College football season is fast approaching, and RotoWire's college football staff has written their breakdowns on the top players to target at each position. We start things off under center with the quarterbacks, where there is another group of rumbling dual-threat scramblers and high-volume passers who can rack up fantasy points both on the ground and through the air.

Note: These rankings are based on a standard 4-point passing touchdown format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. They are subject to change as fall camp information surfaces, so keep an eye on the College Football News page to keep up to date.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 College Football Quarterback Rankings