwing for 395 and 340 yards against the Lions and Redblacks. Fajardo did throw a season-high three picks vs. BC as well, but the Lions still represent an excellent matchup in this rematch.

BC has given up 331.5 passing yards per game, the league's third-most generous figure. The Lions have also surrendered a league-high 74.2 percent completion rate and 14 touchdown passes, as well as a league-high 131.7 passer efficiency rating. Fajardo has eight completions of 30+ yards and is working extremely well with his pass catchers, and he's already demonstrated being highly capable of exploiting this matchup.

Nathan Rourke, BC at EDM ($10,000): The Lions have gotten off to a worrisome start overall, but Rourke, the reigning MOP, is playing at an elite level for the most part once again. The mobile signal-caller boasts his highest completion rate – 71.3 percent – since his rookie 2022 season, and he's averaging a career-high 350.8 passing yards per contest. Rourke has accounted for six total TDs as well (five passing, one rushing) while putting up 24.3 DK points per contest.

Rourke threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 5 loss to the Elks, netting 17.8 DK points. He's eclipsed 28 DK points in two of his other games as well, and he's completing an impressive 71.3 percent of his passes. Edmonton is surrendering 298.4 passing yards per game and has allowed the second-most completions in the league (131), while also surrendering a CFL-high 734 yards after the catch. Considering the Lions' desperation level for a win and Rourke's upside, he's very playable at his current salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Davis Alexander, MTL at CGY ($9,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 7

Justin Rankin, EDM vs. BC ($11,000): Rankin is right up there with Fajardo as the most vital components of Edmonton's resurgence this season, as he's accrued four 100-yard rushing efforts in the first five games, along with tallies of 94 and 100 receiving yards in two contests. The explosive back is averaging an elite 7.7 yards per carry and a robust-for-a-running-back 59.4 receiving yards per game as well, the latter figure significantly impacted by a 10-catch, 100-yard tally against these same Lions in Week 5.

The Lions' run defense is elite, which makes recommending Rankin at his elevated salary a difficult decision. Nevertheless, as was the case when he was a Week 5 suggestion versus BC, the reasoning behind it remains the explosive back's vast upside. Rankin can break a run off for a long touchdown any time he touches the ball, and his proficiency as a receiver combined with the Lions' aforementioned weaknesses against the pass strengthens his case plenty.

James Butler, BC at EDM ($9,400): Butler has had an interesting start to the season, as the veteran running back has seen his opportunities capped in some instances but also broke out for a 15-carry, 135-yard, two-touchdown effort against these same Elks in Week 5. Thanks in part to his nose for the end zone – Butler has four rushing TDs overall – the versatile vet is averaging a solid 17.8 DK points per game over his first four contests and has also been a steady participant in the passing game, as evidenced by his 11-78-0 receiving line.

His aforementioned breakout game against Edmonton netted a stellar 34.2 DK points, and Butler should therefore be heavily featured once again in this rematch.The Elks are giving up the third-most rushing yards per game (103.6), along with the second-highest average yards per carry (5.6). The Elks have also surrendered the third-most rushing first downs (43), while Butler has already taken 10 of his first 45 carries of the season for 10+ yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Travis Theis, MTL at CGY ($7,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 7

Tyson Philpot, MTL at CGY ($10,800): Philpot has played at an MOP-worthy level in the early going of the 2026 campaign, supplying four consecutive 100-yard efforts going into Week 7 following a solid 7-76-1 line in the opener against the Tiger-Cats. The talented wideout has scored no fewer than that Week 1 total of 20.6 DK points, and he's already incredibly exceeded 190 receiving yards twice while also finding the end zone on three occasions overall. Saturday's game is a Week 6 rematch, and Philpot just torched the Stamps secondary for a 9-132-1 line on 10 targets.

The Stampeders are now surrendering 353.2 passing yards per game, along with a 69.0 percent completion rate and the second-most touchdown passes (13). Calgary has also given up the third-most completions of 30+ yards (12), while Philpot leads the CFL with six receptions of such distance, an elite 80.4 percent catch rate and a league-high average of 143.8 receiving yards per contest. Philpot has logged no fewer than 10 targets in any game, either, so there's no pass catcher with a better fantasy floor thus far this season.

Keon Hatcher, BC at EDM ($9,200): Hatcher put together a career-best 102-1,688-9 receiving line 2025, and after a relatively modest opener and Week 3 absence because of injury, the veteran receiver is starting to gain some momentum. Hatcher has posted a combined 14-256-0 line over his last two games, a stretch where he's posted totals of 29.0 and 14.4 DK points and has logged 19 targets overall.

The latter fantasy-point figure came against these same Elks in Week 5, teeing up Hatcher for another potentially productive showing Friday night. Some of the Elks' vulnerabilities against the pass were already enumerated in Rourke's entry, and it's also worth noting Hatcher has a 75.0 percent catch rate and has already taken four of his 18 catches for 30+ yards, and he's also averaging a solid 5.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Ontaria Wilson, WPG at OTT ($8,800): Whenever he's been on the field over his first two-plus CFL seasons, Wilson has been outstanding from a big-play perspective, and he's already shown plenty of flashes of his upside early this season. The third-year pro has eclipsed 20 DK points on two occasions in his first four games, including in a Week 6 win over the Argonauts where he displayed excellent chemistry with fill-in quarterback Dru Brown, whom he connected with for 10 receptions for 133 yards on a whopping 14 targets.

Wilson has a solid 66.7 percent catch rate and has brought in four of the 10 targets of 20 yards or more in depth that he's already drawn. He has the speed to take any reception to the house, and he's facing a Redblacks squad that's allowed 323.6 passing yards per game, 11 touchdown passes and the second-most completions of 30+ yards (13). Given his ceiling and the matchup, Wilson is in play irrespective of whether Zach Collaros (neck) or Brown is under center.

Austin Mack, EDM vs. BC ($8,000): Mack came through nicely as a Week 6 recommendation, posting 15.4 DK points against the Redblacks on the strength of a 6-94-0 receiving line (seven targets). Perhaps even more important is the fact the veteran receiver tormented this same Lions secondary plenty in Week 5, when he produced a season-best 8-141-1 line and 31.1 DK points. Mack already has three touchdown grabs this season, along with a solid average of 16.7 DK points.

Mack's matchup against the Lions is a premium one, as already described in Fajardo's entry. In addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth noting the Lions have also conceded nine completions of 30+ yards. Mack has been solid downfield this season, averaging 14.1 yards per catch and recording three completions of 30+ yards, while also bringing in an impressive six of the 10 targets of 20+ yards in depth he's seen.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ayden Eberhardt, OTT vs. WPG ($7,500)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 7

Montreal Alouettes ($4,100) at Calgary Stampeders:

The Alouettes are on the road for a rematch with the Stampeders in Week 7, but on a tough week for selecting a defense, Montreal's talented unit is a consideration. The Als have four interceptions and 9.0 sacks while also tying for the second-most forced fumbles (six) and ranking third in fumble recoveries (four), netting the second-best turnover ratio in the league (+5). Meanwhile, the Stamps have surrendered a league-high 11 sacks, including three last week to Montreal. Vernon Adams has yet to throw an interception this season, but the veteran is certainly due for some regression in that area after tossing 41 INTs over 42 regular-season games in the last three campaigns. While Calgary will undoubtedly score some points in this rematch after putting up 30 last week, turnovers could help carry the day for the Als' defense in terms of a strong fantasy performance.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 7

Total salary expenditure: $30.4k

While this is our most expensive trio of the season to date, we're definitely honed in on finding a way to get the hottest receiver in the league into our core. As such, we'll save a bit at quarterback with Fajardo, who has an excellent matchup that he's already thrived in once. Butler should have a big role in that same Lions-Elks matchup, and Philpot, as alluded to earlier, has an outstanding floor and immense ceiling while facing a vulnerable Stampeders defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.