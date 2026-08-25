Weekly college football score predictions by conference, with simulation results, upset alerts and the closest games to watch.

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Most of the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season is a formality on paper.

Per RotoWire's 10-simulation model, the majority of Week 1 matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC point to lopsided results, with favorites like Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri sweeping all 10 simulations against outmatched non-conference opponents.

But buried inside the four conference slates are a handful of games the simulations could not settle so easily, and those are the matchups worth watching once the ball is actually kicked off.

Data Study · Simulation Results 2026 Week 1 CFB Score Predictions Every Week 1 matchup across the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC, run through 10 independent simulations per game. MOV reflects each team's average margin of victory across only the simulations it won. 67 Games Simulated 4 Conferences 10 Sims Per Game 10 Close Games (5-6/10) Big Ten Big 12 ACC SEC Sat, Aug 29 10/10 San Jose State MOV 0.0 @ USC MOV 47.5 USC wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 UMass MOV 0.0 @ Rutgers MOV 37.0 Rutgers wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 Eastern Illinois MOV 0.0 @ Minnesota MOV 41.8 Minnesota wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 UAB MOV 0.0 @ Illinois MOV 33.1 Illinois wins 10/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 10/10 Indiana State MOV 0.0 @ Purdue MOV 36.3 Purdue wins 10/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 9/10 Toledo MOV 9.0 @ Michigan State MOV 15.0 Michigan State wins 9/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 10/10 Fresno State MOV 0.0 @ USC MOV 20.8 USC wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 North Texas MOV 0.0 @ Indiana MOV 44.7 Indiana wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Ohio MOV 0.0 @ Nebraska MOV 30.2 Nebraska wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Ball State MOV 0.0 @ Ohio State MOV 45.0 Ohio State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Boise State MOV 0.0 @ Oregon MOV 22.2 Oregon wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Marshall MOV 0.0 @ Penn State MOV 25.6 Penn State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Northern Illinois MOV 0.0 @ Iowa MOV 24.9 Iowa wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Western Michigan MOV 0.0 @ Michigan MOV 22.6 Michigan wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Hampton MOV 0.0 @ Maryland MOV 35.7 Maryland wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 San Diego State MOV 0.0 @ Northwestern MOV 18.4 Northwestern wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 6/10 UCLA MOV 9.0 @ Cal MOV 8.2 UCLA wins 6/10 simulations Sun, Sep 6 8/10 Washington State MOV 7.0 @ Washington MOV 25.1 Washington wins 8/10 simulations Sun, Sep 6 10/10 Wisconsin MOV 0.0 @ Notre Dame MOV 22.3 Notre Dame wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Aug 29 8/10 UNC MOV 5.0 @ TCU MOV 8.2 TCU wins 8/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 Bethune-Cookman MOV 0.0 @ UCF MOV 37.1 UCF wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 5/10 Colorado MOV 5.6 @ Georgia Tech MOV 17.6 Georgia Tech wins 5/10 simulations (tiebreak on MOV) Thu, Sep 3 10/10 Idaho MOV 0.0 @ Utah MOV 36.8 Utah wins 10/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 10/10 Long Island MOV 0.0 @ Kansas MOV 41.3 Kansas wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Oregon State MOV 0.0 @ Houston MOV 23.7 Houston wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Coastal Carolina MOV 0.0 @ West Virginia MOV 17.8 West Virginia wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Southeast Missouri State MOV 0.0 @ Iowa State MOV 29.0 Iowa State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 7/10 Baylor MOV 5.7 @ Auburn MOV 11.6 Auburn wins 7/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 6/10 Boston College MOV 11.3 @ Cincinnati MOV 6.5 Boston College wins 6/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 7/10 Oklahoma State MOV 20.6 @ Tulsa MOV 4.0 Oklahoma State wins 7/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Abilene Christian MOV 0.0 @ Texas Tech MOV 43.8 Texas Tech wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Nicholls MOV 0.0 @ Kansas State MOV 32.9 Kansas State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Utah Tech MOV 0.0 @ BYU MOV 41.7 BYU wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Northern Arizona MOV 0.0 @ Arizona MOV 37.2 Arizona wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Morgan State MOV 0.0 @ Arizona State MOV 42.0 Arizona State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Aug 29 6/10 UNC MOV 7.2 @ TCU MOV 19.3 TCU wins 6/10 simulations Sat, Aug 29 8/10 NC State MOV 4.5 @ Virginia MOV 11.1 Virginia wins 8/10 simulations Sat, Aug 29 6/10 Hawaii MOV 8.5 @ Stanford MOV 11.7 Stanford wins 6/10 simulations Sat, Aug 29 10/10 New Mexico State MOV 0.0 @ Florida State MOV 28.5 Florida State wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 Akron MOV 0.0 @ Wake Forest MOV 21.7 Wake Forest wins 10/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 8/10 Colorado MOV 2.0 @ Georgia Tech MOV 16.4 Georgia Tech wins 8/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 10/10 Miami MOV 27.1 @ Stanford MOV 0.0 Miami wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 New Hampshire MOV 0.0 @ Syracuse MOV 27.5 Syracuse wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 9/10 Miami OH MOV 6.0 @ Pittsburgh MOV 26.3 Pittsburgh wins 9/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 8/10 Boston College MOV 19.0 @ Cincinnati MOV 10.2 Boston College wins 8/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 7/10 Tulane MOV 4.0 @ Duke MOV 12.0 Duke wins 7/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 6/10 Clemson MOV 7.0 @ LSU MOV 16.0 LSU wins 6/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 VMI MOV 0.0 @ Virginia Tech MOV 48.4 Virginia Tech wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 6/10 UCLA MOV 11.0 @ Cal MOV 5.0 UCLA wins 6/10 simulations Sun, Sep 6 6/10 Louisville MOV 5.8 @ Ole Miss MOV 20.0 Ole Miss wins 6/10 simulations Mon, Sep 7 6/10 SMU MOV 18.2 @ Florida State MOV 6.5 SMU wins 6/10 simulations Thu, Sep 3 10/10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff MOV 0.0 @ Missouri MOV 56.5 Missouri wins 10/10 simulations Fri, Sep 4 10/10 UTEP MOV 0.0 @ Oklahoma MOV 35.3 Oklahoma wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 East Carolina MOV 0.0 @ Alabama MOV 27.9 Alabama wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Kent State MOV 0.0 @ South Carolina MOV 32.6 South Carolina wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Youngstown State MOV 0.0 @ Kentucky MOV 29.0 Kentucky wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Tennessee State MOV 0.0 @ Georgia MOV 52.0 Georgia wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Texas State MOV 0.0 @ Texas MOV 31.2 Texas wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Furman MOV 0.0 @ Tennessee MOV 50.6 Tennessee wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 6/10 Baylor MOV 13.8 @ Auburn MOV 17.7 Auburn wins 6/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 North Alabama MOV 0.0 @ Arkansas MOV 42.6 Arkansas wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Missouri State MOV 0.0 @ Texas A&M MOV 38.3 Texas A&M wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Austin Peay MOV 0.0 @ Vanderbilt MOV 24.7 Vanderbilt wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 8/10 Clemson MOV 7.5 @ LSU MOV 13.0 LSU wins 8/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 ULM MOV 0.0 @ Mississippi State MOV 31.5 Mississippi State wins 10/10 simulations Sat, Sep 5 10/10 Florida Atlantic MOV 0.0 @ Florida MOV 23.4 Florida wins 10/10 simulations Sun, Sep 6 8/10 Louisville MOV 7.5 @ Ole Miss MOV 14.8 Ole Miss wins 8/10 simulations

RotoWire also has NFL Week 1 AI projections here.

Closest Week 1 College Football Games and Upset Prediction Picks

The single most contested result on the board belongs to Colorado and Georgia Tech, which split their simulations 5-5, with Georgia Tech projected as the winner on a tiebreak using average margin of victory. No other game in the sample produced an even split, making it the closest call of the week.

Not far behind is UCLA at Cal, which the model settled at 6-4 in Cal's favor, with both teams' average margins of victory landing within a single point of each other, 9.0 for UCLA and 8.2 for Cal, a sign the model sees this one going down to the wire.

A trio of ranked-adjacent games also drew split results. Auburn needed a 7-3 edge to hold off Baylor, Duke was pushed to 7-3 by Tulane, and LSU took Clemson by the same 7-3 mark. Ole Miss, ranked in the top 10, was not immune either, projected to beat Louisville only 6-4 in simulations run against the Cardinals' full slate of data.

TCU also had to work for its result, needing a full 10-simulation sample to shake free of UNC and settle at a comfortable but not overwhelming 8-2.

The week's biggest survival act belongs to Michigan State, which needed all 10 simulations to escape Toledo with a 9-1 record and an average margin of victory of just 15.0 points, thin compared to the blowout margins racked up by Big Ten teams facing Football Championship Subdivision or bottom-tier Group of Five opponents elsewhere on the slate.

Washington's cross-state tilt with Washington State also cracked the model's comfort zone, settling at 8-2 for the Huskies.

Biggest Week 1 College Football Blowout Predictions and Heavy Favorites

At the other end of the spectrum, the model found little drama in most ranked teams' openers. Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Indiana, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri all swept their 10 simulations, most by an average margin of victory north of 25 points.

USC did the same in both of its Week 1 tune-ups, a scheduling quirk that has the Trojans playing twice before September even turns the calendar page.

For bettors and fans alike, the takeaway from Week 1's simulation data is less about the many blowouts already baked in and more about the small cluster of games, Georgia Tech-Colorado chief among them, where the model's own confidence starts to waver.

Those are the matchups where Saturday's results are most likely to diverge from the script.

Check out RotoWire's 100 curated punishment ideas for your fantasy league's last-place finisher, sorted by category and severity.

And remember, Week 1 results offer some of the best trash-talking opportunities. Check out RotoWire's 2026 NFL fan trash talk rankings ahead of kickoff.