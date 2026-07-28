With fall camps kicking off and the core of college fantasy football draft season approaching, the RotoWire staff continues its coverage of the top players at each position. Following the grinders on the ground in the running back room, we continue our coverage with the primary targets in the passing game, the wide receivers.

The debate at the top of the board remains fierce between Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney, but that's just the tip of the wide receiver iceberg around the college fantasy football ranks.

Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 College Football Wide Receiver Rankings