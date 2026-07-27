The college football season is fast approaching, and RotoWire's college football staff breaks down all of the top players from across the land at each position. With the top quarterbacks kicking things off through the air, we now shift our focus to those who will be grinding out yards on the ground out of the backfield in 2026.
These rankings are based on a half-point-per-reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings can change based on preseason information, so keep on top of the latestÂ College Football NewsÂ to ensure you are on top of position battles and sleepers as training camp fires up.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- 2026 College Football Quarterback Rankings
2026 College Football Running Back Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|5
|248.0
|20.7
|12.0
|1,146.8
|17.5
|25.5
|155.4
|0.0
After departing Missouri following the 2024 season, Lacy earned his way to the top of Ole Miss' depth chart prior to the 2025 campaign and kicked things off with 16 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He never slowed down and closed out the regular season with
The college football season is fast approaching, and RotoWire's college football staff breaks down all of the top players from across the land at each position. With the top quarterbacks kicking things off through the air, we now shift our focus to those who will be grinding out yards on the ground out of the backfield in 2026.
These rankings are based on a half-point-per-reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings can change based on preseason information, so keep on top of the latest College Football News to ensure you are on top of position battles and sleepers as training camp fires up.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- 2026 College Football Quarterback Rankings
2026 College Football Running Back Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|5
|248.0
|20.7
|12.0
|1,146.8
|17.5
|25.5
|155.4
|0.0
After departing Missouri following the 2024 season, Lacy earned his way to the top of Ole Miss' depth chart prior to the 2025 campaign and kicked things off with 16 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He never slowed down and closed out the regular season with 258 totes for 1,277 yards and 20 rushing scores, adding in 25 catches for 154 yards to boot. He won't have Lane Kiffin around in 2026, but the scheme should remain relatively similar with former Ole Miss co-OC John David Baker returning to Oxford after a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at East Carolina and taking the same position. ECU running backs combined for 412 carries over 13 games a season ago, so expect Lacy to handle a hefty workload again in 2026 and to remain among the best fantasy backs in the country.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|5
|247.6
|20.6
|12.0
|1,057.1
|13.0
|30.6
|319.7
|2.8
Hawkins didn't open 2025 on fantasy radars and started out slow, amassing just 13 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown (plus three catches for 38 yards) through the first three games. That's what makes his final line of 231 totes for 1,434 yards and a whopping 25 touchdowns that much more impressive, earning freshman All-American honors from On3. Head coach Eric Morris opted to leave Denton following 2025, and Hawkins was one of 17 Mean Green players who followed him, along with starting quarterback Drew Mestemaker and star wideout Wyatt Young. The competition level increases with a move from the American to the Big 12, so it's unreasonable to expect the same outcome, but it's still a reasonably soft landing spot to make a move up to the power conferences, and Hawkins should rank among the best fantasy running backs in the country again in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|6
|242.7
|20.2
|12.0
|1,237.3
|12.3
|19.6
|235.6
|2.0
After a solid close to the 2024 campaign that saw Raymond run for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the bowl game against Kansas State, Raymond claimed the full-fledged starting duties in 2025, and he didn't disappoint. Over 12 contests, Raymond amassed 244 carries for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 18 catches for 225 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver out of the backfield. Raymond's carry share ballooned to north of 56 percent over the final nine games, once conference play fired up. He's likely to retain a similar role in 2026, and a notable downturn in Rutgers' strength of schedule could benefit him. That said, the Scarlet Knights lost star wideout Ian Strong to Cal via the transfer portal, and starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis graduated, so there are some openings to fill on this offense. Vegas still has the Scarlet Knights pegged for a similar season to last year, so Raymond should remain a healthy part of the offensive game plan in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|236.4
|19.7
|12.0
|1,199.5
|14.9
|13.2
|140.9
|1.1
Bishop had to compete for carries early in the 2025 campaign, but he eventually laid claim to the starting role and turned up the heat from Week 4 on, compiling 153 rushes for 872 yards and 15 touchdowns over the final 10 games. He enters 2026 as the unquestioned starter in the backfield, though he'll have a new starter directing the offense after the graduation of quarterback Joey Aguilar. If true freshman Faizon Brandon were to win the job, he's more mobile than Aguilar and would likely be a bigger factor on the ground. That would presumably siphon some carries away from the backfield, but there's also room for Bishop to claim a healthier share of the running back room carries. Both Star Thomas (104 carries) and Peyton Lewis (70 carries) are gone, leaving Bishop as the clear leader of this room and a candidate to surpass the 182 totes he finished with in 2025. He finished the year with 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns, and it wouldn't be absurd for him to surpass those totals if he stays healthy.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|9
|227.8
|19.0
|12.0
|1,092.2
|12.8
|24.0
|265.9
|0.5
Cook was the expected starter for TCU in 2024, but he wound up sharing totes in the backfield and finished with just 460 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 119 carries (3.9 YPC). He decided to try his hand elsewhere last season and came into his own at Jax State, racking up an absurd 295 carries for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding another 30 catches for 286 yards as a receiver. He entered the portal again after 2025 and headed for Morgantown, joining offensive line coach Rick Trickett in the move to join former Jax State head coach Rich Rodriguez. There isn't much in the way of high-level college experience behind Cook in the backfield, so it should be Cook's room to run in 2026 in one of the fastest offenses in college football, which features a significant tilt toward the ground game.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|4
|219.9
|18.3
|12.0
|1,172.1
|10.0
|32.8
|259.7
|0.0
Martin's career features plenty of ups through the first three seasons, but he's also struggled to stay healthy in his first two campaigns, missing a combined five games between 2023 and 2024. Fortunately, that changed in 2025, and he really upped the ante as a result, compiling 236 totes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns over 13 games. He also claimed 36 receptions for 255 yards as a receiver, and he enters 2026 the clear starter in the backfield once again. Bear Bachmeier returns for his second season under center in Provo, but there is a lot of turnover in the pass-catching department between his wide receivers and tight ends. Thus, it wouldn't be shocking to see a slight bump in the direction of the rushing attack, especially with some increased depth behind him with Sione Moa healthy. Even so, Martin will claim the lion's share of totes for the Cougars and should have another big fantasy season in tow.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|8
|216.1
|18.0
|12.0
|999.2
|13.1
|27.3
|171.4
|1.1
While he was navigating one of the toughest schedules in college football in 2025, Baugh didn't show it, amassing 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games. He also added 33 grabs for 210 yards and a pair of scores, increasing his involvement in the receiving game nearly tenfold. The sophomore's carry share climbed as the season went on, culminating in a 38-carry outing for 266 yards and two touchdowns against in-state rival Florida State to close out the year. He remains a centerpiece of the Gators' attack in 2026, but gone are quarterback DJ Lagway and head coach Billy Napier. Replacing Napier is Jon Sumrall, who brought in Buster Faulkner to head the offense after successful campaigns at Georgia Tech. A quarterback with minimal experience in either Aaron Philo (Georgia Tech transfer) or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones is expected to take the reins, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Gators lean heavily on Baugh and the ground game again in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|8
|216.0
|18.0
|12.0
|1,347.3
|11.1
|16.4
|66.3
|0.0
A bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, durability is the biggest question mark surrounding Brown's game. That was the issue that cost him some fantasy value in 2025, with the junior missing the final four contests of the regular season due to a lower leg injury and all but one snap of a game earlier in the season against Bowling Green. When healthy, though, Brown put up big numbers to the tune of 101 carries for 884 yards (8.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns, adding 13 grabs for another 48 yards as a receiver. Of all running backs to reach triple digits in carries, Brown ranked first in both breakaway yards percentage (63.4) and yards after contact per carry (5.33), per PFF. Assuming he can stay healthy, Brown should have another huge season in store for the Cards in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|8
|215.2
|17.9
|12.0
|1,029.6
|12.3
|19.9
|187.3
|1.8
Perhaps the toughest job in college football in 2026 will be replacing the backfield duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in the backfield for Notre Dame. The pair combined for 312 carries for 2,046 yards and 29 touchdowns over just 12 games. While Williams isn't guaranteed to inherit a workload the size of Love's (199 carries), at least one Notre Dame back has topped 165 carries in every season since 2020. Williams' 58 carries over the last two seasons represent the most experience of any back on the roster heading into 2026. Williams has impressed in that limited action, averaging 9.3 yards on his 24 totes last season. Nolan James and Jonaz Walton are in the mix for the Fighting Irish, but it's Williams who should lead the backfield for a Notre Dame squad projected for north of 11 wins, so there's some significant fantasy value to be had in this backfield again in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|6
|210.1
|17.5
|12.0
|1,130.1
|11.5
|11.8
|133.7
|1.5
Marshall began the 2025 campaign behind Justice Haynes in Michigan's backfield, but an injury during the middle of the season cost Haynes the final five games and six of the last seven. Marshall took over during most of that span, rushing 84 times for 570 yards and seven touchdowns over four weeks from Weeks 8-12 before he suffered an injury himself that cost him two of the final three contests and most of the regular-season finale versus Ohio State. Marshall enters 2026 as the expected starter for the Wolverines and should carry enough of a workload to warrant an early-round pick in most fantasy drafts as part of a new-look, uptempo offense in Ann Arbor directed by Jason Beck, who followed head coach Kyle Whittingham over from Utah. While starting running back Wayshawn Parker handled only 149 carries last season for the Utes, that was partially due to quarterbacks Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin combining for 206 carries. Bryce Underwood is a mobile option under center as well, but he's unlikely to match those totals, leaving additional carries on the table for Michigan's backfield. Promising true freshman Savion Hiter waits in the wings and should be a factor behind Marshall, but look for the veteran back to claim the lead role and put up some numbers in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|3, 8
|209.4
|17.4
|12.0
|953.7
|11.3
|38.7
|223.5
|0.8
One of the most efficient backs in the country in 2025, Thomas rushed for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns on 148 carries (7.0 YPC) while adding 39 catches for 237 yards and a score. He returns for his senior season as UNLV's clear centerpiece, and with the receiving role he's built on top of a heavy carry share, Thomas offers weekly floor from his rushing volume and real ceiling through the air. He's a strong bet to anchor a top Mountain West offense as one of the conference's top fantasy options.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|5
|207.4
|17.3
|12.0
|1,077.2
|11.5
|25.8
|175.7
|0.0
Haynes was must-start production whenever he was on the field in 2025, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 121 carries (7.1 YPC) at Michigan before a foot injury ended his season early. He's transferred to Georgia Tech for his final season, joining a backfield with Malachi Hosley that gives the Yellow Jackets serious juice on the ground. His per-carry explosiveness is proven at both Alabama and Michigan, and a full, healthy season puts him in position for one of the better fantasy seasons of any transfer back in the country.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|5
|203.4
|17.0
|12.0
|1,009.8
|9.7
|31.5
|238.1
|0.8
A revelation as a true freshman in 2025, Sheppard rushed for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns on 178 carries (5.4 YPC) while catching 35 passes for 266 yards for an ACC champion Duke team. He returns as a sophomore workhorse under the same staff and system that made him a star from day one, and his receiving chops give him added weekly ceiling beyond his already-strong rushing floor. Entering year two as a known commodity with an expanded role likely, Sheppard is set up for a true breakout fantasy season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|10
|199.0
|16.6
|12.0
|1,319.8
|10.6
|4.8
|6.1
|0.1
Sutton broke out in a big way for San Diego State in 2025, rushing for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns on 252 carries in his first season with a real workload after three years buried on the depth chart. He capped the year as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist and first-team All-Mountain West selection, and he returns in 2026 under the same staff with the job now firmly his. With a proven three-down workload and no competition threatening his touches, Sutton is a strong bet to anchor another productive offense in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|7
|198.4
|16.5
|12.0
|939.8
|7.3
|44.7
|327.6
|1.0
Taylor's junior season took a step back due to injury, limiting him to 670 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries, though he still added 245 receiving yards and remained one of the most talented players on Minnesota's roster whenever healthy. He's back for his senior season alongside Marshall transfer AJ Turner, who led the nation in yards per carry in 2024 but saw action in just three games last year due to injury. Taylor has spent the offseason focused on conditioning and durability, and a healthy, full season could easily push him back toward his career-best receiving and rushing marks.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|10
|195.7
|16.3
|12.0
|957.4
|8.8
|36.2
|226.6
|1.0
Turner burst onto the scene as a true freshman at Pitt, rushing for 745 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries while adding 25 catches for 150 yards, capped by a 201-yard breakout against Georgia Tech. He returns in 2026 alongside Desmond Reid and Juelz Goff in a crowded but talented backfield, with five-star freshman Damon Ferguson also in the mix. His proven role earned through production gives him the inside track on lead work, and his receiving usage adds real weekly upside in an ACC offense on the rise.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|6
|195.1
|16.3
|12.0
|956.5
|11.8
|15.1
|119.5
|1.5
Few backs were better down the stretch of 2025 than Fletcher, who set the College Football Playoff career rushing record with 517 yards across Miami's four-game CFP run after a 1,202-yard, 12-touchdown regular season. He's back for his senior year with a new triggerman in Duke transfer Darian Mensah, and a full offseason as the Hurricanes' unquestioned workhorse. Coming off arguably the best month of his career, Fletcher enters 2026 as a legitimate top-tier fantasy running back with 1,000-yard upside if he can stay healthy.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|7
|192.2
|16.0
|12.0
|1,037.9
|10.2
|14.4
|140.7
|1.0
Riley took over as Boise State's top back in 2025, rushing for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns on 195 carries (5.8 YPC) while adding 15 catches for 149 yards and two scores. He returns in 2026 as the Broncos debut in the Pac-12 alongside fellow 800-plus-yard producer Sire Gaines, and with Malik Sherrod now out of the picture, Riley is positioned to add third-down work on top of his early-down role. That expanded workload gives him real breakout potential in a new conference.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|9
|189.9
|15.8
|12.0
|1,123.8
|6.4
|26.5
|159.3
|1.6
A revelation in his first extended action at UTSA, Henderson rushed for 866 yards and six touchdowns on 125 carries (6.9 YPC) while adding 19 catches for 132 yards, the second-most rushing yards ever by a UTSA freshman. He returns in 2026 as the clear lead option in the Roadrunners' backfield with a full offseason under his belt, and his combination of home-run speed and receiving usage gives him a strong floor-ceiling combo. Henderson looks like one of the better values at running back in the American Conference this season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|10
|189.5
|15.8
|12.0
|898.9
|9.0
|23.6
|212.8
|2.1
Dendy made an immediate impact at Bowling Green in 2025, rushing for 493 yards and five touchdowns on 108 carries across just five games before a season-ending issue. He returns in 2026 with a full offseason of recovery, stepping into a run-heavy Falcons offense that head coach Mike Jacobs has built around size and physicality. His per-carry burst when on the field was legitimate, and full health this fall could unlock a much bigger role and real fantasy relevance in the MAC.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|8
|186.6
|15.6
|12.0
|1,016.3
|8.1
|18.8
|203.6
|1.1
One of the best freshman seasons in Ohio State history came from Jackson in 2025, who rushed for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries (6.1 YPC) while adding 19 catches for 200 yards. He returns in 2026 as the unquestioned lead back after CJ Donaldson graduated and James Peoples transferred to Penn State, leaving second-year backs Isaiah West and Anthony Rogers as his only real competition. With a full offseason as the workhorse and room to push his touchdown total even higher, Jackson enters the year as one of the top fantasy running backs in the country.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|1, 7
|186.5
|17.0
|11.0
|975.0
|6.9
|32.8
|269.2
|0.7
Scott flashed serious ability as the change-of-pace option behind Hollywood Smothers in 2025, finishing with 595 yards and four touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry in a complementary role. With Smothers now at Texas, Scott steps into the lead job for NC State in 2026, joined by UNC transfer Davion Gause in a retooled backfield. His per-touch efficiency in limited work last season points to a real breakout now that the touches are his, making him a strong sleeper pick in the ACC.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|9
|186.4
|15.5
|12.0
|961.2
|6.9
|24.9
|208.1
|2.6
One of the most productive backs in the country at Tulane, racking up 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns over two seasons, Hughes saw a move to Oregon in 2025 fall flat due to a crowded depth chart. He's since transferred to Houston, reuniting with head coach Willie Fritz, who oversaw his breakout freshman season. Houston needs a replacement for its leading 2025 rusher, and with Conner Weigman running an improved passing attack alongside him, Hughes is well-positioned for a big bounce-back season as the Cougars' new lead back.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|10
|186.3
|15.5
|12.0
|917.7
|12.1
|12.7
|87.2
|1.2
Buckley delivered his second 1,000-yard season in three years for Western Michigan in 2025, rushing for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns on 179 carries while adding 12 catches for 75 yards, capping the year with MVP honors in both the MAC title game and the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He's back for one more season in Kalamazoo alongside quarterback Broc Lowry, giving the Broncos two returning 950-plus-yard producers from the 17th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS. With the same system and personnel intact, Buckley is a strong bet to be one of the MAC's top fantasy backs again.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|5
|186.2
|15.5
|12.0
|901.2
|9.5
|24.0
|187.0
|1.4
A Kansas State single-game record of 293 rushing yards against Utah headlined Jackson's 2025 season, in which he finished with 911 yards and eight touchdowns on 169 carries while adding 22 catches for 119 yards. He returns in 2026 under new head coach Collin Klein, who originally recruited Jackson to Manhattan before a two-year stint as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator, and Klein's history of building physical rushing attacks should be a strong fit. With an explosive track record and a coaching staff built to feature the run, Jackson projects as one of the Big 12's premier fantasy backs.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|2
|183.8
|15.3
|12.0
|1,021.8
|11.1
|9.8
|71.4
|0.5
Komolafe set program marks in the Braun era with 941 yards and 11 touchdowns on 190 carries (4.95 YPC) in 2025, becoming Northwestern's first 900-yard rusher since 2021. He returns in 2026 as the clear centerpiece of the offense under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, whose track record of designing efficient, high-volume rushing attacks should raise his ceiling even further. Still underrated nationally relative to his production, Komolafe is a strong candidate to push into the conversation among the Big Ten's top fantasy backs.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|5
|183.6
|15.3
|12.0
|862.2
|13.7
|11.4
|61.5
|0.6
A true freshman load in 2025, Davison rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 113 carries — tied for second in the Big Ten in rushing scores — before an arm injury briefly sidelined him. He returns in 2026 as the clear lead option after the room lost three scholarship backs to the portal, leaving Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. as the backbone of a Ducks offense that's again expected to be one of the nation's best. With a full offseason of health and an expanded workload on the way, Davison is primed for a true breakout fantasy season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|6
|183.2
|15.3
|12.0
|883.3
|10.8
|14.7
|145.3
|1.3
Dickey turned in one of the best rushing seasons in Texas Tech history in 2025, finishing with 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns on 209 carries while adding 25 catches for 224 yards, forming one of the most dynamic backfield duos in the country alongside J'Koby Williams. He returns in 2026 as a proven, first-team All-Big 12 producer with real receiving chops to complement his rushing volume. Even splitting work, Dickey's per-touch efficiency in a potent Big 12 offense makes him a strong fantasy option again this season, though the return of Quinten Joyner to the fold complicates things a bit. Still, the Red Raiders should score among the most points in the country, and Dickey is a key piece in that cog.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|182.4
|15.2
|12.0
|860.9
|9.7
|19.3
|175.7
|1.8
A workhorse at Mercer in 2025, Miller rushed for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 26 catches for 314 yards and three more scores, earning first-team All-Southern Conference honors. He's followed new head coach Mike Jacobs to Toledo, one of 14 Mercer transfers making the move, and steps into a Rockets backfield expected to lean on him early as a steadying veteran presence. His contact-balanced running style translates well to Toledo's typically strong ground game, giving him real sleeper appeal in his foray into the FBS ranks.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|10
|182.2
|15.2
|12.0
|836.2
|11.5
|22.0
|121.2
|0.8
Washington's third-leading rusher in 2025, Mohammed posted 523 yards and five touchdowns on 106 carries while adding 17 catches for 138 yards in a timeshare role. He's transferred to California, stepping directly into the lead job vacated by Kendrick Raphael's departure to SMU, under new head coach Tosh Lupoi. That's a clear step up in workload from his committee role in Seattle, giving Mohammed a real path toward the century mark on the ground and weekly fantasy relevance as Cal's new feature back.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|7
|180.5
|15.0
|12.0
|968.3
|8.4
|21.7
|145.7
|1.3
White was building toward another huge season at West Virginia before a Week 2 knee injury cut his 2025 short, following freshman (842 yards, 7.7 YPC) and sophomore (845 yards, 5.7 YPC) campaigns that established him as one of the Big 12's most efficient backs. Fully recovered, he's transferred to North Texas, reuniting with head coach Neal Brown, who recruited him to West Virginia. Assuming White can claim a clean bill of health by the time the season rolls around, he looks like one of the better breakout fantasy backs in the American Conference this season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|5
|179.7
|15.0
|12.0
|967.7
|6.2
|25.1
|212.7
|2.0
Utah's clear lead back down the stretch of 2025, Parker finished with 981 yards and six touchdowns on just 149 carries (6.58 YPC) while adding 13 catches for 185 yards and three scores. He returns in 2026 as the unquestioned starter under new head coach Morgan Scalley, with a personal goal of finally clearing 1,000 yards after coming up just short the year prior. Given how strong his per-carry numbers were even in a timeshare, an expanded role from day one makes Parker a prime fantasy breakout candidate.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|178.5
|14.9
|12.0
|876.7
|11.9
|11.3
|112.1
|0.5
Scott took over as North Dakota State's lead back in his first season with the program, rushing for 502 yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries and earning MVFC All-Newcomer honors. He returns in 2026 as NDSU jumps to the FBS in the Mountain West, retaining the top spot on the depth chart ahead of promising freshman Myles Mitchell. His physical running style and clear RB1 role give him real fantasy sleeper appeal as the Bison make their first FBS season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|6
|177.3
|14.8
|12.0
|941.7
|7.7
|26.2
|184.1
|0.9
A two-time FCS All-American at Lafayette before transferring to Sacramento State, Curtis saw an ankle injury limit him to four games in 2025 (153 yards, one touchdown on 37 carries), but he's fully healthy heading into 2026. He joins Sac State as it makes its own leap to the FBS as a MAC member under new head coach Alonzo Carter, giving him a chance to show his Patriot League production translates at the FBS level. With his track record and a fresh start in a new conference, Curtis is expected to be a feature piece in the offense and should be a prime fantasy running back candidate.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|6
|177.2
|14.8
|12.0
|997.4
|8.5
|17.3
|119.9
|1.0
Bothwell flashed major upside as a true freshman at South Alabama in 2024, leading the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns with 834 yards and 13 scores, before working in a timeshare at Mississippi State in 2025 and still producing 677 yards and six touchdowns on 142 carries. He's now the Bulldogs' leading returning back in 2026, and notably, Mississippi State is one of the few SEC programs that didn't add a running back transfer this offseason, and Davon Booth has graduated, freeing up Booth's 136 carries from last season. With touches now Bothwell's to lose, Bothwell's junior season could prove to be his best fantasy campaign to date.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|4
|177.1
|14.8
|12.0
|1,191.9
|7.1
|12.6
|75.6
|0.2
A scrambled Tulane backfield in 2025 saw McClure carve out a role after an opening-week injury to presumed starter Maurice Turner, finishing with 540 yards and two touchdowns on 83 carries. He underwent shoulder surgery this spring but is expected to be full-go for fall camp, returning to what's now the deepest running back room Tulane has had in years alongside a healthy Turner. His flashes of speed and power as a redshirt freshman make him a name worth stashing in Will Hall's high-volume offense, especially after closing the season with 75 carries for 490 yards and a pair of rushing scores over the final five games last season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|7
|176.4
|14.7
|12.0
|784.5
|5.9
|39.0
|338.9
|1.5
Jacobs followed head coach Bronco Mendenhall from New Mexico to Utah State and turned in a career year in 2025, rushing for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 65 carries (6.6 YPC) while adding 43 catches for 379 yards and three more scores — 1,058 all-purpose yards in all. He returns in 2026 as Utah State debuts in the Pac-12, bringing a versatile, three-phase skill set that gives him a rare floor for a Group of Five back thanks to his receiving role alone. That dual-threat profile makes him one of the more well-rounded fantasy options at the position.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|7
|175.0
|14.6
|12.0
|937.3
|10.4
|7.7
|110.6
|0.6
A 1,117-yard, 10-touchdown season at Army in 2024 established Udoh as a proven commodity, but a stop at Arizona State in 2025 limited him to a reserve role. He's transferred to Liberty, stepping into a backfield that must replace Evan Dickens — a top-10 FBS rusher a season ago — under head coach Jamey Chadwell's run-heavy scheme, which has produced a 1,200-yard rusher in three straight seasons. That combination of proven talent and a system built to feature the position gives Udoh real bounce-back appeal in Liberty's new Conference USA home.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|5
|174.2
|14.5
|12.0
|889.3
|9.6
|23.9
|149.5
|0.2
Lewis flashed real ability as a true freshman behind Arkansas transfer Rashod Dubinion in 2025, leading Appalachian State in rushing touchdowns with six and adding 618 yards on 140 carries while adding 32 catches for 192 yards, closing the season with 283 yards over his final two games. With Dubinion off to the NFL, Lewis inherits the lead role in 2026 on a Mountaineers offense that added significant new talent across the roster this offseason. His per-touch production as a true freshman points to a big step forward as App State's presumed workhorse, though Kanye Roberts should return to the fold and see some touches as well.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|6
|174.0
|14.5
|12.0
|820.3
|9.7
|23.3
|148.8
|1.3
A breakout season at Cal in 2025 saw Raphael lead the ACC in carries (232) while rushing for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns and adding 34 catches for 245 yards. He's transferred to SMU, stepping into a backfield that lost its top two rushers from a season ago, pairing with sophomore Derrick McFall and redshirt freshman Dramekco Green in a retooled room. Moving into a Power Four offense chasing another ACC title game appearance, Raphael's proven workhorse role gives him a real chance to be one of the conference's top fantasy backs in 2026.