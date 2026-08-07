12-Team College Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Full Board, Values & Reaches

College fantasy football is more popular now than ever before, and RotoWire is prepping you for your draft all summer.
Here's a complete 12-team, half-PPR college fantasy football mock draft with 18 rounds & 216 picks in a snake format. Every pick below is checked against our College Fantasy Rankings, configured to this exact league format, so you can see which picks beat the board and which ones got popped early.
Scroll the interactive board to search by name, filter by position or team, or isolate every flagged value and reach. Keep reading for the round-by-round breakdown, standout picks, and how each of the 12 draft slots built its roster.
🏈 Want to run your own before draft day? Try RotoWire'sCollege Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator.
Draft Settings
- Teams: 12
- Scoring: Half-PPR (0.5 points per reception)
- Draft type: Snake (single-QB)
- Player pool: Power 4 (SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC) + Notre Dame
- Roster: QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, TE, FLEX, FLEX (W/R/T), Team Offense (OFF), Team Defense (DEF), plus 8 bench spots — 18 rounds total
- Rank source: RotoWire's Custom College Rankings tool, set to 12 teams / 1 QB / 2 RB / 2 WR / 1 TE / 2 FLEX / half-PPR. The public tool caps results at the top 17 overall players for non-subscribers, so Value/Reach tags below only cover picks involving one of those 17 names.
Full 12-Team College Fantasy Mock Draft Board
🏈 Check out RotoWire'sCollege Football Cheat Sheetto see where we rank the rest of the board.
Round-by-Round Analysis
Rounds 1-2: A running back stampede, then the position goes quiet
Running backs claimed 20 of the first 24 picks in this draft — as complete a positional run as the format produces. No other position appeared at all in the first 24 picks except four receivers: Malachi Toney at 1.01, Jeremiah Smith at 1.04, B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, and Amare Thomas at the 9-slot's second pick. Jeremiah Smith, the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset, landed at pick 4 — a mild value against his own rank that didn't quite clear the reach/value threshold, but a clean outcome for that roster all the same. The round's most aggressive pick was LJ Martin sliding all the way to 1.02, 12 spots ahead of his own rank — the draft's single biggest reach.
Rounds 3-4: The board's real values show up, and the first tight end finally goes
Round 3 produced two of the draft's four flagged values: Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 (11 picks past his rank) and Wyatt Young falling to pick 27 (18 picks past his rank). Quarterbacks stayed almost entirely dormant through this stretch; Arch Manning at pick 34 (Round 3) was the very first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, and only four total quarterbacks were off the board by the end of Round 4. Tight end was even more patient — not a single one was drafted in the first three rounds, and Trey'Dez Green finally broke the position's silence at pick 48, the last pick of Round 4. Round 4 also delivered the draft's biggest value of any kind: KJ Duff falling to pick 41, 33 spots past his own rank.
Rounds 5-8: The board goes quiet, then Team Defense makes its first appearance
With the top of the rank-able board fully drafted, this stretch ran mostly on feel rather than flagged value — no picks here cleared the threshold either way, though five different rosters used Rounds 5-7 to grab their first tight end. Round 8 closed the stretch with a first for the format: Texas Tech's defense came off the board at pick 93, the first Team Defense pick of the draft.
Rounds 9-12: Team Offense arrives, and the room streams both college-only slots
Notre Dame's defense followed at pick 98, then Indiana's offense broke new ground at pick 103 — the draft's first Team Offense pick — with Indiana's own defense following two picks later at 105, taken by a different roster (yadudbet). From there, the two college-only slots kept coming in bunches: by the end of Round 11, seven different rosters had already spent a pick on a Team Offense or Team Defense unit — Notre Dame, Utah, Vanderbilt and Oregon on offense; Notre Dame, Arizona, Kansas State, Miami and SMU on defense (Notre Dame is the only school to supply both an offense and a defense pick, to two different rosters) — 12 such picks in all. Skill-position depth kept filling in around them; by Round 12, eight of the 12 rosters had already locked in a starting tight end.
Rounds 13-18: Wide receiver depth carries the draft home
Wide receiver dominated the closing stretch — 36 of the last 72 picks (Rounds 13-18) were receivers, more than triple the next-closest position (11 running backs), as rosters used the deep tail of the board to fill FLEX and bench spots. The last Team Offense pick of the entire draft, Georgia's offense, landed in Round 18 (pick 212) — and the very last pick of the draft, at 216, was Texas A&M's defense — capping an 11-round stretch (8 through 18) of teams streaming the format's two college-only lineup slots.
Best Values & Biggest Reaches of this College Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Only 14 of this draft's 216 picks matched a name on RotoWire's public top-17 college board, and 7 of those cleared the Value/Reach threshold. Small sample, real signal — here's every one of them.
Best Values (fell furthest past rank):
- KJ Duff (WR) — pick 41 (4.05), rank 8 (+33)
- Wyatt Young (WR) — pick 27 (3.03), rank 9 (+18)
- Antwan Raymond (RB) — pick 17 (2.05), rank 5 (+12)
- Isaiah Sategna (WR) — pick 26 (3.02), rank 15 (+11)
Biggest Reaches (came earliest ahead of rank):
- LJ Martin (RB) — pick 2 (1.02), rank 14 (-12)
- Jadan Baugh (RB) — pick 7 (1.07), rank 16 (-9)
- Isaac Brown (RB) — pick 8 (1.08), rank 17 (-9)
Honorable mentions: Easton Messer (rank 6 overall), Beau Sparks (rank 12) and Brad Jackson (rank 13) never came off the board across all 216 picks — proof that even a top-tier public rank is no guarantee in an 18-round college draft this deep.
Strategy by Draft Slot
🏈 Cross-check any name here against RotoWire's CFB Fantasy Rankings before your own draft.
- Team 1: Malachi Toney opens the board at 1.01, and this room stayed receiver-forward all night (7 WR total) — but its clearest mark on the draft was patience at tight end, taking Trey'Dez Green at pick 48, the first tight end off the board anywhere in the room.
- Team 2: A reach on LJ Martin at 1.02 (12 spots ahead of rank) was offset two rounds later by one of the board's four flagged values, Isaiah Sategna falling to pick 26 — a roster that paid up early and got paid back in Round 3.
- Team 3: Wyatt Young's fall to pick 27, 18 spots past his rank, is the second-biggest value anywhere on the board, anchoring an otherwise standard 6 RB/7 WR build.
- Team 4: Landed Jeremiah Smith — the board's presumptive No. 1 overall asset — at pick 4, then rounded out a balanced roster that was among the first to grab a Team Defense (Texas Tech, Round 8).
- Team 5: The only roster to draft three tight ends (Rounds 6, 15 and 16), a contrarian build in a room where tight end mostly went untouched until Round 4 — the tradeoff was the thinnest receiver room in the draft, just four total.
- Team 6: A steady, unremarkable build by design — 6 RB, 6 WR, two tight ends late (Rounds 16-17) — the kind of roster that wins on floor rather than a single standout pick.
- Team 7: Opened with a reach on Jadan Baugh at pick 7 (9 spots ahead of rank), then was one of the first two rooms into the college-only slots, pairing Indiana's offense (Round 9) with Arizona's defense (Round 10).
- Team 8: The most graded roster in the room — a reach on Isaac Brown at pick 8, balanced by two of the board's four flagged values later (Antwan Raymond in Round 2, KJ Duff's league-best +33 in Round 4).
- Team 9: See the Team Spotlight above — a patient tight end approach (Round 15) bracketing an OFF/DEF pair secured right in the middle of the room's streaming window.
- Team 10: Landed Arch Manning at pick 34, the first quarterback off the board in the entire draft, then built one of the room's deepest backfields, tied for the most running backs at seven.
- Team 11: A receiver-first build starting with B. Wesco Jr. at 1.11, rounded out with a standard 6 RB/7 WR/1 TE mix and Notre Dame's offense secured early, in Round 9.
- Team 12: Back-to-back running backs to open (C. Dickey, then DeSean Bishop one round later) before pivoting to receivers — Bishop's arrival at pick 13 is a quiet, unflagged value in its own right, just one pick shy of our +7 threshold — closing out the college-only slots with Utah's offense (Round 10) and SMU's defense (Round 11).
Run Your Own College Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Every college fantasy draft plays out differently depending on your slot and how aggressively your room streams Team Offense and Team Defense. Run this exact 12-team, half-PPR format as many times as you want in RotoWire's College Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator, then cross-check your targets against the CFB Draft Kit and the Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool before your live draft.