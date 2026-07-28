With fall camps kicking off and the core of college fantasy football draft season approaching, the RotoWire staff continues its coverage of the top players at each position. Following the grinders on the ground in the running back room, we continue our coverage with the primary targets in the passing game, the wide receivers.
The debate at the top of the board remains fierce between Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney, but that's just the tip of the wide receiver iceberg around the college fantasy football ranks.
Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Tadpole Bowl Rankings and Strategy
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- Quarterback Rankings
- Running Back Rankings
2026 College Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|8
|216.1
|18.0
|12.0
|77.7
|1,041.2
|11.9
|14.9
|0.1
Following an impressive freshman campaign in Columbus, expectations remained high for Smith entering his sophomore campaign, and
With fall camps kicking off and the core of college fantasy football draft season approaching, the RotoWire staff continues its coverage of the top players at each position. Following the grinders on the ground in the running back room, we continue our coverage with the primary targets in the passing game, the wide receivers.
The debate at the top of the board remains fierce between Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney, but that's just the tip of the wide receiver iceberg around the college fantasy football ranks.
Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Tadpole Bowl Rankings and Strategy
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- Quarterback Rankings
- Running Back Rankings
2026 College Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|8
|216.1
|18.0
|12.0
|77.7
|1,041.2
|11.9
|14.9
|0.1
Following an impressive freshman campaign in Columbus, expectations remained high for Smith entering his sophomore campaign, and he didn't disappoint. Despite missing all of one regular-season contest and part of another, he finished the regular season with 72 catches for 1,243 yards and 11 touchdowns. He took his game to another level in the two postseason contests, racking up a combined 15 grabs for 201 yards and a score between the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff matchups versus Indiana and Miami. With Julian Sayin returning for 2026 and Carnell Tate no longer in the picture, Smith could post his best fantasy campaign to date before entering his name in the 2027 NFL Draft as presumably the No. 1 wide receiver on the board.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|So
|6
|208.0
|17.3
|12.0
|86.5
|1,010.7
|8.5
|77.6
|0.8
Toney was pinpointed in spring of 2025 as a player set to fight for the starting role in the slot. He ultimately won the job and shined in his first taste of action to the tune of six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame. Things didn't slow down for Toney, who went on to finish the regular season with 84 catches for 970 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 17 carries for 89 yards and a score as a rusher. He closed the regular season with back-to-back double-digit catch, 100-yard receiving efforts and enters 2026 the team's undisputed top option at wide receiver. Toney will need to establish a connection with a new quarterback with Carson Beck graduating. Darian Mensah transfers in for 2026 from Duke, where he racked up nearly 4,000 passing yards and threw for 34 touchdowns a season ago, so there shouldn't be much drop-off under center for the Hurricanes, and Toney should have another big campaign in store.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|202.8
|16.9
|12.0
|106.6
|1,086.5
|6.2
|26.1
|0.1
While things didn't go particularly well for the Owls as a team last season, finishing the year with just a 4-8 record, Messer and the passing attack certainly didn't show it. The junior compiled an FBS-best 104 catches during the regular season for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He, quarterback Caden Veltkamp and head coach Zach Kittley reunite for 2026, so there's little reason to anticipate a significant decline in Messer's stats, especially if the Owls can find some semblance of a run game that can help sustain drives. But make no mistake, this is an offense that will throw the ball among the most in the country, and Messer should remain the primary option in the slot in 2026. Expect hefty volume again, giving Messer one of the safest fantasy floors at his position.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|6
|199.9
|16.7
|12.0
|67.0
|1,202.1
|7.7
|0.0
|0.0
Despite an underwhelming 2025 season that saw the Scarlet Knights finish 5-7, the offense produced numerous fantasy-relevant options on the offensive side of the ball, chiefly Duff, Antwan Raymond, and Ian Strong. Duff and Raymond return to fortify the backfield and passing attack, respectively, but Strong opted to take his talents to Cal, and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has departed via graduation. One of AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan figures to open Week 1 under center, and Duff should be the No. 1 option out wide when the Scarlet Knights take the field against UMass. He outpaced Strong last season, posting team-high totals of 60 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores, and with Strong, DT Sheffield and Kenny Fletcher, the top three options behind Duff, all gone, look for Duff to absorb an even heftier target share in 2026. Even if the offense doesn't reach pay dirt as efficiently as it did a season ago, Duff's role should be at an all-time high, and Rutgers faces an easier schedule than a season ago that should also pay fantasy dividends.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|5
|194.7
|16.2
|12.0
|74.2
|1,066.3
|8.2
|12.9
|0.1
Young is one of numerous transplants from Denton that make up the 2026 Oklahoma State offense. While the move from G5 to a power conference doesn't always translate well, this move comes with a ton of continuity on offense, including head coach Eric Morris, starting quarterback Drew Mestemaker and starting running back Caleb Hawkins. Young was just as much a key to the success of the Mean Green a season ago, compiling team-high marks of 70 catches for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's unlikely he'll match that stat line number for number against increased competition, but this is still a fast-paced, big-play offense that should produce fantasy-worthy numbers across the board, and the Big 12 is a softer landing spot than most other power conferences in terms of opposing defenses. Young should claim the No. 1 wide receiver job in Stillwater this fall as well and figures to have the potential for another top-five fantasy campaign.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|9
|191.9
|16.0
|12.0
|63.7
|961.7
|10.3
|11.3
|0.2
Houston compiled an impressive 2025 campaign that resulted in just three losses, and the offense was a big reason behind it. Thomas led the team in receiving yards (966) and touchdowns (12) last year, and trailed only tight end Tanner Koziol (74) with his 67 grabs. Well, Koziol is gone, as is running back Dean Connors, who ranked third on the team with 34 grabs. Those departures should leave an opening for Thomas to seize an even heavier share of target volume in 2026, though Makhi Hughes is certainly a capable replacement in the backfield, and Patrick Overmyer should be serviceable at tight end. The Cougars do face slightly tougher competition in 2026, but there's certainly plenty of ceiling to Thomas and the passing attack here, especially if Houston is forced to air it out a bit more if the team is trailing. He's certainly capable of another WR1 fantasy campaign if everything goes to plan.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|6
|189.9
|15.8
|12.0
|78.1
|1,032.6
|7.1
|49.0
|0.2
Quarterback Brad Jackson ranks among the best fantasy quarterbacks for the 2026 campaign, so it only makes sense for his favorite weapon in the passing attack to be a highly valued fantasy asset as well. Sparks and Chris Dawn each crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark, though Sparks was a bit more of a scoring threat, amassing 10 to Dawn's four. Neither wideout is particularly big, Sparks at 5-11, 177 and Dawn at 5-9, 175, so there is some touchdown regression potential for Sparks, but the floor and ceiling remain high enough in GJ Kinne's big-play offense for both to claim fantasy relevance again, and Sparks is likely the prime candidate to top the charts, having already done so.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|5
|181.8
|15.1
|12.0
|68.0
|1,037.7
|10.0
|23.2
|0.2
Sategna was one of a number of candidates vying for the No. 1 receiver role in the Sooners' offense entering 2025, but he ultimately emerged as the go-to option for quarterback John Mateer, leading the team with 107 targets and racking up 67 grabs for 965 yards and eight touchdowns. His spot atop the depth chart should thus be secure entering 2026, and there's potential for an improvement in the passing game with a healthier Mateer under center after Mateer battled an arm injury during the second half of 2025. Oklahoma did arguably upgrade its wideout room with the additions of Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone, but it doesn't mean either will take the top job from Sategna, and the pair could in fact complement him in an improving offense. Sategna tallied double-digit targets in five of 12 regular-season games a season ago and should retain a healthy enough volume to warrant an early selection again in 2026 fantasy drafts.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|9
|176.5
|14.7
|12.0
|71.1
|890.8
|6.9
|76.6
|0.4
Craver's 2025 campaign got off to a blistering start, turning in 20 catches for 443 yards and four touchdowns over the first month, but the junior wouldn't find pay dirt the rest of the season. Still, he closed out the year with 59 grabs for 917 yards and four scores, and top wideout KC Concepcion, along with the team's top two tight ends, have flown the coop. That leaves 159 targets from a season ago unaccounted for. The team did add Isaiah Horton to the fold from Alabama via the transfer portal, but Craver already has an established rapport with starting quarterback Marcel Reed, so there's certainly potential for Craver to blow past his numbers from a season ago and turn in a top-flight fantasy campaign in 2026 under the direction of a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins following the departure of OC Collin Klein for the head coaching gig at Kansas State.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|10
|173.0
|14.4
|12.0
|55.8
|738.5
|11.9
|0.0
|0.0
Marsh's 2025 numbers don't really blow your socks off, racking up 59 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns. However, the Spartans weren't a particularly impressive offensive unit last year, with Marsh's marks leading the team in all categories, and the talented wideout amassing a 28.4 percent target share. He heads to one of the best offensive units in the country from a season ago, and one that loses its top two targets in Elijah Sarratt and Omari Cooper. It's true that Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza also departs, but the Hoosiers addressed that need with one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal in Josh Hoover. Hoover can sling it, tallying north of 3,400 yards passing in each of the last two seasons, and Marsh and Charlie Becker are locked in as the team's top two receiving options. Marsh is viewed as a potential first-round NFL talent, and he could be primed to explode in a better offensive environment in Bloomington.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|1, 6
|166.2
|15.1
|11.0
|61.7
|895.8
|7.6
|0.0
|0.0
Dwyer stepped into a featured role after transferring from Idaho, catching 54 passes for 730 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season at TCU, with 100-yard games against North Carolina, Baylor, and Iowa State. A foot injury cost him the bowl game and lingered into the spring, but he's the clear top returning target now that leading receiver Eric McAlister (1,190 yards, 10 touchdowns) has moved on to the NFL Draft. The bigger variable is at quarterback, where longtime starter Josh Hoover has transferred to Indiana, leaving Harvard transfer Jaden Craig as the presumed favorite to take the job in a totally new-look passing game. With McAlister's vacated target share and Dwyer's proven big-play ability, he's positioned for a career year in the Big 12 if the new starter settles in quickly.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|9
|165.3
|13.8
|12.0
|72.9
|752.8
|6.4
|111.1
|0.7
Amador flashed serious two-way ability at UTSA in 2025, catching 45 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns while even completing both of his career pass attempts for scores, including a three-touchdown showing against Tulane. With leading receiver Devin McCuin now off to Ohio State, Amador steps into the top target role in San Antonio for 2026. His do-everything skill set and now-clear path to a featured role make him one of the more intriguing breakout candidates in the American Conference.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|164.5
|13.7
|12.0
|65.4
|1,087.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.0
Playing second fiddle to Beau Sparks in 2025, Dawn still put together a breakout season, catching 65 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns and earning All-Sun Belt third-team honors. He returns in 2026 alongside quarterback Brad Jackson and Sparks as Texas State makes the leap to the Pac-12, and both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports have already tabbed him for their preseason All-Pac-12 first teams. With continuity in the passing game and a proven big-play track record, Dawn is set up for another big season in a new conference.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|5
|163.1
|13.6
|12.0
|49.2
|865.0
|8.6
|3.5
|0.0
A five-star recruit who never quite got the quarterback play to match his talent, Coleman still led Auburn in receiving in 2025 with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns. He was the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal per multiple outlets before landing at Texas, where he joins Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley in one of the most talented receiving corps in the country. With a legitimate quarterback throwing him the ball for the first time in his career, Coleman looks primed for a major statistical leap.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|6
|163.1
|13.6
|12.0
|53.3
|874.7
|8.0
|4.4
|0.0
Wesco was building toward an all-conference season through six games in 2025, catching 31 passes for 537 yards and a team-high six touchdowns before a scary neck and back injury on a punt return ended his year, though he ultimately avoided any fractures. He's since been fully cleared and is expected back at full strength for fall camp, returning to a Clemson offense that already viewed him as one of the nation's most explosive deep threats before the injury. Given that he's averaging better than 17 yards a catch across his career, and he has a clean bill of health, Wesco is a strong bounce-back candidate for a big senior season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|2, 8
|161.8
|14.7
|11.0
|58.4
|968.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
Robinson's first season at Florida State after transferring from USC was a revelation, catching 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns to become the Seminoles' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019 and a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. He's back for his senior season in 2026, pairing up with new starting quarterback Ashton Daniels, whose downfield strengths should play well to Robinson's size and catch-radius advantages. With more talent added around him and a full offseason of continuity in Tallahassee, Robinson looks poised to close his college career strong.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|157.3
|13.1
|12.0
|70.2
|794.9
|7.0
|1.9
|0.0
Knight quietly caught fire down the stretch for SMU in 2025, turning a modest start into a 54-catch, 637-yard, five-touchdown season and capping it off with Offensive MVP honors in the Holiday Bowl. He returns for his senior season as one of quarterback Kevin Jennings's most trusted targets, and with the Mustangs pursuing another ACC title game appearance, Knight's second-half surge, and a quote from offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee in spring indicating Knight would be a key target, point to real breakout potential in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|2, 9
|156.6
|14.2
|11.0
|68.0
|793.8
|7.1
|5.0
|0.1
After a disappointing sophomore slump, Ashlock bounced back in a big way for Hawaii in 2025, setting career highs with 76 catches for 827 yards and eight touchdowns and closing the year with Hawaii Bowl MVP honors. He returns as one of the top options in Hawaii's pass-heavy, run-and-shoot attack, which has consistently thrown the ball on well over half its plays under head coach Timmy Chang. With his chemistry with quarterback Micah Alejado already established and volume all but guaranteed in this offense, Ashlock is a strong bet for another big season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|7
|150.7
|12.6
|12.0
|53.6
|838.2
|6.7
|0.0
|0.0
Simply one of the most physically gifted receivers in the country, Harbor turned his elite track speed into his best college season yet in 2025, catching 30 passes for a team-high 618 yards and six touchdowns despite shaky quarterback play and just 52 targets on the year. He found the end zone in five straight games to close the season. He's back for a senior season alongside returning quarterback LaNorris Sellers, giving South Carolina real continuity at the position. With a full route-running toolkit continuing to catch up to his rare speed, Harbor has a real shot at his first 1,000-yard season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|10
|146.3
|12.2
|12.0
|47.0
|700.4
|8.8
|0.0
|0.0
Becker's rise from special-teamer to national champion was one of the best stories of the 2025 season, catching 34 passes for 679 yards and four touchdowns at 20 yards a clip as Indiana's go-to vertical threat after an injury to Elijah Sarratt opened the door. He converted an eye-popping 85.3% of his catches into touchdowns or first downs, the best mark among all Power Four receivers. He's the lone returning skill player from Indiana's title-winning offense with real career production, and the arrival of Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh should only make defenses' jobs harder. With a full offseason as a known commodity, Becker is in line for a much bigger workload in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|So
|8
|145.5
|12.1
|12.0
|54.3
|726.8
|7.3
|10.1
|0.1
Roebuck emerged as Washington's clear No. 2 option as a true freshman in 2025, catching 42 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns, highlighted by a 108-yard outing against Rutgers. With Denzel Boston now off to the NFL, Roebuck steps into the top target job in Seattle for 2026 and is slated to transition into a slot role for the Huskies in 2026. His combination of youth, target-share upside, and proven scoring ability make him a strong breakout candidate in the Big Ten.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|2
|145.4
|12.1
|12.0
|60.3
|772.0
|5.9
|16.8
|0.1
Wilde's transition from FCS star to Big Ten contributor could not have gone smoother, catching 71 passes for 880 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season at Northwestern, the most productive receiving season by a Wildcat since 2016. He returns for his senior season with the added benefit of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, whose track record of getting the most out of skill talent should raise his ceiling further. With a proven high-volume role already established, Wilde is set up for another strong season in Evanston.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|7
|145.4
|12.1
|12.0
|73.0
|735.2
|4.5
|65.4
|0.3
Eager saw solid volume in a crowded South Alabama receiving corps in 2025, catching 40 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown, but the target picture opens up significantly in 2026 with leading receiver Devin Voisin (67 catches, 775 yards) now out of eligibility. He broke his hand this spring, which is worth monitoring, but the vacated target share gives him a real path to a much bigger role once healthy. If he's full-go by the fall, Eager looks like a sleeper candidate for a career year in the Sun Belt.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|8
|145.1
|12.1
|12.0
|60.4
|883.9
|4.3
|7.7
|0.0
Hernandez turned in his best season yet at Wake Forest in 2025, catching 40 passes for 611 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring on the ground and on a punt return, capped by a two-touchdown, 197-yard outburst against Delaware. He returns in 2026 as a proven big-play threat who's produced at every stop of his career, and his continued chemistry in the Demon Deacons' offense should keep him featured heavily. With his versatility across the formation, Hernandez is a strong bet for another productive season in the ACC.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|10
|145.1
|12.1
|12.0
|56.3
|838.4
|5.5
|0.0
|0.0
One of the best contested-catch receivers in college football, Strong snared 52 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns at Rutgers in 2025, highlighted by an 88-yard, three-touchdown outburst against Maryland. He's transferred to California for his final season, giving quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele a legitimate No. 1 target after the Golden Bears' passing game struggled with contested situations a year ago. With his size and ball skills, Strong looks primed for a big final collegiate season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|So
|7, 10
|145.0
|13.2
|11.0
|53.0
|830.2
|5.9
|0.0
|0.0
Hines flashed serious upside as a true freshman at USC in 2025, catching 34 passes for 561 yards and two touchdowns, including a 141-yard breakout against Oregon when USC's top two receivers sat out. With Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane both off to the NFL, Hines steps into the leading role in Lincoln Riley's air-raid offense for 2026. His blend of track speed and receiving polish gives him real ceiling as USC's new go-to option.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|144.6
|12.0
|12.0
|57.8
|800.9
|5.0
|41.9
|0.2
Evans set career highs across the board at Mississippi State in 2025, catching 67 passes for 831 yards and four touchdowns after transferring in from Georgia, quickly establishing himself as one of head coach Jeff Lebby's most trusted targets. He returns in 2026 alongside a full receiving corps that stayed mostly intact, giving him another season of continuity in a pass-friendly system. With his target share already well established, Evans is in line for another strong, high-volume campaign.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|9
|144.5
|12.0
|12.0
|47.2
|738.5
|7.6
|12.1
|0.1
Coleman-Williams battled a mid-season concussion and some uncharacteristic drops in 2025, but he still turned in 49 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns, including a 165-yard, two-touchdown outing against Wisconsin. Entering his junior season as arguably Alabama's top returning target, he's a former five-star with two seasons of 800-plus receiving yards already on his résumé. Coleman-Williams will need to adjust to a new signal-caller under center, likely Keelon Russell following Ty Simpson's departure for the NFL, but he is a strong bet to return to elite production in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|6
|143.1
|11.9
|12.0
|72.8
|728.3
|5.3
|4.6
|0.0
A do-everything weapon at quarterback, running back, and receiver during his time at Colorado, Miller caught 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown in 2025 while also rushing for 134 yards and a score. He's since transferred to Baylor, joining a completely overhauled receiving corps built around new starting quarterback DJ Lagway, and figures to be one of the Bears' primary playmakers given his versatility. With a clean opportunity in Jake Spavital's fast-paced offense, Miller has real breakout upside in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|8
|143.1
|11.9
|12.0
|67.8
|757.1
|4.3
|48.4
|0.5
Richardson broke out in a big way at Vanderbilt in 2025, leading the team with 806 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 46 catches, capped by three 100-yard performances over his final four games including the ReliaQuest Bowl. He's transferred to Louisville for his final season, giving the Cardinals a proven big-play threat. He underwent minor offseason foot surgery, but it's not expected to affect his availability. With his track speed and a proven role as a featured target, Richardson looks like a strong addition to Louisville's passing attack and should be a candidate to be featured in a Jeff Brohm system that tends to highlight a player or two.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|142.2
|11.9
|12.0
|53.0
|780.8
|6.0
|10.1
|0.0
Barkate has been remarkably productive at every level, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Harvard and then Duke, where he caught 72 passes for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 as Darian Mensah's go-to target. He's followed Mensah to Miami for 2026, joining a receiving corps that also features Malachi Toney, giving the offense a proven route-runner with real chemistry already built in. With his track record of translating production across every stop, Barkate is a strong bet to be one of the ACC's most reliable pass-catchers again.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|4
|139.8
|11.6
|12.0
|55.2
|735.4
|6.4
|0.0
|0.0
Miller stepped into the No. 1 role at Colorado after Travis Hunter's departure and delivered, catching 45 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0. He's since transferred to Arizona State, taking over the top target job vacated by fellow Colorado transfer Jordyn Tyson's departure to the NFL. With his catch-point strength and size advantage already proven against Big 12 competition, Miller is set up for another big season in Tempe.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|139.4
|11.6
|12.0
|58.1
|731.0
|6.4
|0.0
|0.0
Brown flashed real ability in four games at Baylor in 2025 before making the decision to redshirt the rest of the season for a bigger role in 2026 after previously posting 38 catches for 620 yards at San Diego State. With four of Baylor's top receivers gone and new starting quarterback DJ Lagway needing weapons, Brown enters fall camp as one of the primary options in a wide-open receiving corps. His track record of production and a full offseason to climb the depth chart make him a strong bet for a featured role that presents a lot of fantasy upside in a high-tempo Jake Spavital offense.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|6
|139.1
|11.6
|12.0
|62.7
|838.3
|3.8
|8.5
|0.1
Wilson emerged as Delaware's clear top target in 2025, catching 68 passes for 877 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Hens' first season in the FBS and Conference USA. He returns for 2026 with two years of eligibility remaining, giving him a chance to build on a breakout sophomore campaign now that Delaware has a full season of FBS competition under its belt. With his volume already established as a go-to slot option and Nick Minicucci well-established under center, Wilson is a strong bet for continued high-end production.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|So
|9
|138.7
|11.6
|12.0
|61.4
|763.8
|5.3
|0.0
|0.0
Staley delivered one of the best freshman seasons in Tennessee history in 2025, catching 68 passes for 837 yards and six touchdowns en route to SEC Freshman of the Year honors. With leading receiver Chris Brazzell II off to the NFL, Staley returns as the SEC's leading returning pass-catcher and Tennessee's clear top target for 2026. Whichever quarterback wins the job under center, Staley's proven slot role and receiving volume make him one of the safer bets at the position in the conference.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Sr
|6
|138.3
|11.5
|12.0
|59.1
|686.8
|5.0
|62.2
|0.7
Robinson has been a model of consistency at Missouri State, posting back-to-back seasons north of 580 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns, capped in 2025 by 44 catches for 632 yards and a team-high seven scores. He returns for another season as the Bears' clear top target, extending a streak now at 35 straight games with a reception, but the offense around him is changing hands: Ryan Beard left for Coastal Carolina, and Missouri State hired longtime SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods, who ran one of the more prolific passing attacks in the country in Dallas. That kind of pass-driven system should only help Robinson's target volume. With his role well established heading into a new scheme, Robinson is a strong bet for another productive year in Conference USA.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|7
|137.7
|11.5
|12.0
|48.0
|680.1
|7.5
|5.4
|0.0
Spivey emerged as a red-zone menace for Arizona in 2025, turning just 23 catches into 381 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, including a 57-yard score off a screen pass against Colorado. His own offensive coordinator has admitted the team didn't get him the ball enough a year ago. With three of Arizona's top four receivers gone and a full offseason of continuity with quarterback Noah Fifita, Spivey is in line for a significantly larger target share in 2026 and looks like a strong breakout candidate in the Big 12.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|5
|137.3
|11.4
|12.0
|51.8
|797.6
|5.1
|7.6
|0.0
Alexander was one of Ole Miss's most dangerous downfield threats in 2025, averaging 17.4 yards per catch on his way to 684 receiving yards on 44 grabs despite limited volume in a loaded offense. He returns in 2026 as the Rebels' clear-cut No. 1 target after the departure of several top pass-catchers. With quarterback Trinidad Chambliss also back after a Sugar Bowl MVP showing, Alexander's explosive first step and vertical ability make him a strong bet for a career-best campaign.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|So
|5
|136.8
|11.4
|12.0
|47.9
|763.6
|5.4
|33.4
|0.2
A five-star recruit who lived up to the hype early, Moore was one of the most electric true freshmen in the country in 2025 before a late-season injury limited him, finishing with 34 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He started the year on an absolute tear, including standout showings against Oklahoma State and Penn State, before the injury slowed him for the balance of the season. He returns in 2026 fully healthy as one of the focal points of Oregon's offense, and his track speed and big-play ability give him serious ceiling as one of the Big Ten's most explosive playmakers in an Oregon offense that can put up big point totals regularly.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Rush Yds
|Rush TD
|Jr
|7
|136.5
|11.4
|12.0
|51.1
|712.7
|5.3
|54.3
|0.4
A converted quarterback, Garcia carved out a niche role at Utah State in 2025, catching 20 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing four touchdown passes on trick plays, becoming the first Aggie since 1976 to record a rushing, receiving, and passing score in the same season. He's moved to receiver full-time for 2026 as Utah State transitions into the Pac-12, giving him his first true offseason dedicated to the position. His athleticism and big-play ability make him an intriguing name to track as a weapon in the Aggies' offense under Bronco Mendenhall and Robert Anae.