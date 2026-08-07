12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches

This 12-team college fantasy football mock draft covers all 18 rounds across the Power 4 conferences, with an interactive draft board, value picks, and reaches.
Updated on August 7, 2026 3:46PM EST
12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches
Updated on August 7, 2026 3:46PM EST
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College fantasy football is more popular now than ever before, and RotoWire is prepping you for your draft all summer. 

Here's a complete 12-team, half-PPR college fantasy football mock draft with 18 rounds & 216 picks in a snake format. Every pick below is checked against our College Fantasy Rankings, configured to this exact league format, so you can see which picks beat the board and which ones got popped early. 

Scroll the interactive board to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every flagged value and reach. Keep reading for the round-by-round breakdown, standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots built its roster.

🏈 Want to run your own before draft day? Try RotoWire'sCollege Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator.

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Draft Settings

  • Teams: 12
  • Scoring: Half-PPR (0.5 points per reception)
  • Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
  • Player pool: Power 4 (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC) + Notre Dame
  • Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX (W/R/T), Team Offense (OFF), Team Defense (DEF), plus 8 bench spots — 18 rounds total
  • Rank source: RotoWire's Custom College Rankings tool, set to 12 teams / 1 QB / 2 RB / 2 WR / 1 TE / 2 FLEX / half-PPR. The public tool caps results at the top 17 overall players for non-subscribers, so Value/Reach tags below only cover picks involving one of those 17 names.

Full 12-Team College Fantasy Mock Draft Board

🏈 Check out RotoWire'sCollege Football Cheat Sheetto see where we rank the rest of the board.

216 total picks · "yadudbet" is the RotoWire mock's own team · use the chips above to filter, or switch views to sort by rank
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosRankNote
Round 1
11.01Team 1M. ToneyWR4
21.02Team 2L. MartinRB14Reach (-12)
31.03Team 3K. LacyRB2
41.04Team 4J. SmithWR1
51.05Team 5C. HawkinsRB3
61.06Team 6J. HaynesRB
71.07Team 7J. BaughRB16Reach (-9)
81.08Team 8I. BrownRB17Reach (-9)
91.09yadudbetA. HardyRB
101.10Team 10N. SheppardRB
111.11Team 11B. Wesco Jr.WR
121.12Team 12C. DickeyRB
Round 2
132.01Team 12D. BishopRB7
142.02Team 11W. JordanRB
152.03Team 10C. CookRB10
162.04yadudbetA. ThomasWR11
172.05Team 8A. RaymondRB5Value (+12)
182.06Team 7J. MarshallRB
192.07Team 6R. BrownRB
202.08Team 5D. TaylorRB
212.09Team 4E. DickensRB
222.10Team 3B. JacksonRB
232.11Team 2S. AlexanderRB
242.12Team 1A. WilliamsRB
Round 3
253.01Team 1J. TurnerRB
263.02Team 2I. Sategna IIIWR15Value (+11)
273.03Team 3W. YoungWR9Value (+18)
283.04Team 4W. ParkerRB
293.05Team 5N. MarshWR
303.06Team 6O. MillerWR
313.07Team 7D. ScuderoWR
323.08Team 8C. ColemanWR
333.09yadudbetC. HansenRB
343.10Team 10A. ManningQB
353.11Team 11J. JacksonRB
363.12Team 12C. BarkateWR
Round 4
374.01Team 12I. StrongWR
384.02Team 11B. StaleyWR
394.03Team 10K. RaphaelRB
404.04yadudbetC. WeigmanQB
414.05Team 8K. DuffWR8Value (+33)
424.06Team 7D. DampierQB
434.07Team 6M. CraverWR
444.08Team 5C. BeckerWR
454.09Team 4M. HughesRB
464.10Team 3A. MohammedRB
474.11Team 2M. ReedQB
484.12Team 1T. GreenTE
Round 5
495.01Team 1R. Coleman-WingfieldWR
505.02Team 2R. WingoWR
515.03Team 3M. Fletcher Jr.RB
525.04Team 4D. Williams Jr.QB
535.05Team 5D. Hill Jr.RB
545.06Team 6C. EdwardsRB
555.07Team 7J. DavisonRB
565.08Team 8J. JohnsonTE
575.09yadudbetL. ChambersRB
585.10Team 10D. RobinsonWR
595.11Team 11S. AngeliQB
605.12Team 12D. WadeTE
Round 6
616.01Team 12J. MaiavaQB
626.02Team 11K. MoultonRB
636.03Team 10J. DwyerRB
646.04yadudbetJ. CobbRB
656.05Team 8J. PayneRB
666.06Team 7J. BrownWR
676.07Team 6S. LeavittQB
686.08Team 5T. Carter Jr.TE
696.09Team 4A. MillerRB
706.10Team 3D. MooreWR
716.11Team 2G. OakleyTE
726.12Team 1T. ChamblissQB
Round 7
737.01Team 1J. ScottRB
747.02Team 2F. BothwellRB
757.03Team 3D. VonnahmeTE
767.04Team 4N. AndersonWR
777.05Team 5T. RichardsonWR
787.06Team 6K. ReescanoRB
797.07Team 7N. FrazierRB
807.08Team 8D. WilliamsRB
817.09yadudbetJ. ShippWR
827.10Team 10A. Evans IIIWR
837.11Team 11G. StocktonQB
847.12Team 12K. JenningsQB
Round 8
858.01Team 12M. FordRB
868.02Team 11Q. WisnerRB
878.03Team 10J. RobertsRB
888.04yadudbetB. BrownQB
898.05Team 8D. MestemakerQB
908.06Team 7B. BachmeierQB
918.07Team 6T. HarrisWR
928.08Team 5M. HawkinsRB
938.09Team 4Texas TechDEF
948.10Team 3D. AlexanderWR
958.11Team 2J. HarrisWR
968.12Team 1T. HinesWR
Round 9
979.01Team 1H. SmothersRB
989.02Team 2Notre DameDEF
999.03Team 3C. KomolafeRB
1009.04Team 4K. MillerRB
1019.05Team 5D. RoebuckRB
1029.06Team 6W. KnightRB
1039.07Team 7IndianaOFF
1049.08Team 8T. RichardRB
1059.09yadudbetIndianaDEF
1069.10Team 10G. WildeWR
1079.11Team 11Notre DameOFF
1089.12Team 12K. BrownRB
Round 10
10910.01Team 12UtahOFF
11010.02Team 11M. GillisRB
11110.03Team 10Y. KnightWR
11210.04yadudbetVanderbiltOFF
11310.05Team 8G. DavidsonRB
11410.06Team 7ArizonaDEF
11510.07Team 6J. HooverQB
11610.08Team 5R. Owens IIRB
11710.09Team 4M. MatthewsWR
11810.10Team 3K. BrownRB
11910.11Team 2J. WilliamsRB
12010.12Team 1R. HarrisWR
Round 11
12111.01Team 1L. BrooksWR
12211.02Team 2OregonOFF
12311.03Team 3N. HarborWR
12411.04Team 4N. FifitaQB
12511.05Team 5P. LewisRB
12611.06Team 6Kansas StateDEF
12711.07Team 7K. JohnsonWR
12811.08Team 8A. MarshWR
12911.09yadudbetJ. DyeRB
13011.10Team 10D. JuneRB
13111.11Team 11MiamiDEF
13211.12Team 12SMUDEF
Round 12
13312.01Team 12J. SherrillWR
13412.02Team 11J. BarnesRB
13512.03Team 10B. BrahmerTE
13612.04yadudbetT. MooreRB
13712.05Team 8B. PeganWR
13812.06Team 7J. HasleyTE
13912.07Team 6Ole MissOFF
14012.08Team 5C. BarnesWR
14112.09Team 4TennesseeOFF
14212.10Team 3E. StewartWR
14312.11Team 2A. JohnsonQB
14412.12Team 1C. ValentineRB
Round 13
14513.01Team 1D. EdwardsRB
14613.02Team 2D. AvitRB
14713.03Team 3D. WilsonWR
14813.04Team 4A. Sama IIIRB
14913.05Team 5Ohio StateDEF
15013.06Team 6D. Henderson IIRB
15113.07Team 7B. WashingtonRB
15213.08Team 8C. HernandezWR
15313.09yadudbetJ. SmithRB
15413.10Team 10D. JonesRB
15513.11Team 11B. FoleyTE
15613.12Team 12E. ShineRB
Round 14
15714.01Team 12X. EdwardsRB
15814.02Team 11J. JonesWR
15914.03Team 10C. HendricksWR
16014.04yadudbetJ. FaisonWR
16114.05Team 8Ohio StateOFF
16214.06Team 7T. Page IIIRB
16314.07Team 6N. HunterWR
16414.08Team 5K. TaylorQB
16514.09Team 4B. NorfleetTE
16614.10Team 3D. MooreQB
16714.11Team 2T. Terrell Jr.RB
16814.12Team 1B. Rowe Jr.WR
Round 15
16915.01Team 1Texas TechOFF
17015.02Team 2C. DixonWR
17115.03Team 3T. SpiveyWR
17215.04Team 4E. CampbellWR
17315.05Team 5P. OvermyerTE
17415.06Team 6C. EakinWR
17515.07Team 7L. FennerWR
17615.08Team 8M. DanzyWR
17715.09yadudbetD. FlemingTE
17815.10Team 10W. Watkins Jr.WR
17915.11Team 11V. SnowWR
18015.12Team 12D. McCuinWR
Round 16
18116.01Team 12I. HooksWR
18216.02Team 11J. DerryWR
18316.03Team 10J. MateerQB
18416.04yadudbetJ. WilliamsWR
18516.05Team 8L. Brown IVWR
18616.06Team 7T. BrownWR
18716.07Team 6E. DavisTE
18816.08Team 5L. ReynoldsTE
18916.09Team 4J. JohnsonWR
19016.10Team 3C. CarrQB
19116.11Team 2A. PerryWR
19216.12Team 1L. SellersQB
Round 17
19317.01Team 1K. SingletonWR
19417.02Team 2D. Moore Jr.WR
19517.03Team 3MiamiOFF
19617.04Team 4D. WilliamsWR
19717.05Team 5D. MensahQB
19817.06Team 6L. HaszTE
19917.07Team 7J. DomingeauxWR
20017.08Team 8W. RodriguezTE
20117.09yadudbetJ. TibbsWR
20217.10Team 10TexasOFF
20317.11Team 11J. VothWR
20417.12Team 12I. HortonWR
Round 18
20518.01Team 12J. RichardsonWR
20618.02Team 11Q. BrownWR
20718.03Team 10GeorgiaDEF
20818.04yadudbetK. PerryWR
20918.05Team 8OregonDEF
21018.06Team 7J. MackWR
21118.07Team 6N. BrownWR
21218.08Team 5GeorgiaOFF
21318.09Team 4K. GilmerWR
21418.10Team 3TexasDEF
21518.11Team 2D. ThomasTE
21618.12Team 1Texas A&MDEF
Round 1
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
M. Toney
WRRank 4
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
L. Martin
RBRank 14Reach (-12)
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
K. Lacy
RBRank 2
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
J. Smith
WRRank 1
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
C. Hawkins
RBRank 3
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
J. Haynes
RBRank —
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
J. Baugh
RBRank 16Reach (-9)
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
I. Brown
RBRank 17Reach (-9)
Pick 9 · 1.09yadudbet
A. Hardy
RBRank —
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
N. Sheppard
RBRank —
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
B. Wesco Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
C. Dickey
RBRank —
Round 2
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
D. Bishop
RBRank 7
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
W. Jordan
RBRank —
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
C. Cook
RBRank 10
Pick 16 · 2.04yadudbet
A. Thomas
WRRank 11
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
A. Raymond
RBRank 5Value (+12)
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
J. Marshall
RBRank —
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
R. Brown
RBRank —
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
D. Taylor
RBRank —
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
E. Dickens
RBRank —
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
B. Jackson
RBRank —
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
S. Alexander
RBRank —
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
A. Williams
RBRank —
Round 3
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
J. Turner
RBRank —
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
I. Sategna III
WRRank 15Value (+11)
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
W. Young
WRRank 9Value (+18)
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
W. Parker
RBRank —
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
N. Marsh
WRRank —
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
O. Miller
WRRank —
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
D. Scudero
WRRank —
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
C. Coleman
WRRank —
Pick 33 · 3.09yadudbet
C. Hansen
RBRank —
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
A. Manning
QBRank —
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
J. Jackson
RBRank —
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
C. Barkate
WRRank —
Round 4
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
I. Strong
WRRank —
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
B. Staley
WRRank —
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
K. Raphael
RBRank —
Pick 40 · 4.04yadudbet
C. Weigman
QBRank —
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
K. Duff
WRRank 8Value (+33)
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
D. Dampier
QBRank —
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
M. Craver
WRRank —
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
C. Becker
WRRank —
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
M. Hughes
RBRank —
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
A. Mohammed
RBRank —
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
M. Reed
QBRank —
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
T. Green
TERank —
Round 5
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
R. Coleman-Wingfield
WRRank —
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
R. Wingo
WRRank —
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
M. Fletcher Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
D. Williams Jr.
QBRank —
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
D. Hill Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
C. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
J. Davison
RBRank —
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
J. Johnson
TERank —
Pick 57 · 5.09yadudbet
L. Chambers
RBRank —
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
D. Robinson
WRRank —
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
S. Angeli
QBRank —
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
D. Wade
TERank —
Round 6
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
J. Maiava
QBRank —
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
K. Moulton
RBRank —
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
J. Dwyer
RBRank —
Pick 64 · 6.04yadudbet
J. Cobb
RBRank —
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
J. Payne
RBRank —
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
J. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
S. Leavitt
QBRank —
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
T. Carter Jr.
TERank —
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
A. Miller
RBRank —
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
D. Moore
WRRank —
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
G. Oakley
TERank —
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
T. Chambliss
QBRank —
Round 7
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
J. Scott
RBRank —
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
F. Bothwell
RBRank —
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
D. Vonnahme
TERank —
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
N. Anderson
WRRank —
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
T. Richardson
WRRank —
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
K. Reescano
RBRank —
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
N. Frazier
RBRank —
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
D. Williams
RBRank —
Pick 81 · 7.09yadudbet
J. Shipp
WRRank —
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
A. Evans III
WRRank —
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
G. Stockton
QBRank —
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
K. Jennings
QBRank —
Round 8
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
M. Ford
RBRank —
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Q. Wisner
RBRank —
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
J. Roberts
RBRank —
Pick 88 · 8.04yadudbet
B. Brown
QBRank —
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
D. Mestemaker
QBRank —
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
B. Bachmeier
QBRank —
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
T. Harris
WRRank —
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
M. Hawkins
RBRank —
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
Texas Tech
DEFRank —
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
D. Alexander
WRRank —
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
J. Harris
WRRank —
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
T. Hines
WRRank —
Round 9
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
H. Smothers
RBRank —
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
Notre Dame
DEFRank —
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
C. Komolafe
RBRank —
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
K. Miller
RBRank —
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
D. Roebuck
RBRank —
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
W. Knight
RBRank —
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Indiana
OFFRank —
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
T. Richard
RBRank —
Pick 105 · 9.09yadudbet
Indiana
DEFRank —
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
G. Wilde
WRRank —
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Notre Dame
OFFRank —
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
K. Brown
RBRank —
Round 10
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Utah
OFFRank —
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
M. Gillis
RBRank —
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Y. Knight
WRRank —
Pick 112 · 10.04yadudbet
Vanderbilt
OFFRank —
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
G. Davidson
RBRank —
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Arizona
DEFRank —
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
J. Hoover
QBRank —
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
R. Owens II
RBRank —
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
M. Matthews
WRRank —
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
K. Brown
RBRank —
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
J. Williams
RBRank —
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
R. Harris
WRRank —
Round 11
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
L. Brooks
WRRank —
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Oregon
OFFRank —
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
N. Harbor
WRRank —
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
N. Fifita
QBRank —
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
P. Lewis
RBRank —
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Kansas State
DEFRank —
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
K. Johnson
WRRank —
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
A. Marsh
WRRank —
Pick 129 · 11.09yadudbet
J. Dye
RBRank —
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
D. June
RBRank —
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Miami
DEFRank —
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
SMU
DEFRank —
Round 12
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
J. Sherrill
WRRank —
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
J. Barnes
RBRank —
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
B. Brahmer
TERank —
Pick 136 · 12.04yadudbet
T. Moore
RBRank —
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
B. Pegan
WRRank —
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
J. Hasley
TERank —
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Ole Miss
OFFRank —
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
C. Barnes
WRRank —
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Tennessee
OFFRank —
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
E. Stewart
WRRank —
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
A. Johnson
QBRank —
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
C. Valentine
RBRank —
Round 13
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
D. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
D. Avit
RBRank —
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
D. Wilson
WRRank —
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
A. Sama III
RBRank —
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Ohio State
DEFRank —
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
D. Henderson II
RBRank —
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
B. Washington
RBRank —
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
C. Hernandez
WRRank —
Pick 153 · 13.09yadudbet
J. Smith
RBRank —
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
D. Jones
RBRank —
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
B. Foley
TERank —
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
E. Shine
RBRank —
Round 14
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
X. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
J. Jones
WRRank —
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
C. Hendricks
WRRank —
Pick 160 · 14.04yadudbet
J. Faison
WRRank —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Ohio State
OFFRank —
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
T. Page III
RBRank —
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
N. Hunter
WRRank —
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
K. Taylor
QBRank —
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
B. Norfleet
TERank —
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
D. Moore
QBRank —
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
T. Terrell Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
B. Rowe Jr.
WRRank —
Round 15
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Texas Tech
OFFRank —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
C. Dixon
WRRank —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
T. Spivey
WRRank —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
E. Campbell
WRRank —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
P. Overmyer
TERank —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
C. Eakin
WRRank —
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
L. Fenner
WRRank —
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
M. Danzy
WRRank —
Pick 177 · 15.09yadudbet
D. Fleming
TERank —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
W. Watkins Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
V. Snow
WRRank —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
D. McCuin
WRRank —
Round 16
Pick 181 · 16.01Team 12
I. Hooks
WRRank —
Pick 182 · 16.02Team 11
J. Derry
WRRank —
Pick 183 · 16.03Team 10
J. Mateer
QBRank —
Pick 184 · 16.04yadudbet
J. Williams
WRRank —
Pick 185 · 16.05Team 8
L. Brown IV
WRRank —
Pick 186 · 16.06Team 7
T. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 187 · 16.07Team 6
E. Davis
TERank —
Pick 188 · 16.08Team 5
L. Reynolds
TERank —
Pick 189 · 16.09Team 4
J. Johnson
WRRank —
Pick 190 · 16.10Team 3
C. Carr
QBRank —
Pick 191 · 16.11Team 2
A. Perry
WRRank —
Pick 192 · 16.12Team 1
L. Sellers
QBRank —
Round 17
Pick 193 · 17.01Team 1
K. Singleton
WRRank —
Pick 194 · 17.02Team 2
D. Moore Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 195 · 17.03Team 3
Miami
OFFRank —
Pick 196 · 17.04Team 4
D. Williams
WRRank —
Pick 197 · 17.05Team 5
D. Mensah
QBRank —
Pick 198 · 17.06Team 6
L. Hasz
TERank —
Pick 199 · 17.07Team 7
J. Domingeaux
WRRank —
Pick 200 · 17.08Team 8
W. Rodriguez
TERank —
Pick 201 · 17.09yadudbet
J. Tibbs
WRRank —
Pick 202 · 17.10Team 10
Texas
OFFRank —
Pick 203 · 17.11Team 11
J. Voth
WRRank —
Pick 204 · 17.12Team 12
I. Horton
WRRank —
Round 18
Pick 205 · 18.01Team 12
J. Richardson
WRRank —
Pick 206 · 18.02Team 11
Q. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 207 · 18.03Team 10
Georgia
DEFRank —
Pick 208 · 18.04yadudbet
K. Perry
WRRank —
Pick 209 · 18.05Team 8
Oregon
DEFRank —
Pick 210 · 18.06Team 7
J. Mack
WRRank —
Pick 211 · 18.07Team 6
N. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 212 · 18.08Team 5
Georgia
OFFRank —
Pick 213 · 18.09Team 4
K. Gilmer
WRRank —
Pick 214 · 18.10Team 3
Texas
DEFRank —
Pick 215 · 18.11Team 2
D. Thomas
TERank —
Pick 216 · 18.12Team 1
Texas A&M
DEFRank —
PickRd.PickTeamPlayerPosRankNote
41.04Team 4J. SmithWR1
31.03Team 3K. LacyRB2
51.05Team 5C. HawkinsRB3
11.01Team 1M. ToneyWR4
172.05Team 8A. RaymondRB5Value (+12)
132.01Team 12D. BishopRB7
414.05Team 8K. DuffWR8Value (+33)
273.03Team 3W. YoungWR9Value (+18)
152.03Team 10C. CookRB10
162.04yadudbetA. ThomasWR11
21.02Team 2L. MartinRB14Reach (-12)
263.02Team 2I. Sategna IIIWR15Value (+11)
71.07Team 7J. BaughRB16Reach (-9)
81.08Team 8I. BrownRB17Reach (-9)
61.06Team 6J. HaynesRB
91.09yadudbetA. HardyRB
101.10Team 10N. SheppardRB
111.11Team 11B. Wesco Jr.WR
121.12Team 12C. DickeyRB
142.02Team 11W. JordanRB
182.06Team 7J. MarshallRB
192.07Team 6R. BrownRB
202.08Team 5D. TaylorRB
212.09Team 4E. DickensRB
222.10Team 3B. JacksonRB
232.11Team 2S. AlexanderRB
242.12Team 1A. WilliamsRB
253.01Team 1J. TurnerRB
283.04Team 4W. ParkerRB
293.05Team 5N. MarshWR
303.06Team 6O. MillerWR
313.07Team 7D. ScuderoWR
323.08Team 8C. ColemanWR
333.09yadudbetC. HansenRB
343.10Team 10A. ManningQB
353.11Team 11J. JacksonRB
363.12Team 12C. BarkateWR
374.01Team 12I. StrongWR
384.02Team 11B. StaleyWR
394.03Team 10K. RaphaelRB
404.04yadudbetC. WeigmanQB
424.06Team 7D. DampierQB
434.07Team 6M. CraverWR
444.08Team 5C. BeckerWR
454.09Team 4M. HughesRB
464.10Team 3A. MohammedRB
474.11Team 2M. ReedQB
484.12Team 1T. GreenTE
495.01Team 1R. Coleman-WingfieldWR
505.02Team 2R. WingoWR
515.03Team 3M. Fletcher Jr.RB
525.04Team 4D. Williams Jr.QB
535.05Team 5D. Hill Jr.RB
545.06Team 6C. EdwardsRB
555.07Team 7J. DavisonRB
565.08Team 8J. JohnsonTE
575.09yadudbetL. ChambersRB
585.10Team 10D. RobinsonWR
595.11Team 11S. AngeliQB
605.12Team 12D. WadeTE
616.01Team 12J. MaiavaQB
626.02Team 11K. MoultonRB
636.03Team 10J. DwyerRB
646.04yadudbetJ. CobbRB
656.05Team 8J. PayneRB
666.06Team 7J. BrownWR
676.07Team 6S. LeavittQB
686.08Team 5T. Carter Jr.TE
696.09Team 4A. MillerRB
706.10Team 3D. MooreWR
716.11Team 2G. OakleyTE
726.12Team 1T. ChamblissQB
737.01Team 1J. ScottRB
747.02Team 2F. BothwellRB
757.03Team 3D. VonnahmeTE
767.04Team 4N. AndersonWR
777.05Team 5T. RichardsonWR
787.06Team 6K. ReescanoRB
797.07Team 7N. FrazierRB
807.08Team 8D. WilliamsRB
817.09yadudbetJ. ShippWR
827.10Team 10A. Evans IIIWR
837.11Team 11G. StocktonQB
847.12Team 12K. JenningsQB
858.01Team 12M. FordRB
868.02Team 11Q. WisnerRB
878.03Team 10J. RobertsRB
888.04yadudbetB. BrownQB
898.05Team 8D. MestemakerQB
908.06Team 7B. BachmeierQB
918.07Team 6T. HarrisWR
928.08Team 5M. HawkinsRB
938.09Team 4Texas TechDEF
948.10Team 3D. AlexanderWR
958.11Team 2J. HarrisWR
968.12Team 1T. HinesWR
979.01Team 1H. SmothersRB
989.02Team 2Notre DameDEF
999.03Team 3C. KomolafeRB
1009.04Team 4K. MillerRB
1019.05Team 5D. RoebuckRB
1029.06Team 6W. KnightRB
1039.07Team 7IndianaOFF
1049.08Team 8T. RichardRB
1059.09yadudbetIndianaDEF
1069.10Team 10G. WildeWR
1079.11Team 11Notre DameOFF
1089.12Team 12K. BrownRB
10910.01Team 12UtahOFF
11010.02Team 11M. GillisRB
11110.03Team 10Y. KnightWR
11210.04yadudbetVanderbiltOFF
11310.05Team 8G. DavidsonRB
11410.06Team 7ArizonaDEF
11510.07Team 6J. HooverQB
11610.08Team 5R. Owens IIRB
11710.09Team 4M. MatthewsWR
11810.10Team 3K. BrownRB
11910.11Team 2J. WilliamsRB
12010.12Team 1R. HarrisWR
12111.01Team 1L. BrooksWR
12211.02Team 2OregonOFF
12311.03Team 3N. HarborWR
12411.04Team 4N. FifitaQB
12511.05Team 5P. LewisRB
12611.06Team 6Kansas StateDEF
12711.07Team 7K. JohnsonWR
12811.08Team 8A. MarshWR
12911.09yadudbetJ. DyeRB
13011.10Team 10D. JuneRB
13111.11Team 11MiamiDEF
13211.12Team 12SMUDEF
13312.01Team 12J. SherrillWR
13412.02Team 11J. BarnesRB
13512.03Team 10B. BrahmerTE
13612.04yadudbetT. MooreRB
13712.05Team 8B. PeganWR
13812.06Team 7J. HasleyTE
13912.07Team 6Ole MissOFF
14012.08Team 5C. BarnesWR
14112.09Team 4TennesseeOFF
14212.10Team 3E. StewartWR
14312.11Team 2A. JohnsonQB
14412.12Team 1C. ValentineRB
14513.01Team 1D. EdwardsRB
14613.02Team 2D. AvitRB
14713.03Team 3D. WilsonWR
14813.04Team 4A. Sama IIIRB
14913.05Team 5Ohio StateDEF
15013.06Team 6D. Henderson IIRB
15113.07Team 7B. WashingtonRB
15213.08Team 8C. HernandezWR
15313.09yadudbetJ. SmithRB
15413.10Team 10D. JonesRB
15513.11Team 11B. FoleyTE
15613.12Team 12E. ShineRB
15714.01Team 12X. EdwardsRB
15814.02Team 11J. JonesWR
15914.03Team 10C. HendricksWR
16014.04yadudbetJ. FaisonWR
16114.05Team 8Ohio StateOFF
16214.06Team 7T. Page IIIRB
16314.07Team 6N. HunterWR
16414.08Team 5K. TaylorQB
16514.09Team 4B. NorfleetTE
16614.10Team 3D. MooreQB
16714.11Team 2T. Terrell Jr.RB
16814.12Team 1B. Rowe Jr.WR
16915.01Team 1Texas TechOFF
17015.02Team 2C. DixonWR
17115.03Team 3T. SpiveyWR
17215.04Team 4E. CampbellWR
17315.05Team 5P. OvermyerTE
17415.06Team 6C. EakinWR
17515.07Team 7L. FennerWR
17615.08Team 8M. DanzyWR
17715.09yadudbetD. FlemingTE
17815.10Team 10W. Watkins Jr.WR
17915.11Team 11V. SnowWR
18015.12Team 12D. McCuinWR
18116.01Team 12I. HooksWR
18216.02Team 11J. DerryWR
18316.03Team 10J. MateerQB
18416.04yadudbetJ. WilliamsWR
18516.05Team 8L. Brown IVWR
18616.06Team 7T. BrownWR
18716.07Team 6E. DavisTE
18816.08Team 5L. ReynoldsTE
18916.09Team 4J. JohnsonWR
19016.10Team 3C. CarrQB
19116.11Team 2A. PerryWR
19216.12Team 1L. SellersQB
19317.01Team 1K. SingletonWR
19417.02Team 2D. Moore Jr.WR
19517.03Team 3MiamiOFF
19617.04Team 4D. WilliamsWR
19717.05Team 5D. MensahQB
19817.06Team 6L. HaszTE
19917.07Team 7J. DomingeauxWR
20017.08Team 8W. RodriguezTE
20117.09yadudbetJ. TibbsWR
20217.10Team 10TexasOFF
20317.11Team 11J. VothWR
20417.12Team 12I. HortonWR
20518.01Team 12J. RichardsonWR
20618.02Team 11Q. BrownWR
20718.03Team 10GeorgiaDEF
20818.04yadudbetK. PerryWR
20918.05Team 8OregonDEF
21018.06Team 7J. MackWR
21118.07Team 6N. BrownWR
21218.08Team 5GeorgiaOFF
21318.09Team 4K. GilmerWR
21418.10Team 3TexasDEF
21518.11Team 2D. ThomasTE
21618.12Team 1Texas A&MDEF
Pick 4 · 1.04Team 4
J. Smith
WRRank 1
Pick 3 · 1.03Team 3
K. Lacy
RBRank 2
Pick 5 · 1.05Team 5
C. Hawkins
RBRank 3
Pick 1 · 1.01Team 1
M. Toney
WRRank 4
Pick 17 · 2.05Team 8
A. Raymond
RBRank 5Value (+12)
Pick 13 · 2.01Team 12
D. Bishop
RBRank 7
Pick 41 · 4.05Team 8
K. Duff
WRRank 8Value (+33)
Pick 27 · 3.03Team 3
W. Young
WRRank 9Value (+18)
Pick 15 · 2.03Team 10
C. Cook
RBRank 10
Pick 16 · 2.04yadudbet
A. Thomas
WRRank 11
Pick 2 · 1.02Team 2
L. Martin
RBRank 14Reach (-12)
Pick 26 · 3.02Team 2
I. Sategna III
WRRank 15Value (+11)
Pick 7 · 1.07Team 7
J. Baugh
RBRank 16Reach (-9)
Pick 8 · 1.08Team 8
I. Brown
RBRank 17Reach (-9)
Pick 6 · 1.06Team 6
J. Haynes
RBRank —
Pick 9 · 1.09yadudbet
A. Hardy
RBRank —
Pick 10 · 1.10Team 10
N. Sheppard
RBRank —
Pick 11 · 1.11Team 11
B. Wesco Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 12 · 1.12Team 12
C. Dickey
RBRank —
Pick 14 · 2.02Team 11
W. Jordan
RBRank —
Pick 18 · 2.06Team 7
J. Marshall
RBRank —
Pick 19 · 2.07Team 6
R. Brown
RBRank —
Pick 20 · 2.08Team 5
D. Taylor
RBRank —
Pick 21 · 2.09Team 4
E. Dickens
RBRank —
Pick 22 · 2.10Team 3
B. Jackson
RBRank —
Pick 23 · 2.11Team 2
S. Alexander
RBRank —
Pick 24 · 2.12Team 1
A. Williams
RBRank —
Pick 25 · 3.01Team 1
J. Turner
RBRank —
Pick 28 · 3.04Team 4
W. Parker
RBRank —
Pick 29 · 3.05Team 5
N. Marsh
WRRank —
Pick 30 · 3.06Team 6
O. Miller
WRRank —
Pick 31 · 3.07Team 7
D. Scudero
WRRank —
Pick 32 · 3.08Team 8
C. Coleman
WRRank —
Pick 33 · 3.09yadudbet
C. Hansen
RBRank —
Pick 34 · 3.10Team 10
A. Manning
QBRank —
Pick 35 · 3.11Team 11
J. Jackson
RBRank —
Pick 36 · 3.12Team 12
C. Barkate
WRRank —
Pick 37 · 4.01Team 12
I. Strong
WRRank —
Pick 38 · 4.02Team 11
B. Staley
WRRank —
Pick 39 · 4.03Team 10
K. Raphael
RBRank —
Pick 40 · 4.04yadudbet
C. Weigman
QBRank —
Pick 42 · 4.06Team 7
D. Dampier
QBRank —
Pick 43 · 4.07Team 6
M. Craver
WRRank —
Pick 44 · 4.08Team 5
C. Becker
WRRank —
Pick 45 · 4.09Team 4
M. Hughes
RBRank —
Pick 46 · 4.10Team 3
A. Mohammed
RBRank —
Pick 47 · 4.11Team 2
M. Reed
QBRank —
Pick 48 · 4.12Team 1
T. Green
TERank —
Pick 49 · 5.01Team 1
R. Coleman-Wingfield
WRRank —
Pick 50 · 5.02Team 2
R. Wingo
WRRank —
Pick 51 · 5.03Team 3
M. Fletcher Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 52 · 5.04Team 4
D. Williams Jr.
QBRank —
Pick 53 · 5.05Team 5
D. Hill Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 54 · 5.06Team 6
C. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 55 · 5.07Team 7
J. Davison
RBRank —
Pick 56 · 5.08Team 8
J. Johnson
TERank —
Pick 57 · 5.09yadudbet
L. Chambers
RBRank —
Pick 58 · 5.10Team 10
D. Robinson
WRRank —
Pick 59 · 5.11Team 11
S. Angeli
QBRank —
Pick 60 · 5.12Team 12
D. Wade
TERank —
Pick 61 · 6.01Team 12
J. Maiava
QBRank —
Pick 62 · 6.02Team 11
K. Moulton
RBRank —
Pick 63 · 6.03Team 10
J. Dwyer
RBRank —
Pick 64 · 6.04yadudbet
J. Cobb
RBRank —
Pick 65 · 6.05Team 8
J. Payne
RBRank —
Pick 66 · 6.06Team 7
J. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 67 · 6.07Team 6
S. Leavitt
QBRank —
Pick 68 · 6.08Team 5
T. Carter Jr.
TERank —
Pick 69 · 6.09Team 4
A. Miller
RBRank —
Pick 70 · 6.10Team 3
D. Moore
WRRank —
Pick 71 · 6.11Team 2
G. Oakley
TERank —
Pick 72 · 6.12Team 1
T. Chambliss
QBRank —
Pick 73 · 7.01Team 1
J. Scott
RBRank —
Pick 74 · 7.02Team 2
F. Bothwell
RBRank —
Pick 75 · 7.03Team 3
D. Vonnahme
TERank —
Pick 76 · 7.04Team 4
N. Anderson
WRRank —
Pick 77 · 7.05Team 5
T. Richardson
WRRank —
Pick 78 · 7.06Team 6
K. Reescano
RBRank —
Pick 79 · 7.07Team 7
N. Frazier
RBRank —
Pick 80 · 7.08Team 8
D. Williams
RBRank —
Pick 81 · 7.09yadudbet
J. Shipp
WRRank —
Pick 82 · 7.10Team 10
A. Evans III
WRRank —
Pick 83 · 7.11Team 11
G. Stockton
QBRank —
Pick 84 · 7.12Team 12
K. Jennings
QBRank —
Pick 85 · 8.01Team 12
M. Ford
RBRank —
Pick 86 · 8.02Team 11
Q. Wisner
RBRank —
Pick 87 · 8.03Team 10
J. Roberts
RBRank —
Pick 88 · 8.04yadudbet
B. Brown
QBRank —
Pick 89 · 8.05Team 8
D. Mestemaker
QBRank —
Pick 90 · 8.06Team 7
B. Bachmeier
QBRank —
Pick 91 · 8.07Team 6
T. Harris
WRRank —
Pick 92 · 8.08Team 5
M. Hawkins
RBRank —
Pick 93 · 8.09Team 4
Texas Tech
DEFRank —
Pick 94 · 8.10Team 3
D. Alexander
WRRank —
Pick 95 · 8.11Team 2
J. Harris
WRRank —
Pick 96 · 8.12Team 1
T. Hines
WRRank —
Pick 97 · 9.01Team 1
H. Smothers
RBRank —
Pick 98 · 9.02Team 2
Notre Dame
DEFRank —
Pick 99 · 9.03Team 3
C. Komolafe
RBRank —
Pick 100 · 9.04Team 4
K. Miller
RBRank —
Pick 101 · 9.05Team 5
D. Roebuck
RBRank —
Pick 102 · 9.06Team 6
W. Knight
RBRank —
Pick 103 · 9.07Team 7
Indiana
OFFRank —
Pick 104 · 9.08Team 8
T. Richard
RBRank —
Pick 105 · 9.09yadudbet
Indiana
DEFRank —
Pick 106 · 9.10Team 10
G. Wilde
WRRank —
Pick 107 · 9.11Team 11
Notre Dame
OFFRank —
Pick 108 · 9.12Team 12
K. Brown
RBRank —
Pick 109 · 10.01Team 12
Utah
OFFRank —
Pick 110 · 10.02Team 11
M. Gillis
RBRank —
Pick 111 · 10.03Team 10
Y. Knight
WRRank —
Pick 112 · 10.04yadudbet
Vanderbilt
OFFRank —
Pick 113 · 10.05Team 8
G. Davidson
RBRank —
Pick 114 · 10.06Team 7
Arizona
DEFRank —
Pick 115 · 10.07Team 6
J. Hoover
QBRank —
Pick 116 · 10.08Team 5
R. Owens II
RBRank —
Pick 117 · 10.09Team 4
M. Matthews
WRRank —
Pick 118 · 10.10Team 3
K. Brown
RBRank —
Pick 119 · 10.11Team 2
J. Williams
RBRank —
Pick 120 · 10.12Team 1
R. Harris
WRRank —
Pick 121 · 11.01Team 1
L. Brooks
WRRank —
Pick 122 · 11.02Team 2
Oregon
OFFRank —
Pick 123 · 11.03Team 3
N. Harbor
WRRank —
Pick 124 · 11.04Team 4
N. Fifita
QBRank —
Pick 125 · 11.05Team 5
P. Lewis
RBRank —
Pick 126 · 11.06Team 6
Kansas State
DEFRank —
Pick 127 · 11.07Team 7
K. Johnson
WRRank —
Pick 128 · 11.08Team 8
A. Marsh
WRRank —
Pick 129 · 11.09yadudbet
J. Dye
RBRank —
Pick 130 · 11.10Team 10
D. June
RBRank —
Pick 131 · 11.11Team 11
Miami
DEFRank —
Pick 132 · 11.12Team 12
SMU
DEFRank —
Pick 133 · 12.01Team 12
J. Sherrill
WRRank —
Pick 134 · 12.02Team 11
J. Barnes
RBRank —
Pick 135 · 12.03Team 10
B. Brahmer
TERank —
Pick 136 · 12.04yadudbet
T. Moore
RBRank —
Pick 137 · 12.05Team 8
B. Pegan
WRRank —
Pick 138 · 12.06Team 7
J. Hasley
TERank —
Pick 139 · 12.07Team 6
Ole Miss
OFFRank —
Pick 140 · 12.08Team 5
C. Barnes
WRRank —
Pick 141 · 12.09Team 4
Tennessee
OFFRank —
Pick 142 · 12.10Team 3
E. Stewart
WRRank —
Pick 143 · 12.11Team 2
A. Johnson
QBRank —
Pick 144 · 12.12Team 1
C. Valentine
RBRank —
Pick 145 · 13.01Team 1
D. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 146 · 13.02Team 2
D. Avit
RBRank —
Pick 147 · 13.03Team 3
D. Wilson
WRRank —
Pick 148 · 13.04Team 4
A. Sama III
RBRank —
Pick 149 · 13.05Team 5
Ohio State
DEFRank —
Pick 150 · 13.06Team 6
D. Henderson II
RBRank —
Pick 151 · 13.07Team 7
B. Washington
RBRank —
Pick 152 · 13.08Team 8
C. Hernandez
WRRank —
Pick 153 · 13.09yadudbet
J. Smith
RBRank —
Pick 154 · 13.10Team 10
D. Jones
RBRank —
Pick 155 · 13.11Team 11
B. Foley
TERank —
Pick 156 · 13.12Team 12
E. Shine
RBRank —
Pick 157 · 14.01Team 12
X. Edwards
RBRank —
Pick 158 · 14.02Team 11
J. Jones
WRRank —
Pick 159 · 14.03Team 10
C. Hendricks
WRRank —
Pick 160 · 14.04yadudbet
J. Faison
WRRank —
Pick 161 · 14.05Team 8
Ohio State
OFFRank —
Pick 162 · 14.06Team 7
T. Page III
RBRank —
Pick 163 · 14.07Team 6
N. Hunter
WRRank —
Pick 164 · 14.08Team 5
K. Taylor
QBRank —
Pick 165 · 14.09Team 4
B. Norfleet
TERank —
Pick 166 · 14.10Team 3
D. Moore
QBRank —
Pick 167 · 14.11Team 2
T. Terrell Jr.
RBRank —
Pick 168 · 14.12Team 1
B. Rowe Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 169 · 15.01Team 1
Texas Tech
OFFRank —
Pick 170 · 15.02Team 2
C. Dixon
WRRank —
Pick 171 · 15.03Team 3
T. Spivey
WRRank —
Pick 172 · 15.04Team 4
E. Campbell
WRRank —
Pick 173 · 15.05Team 5
P. Overmyer
TERank —
Pick 174 · 15.06Team 6
C. Eakin
WRRank —
Pick 175 · 15.07Team 7
L. Fenner
WRRank —
Pick 176 · 15.08Team 8
M. Danzy
WRRank —
Pick 177 · 15.09yadudbet
D. Fleming
TERank —
Pick 178 · 15.10Team 10
W. Watkins Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 179 · 15.11Team 11
V. Snow
WRRank —
Pick 180 · 15.12Team 12
D. McCuin
WRRank —
Pick 181 · 16.01Team 12
I. Hooks
WRRank —
Pick 182 · 16.02Team 11
J. Derry
WRRank —
Pick 183 · 16.03Team 10
J. Mateer
QBRank —
Pick 184 · 16.04yadudbet
J. Williams
WRRank —
Pick 185 · 16.05Team 8
L. Brown IV
WRRank —
Pick 186 · 16.06Team 7
T. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 187 · 16.07Team 6
E. Davis
TERank —
Pick 188 · 16.08Team 5
L. Reynolds
TERank —
Pick 189 · 16.09Team 4
J. Johnson
WRRank —
Pick 190 · 16.10Team 3
C. Carr
QBRank —
Pick 191 · 16.11Team 2
A. Perry
WRRank —
Pick 192 · 16.12Team 1
L. Sellers
QBRank —
Pick 193 · 17.01Team 1
K. Singleton
WRRank —
Pick 194 · 17.02Team 2
D. Moore Jr.
WRRank —
Pick 195 · 17.03Team 3
Miami
OFFRank —
Pick 196 · 17.04Team 4
D. Williams
WRRank —
Pick 197 · 17.05Team 5
D. Mensah
QBRank —
Pick 198 · 17.06Team 6
L. Hasz
TERank —
Pick 199 · 17.07Team 7
J. Domingeaux
WRRank —
Pick 200 · 17.08Team 8
W. Rodriguez
TERank —
Pick 201 · 17.09yadudbet
J. Tibbs
WRRank —
Pick 202 · 17.10Team 10
Texas
OFFRank —
Pick 203 · 17.11Team 11
J. Voth
WRRank —
Pick 204 · 17.12Team 12
I. Horton
WRRank —
Pick 205 · 18.01Team 12
J. Richardson
WRRank —
Pick 206 · 18.02Team 11
Q. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 207 · 18.03Team 10
Georgia
DEFRank —
Pick 208 · 18.04yadudbet
K. Perry
WRRank —
Pick 209 · 18.05Team 8
Oregon
DEFRank —
Pick 210 · 18.06Team 7
J. Mack
WRRank —
Pick 211 · 18.07Team 6
N. Brown
WRRank —
Pick 212 · 18.08Team 5
Georgia
OFFRank —
Pick 213 · 18.09Team 4
K. Gilmer
WRRank —
Pick 214 · 18.10Team 3
Texas
DEFRank —
Pick 215 · 18.11Team 2
D. Thomas
TERank —
Pick 216 · 18.12Team 1
Texas A&M
DEFRank —

Round-by-Round Analysis

Rounds 1-2: A running back stampede, then the position goes quiet

Running backs claimed 20 of the first 24 picks in this draft — as complete a positional run as the format produces. No other position appeared at all in the first 24 picks except four receivers: Malachi Toney at 1.01, Jeremiah Smith at 1.04, B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, and Amare Thomas at the 9-slot's second pick. Jeremiah Smith, the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset, landed at pick 4 — a mild value against his own rank that didn't quite clear the reach/value threshold, but a clean outcome for that roster all the same. The round's most aggressive pick was LJ Martin sliding all the way to 1.02, 12 spots ahead of his own rank — the draft's single biggest reach.

Rounds 3-4: The board's real values show up, and the first tight end finally goes

Round 3 produced two of the draft's four flagged values: Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 (11 picks past his rank) and Wyatt Young falling to pick 27 (18 picks past his rank). Quarterbacks stayed almost entirely dormant through this stretch; Arch Manning at pick 34 (Round 3) was the very first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, and only four total quarterbacks were off the board by the end of Round 4. Tight end was even more patient — not a single one was drafted in the first three rounds, and Trey'Dez Green finally broke the position's silence at pick 48, the last pick of Round 4. Round 4 also delivered the draft's biggest value of any kind: KJ Duff falling to pick 41, 33 spots past his own rank.

Rounds 5-8: The board goes quiet, then Team Defense makes its first appearance

With the top of the rank-able board fully drafted, this stretch ran mostly on feel rather than flagged value — no picks here cleared the threshold either way, though five different rosters used Rounds 5-7 to grab their first tight end. Round 8 closed the stretch with a first for the format: Texas Tech's defense came off the board at pick 93, the first Team Defense pick of the draft.

Rounds 9-12: Team Offense arrives, and the room streams both college-only slots

Notre Dame's defense followed at pick 98, then Indiana's offense broke new ground at pick 103 — the draft's first Team Offense pick — with Indiana's own defense following two picks later at 105, taken by a different roster (yadudbet). From there, the two college-only slots kept coming in bunches: by the end of Round 11, seven different rosters had already spent a pick on a Team Offense or Team Defense unit — Notre Dame, Utah, Vanderbilt and Oregon on offense; Notre Dame, Arizona, Kansas State, Miami and SMU on defense (Notre Dame is the only school to supply both an offense and a defense pick, to two different rosters) — 12 such picks in all. Skill-position depth kept filling in around them; by Round 12, eight of the 12 rosters had already locked in a starting tight end.

Rounds 13-18: Wide receiver depth carries the draft home

Wide receiver dominated the closing stretch — 36 of the last 72 picks (Rounds 13-18) were receivers, more than triple the next-closest position (11 running backs), as rosters used the deep tail of the board to fill FLEX and bench spots. The last Team Offense pick of the entire draft, Georgia's offense, landed in Round 18 (pick 212) — and the very last pick of the draft, at 216, was Texas A&M's defense — capping an 11-round stretch (8 through 18) of teams streaming the format's two college-only lineup slots.

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Best Values & Biggest Reaches of this College Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Only 14 of this draft's 216 picks matched a name on RotoWire's public top-17 college board, and 7 of those cleared the Value/Reach threshold. Small sample, real signal — here's every one of them.

Best Values (fell furthest past rank):

  • KJ Duff (WR) — pick 41 (4.05), rank 8 (+33)
  • Wyatt Young (WR) — pick 27 (3.03), rank 9 (+18)
  • Antwan Raymond (RB) — pick 17 (2.05), rank 5 (+12)
  • Isaiah Sategna (WR) — pick 26 (3.02), rank 15 (+11)

Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of rank):

  • LJ Martin (RB) — pick 2 (1.02), rank 14 (-12)
  • Jadan Baugh (RB) — pick 7 (1.07), rank 16 (-9)
  • Isaac Brown (RB) — pick 8 (1.08), rank 17 (-9)

Honorable mentions: Easton Messer (rank 6 overall), Beau Sparks (rank 12) and Brad Jackson (rank 13) never came off the board across all 216 picks — proof that even a top-tier public rank is no guarantee in an 18-round college draft this deep.

Strategy by Draft Slot

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🏈 Cross-check any name here against RotoWire's CFB Fantasy Rankings before your own draft.

  • Team 1: Malachi Toney opens the board at 1.01, and this room stayed receiver-forward all night (7 WR total) — but its clearest mark on the draft was patience at tight end, taking Trey'Dez Green at pick 48, the first tight end off the board anywhere in the room.
  • Team 2: A reach on LJ Martin at 1.02 (12 spots ahead of rank) was offset two rounds later by one of the board's four flagged values, Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 — a roster that paid up early and got paid back in Round 3.
  • Team 3: Wyatt Young's fall to pick 27, 18 spots past his rank, is the second-biggest value anywhere on the board, anchoring an otherwise standard 6 RB/7 WR build.
  • Team 4: Landed Jeremiah Smith — the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset — at pick 4, then rounded out a balanced roster that was among the first to grab a Team Defense (Texas Tech, Round 8).
  • Team 5: The only roster to draft three tight ends (Rounds 6, 15 and 16), a contrarian build in a room where tight end mostly went untouched until Round 4 — the tradeoff was the thinnest receiver room in the draft, just four total.
  • Team 6: A steady, unremarkable build by design — 6 RB, 6 WR, two tight ends late (Rounds 16-17) — the kind of roster that wins on floor rather than a single standout pick.
  • Team 7: Opened with a reach on Jadan Baugh at pick 7 (9 spots ahead of rank), then was one of the first two rooms into the college-only slots, pairing Indiana's offense (Round 9) with Arizona's defense (Round 10).
  • Team 8: The most graded roster in the room — a reach on Isaac Brown at pick 8, balanced by two of the board's four flagged values later (Antwan Raymond in Round 2, KJ Duff's league-best +33 in Round 4).
  • Team 9: See the Team Spotlight above — a patient tight end approach (Round 15) bracketing an OFF/DEF pair secured right in the middle of the room's streaming window.
  • Team 10: Landed Arch Manning at pick 34, the first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, then built one of the room's deepest backfields, tied for the most running backs at seven.
  • Team 11: A receiver-first build starting with B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, rounded out with a standard 6 RB/7 WR/1 TE mix and Notre Dame's offense secured early, in Round 9.
  • Team 12: Back-to-back running backs to open (C. Dickey, then DeSean Bishop one round later) before pivoting to receivers — Bishop's arrival at pick 13 is a quiet, unflagged value in its own right, just one pick shy of our +7 threshold — closing out the college-only slots with Utah's offense (Round 10) and SMU's defense (Round 11).

Run Your Own College Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Every college fantasy draft plays out differently depending on your slot and how aggressively your room streams Team Offense and Team Defense. Run this exact 12-team, half-PPR format as many times as you want in RotoWire's College Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator, then cross-check your targets against the CFB Draft Kit and the Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool before your live draft.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.
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