12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches

This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.

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College fantasy football is more popular now than ever before, and RotoWire is prepping you for your draft all summer.

Here's a complete 12-team, half-PPR college fantasy football mock draft with 18 rounds & 216 picks in a snake format. Every pick below is checked against our College Fantasy Rankings, configured to this exact league format, so you can see which picks beat the board and which ones got popped early.

Scroll the interactive board to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every flagged value and reach. Keep reading for the round-by-round breakdown, standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots built its roster.

🏈 Want to run your own before draft day? Try RotoWire'sCollege Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator.

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Half-PPR (0.5 points per reception)

Half-PPR (0.5 points per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Player pool: Power 4 (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC) + Notre Dame

Power 4 (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC) + Notre Dame Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX (W/R/T), Team Offense (OFF), Team Defense (DEF), plus 8 bench spots — 18 rounds total

QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX (W/R/T), Team Offense (OFF), Team Defense (DEF), plus 8 bench spots — 18 rounds total Rank source: RotoWire's Custom College Rankings tool, set to 12 teams / 1 QB / 2 RB / 2 WR / 1 TE / 2 FLEX / half-PPR. The public tool caps results at the top 17 overall players for non-subscribers, so Value/Reach tags below only cover picks involving one of those 17 names.

Full 12-Team College Fantasy Mock Draft Board

🏈 Check out RotoWire'sCollege Football Cheat Sheetto see where we rank the rest of the board.

By Pick By Rank ALL QB RB WR TE OFF DEF All picks Values Reaches All teams yadudbet Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 4 Team 5 Team 6 Team 7 Team 8 Team 10 Team 11 Team 12 Pick Rd.Pick Team Player Pos Rank Note Round 1 1 1.01 Team 1 M. Toney WR 4 2 1.02 Team 2 L. Martin RB 14 Reach (-12) 3 1.03 Team 3 K. Lacy RB 2 4 1.04 Team 4 J. Smith WR 1 5 1.05 Team 5 C. Hawkins RB 3 6 1.06 Team 6 J. Haynes RB — 7 1.07 Team 7 J. Baugh RB 16 Reach (-9) 8 1.08 Team 8 I. Brown RB 17 Reach (-9) 9 1.09 yadudbet A. Hardy RB — 10 1.10 Team 10 N. Sheppard RB — 11 1.11 Team 11 B. Wesco Jr. WR — 12 1.12 Team 12 C. Dickey RB — Round 2 13 2.01 Team 12 D. Bishop RB 7 14 2.02 Team 11 W. Jordan RB — 15 2.03 Team 10 C. Cook RB 10 16 2.04 yadudbet A. Thomas WR 11 17 2.05 Team 8 A. Raymond RB 5 Value (+12) 18 2.06 Team 7 J. Marshall RB — 19 2.07 Team 6 R. Brown RB — 20 2.08 Team 5 D. Taylor RB — 21 2.09 Team 4 E. Dickens RB — 22 2.10 Team 3 B. Jackson RB — 23 2.11 Team 2 S. Alexander RB — 24 2.12 Team 1 A. Williams RB — Round 3 25 3.01 Team 1 J. Turner RB — 26 3.02 Team 2 I. Sategna III WR 15 Value (+11) 27 3.03 Team 3 W. Young WR 9 Value (+18) 28 3.04 Team 4 W. Parker RB — 29 3.05 Team 5 N. Marsh WR — 30 3.06 Team 6 O. Miller WR — 31 3.07 Team 7 D. Scudero WR — 32 3.08 Team 8 C. Coleman WR — 33 3.09 yadudbet C. Hansen RB — 34 3.10 Team 10 A. Manning QB — 35 3.11 Team 11 J. Jackson RB — 36 3.12 Team 12 C. Barkate WR — Round 4 37 4.01 Team 12 I. Strong WR — 38 4.02 Team 11 B. Staley WR — 39 4.03 Team 10 K. Raphael RB — 40 4.04 yadudbet C. Weigman QB — 41 4.05 Team 8 K. Duff WR 8 Value (+33) 42 4.06 Team 7 D. Dampier QB — 43 4.07 Team 6 M. Craver WR — 44 4.08 Team 5 C. Becker WR — 45 4.09 Team 4 M. Hughes RB — 46 4.10 Team 3 A. Mohammed RB — 47 4.11 Team 2 M. Reed QB — 48 4.12 Team 1 T. Green TE — Round 5 49 5.01 Team 1 R. Coleman-Wingfield WR — 50 5.02 Team 2 R. Wingo WR — 51 5.03 Team 3 M. Fletcher Jr. RB — 52 5.04 Team 4 D. Williams Jr. QB — 53 5.05 Team 5 D. Hill Jr. RB — 54 5.06 Team 6 C. Edwards RB — 55 5.07 Team 7 J. Davison RB — 56 5.08 Team 8 J. Johnson TE — 57 5.09 yadudbet L. Chambers RB — 58 5.10 Team 10 D. Robinson WR — 59 5.11 Team 11 S. Angeli QB — 60 5.12 Team 12 D. Wade TE — Round 6 61 6.01 Team 12 J. Maiava QB — 62 6.02 Team 11 K. Moulton RB — 63 6.03 Team 10 J. Dwyer RB — 64 6.04 yadudbet J. Cobb RB — 65 6.05 Team 8 J. Payne RB — 66 6.06 Team 7 J. Brown WR — 67 6.07 Team 6 S. Leavitt QB — 68 6.08 Team 5 T. Carter Jr. TE — 69 6.09 Team 4 A. Miller RB — 70 6.10 Team 3 D. Moore WR — 71 6.11 Team 2 G. Oakley TE — 72 6.12 Team 1 T. Chambliss QB — Round 7 73 7.01 Team 1 J. Scott RB — 74 7.02 Team 2 F. Bothwell RB — 75 7.03 Team 3 D. Vonnahme TE — 76 7.04 Team 4 N. Anderson WR — 77 7.05 Team 5 T. Richardson WR — 78 7.06 Team 6 K. Reescano RB — 79 7.07 Team 7 N. Frazier RB — 80 7.08 Team 8 D. Williams RB — 81 7.09 yadudbet J. Shipp WR — 82 7.10 Team 10 A. Evans III WR — 83 7.11 Team 11 G. Stockton QB — 84 7.12 Team 12 K. Jennings QB — Round 8 85 8.01 Team 12 M. Ford RB — 86 8.02 Team 11 Q. Wisner RB — 87 8.03 Team 10 J. Roberts RB — 88 8.04 yadudbet B. Brown QB — 89 8.05 Team 8 D. Mestemaker QB — 90 8.06 Team 7 B. Bachmeier QB — 91 8.07 Team 6 T. Harris WR — 92 8.08 Team 5 M. Hawkins RB — 93 8.09 Team 4 Texas Tech DEF — 94 8.10 Team 3 D. Alexander WR — 95 8.11 Team 2 J. Harris WR — 96 8.12 Team 1 T. Hines WR — Round 9 97 9.01 Team 1 H. Smothers RB — 98 9.02 Team 2 Notre Dame DEF — 99 9.03 Team 3 C. Komolafe RB — 100 9.04 Team 4 K. Miller RB — 101 9.05 Team 5 D. Roebuck RB — 102 9.06 Team 6 W. Knight RB — 103 9.07 Team 7 Indiana OFF — 104 9.08 Team 8 T. Richard RB — 105 9.09 yadudbet Indiana DEF — 106 9.10 Team 10 G. Wilde WR — 107 9.11 Team 11 Notre Dame OFF — 108 9.12 Team 12 K. Brown RB — Round 10 109 10.01 Team 12 Utah OFF — 110 10.02 Team 11 M. Gillis RB — 111 10.03 Team 10 Y. Knight WR — 112 10.04 yadudbet Vanderbilt OFF — 113 10.05 Team 8 G. Davidson RB — 114 10.06 Team 7 Arizona DEF — 115 10.07 Team 6 J. Hoover QB — 116 10.08 Team 5 R. Owens II RB — 117 10.09 Team 4 M. Matthews WR — 118 10.10 Team 3 K. Brown RB — 119 10.11 Team 2 J. Williams RB — 120 10.12 Team 1 R. Harris WR — Round 11 121 11.01 Team 1 L. Brooks WR — 122 11.02 Team 2 Oregon OFF — 123 11.03 Team 3 N. Harbor WR — 124 11.04 Team 4 N. Fifita QB — 125 11.05 Team 5 P. Lewis RB — 126 11.06 Team 6 Kansas State DEF — 127 11.07 Team 7 K. Johnson WR — 128 11.08 Team 8 A. Marsh WR — 129 11.09 yadudbet J. Dye RB — 130 11.10 Team 10 D. June RB — 131 11.11 Team 11 Miami DEF — 132 11.12 Team 12 SMU DEF — Round 12 133 12.01 Team 12 J. Sherrill WR — 134 12.02 Team 11 J. Barnes RB — 135 12.03 Team 10 B. Brahmer TE — 136 12.04 yadudbet T. Moore RB — 137 12.05 Team 8 B. Pegan WR — 138 12.06 Team 7 J. Hasley TE — 139 12.07 Team 6 Ole Miss OFF — 140 12.08 Team 5 C. Barnes WR — 141 12.09 Team 4 Tennessee OFF — 142 12.10 Team 3 E. Stewart WR — 143 12.11 Team 2 A. Johnson QB — 144 12.12 Team 1 C. Valentine RB — Round 13 145 13.01 Team 1 D. Edwards RB — 146 13.02 Team 2 D. Avit RB — 147 13.03 Team 3 D. Wilson WR — 148 13.04 Team 4 A. Sama III RB — 149 13.05 Team 5 Ohio State DEF — 150 13.06 Team 6 D. Henderson II RB — 151 13.07 Team 7 B. Washington RB — 152 13.08 Team 8 C. Hernandez WR — 153 13.09 yadudbet J. Smith RB — 154 13.10 Team 10 D. Jones RB — 155 13.11 Team 11 B. Foley TE — 156 13.12 Team 12 E. Shine RB — Round 14 157 14.01 Team 12 X. Edwards RB — 158 14.02 Team 11 J. Jones WR — 159 14.03 Team 10 C. Hendricks WR — 160 14.04 yadudbet J. Faison WR — 161 14.05 Team 8 Ohio State OFF — 162 14.06 Team 7 T. Page III RB — 163 14.07 Team 6 N. Hunter WR — 164 14.08 Team 5 K. Taylor QB — 165 14.09 Team 4 B. Norfleet TE — 166 14.10 Team 3 D. Moore QB — 167 14.11 Team 2 T. Terrell Jr. RB — 168 14.12 Team 1 B. Rowe Jr. WR — Round 15 169 15.01 Team 1 Texas Tech OFF — 170 15.02 Team 2 C. Dixon WR — 171 15.03 Team 3 T. Spivey WR — 172 15.04 Team 4 E. Campbell WR — 173 15.05 Team 5 P. Overmyer TE — 174 15.06 Team 6 C. Eakin WR — 175 15.07 Team 7 L. Fenner WR — 176 15.08 Team 8 M. Danzy WR — 177 15.09 yadudbet D. Fleming TE — 178 15.10 Team 10 W. Watkins Jr. WR — 179 15.11 Team 11 V. Snow WR — 180 15.12 Team 12 D. McCuin WR — Round 16 181 16.01 Team 12 I. Hooks WR — 182 16.02 Team 11 J. Derry WR — 183 16.03 Team 10 J. Mateer QB — 184 16.04 yadudbet J. Williams WR — 185 16.05 Team 8 L. Brown IV WR — 186 16.06 Team 7 T. Brown WR — 187 16.07 Team 6 E. Davis TE — 188 16.08 Team 5 L. Reynolds TE — 189 16.09 Team 4 J. Johnson WR — 190 16.10 Team 3 C. Carr QB — 191 16.11 Team 2 A. Perry WR — 192 16.12 Team 1 L. Sellers QB — Round 17 193 17.01 Team 1 K. Singleton WR — 194 17.02 Team 2 D. Moore Jr. WR — 195 17.03 Team 3 Miami OFF — 196 17.04 Team 4 D. Williams WR — 197 17.05 Team 5 D. Mensah QB — 198 17.06 Team 6 L. Hasz TE — 199 17.07 Team 7 J. Domingeaux WR — 200 17.08 Team 8 W. Rodriguez TE — 201 17.09 yadudbet J. Tibbs WR — 202 17.10 Team 10 Texas OFF — 203 17.11 Team 11 J. Voth WR — 204 17.12 Team 12 I. Horton WR — Round 18 205 18.01 Team 12 J. Richardson WR — 206 18.02 Team 11 Q. Brown WR — 207 18.03 Team 10 Georgia DEF — 208 18.04 yadudbet K. Perry WR — 209 18.05 Team 8 Oregon DEF — 210 18.06 Team 7 J. Mack WR — 211 18.07 Team 6 N. Brown WR — 212 18.08 Team 5 Georgia OFF — 213 18.09 Team 4 K. Gilmer WR — 214 18.10 Team 3 Texas DEF — 215 18.11 Team 2 D. Thomas TE — 216 18.12 Team 1 Texas A&M DEF — Round 1 Pick 1 · 1.01 Team 1 M. Toney WR Rank 4 Pick 2 · 1.02 Team 2 L. Martin RB Rank 14 Reach (-12) Pick 3 · 1.03 Team 3 K. Lacy RB Rank 2 Pick 4 · 1.04 Team 4 J. Smith WR Rank 1 Pick 5 · 1.05 Team 5 C. Hawkins RB Rank 3 Pick 6 · 1.06 Team 6 J. Haynes RB Rank — Pick 7 · 1.07 Team 7 J. Baugh RB Rank 16 Reach (-9) Pick 8 · 1.08 Team 8 I. Brown RB Rank 17 Reach (-9) Pick 9 · 1.09 yadudbet A. Hardy RB Rank — Pick 10 · 1.10 Team 10 N. Sheppard RB Rank — Pick 11 · 1.11 Team 11 B. Wesco Jr. WR Rank — Pick 12 · 1.12 Team 12 C. Dickey RB Rank — Round 2 Pick 13 · 2.01 Team 12 D. Bishop RB Rank 7 Pick 14 · 2.02 Team 11 W. Jordan RB Rank — Pick 15 · 2.03 Team 10 C. Cook RB Rank 10 Pick 16 · 2.04 yadudbet A. Thomas WR Rank 11 Pick 17 · 2.05 Team 8 A. Raymond RB Rank 5 Value (+12) Pick 18 · 2.06 Team 7 J. Marshall RB Rank — Pick 19 · 2.07 Team 6 R. Brown RB Rank — Pick 20 · 2.08 Team 5 D. Taylor RB Rank — Pick 21 · 2.09 Team 4 E. Dickens RB Rank — Pick 22 · 2.10 Team 3 B. Jackson RB Rank — Pick 23 · 2.11 Team 2 S. Alexander RB Rank — Pick 24 · 2.12 Team 1 A. Williams RB Rank — Round 3 Pick 25 · 3.01 Team 1 J. Turner RB Rank — Pick 26 · 3.02 Team 2 I. Sategna III WR Rank 15 Value (+11) Pick 27 · 3.03 Team 3 W. Young WR Rank 9 Value (+18) Pick 28 · 3.04 Team 4 W. Parker RB Rank — Pick 29 · 3.05 Team 5 N. Marsh WR Rank — Pick 30 · 3.06 Team 6 O. Miller WR Rank — Pick 31 · 3.07 Team 7 D. Scudero WR Rank — Pick 32 · 3.08 Team 8 C. Coleman WR Rank — Pick 33 · 3.09 yadudbet C. Hansen RB Rank — Pick 34 · 3.10 Team 10 A. Manning QB Rank — Pick 35 · 3.11 Team 11 J. Jackson RB Rank — Pick 36 · 3.12 Team 12 C. Barkate WR Rank — Round 4 Pick 37 · 4.01 Team 12 I. Strong WR Rank — Pick 38 · 4.02 Team 11 B. Staley WR Rank — Pick 39 · 4.03 Team 10 K. Raphael RB Rank — Pick 40 · 4.04 yadudbet C. Weigman QB Rank — Pick 41 · 4.05 Team 8 K. Duff WR Rank 8 Value (+33) Pick 42 · 4.06 Team 7 D. Dampier QB Rank — Pick 43 · 4.07 Team 6 M. Craver WR Rank — Pick 44 · 4.08 Team 5 C. Becker WR Rank — Pick 45 · 4.09 Team 4 M. Hughes RB Rank — Pick 46 · 4.10 Team 3 A. Mohammed RB Rank — Pick 47 · 4.11 Team 2 M. Reed QB Rank — Pick 48 · 4.12 Team 1 T. Green TE Rank — Round 5 Pick 49 · 5.01 Team 1 R. Coleman-Wingfield WR Rank — Pick 50 · 5.02 Team 2 R. Wingo WR Rank — Pick 51 · 5.03 Team 3 M. Fletcher Jr. RB Rank — Pick 52 · 5.04 Team 4 D. Williams Jr. QB Rank — Pick 53 · 5.05 Team 5 D. Hill Jr. RB Rank — Pick 54 · 5.06 Team 6 C. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 55 · 5.07 Team 7 J. Davison RB Rank — Pick 56 · 5.08 Team 8 J. Johnson TE Rank — Pick 57 · 5.09 yadudbet L. Chambers RB Rank — Pick 58 · 5.10 Team 10 D. Robinson WR Rank — Pick 59 · 5.11 Team 11 S. Angeli QB Rank — Pick 60 · 5.12 Team 12 D. Wade TE Rank — Round 6 Pick 61 · 6.01 Team 12 J. Maiava QB Rank — Pick 62 · 6.02 Team 11 K. Moulton RB Rank — Pick 63 · 6.03 Team 10 J. Dwyer RB Rank — Pick 64 · 6.04 yadudbet J. Cobb RB Rank — Pick 65 · 6.05 Team 8 J. Payne RB Rank — Pick 66 · 6.06 Team 7 J. Brown WR Rank — Pick 67 · 6.07 Team 6 S. Leavitt QB Rank — Pick 68 · 6.08 Team 5 T. Carter Jr. TE Rank — Pick 69 · 6.09 Team 4 A. Miller RB Rank — Pick 70 · 6.10 Team 3 D. Moore WR Rank — Pick 71 · 6.11 Team 2 G. Oakley TE Rank — Pick 72 · 6.12 Team 1 T. Chambliss QB Rank — Round 7 Pick 73 · 7.01 Team 1 J. Scott RB Rank — Pick 74 · 7.02 Team 2 F. Bothwell RB Rank — Pick 75 · 7.03 Team 3 D. Vonnahme TE Rank — Pick 76 · 7.04 Team 4 N. Anderson WR Rank — Pick 77 · 7.05 Team 5 T. Richardson WR Rank — Pick 78 · 7.06 Team 6 K. Reescano RB Rank — Pick 79 · 7.07 Team 7 N. Frazier RB Rank — Pick 80 · 7.08 Team 8 D. Williams RB Rank — Pick 81 · 7.09 yadudbet J. Shipp WR Rank — Pick 82 · 7.10 Team 10 A. Evans III WR Rank — Pick 83 · 7.11 Team 11 G. Stockton QB Rank — Pick 84 · 7.12 Team 12 K. Jennings QB Rank — Round 8 Pick 85 · 8.01 Team 12 M. Ford RB Rank — Pick 86 · 8.02 Team 11 Q. Wisner RB Rank — Pick 87 · 8.03 Team 10 J. Roberts RB Rank — Pick 88 · 8.04 yadudbet B. Brown QB Rank — Pick 89 · 8.05 Team 8 D. Mestemaker QB Rank — Pick 90 · 8.06 Team 7 B. Bachmeier QB Rank — Pick 91 · 8.07 Team 6 T. Harris WR Rank — Pick 92 · 8.08 Team 5 M. Hawkins RB Rank — Pick 93 · 8.09 Team 4 Texas Tech DEF Rank — Pick 94 · 8.10 Team 3 D. Alexander WR Rank — Pick 95 · 8.11 Team 2 J. Harris WR Rank — Pick 96 · 8.12 Team 1 T. Hines WR Rank — Round 9 Pick 97 · 9.01 Team 1 H. Smothers RB Rank — Pick 98 · 9.02 Team 2 Notre Dame DEF Rank — Pick 99 · 9.03 Team 3 C. Komolafe RB Rank — Pick 100 · 9.04 Team 4 K. Miller RB Rank — Pick 101 · 9.05 Team 5 D. Roebuck RB Rank — Pick 102 · 9.06 Team 6 W. Knight RB Rank — Pick 103 · 9.07 Team 7 Indiana OFF Rank — Pick 104 · 9.08 Team 8 T. Richard RB Rank — Pick 105 · 9.09 yadudbet Indiana DEF Rank — Pick 106 · 9.10 Team 10 G. Wilde WR Rank — Pick 107 · 9.11 Team 11 Notre Dame OFF Rank — Pick 108 · 9.12 Team 12 K. Brown RB Rank — Round 10 Pick 109 · 10.01 Team 12 Utah OFF Rank — Pick 110 · 10.02 Team 11 M. Gillis RB Rank — Pick 111 · 10.03 Team 10 Y. Knight WR Rank — Pick 112 · 10.04 yadudbet Vanderbilt OFF Rank — Pick 113 · 10.05 Team 8 G. Davidson RB Rank — Pick 114 · 10.06 Team 7 Arizona DEF Rank — Pick 115 · 10.07 Team 6 J. Hoover QB Rank — Pick 116 · 10.08 Team 5 R. Owens II RB Rank — Pick 117 · 10.09 Team 4 M. Matthews WR Rank — Pick 118 · 10.10 Team 3 K. Brown RB Rank — Pick 119 · 10.11 Team 2 J. Williams RB Rank — Pick 120 · 10.12 Team 1 R. Harris WR Rank — Round 11 Pick 121 · 11.01 Team 1 L. Brooks WR Rank — Pick 122 · 11.02 Team 2 Oregon OFF Rank — Pick 123 · 11.03 Team 3 N. Harbor WR Rank — Pick 124 · 11.04 Team 4 N. Fifita QB Rank — Pick 125 · 11.05 Team 5 P. Lewis RB Rank — Pick 126 · 11.06 Team 6 Kansas State DEF Rank — Pick 127 · 11.07 Team 7 K. Johnson WR Rank — Pick 128 · 11.08 Team 8 A. Marsh WR Rank — Pick 129 · 11.09 yadudbet J. Dye RB Rank — Pick 130 · 11.10 Team 10 D. June RB Rank — Pick 131 · 11.11 Team 11 Miami DEF Rank — Pick 132 · 11.12 Team 12 SMU DEF Rank — Round 12 Pick 133 · 12.01 Team 12 J. Sherrill WR Rank — Pick 134 · 12.02 Team 11 J. Barnes RB Rank — Pick 135 · 12.03 Team 10 B. Brahmer TE Rank — Pick 136 · 12.04 yadudbet T. Moore RB Rank — Pick 137 · 12.05 Team 8 B. Pegan WR Rank — Pick 138 · 12.06 Team 7 J. Hasley TE Rank — Pick 139 · 12.07 Team 6 Ole Miss OFF Rank — Pick 140 · 12.08 Team 5 C. Barnes WR Rank — Pick 141 · 12.09 Team 4 Tennessee OFF Rank — Pick 142 · 12.10 Team 3 E. Stewart WR Rank — Pick 143 · 12.11 Team 2 A. Johnson QB Rank — Pick 144 · 12.12 Team 1 C. Valentine RB Rank — Round 13 Pick 145 · 13.01 Team 1 D. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 146 · 13.02 Team 2 D. Avit RB Rank — Pick 147 · 13.03 Team 3 D. Wilson WR Rank — Pick 148 · 13.04 Team 4 A. Sama III RB Rank — Pick 149 · 13.05 Team 5 Ohio State DEF Rank — Pick 150 · 13.06 Team 6 D. Henderson II RB Rank — Pick 151 · 13.07 Team 7 B. Washington RB Rank — Pick 152 · 13.08 Team 8 C. Hernandez WR Rank — Pick 153 · 13.09 yadudbet J. Smith RB Rank — Pick 154 · 13.10 Team 10 D. Jones RB Rank — Pick 155 · 13.11 Team 11 B. Foley TE Rank — Pick 156 · 13.12 Team 12 E. Shine RB Rank — Round 14 Pick 157 · 14.01 Team 12 X. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 158 · 14.02 Team 11 J. Jones WR Rank — Pick 159 · 14.03 Team 10 C. Hendricks WR Rank — Pick 160 · 14.04 yadudbet J. Faison WR Rank — Pick 161 · 14.05 Team 8 Ohio State OFF Rank — Pick 162 · 14.06 Team 7 T. Page III RB Rank — Pick 163 · 14.07 Team 6 N. Hunter WR Rank — Pick 164 · 14.08 Team 5 K. Taylor QB Rank — Pick 165 · 14.09 Team 4 B. Norfleet TE Rank — Pick 166 · 14.10 Team 3 D. Moore QB Rank — Pick 167 · 14.11 Team 2 T. Terrell Jr. RB Rank — Pick 168 · 14.12 Team 1 B. Rowe Jr. WR Rank — Round 15 Pick 169 · 15.01 Team 1 Texas Tech OFF Rank — Pick 170 · 15.02 Team 2 C. Dixon WR Rank — Pick 171 · 15.03 Team 3 T. Spivey WR Rank — Pick 172 · 15.04 Team 4 E. Campbell WR Rank — Pick 173 · 15.05 Team 5 P. Overmyer TE Rank — Pick 174 · 15.06 Team 6 C. Eakin WR Rank — Pick 175 · 15.07 Team 7 L. Fenner WR Rank — Pick 176 · 15.08 Team 8 M. Danzy WR Rank — Pick 177 · 15.09 yadudbet D. Fleming TE Rank — Pick 178 · 15.10 Team 10 W. Watkins Jr. WR Rank — Pick 179 · 15.11 Team 11 V. Snow WR Rank — Pick 180 · 15.12 Team 12 D. McCuin WR Rank — Round 16 Pick 181 · 16.01 Team 12 I. Hooks WR Rank — Pick 182 · 16.02 Team 11 J. Derry WR Rank — Pick 183 · 16.03 Team 10 J. Mateer QB Rank — Pick 184 · 16.04 yadudbet J. Williams WR Rank — Pick 185 · 16.05 Team 8 L. Brown IV WR Rank — Pick 186 · 16.06 Team 7 T. Brown WR Rank — Pick 187 · 16.07 Team 6 E. Davis TE Rank — Pick 188 · 16.08 Team 5 L. Reynolds TE Rank — Pick 189 · 16.09 Team 4 J. Johnson WR Rank — Pick 190 · 16.10 Team 3 C. Carr QB Rank — Pick 191 · 16.11 Team 2 A. Perry WR Rank — Pick 192 · 16.12 Team 1 L. Sellers QB Rank — Round 17 Pick 193 · 17.01 Team 1 K. Singleton WR Rank — Pick 194 · 17.02 Team 2 D. Moore Jr. WR Rank — Pick 195 · 17.03 Team 3 Miami OFF Rank — Pick 196 · 17.04 Team 4 D. Williams WR Rank — Pick 197 · 17.05 Team 5 D. Mensah QB Rank — Pick 198 · 17.06 Team 6 L. Hasz TE Rank — Pick 199 · 17.07 Team 7 J. Domingeaux WR Rank — Pick 200 · 17.08 Team 8 W. Rodriguez TE Rank — Pick 201 · 17.09 yadudbet J. Tibbs WR Rank — Pick 202 · 17.10 Team 10 Texas OFF Rank — Pick 203 · 17.11 Team 11 J. Voth WR Rank — Pick 204 · 17.12 Team 12 I. Horton WR Rank — Round 18 Pick 205 · 18.01 Team 12 J. Richardson WR Rank — Pick 206 · 18.02 Team 11 Q. Brown WR Rank — Pick 207 · 18.03 Team 10 Georgia DEF Rank — Pick 208 · 18.04 yadudbet K. Perry WR Rank — Pick 209 · 18.05 Team 8 Oregon DEF Rank — Pick 210 · 18.06 Team 7 J. Mack WR Rank — Pick 211 · 18.07 Team 6 N. Brown WR Rank — Pick 212 · 18.08 Team 5 Georgia OFF Rank — Pick 213 · 18.09 Team 4 K. Gilmer WR Rank — Pick 214 · 18.10 Team 3 Texas DEF Rank — Pick 215 · 18.11 Team 2 D. Thomas TE Rank — Pick 216 · 18.12 Team 1 Texas A&M DEF Rank — Pick Rd.Pick Team Player Pos Rank Note 4 1.04 Team 4 J. Smith WR 1 3 1.03 Team 3 K. Lacy RB 2 5 1.05 Team 5 C. Hawkins RB 3 1 1.01 Team 1 M. Toney WR 4 17 2.05 Team 8 A. Raymond RB 5 Value (+12) 13 2.01 Team 12 D. Bishop RB 7 41 4.05 Team 8 K. Duff WR 8 Value (+33) 27 3.03 Team 3 W. Young WR 9 Value (+18) 15 2.03 Team 10 C. Cook RB 10 16 2.04 yadudbet A. Thomas WR 11 2 1.02 Team 2 L. Martin RB 14 Reach (-12) 26 3.02 Team 2 I. Sategna III WR 15 Value (+11) 7 1.07 Team 7 J. Baugh RB 16 Reach (-9) 8 1.08 Team 8 I. Brown RB 17 Reach (-9) 6 1.06 Team 6 J. Haynes RB — 9 1.09 yadudbet A. Hardy RB — 10 1.10 Team 10 N. Sheppard RB — 11 1.11 Team 11 B. Wesco Jr. WR — 12 1.12 Team 12 C. Dickey RB — 14 2.02 Team 11 W. Jordan RB — 18 2.06 Team 7 J. Marshall RB — 19 2.07 Team 6 R. Brown RB — 20 2.08 Team 5 D. Taylor RB — 21 2.09 Team 4 E. Dickens RB — 22 2.10 Team 3 B. Jackson RB — 23 2.11 Team 2 S. Alexander RB — 24 2.12 Team 1 A. Williams RB — 25 3.01 Team 1 J. Turner RB — 28 3.04 Team 4 W. Parker RB — 29 3.05 Team 5 N. Marsh WR — 30 3.06 Team 6 O. Miller WR — 31 3.07 Team 7 D. Scudero WR — 32 3.08 Team 8 C. Coleman WR — 33 3.09 yadudbet C. Hansen RB — 34 3.10 Team 10 A. Manning QB — 35 3.11 Team 11 J. Jackson RB — 36 3.12 Team 12 C. Barkate WR — 37 4.01 Team 12 I. Strong WR — 38 4.02 Team 11 B. Staley WR — 39 4.03 Team 10 K. Raphael RB — 40 4.04 yadudbet C. Weigman QB — 42 4.06 Team 7 D. Dampier QB — 43 4.07 Team 6 M. Craver WR — 44 4.08 Team 5 C. Becker WR — 45 4.09 Team 4 M. Hughes RB — 46 4.10 Team 3 A. Mohammed RB — 47 4.11 Team 2 M. Reed QB — 48 4.12 Team 1 T. Green TE — 49 5.01 Team 1 R. Coleman-Wingfield WR — 50 5.02 Team 2 R. Wingo WR — 51 5.03 Team 3 M. Fletcher Jr. RB — 52 5.04 Team 4 D. Williams Jr. QB — 53 5.05 Team 5 D. Hill Jr. RB — 54 5.06 Team 6 C. Edwards RB — 55 5.07 Team 7 J. Davison RB — 56 5.08 Team 8 J. Johnson TE — 57 5.09 yadudbet L. Chambers RB — 58 5.10 Team 10 D. Robinson WR — 59 5.11 Team 11 S. Angeli QB — 60 5.12 Team 12 D. Wade TE — 61 6.01 Team 12 J. Maiava QB — 62 6.02 Team 11 K. Moulton RB — 63 6.03 Team 10 J. Dwyer RB — 64 6.04 yadudbet J. Cobb RB — 65 6.05 Team 8 J. Payne RB — 66 6.06 Team 7 J. Brown WR — 67 6.07 Team 6 S. Leavitt QB — 68 6.08 Team 5 T. Carter Jr. TE — 69 6.09 Team 4 A. Miller RB — 70 6.10 Team 3 D. Moore WR — 71 6.11 Team 2 G. Oakley TE — 72 6.12 Team 1 T. Chambliss QB — 73 7.01 Team 1 J. Scott RB — 74 7.02 Team 2 F. Bothwell RB — 75 7.03 Team 3 D. Vonnahme TE — 76 7.04 Team 4 N. Anderson WR — 77 7.05 Team 5 T. Richardson WR — 78 7.06 Team 6 K. Reescano RB — 79 7.07 Team 7 N. Frazier RB — 80 7.08 Team 8 D. Williams RB — 81 7.09 yadudbet J. Shipp WR — 82 7.10 Team 10 A. Evans III WR — 83 7.11 Team 11 G. Stockton QB — 84 7.12 Team 12 K. Jennings QB — 85 8.01 Team 12 M. Ford RB — 86 8.02 Team 11 Q. Wisner RB — 87 8.03 Team 10 J. Roberts RB — 88 8.04 yadudbet B. Brown QB — 89 8.05 Team 8 D. Mestemaker QB — 90 8.06 Team 7 B. Bachmeier QB — 91 8.07 Team 6 T. Harris WR — 92 8.08 Team 5 M. Hawkins RB — 93 8.09 Team 4 Texas Tech DEF — 94 8.10 Team 3 D. Alexander WR — 95 8.11 Team 2 J. Harris WR — 96 8.12 Team 1 T. Hines WR — 97 9.01 Team 1 H. Smothers RB — 98 9.02 Team 2 Notre Dame DEF — 99 9.03 Team 3 C. Komolafe RB — 100 9.04 Team 4 K. Miller RB — 101 9.05 Team 5 D. Roebuck RB — 102 9.06 Team 6 W. Knight RB — 103 9.07 Team 7 Indiana OFF — 104 9.08 Team 8 T. Richard RB — 105 9.09 yadudbet Indiana DEF — 106 9.10 Team 10 G. Wilde WR — 107 9.11 Team 11 Notre Dame OFF — 108 9.12 Team 12 K. Brown RB — 109 10.01 Team 12 Utah OFF — 110 10.02 Team 11 M. Gillis RB — 111 10.03 Team 10 Y. Knight WR — 112 10.04 yadudbet Vanderbilt OFF — 113 10.05 Team 8 G. Davidson RB — 114 10.06 Team 7 Arizona DEF — 115 10.07 Team 6 J. Hoover QB — 116 10.08 Team 5 R. Owens II RB — 117 10.09 Team 4 M. Matthews WR — 118 10.10 Team 3 K. Brown RB — 119 10.11 Team 2 J. Williams RB — 120 10.12 Team 1 R. Harris WR — 121 11.01 Team 1 L. Brooks WR — 122 11.02 Team 2 Oregon OFF — 123 11.03 Team 3 N. Harbor WR — 124 11.04 Team 4 N. Fifita QB — 125 11.05 Team 5 P. Lewis RB — 126 11.06 Team 6 Kansas State DEF — 127 11.07 Team 7 K. Johnson WR — 128 11.08 Team 8 A. Marsh WR — 129 11.09 yadudbet J. Dye RB — 130 11.10 Team 10 D. June RB — 131 11.11 Team 11 Miami DEF — 132 11.12 Team 12 SMU DEF — 133 12.01 Team 12 J. Sherrill WR — 134 12.02 Team 11 J. Barnes RB — 135 12.03 Team 10 B. Brahmer TE — 136 12.04 yadudbet T. Moore RB — 137 12.05 Team 8 B. Pegan WR — 138 12.06 Team 7 J. Hasley TE — 139 12.07 Team 6 Ole Miss OFF — 140 12.08 Team 5 C. Barnes WR — 141 12.09 Team 4 Tennessee OFF — 142 12.10 Team 3 E. Stewart WR — 143 12.11 Team 2 A. Johnson QB — 144 12.12 Team 1 C. Valentine RB — 145 13.01 Team 1 D. Edwards RB — 146 13.02 Team 2 D. Avit RB — 147 13.03 Team 3 D. Wilson WR — 148 13.04 Team 4 A. Sama III RB — 149 13.05 Team 5 Ohio State DEF — 150 13.06 Team 6 D. Henderson II RB — 151 13.07 Team 7 B. Washington RB — 152 13.08 Team 8 C. Hernandez WR — 153 13.09 yadudbet J. Smith RB — 154 13.10 Team 10 D. Jones RB — 155 13.11 Team 11 B. Foley TE — 156 13.12 Team 12 E. Shine RB — 157 14.01 Team 12 X. Edwards RB — 158 14.02 Team 11 J. Jones WR — 159 14.03 Team 10 C. Hendricks WR — 160 14.04 yadudbet J. Faison WR — 161 14.05 Team 8 Ohio State OFF — 162 14.06 Team 7 T. Page III RB — 163 14.07 Team 6 N. Hunter WR — 164 14.08 Team 5 K. Taylor QB — 165 14.09 Team 4 B. Norfleet TE — 166 14.10 Team 3 D. Moore QB — 167 14.11 Team 2 T. Terrell Jr. RB — 168 14.12 Team 1 B. Rowe Jr. WR — 169 15.01 Team 1 Texas Tech OFF — 170 15.02 Team 2 C. Dixon WR — 171 15.03 Team 3 T. Spivey WR — 172 15.04 Team 4 E. Campbell WR — 173 15.05 Team 5 P. Overmyer TE — 174 15.06 Team 6 C. Eakin WR — 175 15.07 Team 7 L. Fenner WR — 176 15.08 Team 8 M. Danzy WR — 177 15.09 yadudbet D. Fleming TE — 178 15.10 Team 10 W. Watkins Jr. WR — 179 15.11 Team 11 V. Snow WR — 180 15.12 Team 12 D. McCuin WR — 181 16.01 Team 12 I. Hooks WR — 182 16.02 Team 11 J. Derry WR — 183 16.03 Team 10 J. Mateer QB — 184 16.04 yadudbet J. Williams WR — 185 16.05 Team 8 L. Brown IV WR — 186 16.06 Team 7 T. Brown WR — 187 16.07 Team 6 E. Davis TE — 188 16.08 Team 5 L. Reynolds TE — 189 16.09 Team 4 J. Johnson WR — 190 16.10 Team 3 C. Carr QB — 191 16.11 Team 2 A. Perry WR — 192 16.12 Team 1 L. Sellers QB — 193 17.01 Team 1 K. Singleton WR — 194 17.02 Team 2 D. Moore Jr. WR — 195 17.03 Team 3 Miami OFF — 196 17.04 Team 4 D. Williams WR — 197 17.05 Team 5 D. Mensah QB — 198 17.06 Team 6 L. Hasz TE — 199 17.07 Team 7 J. Domingeaux WR — 200 17.08 Team 8 W. Rodriguez TE — 201 17.09 yadudbet J. Tibbs WR — 202 17.10 Team 10 Texas OFF — 203 17.11 Team 11 J. Voth WR — 204 17.12 Team 12 I. Horton WR — 205 18.01 Team 12 J. Richardson WR — 206 18.02 Team 11 Q. Brown WR — 207 18.03 Team 10 Georgia DEF — 208 18.04 yadudbet K. Perry WR — 209 18.05 Team 8 Oregon DEF — 210 18.06 Team 7 J. Mack WR — 211 18.07 Team 6 N. Brown WR — 212 18.08 Team 5 Georgia OFF — 213 18.09 Team 4 K. Gilmer WR — 214 18.10 Team 3 Texas DEF — 215 18.11 Team 2 D. Thomas TE — 216 18.12 Team 1 Texas A&M DEF — Pick 4 · 1.04 Team 4 J. Smith WR Rank 1 Pick 3 · 1.03 Team 3 K. Lacy RB Rank 2 Pick 5 · 1.05 Team 5 C. Hawkins RB Rank 3 Pick 1 · 1.01 Team 1 M. Toney WR Rank 4 Pick 17 · 2.05 Team 8 A. Raymond RB Rank 5 Value (+12) Pick 13 · 2.01 Team 12 D. Bishop RB Rank 7 Pick 41 · 4.05 Team 8 K. Duff WR Rank 8 Value (+33) Pick 27 · 3.03 Team 3 W. Young WR Rank 9 Value (+18) Pick 15 · 2.03 Team 10 C. Cook RB Rank 10 Pick 16 · 2.04 yadudbet A. Thomas WR Rank 11 Pick 2 · 1.02 Team 2 L. Martin RB Rank 14 Reach (-12) Pick 26 · 3.02 Team 2 I. Sategna III WR Rank 15 Value (+11) Pick 7 · 1.07 Team 7 J. Baugh RB Rank 16 Reach (-9) Pick 8 · 1.08 Team 8 I. Brown RB Rank 17 Reach (-9) Pick 6 · 1.06 Team 6 J. Haynes RB Rank — Pick 9 · 1.09 yadudbet A. Hardy RB Rank — Pick 10 · 1.10 Team 10 N. Sheppard RB Rank — Pick 11 · 1.11 Team 11 B. Wesco Jr. WR Rank — Pick 12 · 1.12 Team 12 C. Dickey RB Rank — Pick 14 · 2.02 Team 11 W. Jordan RB Rank — Pick 18 · 2.06 Team 7 J. Marshall RB Rank — Pick 19 · 2.07 Team 6 R. Brown RB Rank — Pick 20 · 2.08 Team 5 D. Taylor RB Rank — Pick 21 · 2.09 Team 4 E. Dickens RB Rank — Pick 22 · 2.10 Team 3 B. Jackson RB Rank — Pick 23 · 2.11 Team 2 S. Alexander RB Rank — Pick 24 · 2.12 Team 1 A. Williams RB Rank — Pick 25 · 3.01 Team 1 J. Turner RB Rank — Pick 28 · 3.04 Team 4 W. Parker RB Rank — Pick 29 · 3.05 Team 5 N. Marsh WR Rank — Pick 30 · 3.06 Team 6 O. Miller WR Rank — Pick 31 · 3.07 Team 7 D. Scudero WR Rank — Pick 32 · 3.08 Team 8 C. Coleman WR Rank — Pick 33 · 3.09 yadudbet C. Hansen RB Rank — Pick 34 · 3.10 Team 10 A. Manning QB Rank — Pick 35 · 3.11 Team 11 J. Jackson RB Rank — Pick 36 · 3.12 Team 12 C. Barkate WR Rank — Pick 37 · 4.01 Team 12 I. Strong WR Rank — Pick 38 · 4.02 Team 11 B. Staley WR Rank — Pick 39 · 4.03 Team 10 K. Raphael RB Rank — Pick 40 · 4.04 yadudbet C. Weigman QB Rank — Pick 42 · 4.06 Team 7 D. Dampier QB Rank — Pick 43 · 4.07 Team 6 M. Craver WR Rank — Pick 44 · 4.08 Team 5 C. Becker WR Rank — Pick 45 · 4.09 Team 4 M. Hughes RB Rank — Pick 46 · 4.10 Team 3 A. Mohammed RB Rank — Pick 47 · 4.11 Team 2 M. Reed QB Rank — Pick 48 · 4.12 Team 1 T. Green TE Rank — Pick 49 · 5.01 Team 1 R. Coleman-Wingfield WR Rank — Pick 50 · 5.02 Team 2 R. Wingo WR Rank — Pick 51 · 5.03 Team 3 M. Fletcher Jr. RB Rank — Pick 52 · 5.04 Team 4 D. Williams Jr. QB Rank — Pick 53 · 5.05 Team 5 D. Hill Jr. RB Rank — Pick 54 · 5.06 Team 6 C. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 55 · 5.07 Team 7 J. Davison RB Rank — Pick 56 · 5.08 Team 8 J. Johnson TE Rank — Pick 57 · 5.09 yadudbet L. Chambers RB Rank — Pick 58 · 5.10 Team 10 D. Robinson WR Rank — Pick 59 · 5.11 Team 11 S. Angeli QB Rank — Pick 60 · 5.12 Team 12 D. Wade TE Rank — Pick 61 · 6.01 Team 12 J. Maiava QB Rank — Pick 62 · 6.02 Team 11 K. Moulton RB Rank — Pick 63 · 6.03 Team 10 J. Dwyer RB Rank — Pick 64 · 6.04 yadudbet J. Cobb RB Rank — Pick 65 · 6.05 Team 8 J. Payne RB Rank — Pick 66 · 6.06 Team 7 J. Brown WR Rank — Pick 67 · 6.07 Team 6 S. Leavitt QB Rank — Pick 68 · 6.08 Team 5 T. Carter Jr. TE Rank — Pick 69 · 6.09 Team 4 A. Miller RB Rank — Pick 70 · 6.10 Team 3 D. Moore WR Rank — Pick 71 · 6.11 Team 2 G. Oakley TE Rank — Pick 72 · 6.12 Team 1 T. Chambliss QB Rank — Pick 73 · 7.01 Team 1 J. Scott RB Rank — Pick 74 · 7.02 Team 2 F. Bothwell RB Rank — Pick 75 · 7.03 Team 3 D. Vonnahme TE Rank — Pick 76 · 7.04 Team 4 N. Anderson WR Rank — Pick 77 · 7.05 Team 5 T. Richardson WR Rank — Pick 78 · 7.06 Team 6 K. Reescano RB Rank — Pick 79 · 7.07 Team 7 N. Frazier RB Rank — Pick 80 · 7.08 Team 8 D. Williams RB Rank — Pick 81 · 7.09 yadudbet J. Shipp WR Rank — Pick 82 · 7.10 Team 10 A. Evans III WR Rank — Pick 83 · 7.11 Team 11 G. Stockton QB Rank — Pick 84 · 7.12 Team 12 K. Jennings QB Rank — Pick 85 · 8.01 Team 12 M. Ford RB Rank — Pick 86 · 8.02 Team 11 Q. Wisner RB Rank — Pick 87 · 8.03 Team 10 J. Roberts RB Rank — Pick 88 · 8.04 yadudbet B. Brown QB Rank — Pick 89 · 8.05 Team 8 D. Mestemaker QB Rank — Pick 90 · 8.06 Team 7 B. Bachmeier QB Rank — Pick 91 · 8.07 Team 6 T. Harris WR Rank — Pick 92 · 8.08 Team 5 M. Hawkins RB Rank — Pick 93 · 8.09 Team 4 Texas Tech DEF Rank — Pick 94 · 8.10 Team 3 D. Alexander WR Rank — Pick 95 · 8.11 Team 2 J. Harris WR Rank — Pick 96 · 8.12 Team 1 T. Hines WR Rank — Pick 97 · 9.01 Team 1 H. Smothers RB Rank — Pick 98 · 9.02 Team 2 Notre Dame DEF Rank — Pick 99 · 9.03 Team 3 C. Komolafe RB Rank — Pick 100 · 9.04 Team 4 K. Miller RB Rank — Pick 101 · 9.05 Team 5 D. Roebuck RB Rank — Pick 102 · 9.06 Team 6 W. Knight RB Rank — Pick 103 · 9.07 Team 7 Indiana OFF Rank — Pick 104 · 9.08 Team 8 T. Richard RB Rank — Pick 105 · 9.09 yadudbet Indiana DEF Rank — Pick 106 · 9.10 Team 10 G. Wilde WR Rank — Pick 107 · 9.11 Team 11 Notre Dame OFF Rank — Pick 108 · 9.12 Team 12 K. Brown RB Rank — Pick 109 · 10.01 Team 12 Utah OFF Rank — Pick 110 · 10.02 Team 11 M. Gillis RB Rank — Pick 111 · 10.03 Team 10 Y. Knight WR Rank — Pick 112 · 10.04 yadudbet Vanderbilt OFF Rank — Pick 113 · 10.05 Team 8 G. Davidson RB Rank — Pick 114 · 10.06 Team 7 Arizona DEF Rank — Pick 115 · 10.07 Team 6 J. Hoover QB Rank — Pick 116 · 10.08 Team 5 R. Owens II RB Rank — Pick 117 · 10.09 Team 4 M. Matthews WR Rank — Pick 118 · 10.10 Team 3 K. Brown RB Rank — Pick 119 · 10.11 Team 2 J. Williams RB Rank — Pick 120 · 10.12 Team 1 R. Harris WR Rank — Pick 121 · 11.01 Team 1 L. Brooks WR Rank — Pick 122 · 11.02 Team 2 Oregon OFF Rank — Pick 123 · 11.03 Team 3 N. Harbor WR Rank — Pick 124 · 11.04 Team 4 N. Fifita QB Rank — Pick 125 · 11.05 Team 5 P. Lewis RB Rank — Pick 126 · 11.06 Team 6 Kansas State DEF Rank — Pick 127 · 11.07 Team 7 K. Johnson WR Rank — Pick 128 · 11.08 Team 8 A. Marsh WR Rank — Pick 129 · 11.09 yadudbet J. Dye RB Rank — Pick 130 · 11.10 Team 10 D. June RB Rank — Pick 131 · 11.11 Team 11 Miami DEF Rank — Pick 132 · 11.12 Team 12 SMU DEF Rank — Pick 133 · 12.01 Team 12 J. Sherrill WR Rank — Pick 134 · 12.02 Team 11 J. Barnes RB Rank — Pick 135 · 12.03 Team 10 B. Brahmer TE Rank — Pick 136 · 12.04 yadudbet T. Moore RB Rank — Pick 137 · 12.05 Team 8 B. Pegan WR Rank — Pick 138 · 12.06 Team 7 J. Hasley TE Rank — Pick 139 · 12.07 Team 6 Ole Miss OFF Rank — Pick 140 · 12.08 Team 5 C. Barnes WR Rank — Pick 141 · 12.09 Team 4 Tennessee OFF Rank — Pick 142 · 12.10 Team 3 E. Stewart WR Rank — Pick 143 · 12.11 Team 2 A. Johnson QB Rank — Pick 144 · 12.12 Team 1 C. Valentine RB Rank — Pick 145 · 13.01 Team 1 D. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 146 · 13.02 Team 2 D. Avit RB Rank — Pick 147 · 13.03 Team 3 D. Wilson WR Rank — Pick 148 · 13.04 Team 4 A. Sama III RB Rank — Pick 149 · 13.05 Team 5 Ohio State DEF Rank — Pick 150 · 13.06 Team 6 D. Henderson II RB Rank — Pick 151 · 13.07 Team 7 B. Washington RB Rank — Pick 152 · 13.08 Team 8 C. Hernandez WR Rank — Pick 153 · 13.09 yadudbet J. Smith RB Rank — Pick 154 · 13.10 Team 10 D. Jones RB Rank — Pick 155 · 13.11 Team 11 B. Foley TE Rank — Pick 156 · 13.12 Team 12 E. Shine RB Rank — Pick 157 · 14.01 Team 12 X. Edwards RB Rank — Pick 158 · 14.02 Team 11 J. Jones WR Rank — Pick 159 · 14.03 Team 10 C. Hendricks WR Rank — Pick 160 · 14.04 yadudbet J. Faison WR Rank — Pick 161 · 14.05 Team 8 Ohio State OFF Rank — Pick 162 · 14.06 Team 7 T. Page III RB Rank — Pick 163 · 14.07 Team 6 N. Hunter WR Rank — Pick 164 · 14.08 Team 5 K. Taylor QB Rank — Pick 165 · 14.09 Team 4 B. Norfleet TE Rank — Pick 166 · 14.10 Team 3 D. Moore QB Rank — Pick 167 · 14.11 Team 2 T. Terrell Jr. RB Rank — Pick 168 · 14.12 Team 1 B. Rowe Jr. WR Rank — Pick 169 · 15.01 Team 1 Texas Tech OFF Rank — Pick 170 · 15.02 Team 2 C. Dixon WR Rank — Pick 171 · 15.03 Team 3 T. Spivey WR Rank — Pick 172 · 15.04 Team 4 E. Campbell WR Rank — Pick 173 · 15.05 Team 5 P. Overmyer TE Rank — Pick 174 · 15.06 Team 6 C. Eakin WR Rank — Pick 175 · 15.07 Team 7 L. Fenner WR Rank — Pick 176 · 15.08 Team 8 M. Danzy WR Rank — Pick 177 · 15.09 yadudbet D. Fleming TE Rank — Pick 178 · 15.10 Team 10 W. Watkins Jr. WR Rank — Pick 179 · 15.11 Team 11 V. Snow WR Rank — Pick 180 · 15.12 Team 12 D. McCuin WR Rank — Pick 181 · 16.01 Team 12 I. Hooks WR Rank — Pick 182 · 16.02 Team 11 J. Derry WR Rank — Pick 183 · 16.03 Team 10 J. Mateer QB Rank — Pick 184 · 16.04 yadudbet J. Williams WR Rank — Pick 185 · 16.05 Team 8 L. Brown IV WR Rank — Pick 186 · 16.06 Team 7 T. Brown WR Rank — Pick 187 · 16.07 Team 6 E. Davis TE Rank — Pick 188 · 16.08 Team 5 L. Reynolds TE Rank — Pick 189 · 16.09 Team 4 J. Johnson WR Rank — Pick 190 · 16.10 Team 3 C. Carr QB Rank — Pick 191 · 16.11 Team 2 A. Perry WR Rank — Pick 192 · 16.12 Team 1 L. Sellers QB Rank — Pick 193 · 17.01 Team 1 K. Singleton WR Rank — Pick 194 · 17.02 Team 2 D. Moore Jr. WR Rank — Pick 195 · 17.03 Team 3 Miami OFF Rank — Pick 196 · 17.04 Team 4 D. Williams WR Rank — Pick 197 · 17.05 Team 5 D. Mensah QB Rank — Pick 198 · 17.06 Team 6 L. Hasz TE Rank — Pick 199 · 17.07 Team 7 J. Domingeaux WR Rank — Pick 200 · 17.08 Team 8 W. Rodriguez TE Rank — Pick 201 · 17.09 yadudbet J. Tibbs WR Rank — Pick 202 · 17.10 Team 10 Texas OFF Rank — Pick 203 · 17.11 Team 11 J. Voth WR Rank — Pick 204 · 17.12 Team 12 I. Horton WR Rank — Pick 205 · 18.01 Team 12 J. Richardson WR Rank — Pick 206 · 18.02 Team 11 Q. Brown WR Rank — Pick 207 · 18.03 Team 10 Georgia DEF Rank — Pick 208 · 18.04 yadudbet K. Perry WR Rank — Pick 209 · 18.05 Team 8 Oregon DEF Rank — Pick 210 · 18.06 Team 7 J. Mack WR Rank — Pick 211 · 18.07 Team 6 N. Brown WR Rank — Pick 212 · 18.08 Team 5 Georgia OFF Rank — Pick 213 · 18.09 Team 4 K. Gilmer WR Rank — Pick 214 · 18.10 Team 3 Texas DEF Rank — Pick 215 · 18.11 Team 2 D. Thomas TE Rank — Pick 216 · 18.12 Team 1 Texas A&M DEF Rank —

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: A running back stampede, then the position goes quiet

Running backs claimed 20 of the first 24 picks in this draft — as complete a positional run as the format produces. No other position appeared at all in the first 24 picks except four receivers: Malachi Toney at 1.01, Jeremiah Smith at 1.04, B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, and Amare Thomas at the 9-slot's second pick. Jeremiah Smith, the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset, landed at pick 4 — a mild value against his own rank that didn't quite clear the reach/value threshold, but a clean outcome for that roster all the same. The round's most aggressive pick was LJ Martin sliding all the way to 1.02, 12 spots ahead of his own rank — the draft's single biggest reach.

Rounds 3-4: The board's real values show up, and the first tight end finally goes

Round 3 produced two of the draft's four flagged values: Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 (11 picks past his rank) and Wyatt Young falling to pick 27 (18 picks past his rank). Quarterbacks stayed almost entirely dormant through this stretch; Arch Manning at pick 34 (Round 3) was the very first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, and only four total quarterbacks were off the board by the end of Round 4. Tight end was even more patient — not a single one was drafted in the first three rounds, and Trey'Dez Green finally broke the position's silence at pick 48, the last pick of Round 4. Round 4 also delivered the draft's biggest value of any kind: KJ Duff falling to pick 41, 33 spots past his own rank.

Rounds 5-8: The board goes quiet, then Team Defense makes its first appearance

With the top of the rank-able board fully drafted, this stretch ran mostly on feel rather than flagged value — no picks here cleared the threshold either way, though five different rosters used Rounds 5-7 to grab their first tight end. Round 8 closed the stretch with a first for the format: Texas Tech's defense came off the board at pick 93, the first Team Defense pick of the draft.

Rounds 9-12: Team Offense arrives, and the room streams both college-only slots

Notre Dame's defense followed at pick 98, then Indiana's offense broke new ground at pick 103 — the draft's first Team Offense pick — with Indiana's own defense following two picks later at 105, taken by a different roster (yadudbet). From there, the two college-only slots kept coming in bunches: by the end of Round 11, seven different rosters had already spent a pick on a Team Offense or Team Defense unit — Notre Dame, Utah, Vanderbilt and Oregon on offense; Notre Dame, Arizona, Kansas State, Miami and SMU on defense (Notre Dame is the only school to supply both an offense and a defense pick, to two different rosters) — 12 such picks in all. Skill-position depth kept filling in around them; by Round 12, eight of the 12 rosters had already locked in a starting tight end.

Rounds 13-18: Wide receiver depth carries the draft home

Wide receiver dominated the closing stretch — 36 of the last 72 picks (Rounds 13-18) were receivers, more than triple the next-closest position (11 running backs), as rosters used the deep tail of the board to fill FLEX and bench spots. The last Team Offense pick of the entire draft, Georgia's offense, landed in Round 18 (pick 212) — and the very last pick of the draft, at 216, was Texas A&M's defense — capping an 11-round stretch (8 through 18) of teams streaming the format's two college-only lineup slots.

Best Values & Biggest Reaches of this College Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Only 14 of this draft's 216 picks matched a name on RotoWire's public top-17 college board, and 7 of those cleared the Value/Reach threshold. Small sample, real signal — here's every one of them.

Best Values (fell furthest past rank):

KJ Duff (WR) — pick 41 (4.05), rank 8 (+33)

Wyatt Young (WR) — pick 27 (3.03), rank 9 (+18)

Antwan Raymond (RB) — pick 17 (2.05), rank 5 (+12)

Isaiah Sategna (WR) — pick 26 (3.02), rank 15 (+11)

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of rank):

LJ Martin (RB) — pick 2 (1.02), rank 14 (-12)

Jadan Baugh (RB) — pick 7 (1.07), rank 16 (-9)

Isaac Brown (RB) — pick 8 (1.08), rank 17 (-9)

Honorable mentions: Easton Messer (rank 6 overall), Beau Sparks (rank 12) and Brad Jackson (rank 13) never came off the board across all 216 picks — proof that even a top-tier public rank is no guarantee in an 18-round college draft this deep.

Strategy by Draft Slot

🏈 Cross-check any name here against RotoWire's CFB Fantasy Rankings before your own draft.

Team 1: Malachi Toney opens the board at 1.01, and this room stayed receiver-forward all night (7 WR total) — but its clearest mark on the draft was patience at tight end, taking Trey'Dez Green at pick 48, the first tight end off the board anywhere in the room.

Malachi Toney opens the board at 1.01, and this room stayed receiver-forward all night (7 WR total) — but its clearest mark on the draft was patience at tight end, taking Trey'Dez Green at pick 48, the first tight end off the board anywhere in the room. Team 2: A reach on LJ Martin at 1.02 (12 spots ahead of rank) was offset two rounds later by one of the board's four flagged values, Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 — a roster that paid up early and got paid back in Round 3.

A reach on LJ Martin at 1.02 (12 spots ahead of rank) was offset two rounds later by one of the board's four flagged values, Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 — a roster that paid up early and got paid back in Round 3. Team 3: Wyatt Young's fall to pick 27, 18 spots past his rank, is the second-biggest value anywhere on the board, anchoring an otherwise standard 6 RB/7 WR build.

Wyatt Young's fall to pick 27, 18 spots past his rank, is the second-biggest value anywhere on the board, anchoring an otherwise standard 6 RB/7 WR build. Team 4: Landed Jeremiah Smith — the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset — at pick 4, then rounded out a balanced roster that was among the first to grab a Team Defense (Texas Tech, Round 8).

Landed Jeremiah Smith — the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset — at pick 4, then rounded out a balanced roster that was among the first to grab a Team Defense (Texas Tech, Round 8). Team 5: The only roster to draft three tight ends (Rounds 6, 15 and 16), a contrarian build in a room where tight end mostly went untouched until Round 4 — the tradeoff was the thinnest receiver room in the draft, just four total.

The only roster to draft three tight ends (Rounds 6, 15 and 16), a contrarian build in a room where tight end mostly went untouched until Round 4 — the tradeoff was the thinnest receiver room in the draft, just four total. Team 6: A steady, unremarkable build by design — 6 RB, 6 WR, two tight ends late (Rounds 16-17) — the kind of roster that wins on floor rather than a single standout pick.

A steady, unremarkable build by design — 6 RB, 6 WR, two tight ends late (Rounds 16-17) — the kind of roster that wins on floor rather than a single standout pick. Team 7: Opened with a reach on Jadan Baugh at pick 7 (9 spots ahead of rank), then was one of the first two rooms into the college-only slots, pairing Indiana's offense (Round 9) with Arizona's defense (Round 10).

Opened with a reach on Jadan Baugh at pick 7 (9 spots ahead of rank), then was one of the first two rooms into the college-only slots, pairing Indiana's offense (Round 9) with Arizona's defense (Round 10). Team 8: The most graded roster in the room — a reach on Isaac Brown at pick 8, balanced by two of the board's four flagged values later (Antwan Raymond in Round 2, KJ Duff's league-best +33 in Round 4).

The most graded roster in the room — a reach on Isaac Brown at pick 8, balanced by two of the board's four flagged values later (Antwan Raymond in Round 2, KJ Duff's league-best +33 in Round 4). Team 9: See the Team Spotlight above — a patient tight end approach (Round 15) bracketing an OFF/DEF pair secured right in the middle of the room's streaming window.

See the Team Spotlight above — a patient tight end approach (Round 15) bracketing an OFF/DEF pair secured right in the middle of the room's streaming window. Team 10: Landed Arch Manning at pick 34, the first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, then built one of the room's deepest backfields, tied for the most running backs at seven.

Landed Arch Manning at pick 34, the first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, then built one of the room's deepest backfields, tied for the most running backs at seven. Team 11: A receiver-first build starting with B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, rounded out with a standard 6 RB/7 WR/1 TE mix and Notre Dame's offense secured early, in Round 9.

A receiver-first build starting with B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, rounded out with a standard 6 RB/7 WR/1 TE mix and Notre Dame's offense secured early, in Round 9. Team 12: Back-to-back running backs to open (C. Dickey, then DeSean Bishop one round later) before pivoting to receivers — Bishop's arrival at pick 13 is a quiet, unflagged value in its own right, just one pick shy of our +7 threshold — closing out the college-only slots with Utah's offense (Round 10) and SMU's defense (Round 11).

Run Your Own College Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Every college fantasy draft plays out differently depending on your slot and how aggressively your room streams Team Offense and Team Defense. Run this exact 12-team, half-PPR format as many times as you want in RotoWire's College Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator, then cross-check your targets against the CFB Draft Kit and the Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool before your live draft.