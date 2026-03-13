2026 ACC Spring Practice Preview: Key College Football Storylines

Spring practice is underway throughout the country, and we're taking a look at some of the storylines to monitor. With the transfer portal closed, it's now time for teams to focus on the 2026 season, and that all starts in spring. Follow along with the college football news during the spring session, and keep track of college football depth charts as they begin to take shape.

If you'd like to take a look at some of the previous articles surrounding spring ball, take a peek at them below.

Spring Preview Articles

ACC Spring Practice Storylines

The ACC has plenty of transfer portal movement, graduation, and coaching changes to monitor across its 17-team league, so without further ado, let's dig into some of the storylines across the league that may impact fantasy football this fall.

Boston College Eagles Spring Practice Preview

Competition under center

The quarterback position has changed hands during the season in each of the last two seasons, featuring Tommy Castellanos and Grayson James in 2024 and James and Dylan Lonergan last season.

James has graduated, and Lonergan entered the transfer portal and landed at Rutgers, leaving the starting job under center open for BC ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Reports early in camp suggest that Division-II transfer Mason McKenzie and redshirt freshman Arkansas transfer Grayson Wilson are the two handling the most first-team reps to kick off spring ball. Based on that information, it will be interesting to keep an eye on how that shapes up as spring ball moves along.

California Golden Bears Spring Practice Preview

Deciphering a talented WR room

There will be a new offensive scheme in town under the direction of new offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville, who joins the team after spending the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Somerville has coached in a healthy dose of up-tempo, pass-first schemes, so it wouldn't be shocking to see that type of offense from Cal, and thus, some intrigue in the wideout room for fantasy purposes.

The Golden Bears' receiver room was headlined by a pair of seniors in 2025 in Jacob De Jesus (106 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns) and Trond Grizzell (55/788/1), leaving the offense without two key pieces heading into 2026

While Jordan King, QuaRon Adams and Mark Hamper all return, the staff didn't waste any time getting help via the transfer portal.

Atop the list is Ian Strong, a Rutgers transfer with a combined 95 catches for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns between the last two campaigns. The other big get of this portal cycle was Chase Hendricks, a 6-foot, 203-pound wideout who slid into the featured slot role on offense. He finished the campaign with 71 grabs for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns.

There's plenty of depth to turn to heading into 2026 for sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who is coming off an impressive freshman campaign under center.

Clemson Tigers Spring Practice Preview

Vizzina ready to take over under center?

The Cade Klubnik reign under center has officially come to an end after three seasons as the starter.

While 2025 didn't exactly go as planned, there is still a ton of talent at the wide receiver position, with Bryant Wesco (31 grabs for 537 yards and six touchdowns over basically six games) and T.J. Moore (52 catches for 837 yards and four touchdowns) set to return and lead the group. Antonio Williams (55 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns) elected to turn pro, but the Tigers boast plenty of depth in the slot, and Tyler Brown figures to claim the lead role there.

The real question is who will be throwing the ball to this talented bunch. The leader in the clubhouse for that job is Christopher Vizzina, who served as the top backup behind Klubnik in 2025. However, the junior sports limited production through his first three seasons. He completed 45 of 71 passes for 406 yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio last year, with 42 of those attempts coming in a start versus SMU.

Chris Denson is viewed as the most likely candidate to dethrone Vizzina for the starting job, but he has just four pass attempts to his name so far in his career.

No matter what, the Tigers' starting QB job is one that should return some fantasy value in 2026, so it's worth keeping an eye on this spring.

Duke Blue Devils Spring Practice Preview

Passing game overhaul

Quarterback Darian Mensah enjoyed an impressive one-year stop in Durham, falling just shy of 4,000 passing yards with 3,973 and 34 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. But, he curiously entered the transfer portal late in the cycle and was Miami-bound after the Hurricanes were unable to secure Demond Williams.

On top of Mensah's departure, top wideouts Sahmir Hagans graduated, while Que'Sean Brown opted to join James Franklin at Virginia Tech and Cooper Barkate followed Mensah to Miami. That leaves very little in the way of returning production in the passing attack.

The staff made its own moves in the portal to help fill the void, adding Walker Eget from San Jose State to presumably take command of the offense under center. They also added Jared Richardson, a 1,000-yard receiver at Penn last year, and Javen Nicholas, a big-time contributor at Charlotte, to stabilize the wideout room.

Needless to say, this passing attack will be something worth keeping an eye on this spring as part of an offense that put up big numbers last year.

Florida State Seminoles Spring Practice Preview

Daniels taking over talented offense

Daniels already has four seasons of action under his belt but elected to move on to his third school this offseason after starting four total games at Auburn in the 2025 campaign, taking the job from Jackson Arnold after Arnold struggled.

After spending three years with an underwhelming Stanford squad and most of 2025 as a backup with the Eagles, Daniels lands at a reasonably soft spot in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles added Quintrevion Wisner from Texas and Gemari Sands from FAU to the backfield via the portal and also bring back Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton.

Out wide, Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, and Micahi Danzy give the team a trio of intriguing options, though wideout Lawayne McCoy opted to leave town for Louisville, and Chase Loftin is a talent at tight end.

This is a group that just needs a leader under center, and Daniels will work to gel with his new group this spring under the direction of Mike Norvell, who will take over the playcalling duties after Gus Malzahn announced his retirement following the 2025 season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Spring Practice Preview

The King has abdicated his throne

Haynes King put together an eventful and impactful three seasons during his time at Georgia Tech, but his college career has now come to a close, leaving a massive hole under center for the Yellow Jackets.

The heir apparent looked to be Aaron Philo, but he elected to follow offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Gainesville, where he'll take over the OC job and Philo will battle Tramell Jones for the starting gig.

So, where does that leave the Yellow Jackets? Well, there's a quarterback competition set to ensue in Atlanta.

Graham Knowles returns and has some experience under center, while Grady Adamson has turned some heads and could be a factor in the competition. Then there's Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of the expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. He served as the backup to his elder brother in Bloomington during 2025 but decided to leave town when the Hoosiers added Josh Hoover.

The last member of the competition is incoming freshman Cole Bergeron, though I'd view him as a little more on the periphery here.

I wouldn't expect any of the group to replicate what King provided the last few seasons from a fantasy standpoint, but this offense has proven to churn out some fantasy relevance under center.

Louisville Cardinals Spring Practice Preview

Passing attack in flux

After posting a solid season in 2025, Miller Moss has graduated and vacated the quarterback spot, while senior wideouts Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy also leave town, as does No. 3 contributor Antonio Meeks.

That leaves head coach Jeff Brohm in a rare spot where he'll need to find production out of the passing attack. Luckily, that's been his specialty during his coaching career.

Lincoln Kienholz, who pushed Julian Sayin for the starting gig in Columbus last fall, joins the Cardinals in 2026 with a clear opportunity to lay claim to the starting gig. The only other quarterback with collegiate experience is Davin Wydner, who transferred in from West Georgia after compiling 1,667 passing yards and a 15:8 TD:INt ratio while rushing 110 times for 442 yards and three scores.

The staff attempted to address the receiver room thinning by drawing in Tre Richardson from Vanderbilt, Lawayne McCoy from Florida State and Jackson Voth from FCS Drake. Given the general pattern of Brohm's offenses, someone from this crew will find his way to fantasy relevance or stardom, so keep an eye out for spring standouts here.

Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Preview

Another year, another transfer QB

Miami is seemingly the biggest spender on the transfer quarterback market on an annual basis, luring in eventual No. 1 draft pick Cam Ware in 2024 before spending up to get Carson Beck prior to the 2025 campaign.

While the Hurricanes seemingly couldn't land their first target in Demond Williams, who entered the transfer portal with every expectation he would go to Miami. However, Williams' NIL contract restrictions led him to return to the Huskies instead.

Well, Miami went to Plan B and ended up luring Darien Mensah away from conference rival Duke after he posted 3,973 yards and a 34:6 TD:INT ratio with the Blue Devils in 2025. He'll have plenty of weapons to throw to, headlined by budding sophomore Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, who followed Mensah over from the Blue Devils.

The team will need another new contributor or two out wide with CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion turning pro, which is why Vandrevius Jacobs joined the fold as well this offseason. This is a unit that figures to rank among the best again in 2026.

North Carolina Tar Heels Spring Practice Preview

New passing attack as Heels look to bounce back

Things went about as poorly as they could have in the first year under the direction of legendary coach Bill Belichick. The Heels managed just four wins in total, and just two against conference opponents in Syracuse and Stanford.

Transfer Gio Lopez also didn't really work out, and he's since moved on to Wake Forest. In comes Billy Edwards, who managed to appear in just two games during 2025 due to injury in what would have been his last season. Instead, he'll take over the starting quarterback job under center for the Tar Heels as they look to bounce back from a down year.

Out wide, Jordan Shipp is the primary returnee in the room after leading the Tar Heels with 60 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. However, Kobe Paysour graduated, and Javarius Green transferred to Boston College.

The UNC staff didn't waste time adding via the transfer portal, however, picking up Trech Kekahuna, who comes over from Wisconsin with Edwards, and Mason Humphrey from FCS Lehigh. It remains to be seen how season 2 of the Belichick era will unfold, but the staff is seemingly making a concerted effort to upgrade where it can.

NC State Wolfpack Spring Practice Preview

New pass catchers in tow

The Wolfpack lost 75 percent of its receiving yards production from a season ago, including their top four pass-catchers in Terrell Anderson, Justin Joly, Noah Rogers and Wesley Grimes. With CJ Bailey at the helm, NC State's passing offense is slated to be potent, as the QB ranked fifth in the ACC in passing yards in 2025. So, who's going to be catching Bailey's passes?

Early reports out of camp are that Keenan Jackson has been impressive, and returning wideout Teddy Hoffmann figures to have a clear shot at a starting role. Past them, it's uncertain.

Joshisa Trader transferred from Miami after accruing 13 receptions for 178 yards in 2025 and Victor Snow (Buffalo) has totaled over 1,400 receiving yards and caught 14 touchdown passes over the past two seasons. Those four have a clear leg up, and could be more involved than the four who came before them, as there isn't a clear replacement to take Joly's production at tight end. Hunter Province, a Montana State transfer, has 21 catches over three collegiate seasons.

Pitt Panthers Spring Practice Preview

Heintschel hoping to take step forward

Heintschel helped right the ship for Pitt as a true freshman, taking the team from 2-2 to 8-5 with a pair of ranked wins. When he first stepped under center, Heintschel made the Panthers a fantasy goldmine, as the signal caller logged at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in four of his first five starts.

However, he failed to top 260 passing yards or two passing touchdowns in his final four appearances of the campaign. Heintschel had a bit of an interception problem throughout the entire season, throwing eight interceptions in nine starts. If Heintschel can produce at the level he did in his first five outings, players like Cataurus Hicks, Censere Lee, Malik Knight and Bryce Yates could see their fantasy stock rise.

SMU Mustangs Spring Practice Preview

Raphael slated for workhorse duties?

The Mustangs brought in Kendrick Raphael through the portal this offseason after the senior RB tallied 233 carries for 944 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 34 receptions for 245 yards and a score at Cal in 2025. SMU was middle of the pack in the ACC in terms of team rushing yards per game (133.8) and rushing touchdowns (25) last season, but the team's leading rusher, TJ Harden, often had to split carries.

SMU didn't have a running back log more than 13 carries in seven of 13 games, and didn't top 10 carries in four contests. The team returns a pair of rotational tailbacks from last season in Derrick McFall and Dramekco Green, but Raphael is far and away the most proven back, which could be enough to etch out a larger workload than Harden had in 2025.

Stanford Cardinal Spring Practice Preview

QB battle to ensue

Stanford's passing game was rough last season, with Ben Gulbranson and Elijah Brown totaling 2,664 yards (222 ypg) and a 14:12 TD:INT. Warren doesn't look like a clear upgrade over either, as the Michigan transfer comes to the West Coast with a limited track record.

Warren played in nine games for the Wolverines in 2024, throwing for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2024 postseason and was cleared for action in November of 2025, but served in a depth role. He will likely compete with Dylan Rizk for the Cardinal's starting job, but Warren appears to be the frontrunner. If he doesn't take a significant step forward, Stanford's only real fantasy threat could be running back Micah Ford.

Syracuse Orange Spring Practice Preview

Myers looking to continue TE trend

Between Dan Villari and Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse has been a go-to spot for fantasy tight ends. But with Gadsden long gone and Villari having exhausted his eligibility in 2025, there is uncertainty at the tight end position for the first time since 2021.

Noah Meyers transferred into the program after two seasons at Western Kentucky, and he figures to be the clear No. 1 TE entering spring. He caught 32 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. Now that Villari and Gadsden are off the roster, will Syracuse limit its usage of tight ends, or will Myers simply slot into a featured role?

Virginia Cavaliers Spring Practice Preview

Who emerges in the wide receiver room?

UVA lost its clear top three wide receivers from a season ago in Trell Harris, Jahmal Edrine and Cameron Ross. And while they brought in an assortment of wide receiver transfers, there don't appear to be any surefire starters.

Kameron Courtney is the top returning wideout, having caught 25 passes for 234 yards in 2025. Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State), Jacquon Gibson (UMass) and Tyson Davis (CMU) all were productive at their last stops, and Rico Flores (UCLA) brings a high-major pedigree. Somebody has to catch passes from Beau Pribula or Eli Holstein in 2026, and at least one of the bunch will rise to the top.

Virginia Tech Hokies Spring Practice Preview

Hawkins and Davis James Franklin's next 1-2 RB punch?

Penn State's rushing attack has been anchored by Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton over the past few years. Now at Virginia Tech, former Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin has another talented running back duo.

Marcellous Hawkins rushed for 749 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season with the Hokies, and Bill Davis has logged back-to-back seasons of over 750 rushing yards and six-plus touchdowns at Louisiana Lafayette. That's not to say these two can match the production of Allen and Singleton, but there could be enough touches to go around for both to be productive.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Spring Practice Preview

Lopez aiming to rediscover form under center

Gio Lopez was a highly touted transfer quarterback before 2025 after racking up 2,557 passing yards with an 18:5 TD:INT while rushing for 465 yards and seven touchdowns at South Alabama in 2024. However, his move to North Carolina didn't go as planned, as he threw for merely 1,747 yards and 110 touchdowns. The quarterback gets a fresh start at Wake Forest, where he'll be throwing to a rebuilt group of pass catchers. Still, if Lopez returns to form, he could be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the conference.