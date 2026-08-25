Most of the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season is a formality on paper.
Per RotoWire's 10-simulation model, the majority of Week 1 matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC point to lopsided results, with favorites like Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri sweeping all 10 simulations against outmatched non-conference opponents.
But buried inside the four conference slates are a handful of games the simulations could not settle so easily, and those are the matchups worth watching once the ball is actually kicked off.
Data Study · Simulation Results
2026 Week 1 CFB Score Predictions
Every Week 1 matchup across the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and SEC, run through 10 independent simulations per game. MOV reflects each team's average margin of victory across only the simulations it won.
67
Games Simulated
4
Conferences
10
Sims Per Game
10
Close Games (5-6/10)
Sat, Aug 2910/10
San Jose StateMOV 0.0
@
USCMOV 47.5
USC wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
UMassMOV 0.0
@
RutgersMOV 37.0
Rutgers wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
Eastern IllinoisMOV 0.0
@
MinnesotaMOV 41.8
Minnesota wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
UABMOV 0.0
@
IllinoisMOV 33.1
Illinois wins 10/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 410/10
Indiana StateMOV 0.0
@
PurdueMOV 36.3
Purdue wins 10/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 49/10
ToledoMOV 9.0
@
Michigan StateMOV 15.0
Michigan State wins 9/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 410/10
Fresno StateMOV 0.0
@
USCMOV 20.8
USC wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
North TexasMOV 0.0
@
IndianaMOV 44.7
Indiana wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
OhioMOV 0.0
@
NebraskaMOV 30.2
Nebraska wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Ball StateMOV 0.0
@
Ohio StateMOV 45.0
Ohio State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Boise StateMOV 0.0
@
OregonMOV 22.2
Oregon wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
MarshallMOV 0.0
@
Penn StateMOV 25.6
Penn State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Northern IllinoisMOV 0.0
@
IowaMOV 24.9
Iowa wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Western MichiganMOV 0.0
@
MichiganMOV 22.6
Michigan wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
HamptonMOV 0.0
@
MarylandMOV 35.7
Maryland wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
San Diego StateMOV 0.0
@
NorthwesternMOV 18.4
Northwestern wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 56/10
UCLAMOV 9.0
@
CalMOV 8.2
UCLA wins 6/10 simulations
Sun, Sep 68/10
Washington StateMOV 7.0
@
WashingtonMOV 25.1
Washington wins 8/10 simulations
Sun, Sep 610/10
WisconsinMOV 0.0
@
Notre DameMOV 22.3
Notre Dame wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Aug 298/10
UNCMOV 5.0
@
TCUMOV 8.2
TCU wins 8/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
Bethune-CookmanMOV 0.0
@
UCFMOV 37.1
UCF wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 35/10
ColoradoMOV 5.6
@
Georgia TechMOV 17.6
Georgia Tech wins 5/10 simulations (tiebreak on MOV)
Thu, Sep 310/10
IdahoMOV 0.0
@
UtahMOV 36.8
Utah wins 10/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 410/10
Long IslandMOV 0.0
@
KansasMOV 41.3
Kansas wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Oregon StateMOV 0.0
@
HoustonMOV 23.7
Houston wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Coastal CarolinaMOV 0.0
@
West VirginiaMOV 17.8
West Virginia wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Southeast Missouri StateMOV 0.0
@
Iowa StateMOV 29.0
Iowa State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 57/10
BaylorMOV 5.7
@
AuburnMOV 11.6
Auburn wins 7/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 56/10
Boston CollegeMOV 11.3
@
CincinnatiMOV 6.5
Boston College wins 6/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 57/10
Oklahoma StateMOV 20.6
@
TulsaMOV 4.0
Oklahoma State wins 7/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Abilene ChristianMOV 0.0
@
Texas TechMOV 43.8
Texas Tech wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
NichollsMOV 0.0
@
Kansas StateMOV 32.9
Kansas State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Utah TechMOV 0.0
@
BYUMOV 41.7
BYU wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Northern ArizonaMOV 0.0
@
ArizonaMOV 37.2
Arizona wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Morgan StateMOV 0.0
@
Arizona StateMOV 42.0
Arizona State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Aug 296/10
UNCMOV 7.2
@
TCUMOV 19.3
TCU wins 6/10 simulations
Sat, Aug 298/10
NC StateMOV 4.5
@
VirginiaMOV 11.1
Virginia wins 8/10 simulations
Sat, Aug 296/10
HawaiiMOV 8.5
@
StanfordMOV 11.7
Stanford wins 6/10 simulations
Sat, Aug 2910/10
New Mexico StateMOV 0.0
@
Florida StateMOV 28.5
Florida State wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
AkronMOV 0.0
@
Wake ForestMOV 21.7
Wake Forest wins 10/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 38/10
ColoradoMOV 2.0
@
Georgia TechMOV 16.4
Georgia Tech wins 8/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 410/10
MiamiMOV 27.1
@
StanfordMOV 0.0
Miami wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
New HampshireMOV 0.0
@
SyracuseMOV 27.5
Syracuse wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 59/10
Miami OHMOV 6.0
@
PittsburghMOV 26.3
Pittsburgh wins 9/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 58/10
Boston CollegeMOV 19.0
@
CincinnatiMOV 10.2
Boston College wins 8/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 57/10
TulaneMOV 4.0
@
DukeMOV 12.0
Duke wins 7/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 56/10
ClemsonMOV 7.0
@
LSUMOV 16.0
LSU wins 6/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
VMIMOV 0.0
@
Virginia TechMOV 48.4
Virginia Tech wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 56/10
UCLAMOV 11.0
@
CalMOV 5.0
UCLA wins 6/10 simulations
Sun, Sep 66/10
LouisvilleMOV 5.8
@
Ole MissMOV 20.0
Ole Miss wins 6/10 simulations
Mon, Sep 76/10
SMUMOV 18.2
@
Florida StateMOV 6.5
SMU wins 6/10 simulations
Thu, Sep 310/10
Arkansas-Pine BluffMOV 0.0
@
MissouriMOV 56.5
Missouri wins 10/10 simulations
Fri, Sep 410/10
UTEPMOV 0.0
@
OklahomaMOV 35.3
Oklahoma wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
East CarolinaMOV 0.0
@
AlabamaMOV 27.9
Alabama wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Kent StateMOV 0.0
@
South CarolinaMOV 32.6
South Carolina wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Youngstown StateMOV 0.0
@
KentuckyMOV 29.0
Kentucky wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Tennessee StateMOV 0.0
@
GeorgiaMOV 52.0
Georgia wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Texas StateMOV 0.0
@
TexasMOV 31.2
Texas wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
FurmanMOV 0.0
@
TennesseeMOV 50.6
Tennessee wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 56/10
BaylorMOV 13.8
@
AuburnMOV 17.7
Auburn wins 6/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
North AlabamaMOV 0.0
@
ArkansasMOV 42.6
Arkansas wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Missouri StateMOV 0.0
@
Texas A&MMOV 38.3
Texas A&M wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Austin PeayMOV 0.0
@
VanderbiltMOV 24.7
Vanderbilt wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 58/10
ClemsonMOV 7.5
@
LSUMOV 13.0
LSU wins 8/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
ULMMOV 0.0
@
Mississippi StateMOV 31.5
Mississippi State wins 10/10 simulations
Sat, Sep 510/10
Florida AtlanticMOV 0.0
@
FloridaMOV 23.4
Florida wins 10/10 simulations
Sun, Sep 68/10
LouisvilleMOV 7.5
@
Ole MissMOV 14.8
Ole Miss wins 8/10 simulations
Data: RotoWire simulations, 10 runs per matchup. Methodology: Away/Home MOV averaged only across simulations that team won; 5-5 splits broken by average margin of victory. Updated: August 2026.
Closest Week 1 College Football Games and Upset Prediction Picks
The single most contested result on the board belongs to Colorado and Georgia Tech, which split their simulations 5-5, with Georgia Tech projected as the winner on a tiebreak using average margin of victory. No other game in the sample produced an even split, making it the closest call of the week.
Not far behind is UCLA at Cal, which the model settled at 6-4 in Cal's favor, with both teams' average margins of victory landing within a single point of each other, 9.0 for UCLA and 8.2 for Cal, a sign the model sees this one going down to the wire.
A trio of ranked-adjacent games also drew split results. Auburn needed a 7-3 edge to hold off Baylor, Duke was pushed to 7-3 by Tulane, and LSU took Clemson by the same 7-3 mark. Ole Miss, ranked in the top 10, was not immune either, projected to beat Louisville only 6-4 in simulations run against the Cardinals' full slate of data.
TCU also had to work for its result, needing a full 10-simulation sample to shake free of UNC and settle at a comfortable but not overwhelming 8-2.
The week's biggest survival act belongs to Michigan State, which needed all 10 simulations to escape Toledo with a 9-1 record and an average margin of victory of just 15.0 points, thin compared to the blowout margins racked up by Big Ten teams facing Football Championship Subdivision or bottom-tier Group of Five opponents elsewhere on the slate.
Washington's cross-state tilt with Washington State also cracked the model's comfort zone, settling at 8-2 for the Huskies.
Biggest Week 1 College Football Blowout Predictions and Heavy Favorites
At the other end of the spectrum, the model found little drama in most ranked teams' openers. Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Indiana, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri all swept their 10 simulations, most by an average margin of victory north of 25 points.
USC did the same in both of its Week 1 tune-ups, a scheduling quirk that has the Trojans playing twice before September even turns the calendar page.
For bettors and fans alike, the takeaway from Week 1's simulation data is less about the many blowouts already baked in and more about the small cluster of games, Georgia Tech-Colorado chief among them, where the model's own confidence starts to waver.
Those are the matchups where Saturday's results are most likely to diverge from the script.
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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