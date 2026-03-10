The Big Ten boasts plenty of fantasy intrigue from coast to coast, but the initial forming of the offense and depth charts begins in March and April during spring practice. In addition to this article, keep up to date with our college football news and college football depth charts, which are being updated throughout spring as rosters are released and examined.

Big Ten Spring Practice Storylines

The Big Ten has taken over as the belle of the ball in recent seasons, claiming each of the last three national championships, each by a different team. It seems unlikely the conference will make it four different teams in four years, but there should be contenders in the conference once again.

Illinois Fighting Illini Spring Practice Preview

New face under center

Following a 9-4 season a year ago, the Fighting Illini are in the always interesting position of having to replace a multi-year starter in Luke Altmyer under center. The likely candidate appears to be Katin Houser, following his transfer in from East Carolina in the off-season. Houser will be making his return to the Big Ten after starting his career with Michigan State and will have a solid baseline of weapons to work with.

The Fighting Illini will return a solid amount of production from last year's offense at the skill positions, including leading rusher Ca'Lil Calentine as well as fellow back Aidan Laughery. Former running back Kaden Feagin will be rejoining the team as well, though he made the switch to tight end for the 2026 season. As for receivers, the team will have to overcome the loss of Hank Beatty, though a core group of Hudson Clement, Collin Dixon and transfers Alex Perry (Florida International) and Jayshon Platt (Florida Atlantic) will serve as a solid starting point. If Houser is able to sustain a high level of production, the Illinois offense has the pieces to make some serious noise in 2026.

Indiana Hoosiers Spring Practice Preview

How do you replace perfection?

Following one of the great turnaround stories in college football history, culminating in Indiana's perfect 16-0 National Championship season in 2025, the national spotlight is understandably focused on Bloomington in 2026. The challenge that now faces Curt Cignetti's squad is the question of how to follow up on perfection. With a plethora of departures on the offensive side of the ball, this off-season could be the most important of Cignetti's tenure with the Hoosiers as another group of high-level transfers will look to fill the shoes of last year's juggernaut.

While the loss of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is certainly a point of intrigue for the Hoosiers, the decision seems to be all but decided due to the acquisition of Josh Hoover. The TCU transfer has talent and the production to back it up (3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025) and appears set to take the reins under center. At the receiver spot, returning sensation Charlie Becker will be joined by transfers Nick Marsh (Michigan State) and Shazz Preston (Tulane) to form what should be a very exciting core following the losses of Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt.

Despite Mendoza deservedly earning headlines and awards last year, the true identity of the Indiana offense in the Cignetti era has been to establish the run game. With both Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black gone, the Hoosiers will have to find new candidates to lead the backfield in 2026. One of the likeliest candidates is a returning face, Lee Beebe. Beebe was originally expected to be a key contributor in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury after just three games. He will be joined by fellow returning back Khobie Martin as well as Boston College transfer (and possible All-Name team member) Turbo Richard to form what will likely be the Indiana backfield committee Cignetti has employed so successfully over the last two years.

Iowa Hawkeyes Spring Practice Preview

Can Ferentz finally find the answer under center?

It's no secret that the identity of Iowa football hasn't exactly been exhilarating passing attacks, but the Hawkeyes have really struggled to get things going through the air recently. Mark Gronowski served as a dual-threat option for the team last year and excelled in the running game, but managed less than 1,800 passing yards and threw just 10 touchdowns on the season. With the former South Dakota State transfer out of remaining eligibility, the Hawkeyes will be looking for a playmaker under center once again.

With no major off-season transfer portal acquisitions, the competition for the starting quarterback spot appears to be wide open heading into spring. The likeliest candidates include former Wake Forest transfer Jeremy Hecklinski and former Auburn transfer Hank Brown, both of whom were featured as backups on the Iowa roster in 2025. Brown has the most in-game experience of the two, with seven career appearances across three seasons, as opposed to Hecklinski's two career games, but both will be tested in the role of a true starter. Freshman Tradon Bessinger could also play a role in the position battle and will certainly be worth keeping an eye on throughout the spring.

Kamari Moulton is expected to resume his duties as the feature back in the Hawkeye backfield following a solid season in 2025, though South Dakota transfer L.J. Phillips brings an incredible level of production (1,921 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2025) and could very well see a meaningful role within the Iowa offense as well. In terms of pass catchers, Reece Vander Zee is expected to lead the way amongst wideouts following the loss of Jacob Gill, though transfers Evan James (Furman) and Tony Diaz (UT-Rio Grande) should factor in as well. The returning DJ Vonnahme and Addison Ostrenga should serve as major targets in the passing game as well as one of the better tight end duos in the conference.

Maryland Terrapins Spring Practice Preview

Can reloaded pass catchers support Washington?

Despite another disappointing 4-8 season in 2025, the Maryland offense may be flying under the radar as a potential sneaky good unit for 2026. Former five-star recruit Malik Washington is back under center for his sophomore season and hopes to turn in more consistent production than the flashes of high-level play a year ago. The backfield is once again expected to be headed by DeJuan Williams, with Iverson Howard and Eli Mason likely serving as the primary backups, though USC transfer Harry Dalton could factor in and is a name to keep an eye on in the coming weeks as well. Tight end should also be a point of relative consistency as Dorian Fleming is once again expected to serve in the starting role with Auburn transfer and former Terrapin Preston Howard playing a role as well.

The true point of contention will come in the receiver room as the team looks to replace its top three receivers by yards from a year ago (Shaleak Knotts, Jalil Farooq and Octavian Smith, respectively). Mike Locksley made moves to address this need in the off-season, grabbing transfers Na-eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (Old Dominion) and Chris Durr (Wyoming) to join returning wideout Kaleb Webb in what should be a fairly experienced receiver core. One name to keep an eye on in the spring is Mekhai White, as the 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore was noted as a spring game standout a year ago and should get an opportunity to earn some playing time in 2026. If the receivers are able to hold their own and support Washington as he continues to develop, Maryland could be a sneaky offensive force in the Big Ten in 2026.

Michigan Wolverines Spring Practice Preview

Will Underwood take the next step?

It was a tumultuous off-season for the Wolverines as they underwent a coaching change muddled in scandal, but 2026 may prove to be a more positive year on the gridiron. New coach Kyle Whittingham will bring a much-needed steady hand to a program that is certainly more known for defense, but has the offensive weapons to make a splash on both sides of the ball. Despite traditionally being a run-first team, the level at which Michigan's offense and team as a whole can succeed will likely come down to the quarterback.

The top-rated high school recruit in the nation a year ago, Bryce Underwood, had a bit of a tough first season in Ann Arbor in 2025. With just 2,428 passing yards to go along with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions, Underwood certainly left a lot to be desired, considering the level of undeniable talent he possesses. What he did do, however, was show many flashes of the brilliance the Wolverines saw when they locked in his recruitment in terms of both his arm talent and his ability on the ground. With a productive running game expected in 2026 along with a solid, if not underrated, group of weapons in the passing game, if Underwood is able to provide a little more consistency under center, the Wolverines could be a force to reckon with, not just in the Big Ten but potentially at the national level.

As mentioned above, the skill positions in Ann Arbor appear to be in pretty good shape at first glance. Jordan Marshall is set to return and become the feature back following the departure of Justice Haynes, and if his performance in his time as the starter following Haynes' injury towards the end of last season (570 yards and seven touchdowns in four healthy games) is any indication, he could be in for a special season. Fellow returning Wolverines Bryson Kuzdzal and John Volker, as well as Oklahoma transfer Taylor Tatum, will likely serve in some capacity as backup options in the Michigan backfield.

The Wolverines will also return top receiver targets Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley in the passing game, to go along with Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench as part of the receiver core. Tight end is a position with some turnover as Marlin Klein ran out of eligibility, but JJ Buchanan is expected to serve as a primary target after following Whittingham from Utah, with returning Wolverine Zack Marshall likely to see work in the passing game as well.

Michigan State Spartans Spring Practice Preview

Offensive reset under Fitzgerald

Following the firing of head coach Jonathan Smith in the off-season after yet another disappointing season, the Spartans saw an exodus of transfers that left major holes within the offense. While the hiring of new coach Pat Fitzgerald appears to have breathed some new life into the program, questions remain about the offense as a whole heading into 2026.

Surprisingly, the spot of least contention for Michigan State seems to be under center as returning Spartan Alessio Milivojevic by all accounts is expected to be the starter to begin the 2026 season. Milivojevic stepped in for former starter Aidan Chiles in the middle of last season due to injuries and showed flashes of high-level play that seemed to earn him the starting gig down the final stretch of the season. With another year under his belt, Milivojevic will hope to build on his performances last year and solidify himself as the program quarterback moving forward, though questions remain about his supporting cast as well.

The biggest skill position acquisition of the off-season for the Spartans came in the backfield in the form of Cam Edwards. The former UConn transfer appears set to lead the MSU backfield following a productive season with the Huskies in 2025, in which he ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns. He will be joined by Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish, as well as returning Spartan Brandon Tullis and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson, as the likely candidates for complementary/change-of-pace roles.

Returning Spartan Chrishon McCray is the likeliest candidate to lead the receiving room following the departure of star receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly. McCray will be joined by a flurry of unproven names, including transfers Fredrick Moore (Michigan) and KK Smith (Notre Dame), as well as returning Spartans Bryson Williams and Braylon Collier. The loss of both Jack Velling and Michael Masunas will put a focus on the tight end position as well, with Kai Rios, Brennan Parachek and Jayden Savoury serving as viable candidates to battle for the top spot. With a lot of question marks surrounding the Michigan State pass catchers, these will likely be the two positions to keep a close eye on throughout the remainder of the off-season, as they will be a major contributor to the potential success or lack thereof for the Spartan offense in 2026.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Spring Practice Preview

Can Taylor get back on track?

The Golden Gophers finished with a respectable 8-5 season in 2025 while dealing with high levels of roster turnover following the 2024 season. While PJ Fleck's squad hasn't had to deal with the same issues this offseason, there are still some spots of intrigue to look at heading into this spring, particularly with their star running back.

Heading into the 2025 season, Darius Taylor seemed poised for a breakout campaign in which he would truly announce himself as one of the premier backs in the sport. Unfortunately, that's not quite how things worked out as Taylor struggled to remain healthy and wasn't quite as effective as he was in previous seasons when available, finishing with just 670 yards and four touchdowns on the year. If the Golden Gophers want to increase the total in the win column and potentially make a splash in the Big Ten in 2026, they need Taylor to become the backfield monster many thought he was on his way to becoming following a productive sophomore campaign in 2024. A full off-season to get healthy, combined with less roster turnover, should give him everything he needs to prosper, but his progress will certainly be worth monitoring over the spring.

As mentioned above, the Golden Gophers should benefit from a higher level of roster retention this offseason. Quarterback Drake Lindsey is expected to lead the team once again, and with another year under his belt, should provide a more consistent presence in the passing attack. Though the Gophers lost 2025 leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington, they retained playmakers Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith and brought in transfers Noah Jennings (Cincinnati) and Perry Thompson (Auburn), providing Lindsey with a stable core of pass catchers. Tight end is the skill position that saw the most turnover with both Jameson Geers and Drew Biber heading out, but Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms as well as returning Gophers Pierce Walsh and Roman Voss are likely to lead the way heading into 2026.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Spring Practice Preview

Replacing Raiola

In the aftermath of a disappointing 7-6 campaign in 2025, it is officially the post-Raiola era in Lincoln. Head coach Matt Rhule will have to find a new starter for the first time in three years as the Cornhuskers continue to look to bounce back into national relevancy. While a few familiar faces return in the passing game, it will be an overall new look for a Nebraska program that has been trying to reshape its destiny since the late 90's and will hope to build the foundation for a successful future in 2026.

Former starter Dylan Raiola had a very tumultuous season with the Huskers in 2025, throwing for just 2,000 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury in the second half of the season. TJ Lateef replaced Raiola as the starter following the injury and performed admirably, and will almost certainly get his chance to earn the starting gig in 2026, but will face off against incoming transfer Anthony Colandrea in a battle for the top spot. Colandrea brings a high level of experience as a multi-year starter with both Virginia and UNLV and is expected to be very competitive for the starting role.

Possibly the toughest assignment for the Huskers is replacing the production of Emmett Johnson, who dominated in 2025 and was the driving force behind the Nebraska offense. Among the likely candidates are Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee and Kwinten Ives, all of whom had relatively equivalent levels of production as backups to Johnson in 2025. The team's receiver core should be the strongest unit on the offense as the Huskers return the team's top two receivers from a year ago, Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. A productive third option was also added in the form of UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer, who caught 50 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns for the Bruins in 2025.

Northwestern Wildcats Spring Practice Preview

Can Chiles thrive in a new environment?

Of all the teams in the Big Ten, it can be argued that Northwestern returns the most offensive production from a year ago, at least at the skill positions. The Wildcats return their top two rushers from a year ago, as well as four of their top five pass catchers, and appear set to have a steady offense in 2026. Unfortunately for Northwestern, the one spot of intrigue is at the one position that could send it all crashing down or make everything come together: quarterback.

The year is 2026, and Aidan Chiles is a Northwestern Wildcat. Chiles had a rough go of it in East Lansing in 2025, throwing for just 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns to three interceptions before going down with an injury and eventually being replaced as the starter. The 6-foot-3 signal caller will be hoping for a fresh start in Evanston, and though things didn't end well with Sparty, there's no mistaking the undeniable talent he possesses with both his arm and his legs. If Chiles is able to put the past behind him and deliver a more consistent level of play to help elevate his supporting cast, the Wildcats could be in for an intriguing season, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

At the skill positions, as mentioned above, not much has changed. Caleb Komolafe is still expected to head the Northwestern rushing attack, with Joseph Himon and Florida State transfer Gavin Sawchuk likely serving as complementary pieces. Griffin Wilde, Hayden Eligon, Ricky Ahumaraeze and Drew Wagner all return in the receiver room and should serve as a consistent pass-catching group for Chiles. The one major skill position change is the loss of tight end Hunter Welcing, but returning Wildcat Lawson Albright, along with UConn transfer Alex Honig, are expected to fill the void at tight end.

Ohio State Buckeyes Spring Practice Preview

Reloading for another CFB run

​Spring practice officially kicks off March 10, culminating in the Spring Game at The Shoe on April 18. The Buckeyes looked unbeatable last season, but cracks began to form as the season progressed, culminating in a 24-14 loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff. While the offense is ready to reload, the defense must quickly rebuild if Ohio State hopes to survive an early-season gauntlet that includes a massive road trip to Texas. After a record-breaking 2025, Heisman finalist Julian Sayin enters his second year as the undisputed QB1. He'll be flanked by Jeremiah Smith, who has already cemented himself as a generational talent at wide receiver, and Bo Jackson, coming off a 1,000-yard freshman campaign. With four out of five offensive line starters returning and new OC Arthur Smith looking to add a physical edge, the Buckeyes' scoring potential is sky-high. With Carnell Tate off to the NFL, all eyes will be on freshman Chris Henry Jr. as the possible antidote for the gap left by Tate. The vibe on the other side of the ball is much more urgent. Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia led the nation's top unit last year, but the bill has come due. The Buckeyes are tasked with replacing eight starters, including superstars like Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles. With several DBs departing, the focus shifts to young stars like Devin Sanchez to step into leadership roles. The team found some blue-chip portal talent on defense, led by Duke safety Terry Moore and DL James Smith, formerly with Alabama.

Oregon Ducks Spring Practice Preview

Moore is back, but Lanning seeks improvement

The Oregon Ducks enter their 2026 spring practice season with significant momentum despite a tough Peach Bowl loss to Indiana. The 15 practices in March and April will focus heavily on rebuilding the offensive line, with both starting tackles needing to be replaced. Furthermore, the staff is tasked with integrating a talented freshman class led by standout tight end Kendre Harrison. With a grueling Big Ten schedule ahead, this spring is about transforming high-ceiling individual talent into a cohesive championship contender.

The most significant changes for the Ducks are at the coordinator positions. Following the departures of offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Dan Lanning opted for an internal promotion. Drew Mehringer has been promoted to offensive coordinator, Tulane DC Chris Hampton takes over as defensive coordinator. Spring will be the first test of their play-calling philosophies and how they maintain the aggressive, high-tempo identity established under Lanning's tenure.

A major win for the Ducks was the return of starting quarterback Dante Moore, who chose to stay in Eugene for the 2026-27 season. He is flanked by elite offensive weapons, including wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan. Lanning secured one of the most high-profile transfers in the country with Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who provides elite depth behind Moore. Other key additions include safety Koi Perich (from Minnesota) and defensive lineman D'Antre Robinson (from North Carolina), both expected to compete for immediate starting roles. The position with the cloudiest outlook is at running back. With the Makhi Hughes experiment ending in failure and a transfer from the once-promising freshman, incoming freshmen Brandon Smith and Tradarian Ball will be four-star additions to watch in camp. Returnee Jordan James will likely get the first crack at the RB1 job, but expect Smith and Ball to push for time.

Penn State Nittany Lions Spring Practice Preview

Matt Campbell era begins

The 2026 spring practice season marks the most radical transformation in Penn State football history. Following the departure of James Franklin, new head coach Matt Campbell has descended upon State College, bringing a culture shock designed to rebuild a program that missed the 2025 College Football Playoff and lost over 70 players to graduation and the portal. Campbell didn't arrive alone. He has effectively transplanted the core of his successful Iowa State program. This spring features the debut of offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and former USC DC D'Anton Lynn, both tasked with installing a blue-collar, developmental identity.

Additionally, nearly two dozen transfers followed Campbell from Ames, including projected starting quarterback Rocco Becht. With Drew Allar off to the NFL, all eyes are on the battle between the veteran Becht and redshirt freshman Alex Manske. While Becht brings years of starting experience, Manske is viewed as the high-ceiling future of the position. At running back, the team has big shoes to fill with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen headed to the pros. Campbell persuaded Carson Hansen to transfer from Ames, and he's expected to lead the running back room. Quinton Martin and Ohio State transfer James Peoples will also enter the competition. There are big questions at the wideout position, as the portal brought several new faces to the ranks. Koby Howard is the most prominent returnee, but it's an open battle for who will line up alongside him. Iowa State transfer Chase Sowell looks like a frontrunner in the race.

Purdue Boilermakers Spring Practice Preview

Pressure is on for Odom

The Purdue Boilermakers enter the 2026 spring practice season under heavy pressure to pivot from a winless Big Ten campaign in 2025. Head coach Barry Odom, entering his second year in West Lafayette, has initiated a massive roster reconstruction, welcoming 53 new players to jumpstart the program.

The staff has seen a notable reshuffle aimed at maximizing the use of existing talent. Kevin Kane returns as defensive coordinator after spending a season with Minnesota. On the offensive side, Zach Crabtree takes over as the offensive line coach, reuniting with offensive coordinator Josh Henson. Additionally, former Purdue receiver Bilal Marshall has been promoted to wide receivers coach, a move designed to stabilize a room that saw high turnover this winter.

The focus of the spring is undeniably on the offense, which must find consistency to compete in the expanded Big Ten. Unlike many Big Ten programs, Purdue has largely avoided a portal battle here, committing to Ryan Browne as the definitive starter. After losing key targets like Nitro Tuggle and Ahmad Branch to the portal, the wideout room is wide open. Keep an eye on incoming transfers Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Asaad Waseem (FAU), and Bisi Owens (Penn) as they battle to become Browne's primary target. Devin Mockobee is off to pursue a pro career, but Purdue has bolstered the running back depth chart with transfers Jerrick Gibson (Texas) and Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota).

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Spring Practice Preview

Reset and rebuild in effect

Following a frustrating 5-7 campaign in 2025, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights enter the 2026 spring practice season in the midst of a program-wide reset. With a significant overhaul of the defensive coaching staff and a wide-open competition at the most critical position on the field, Greg Schiano's squad is looking to forge a new identity before their September 5 opener against UMass. The headline of the spring is the battle to replace multi-year starter Athan Kaliakmanis. The competition centers on two distinct candidates. AJ Surace, a homegrown redshirt sophomore who has spent two years developing in the system, and Dylan Lonergan, a high-profile Boston College transfer, will compete for the role. While Surace offers continuity and familiarity with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's scheme, Lonergan is a former blue-chip recruit who brings veteran experience and a live arm that could unlock a more vertical passing game.

The running back position is secure with Antwan Raymond, who quietly racked up Top-25 numbers at the position last season. The wide receiver room will be totally revamped, with KJ Duff as the only remaining starter. Luckily, the Scarlet Knights were able to acquire some blue-chip freshmen. Keep an eye on Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke as practice commences.

UCLA Bruins Spring Practice Preview

Chesney takes the reins

The 2026 spring practice season at UCLA marks the beginning of the Bob Chesney era. After a disappointing 2025 campaign that started horribly under De'Shaun Foster, the Bruins have hit the reset button, ushering in a new coaching staff and one of the nation's largest transfer portal hauls. With 15 practices culminating in the May 2 Spring Game, the focus is squarely on installing an explosive new identity in Westwood.

Head coach Bob Chesney has brought in coaches from James Madison, hiring Dean Kennedy as offensive coordinator and Chris Smith as offensive line coach. Kennedy, who led top-ranking offenses at JMU and Holy Cross, is expected to implement a balanced, play-action-heavy scheme. This spring is a critical installation period for a unit that struggled for consistency last season. All eyes are on redshirt junior Nico Iamaleava, who returns as the centerpiece of the offense. While he led the team in rushing last year, the new staff's goal is to refine his pocket presence and utilize his elite arm strength within Kennedy's vertical concepts. Interestingly, Nico's brother, Madden Iamaleava, will serve as his backup.

Chesney's staff was incredibly aggressive in the portal, adding over 40 players to the roster. Key offensive additions include: Alabama transfer Wayne Knight and Iowa State's Dylan Lee join returnee Jaivian Thomas to create a formidable three-headed monster at running back. The Bruins added San Jose State transfer Leland Smith and Florida speedster Aidan Mizell. They will compete with returner Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to fill the void left by departing wideouts.

USC Trojans Spring Practice Preview

Riley seeks to end CFP drought

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 spring practice season at a crossroads. Following a 9–4 finish in 2025, Lincoln Riley's squad faces immense pressure to break into the expanded College Football Playoff. With spring ball kicking off on March 3, the focus is on a high-powered offense looking to replace elite departing targets and a defense integrating a legendary new strategic mind. The Trojans had an excellent recruiting class that many considered to be the best in the FBS.

The biggest offseason headline is the arrival of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who takes over from D'Anton Lynn. While Riley still oversees the offense, he has bolstered the support staff by adding Chris Meyers as a run-game specialist and assistant offensive line coach. This addition aims to add physicality to Riley's finesse concepts, especially as the Trojans navigate the Big Ten trenches. Jayden Maiava returns as the undisputed leader after leading the Big Ten in passing with 3,711 yards last season. With Husan Longstreet transferring to LSU, Maiava's primary competition comes from veteran Sam Huard and 17-year-old freshman prodigy Jonas Williams.

With stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane off to the NFL, Tanook Hines will be tasked with leading the room. N.C. State transfer Terrell Anderson is also expected to make an immediate impact. Following Lake McRee's departure, USC added Wisconsin veteran Tucker Ashcraft. He will battle freshman five-star Mark Bowman and JUCO standout Josiah Jefferson for snaps in Riley's increasingly tight-end-heavy formations. King Miller and a healthy Waymond Jordan form a potent duo, and eyes will be on how Jordan fares after his season-ending injury. The 2026 spring is about more than just drills; it's about proving that USC's offensive continuity on the line (retaining all five starters) can protect Maiava and power a championship run.

Washington Huskies Spring Practice Preview

Going all-in with Williams

The Washington Huskies enter the 2026 spring practice season in a state of high-octane evolution. Entering his third year, head coach Jedd Fisch oversees a program that has stabilized and reloaded after a 9–4 campaign. As the Huskies look to make a definitive College Football Playoff push in the Big Ten, the 15 spring practices will be defined by an offensive transition and the arrival of a historic recruiting class.

The biggest offseason storyline is the departure of offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty. In a bold move, Fisch announced he will not hire a traditional replacement, instead opting to call plays himself. To fill the vacancy on the staff, Fisch promoted J.P. Losman to quarterbacks coach.

Despite a controversial offseason that nearly saw him leave town, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is the undisputed engine of the offense after throwing for over 3,000 yards in 2025. Denzel Boston headed off to the NFL, so the wide receiver position will need a minor overhaul. Keep an eye on sophomore Dezmen Roebuck and Ohio State transfer Bodpegn Miller to assume starting roles.

The backfield will see a fresh look after Jonah Coleman's departure, as Adam Mohammed looks to build on his late-season breakout. Jayden Limar has also joined the program after a successful season at Oregon.

Wisconsin Badgers Spring Practice Preview

Quarterback battle at forefront

The Wisconsin Badgers enter the 2026 spring practice season facing a critical juncture in the Luke Fickell era. After a 2025 season defined by roster turnover and inconsistencies, the Badgers have doubled down on the transfer portal, bringing in over 30 newcomers to Madison. Poor quarterback play and a lagging offense were Achilles heels for the Badgers last season, but their defense kept them in games and remains in pretty good shape.

The most vital storyline is under center. With 2025 starter Billy Edwards departing for North Carolina, the keys have been handed to Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph. A dynamic dual-threat, Joseph must quickly adapt to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' pro-style system after playing in a heavy shotgun, clap-snap attack at ODU. He will be pushed by sophomore Carter Smith, who earned local legend status last year by leading the Badgers to wins over two ranked teams as a true freshman.

The skill positions have undergone a total facelift through the portal: In a surprising move, Wisconsin snared Iowa State star Abu Sama III, who is expected to lead a committee that includes Bryan Jackson and returning leading rusher Darrion Dupree. The wide receiverroom is wide open. Oklahoma State transfer Shamar Rigby and Oklahoma transfer Zion Kearney are the early favorites to provide the vertical threat the offense has lacked. Keep an eye on Jacob Harris (Bowling Green) and Grant Stec at the tight end position.