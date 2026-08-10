The Mountain West will certainly look different in 2026 -- Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State have all left for the new-look Pac-12, with UTEP, Northern Illinois and former FCS powerhouse North Dakota State replacing them.

Despite these changes, this is a conference that offers a lot of intrigue from a fantasy perspective. San Jose State and Hawaii feature two of the most prolific passing offenses in the nation. UNLV, Air Force and New Mexico should all offer balanced, veteran-led attacks while teams like Wyoming, North Dakota State and UTEP have brought in some intriguing, albeit unproven, weapons.

Note: The position rankings are based on four-point passing touchdowns and a half-point per reception format and may vary depending on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp. Keep tabs on the College Football News page for everything from job battles to injuries as the draft season draws closer.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 Mountain West All-Conference Teams

Number reflects overall position rank. First Team QB Liam Szarka , Air Force 2 RB Jai'Den Thomas , UNLV 13 RB DJ Scott , North Dakota State 28 WR Pofele Ashlock , Hawaii 19 WR Audric Harris , Hawaii 33 TE Cade Keith , New Mexico 15 Second Team QB Jackson Arnold , UNLV 30 RB Telly Johnson , Northern Illinois 45 RB Owen Allen , Air Force 73 WR DeAree Rogers , Northern Illinois 80 WR Matt Long , Air Force 104 TE Jake Wilson , Wyoming 49 Third Team QB Micah Alejado , Hawaii 45 RB Scottre Humphrey , New Mexico 85 RB Samuel Harris , Wyoming 107 WR Jonah Dawson , Air Force 107 WR Carver Cheeks , UTEP 108 TE Tripp Walsh , New Mexico 72

2026 Mountain West Fantasy Sleepers

QB Tyler Hughes, Wyoming

Hughes will have to win the starting job in camp, though he should be a clear favorite over Mason Drube, a returning redshirt freshman. Hughes brings a level of excitement to what has been a dormant Wyoming offense for the past several years. Hughes, a fifth-year senior, is joining the Cowboys after a breakout season with FBS William and Mary, where he threw for 2,330 yards with 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for another 670 yards with 11 scores. While there's certainly some risk here, Hughes has an opportunity to put up big numbers in a Mountain West that took a significant step back in terms of defensive quality.

WR Tama Uiliata, Hawaii

Uiliata is currently third on Hawaii's depth chart, behind Pofele Ashlock and Audric Harris, though that should still offer him plenty of opportunity in an offense that had the fifth-highest passing rate in the nation last year. Uiliata has shown that he can be dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he should see significant volume as Hawaii's starting slot receiver. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Uiliata brought in 28 of his 41 targets for 231 yards.

WR Jerry McClure, San Jose State

San Jose State was the only team in the Mountain West that threw the ball more than Hawaii last year -- the Spartans' 63 percent passing rate ranked third highest in the nation. I wouldn't expect their style to change much in 2026, despite the departures of Danny Scudero, Kyri Shoels and Leland Smith, who combined for a staggering 2,753 yards on 190 receptions. Without a clear number-one option on the depth chart, there's a massive opportunity here for McClure, who reportedly impressed in spring camp. McClure initially signed with UCLA as a highly-regarded, three-star recruit in 2023 before transferring to San Diego State, where he had just one reception for eight yards last season. While still unproven, McClure is well positioned to breakout in 2026 and could conceivably finish as one of the conferences leading receivers.

Mountain West Position Battles of Interest

UNLV Receivers

The Rebels figure to have a strong passing attack in 2026, after bringing in former Auburn and Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. On paper, UNLV figures to have a deep receiving room, though it's still uncertain who will step up as Arnold's go-to options. Taeshaun Lyons, a returning redshirt junior, is the early favorite for the top spot and should see frequent targets as UNLV's best possession receiver. Former Middle Tennessee and Michigan receiver Amorion Walker, a redshirt senior, could step up as a big-play and red-zone threat. The 6-foot-4 Walker logged 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions with the Blue Raiders last year. A pair of transfers in Taz Reddicks (Oregon State) and Troy Stellato (Kentucky) are other names to watch in this group.

San Jose State Quarterbacks

Walker Eget threw for 3,051 yards and 17 touchdowns with San Jose State last year, before transferring to Duke in the offseason. The Spartans open camp with a three-man battle for the starting job heading into 2026, with the winner poised to put up big numbers in Ken Niumatalolo's offense. Hawaii transfer Luke Weaver is the early favorite to win the job. The senior appeared in five games with the Rainbow Warriors last year, where he completed 60 percent of his passes (63-for-105) for 628 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. 6-foot-4 freshman Daniel Rolovich, a three-star recruit, is another intriguing name who the Spartans hope will be the long-term answer at the position. Redshirt freshman Robert McDaniel will round out the competition as a dark horse.

UTEP Running Backs

There are certainly questions facing UTEP in their first season in the Mountain West, particularly surrounding their passing game led by Incarnate Word transfer EJ Colson. However, the Miners will open the year with a talented and fairly deep running back room. Buffalo transfer Lamar Sperling is the early favorite to lead the group. The redshirt junior averaged six yards per carry with the Bulls last year, totaling 234 rushing yards with a touchdown. Kam Thomas will also return after he was sidelined for nearly the entire 2025 campaign after suffering a knee injury in Week 1. Thomas, a converted receiver, figures to serve as UTEP's third-down back and primary receiving option out of the backfield. Missouri transfer Tavorus Jones is another name to watch here. Jones failed to carve out a significant role in three seasons with the Tigers, totaling 193 all-purpose yards and a touchdown across 15 games. However, the former four-star recruit is arguably the most talented back on the Miners' depth chart and has the potential to carve out a significant role in the offense.