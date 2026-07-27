The college football season is fast approaching, and RotoWire's college football staff breaks down all of the top players from across the land at each position. With the top quarterbacks kicking things off through the air, we now shift our focus to those who will be grinding out yards on the ground out of the backfield in 2026.

These rankings are based on a half-point-per-reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings can change based on preseason information, so keep on top of the latestÂ College Football NewsÂ to ensure you are on top of position battles and sleepers as training camp fires up.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 College Football Running Back Rankings