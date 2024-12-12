College Football
Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

Written by 
Chris Bennett
Chris Benzine 
Jake Blanchard 
Steven Borodkin
Henry Bredemeier 
Daniel Dobish 
Jeff Edgerton 
Nick Grays 
Edward Kensik 
Sam Klein 
John McKechnie 
Chris Morgan 
Luke Nemoir
Greg Vara 
Published on December 12, 2024

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.

College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2024-25 Bowl Season

'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 10) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.

  • All picks are against the spread
  • Losing picks are noted as such
  • Pushes are italicized
  • All odds as of 12/10

2023-24 Leaderboard

WriterTotal CorrectTotal Incorrect
Chris Bennett2417
Ryan Wollersheim2318
Jake Blanchard2318
Chris Morgan2219
Henry Bredemeier2219
Jesse Siegel2219
Daniel E. Dobish2120
Sam Klein2021
Nick Grays2021
Greg Vara2021
Ed Kensik1922
Se Ho Park1922
Chris Benzine1823
John McKechnie1823
Jeff Edgerton1724

I had a request of who to follow among all of the picks we submit, so here is a leaderboard from last year if you would like a reference for how our writers did and would like to follow one or two.

2024-25 Leaderboard

Updated once bowls begin

College Football Bowl Odds

As of Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bowl GameFavoriteSpreadUnderdogCorrect PickFV PicksUD Picks
Veterans BowlSouth Alabama7Western Michigan 113
Frisco BowlMemphis2.5WVU 113
Boca Raton BowlJMU

While most of the bowls have significant dispersal among the picks, there are a chunk of games that have a heavy lean one way or the other. Some of that may have been due to line shifts after the odds were posted for the writers to put the picks in, but it may also be the result of a heavy lean by our writers. Three games have 12 or more picks on one side, and one (Texas A&M-USC) has a unanimous A&M selection. We'll inevitably all be eating crow when USC pulls it out. For a detailed list of the picks, see below.

College Football Bowl Picks

Chris BenzineJake BlanchardChris MorganJeff EdgertonChris Bennett
South AlabamaSouth AlabamaSouth AlabamaWestern MichiganSouth Alabama
MemphisMemphisMemphisMemphisMemphis
JMUJMUJMUJMUWestern Kentucky
UNLVUNLVUNLVUNLVUNLV
Georgia SouthernGeorgia SouthernGeorgia SouthernSam HoustonSam Houston
Jax StateOhioOhioOhioOhio
FloridaFloridaFloridaFloridaFlorida
UTSACoastalCoastal CarolinaCoastal CarolinaUTSA
Northern IllinoisFresno StateNorthern IllinoisFresno StateFresno State
San Jose StateUSFSan Jose StateUSFSan Jose State
PittsburghPittsburghPittsburghPittsburghPittsburgh
RutgersRutgersKansas StateRutgersKansas State
Bowling GreenBowling GreenArkansas StateArkansas StateArkansas State
OklahomaNavyNavyNavyNavy
VanderbiltGeorgia TechVanderbiltGeorgia TechVanderbilt
Texas TechArkansasTexas TechArkansasArkansas
SyracuseSyracuseSyracuseWashington St.Syracuse
Texas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&M
North CarolinaNorth CarolinaNorth CarolinaNorth CarolinaNorth Carolina
Boston CollegeNebraskaNebraskaBoston CollegeBoston College
LouisianaLouisianaTCULouisianaTCU
MiamiIowa StateIowa StateIowa StateIowa State
Colorado StateMiami (OH)Colorado StateMiami (OH)Colorado State
East CarolinaNC StateEast CarolinaNC StateEast Carolina
BYUBYUBYUColoradoColorado
ArmyMarshallArmyArmyArmy
IowaIowaMissouriIowaMissouri
AlabamaAlabamaMichiganAlabamaAlabama
WashingtonLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisville
South CarolinaSouth CarolinaIllinoisSouth CarolinaSouth Carolina
LSULSULSUBaylorBaylor
Ole MissDukeDukeOle MissDuke
Texas StateTexas StateNorth TexasNorth TexasNorth Texas
Virginia TechVirginia TechVirginia TechMinnesotaMinnesota
BuffaloBuffaloBuffaloBuffaloBuffalo
Notre DameIndianaNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame
SMUSMUPenn StatePenn StateSMU
TexasClemsonTexasClemsonClemson
Ohio StateOhio StateTennesseeTennesseeOhio State
GeorgiaTexasGeorgiaClemsonNotre Dame
Henry BredemeierDaniel DobishSam KleinEd KensikSteven Borodkin
Western MichiganSouth AlabamaSouth AlabamaWestern MichiganSouth Alabama
MemphisMemphisMemphisWVUWVU
JMUJMUJMUJMUJMU
CaliforniaUNLVUNLVCaliforniaUNLV
Georgia SouthernGeorgia SouthernSam HoustonGeorgia SouthernSam Houston
OhioOhioOhioOhioJax State
FloridaFloridaFloridaFloridaFlorida
UTSAUTSAUTSAUTSAUTSA
Fresno StateNorthern IllinoisFresno StateNorthern IllinoisNorthern Illinois
USFSan Jose StateSan Jose StateSan Jose StateUSF
PittsburghToledoToledoPittsburghPittsburgh
Kansas StateRutgersKansas StateRutgersKansas State
Arkansas StateArkansas StateBowling GreenBowling GreenBowling Green
NavyOklahomaOklahomaNavyOklahoma
Georgia TechGeorgia TechGeorgia TechVanderbiltVanderbilt
ArkansasArkansasArkansasTexas TechTexas Tech
SyracuseSyracuseSyracuseWashington St.Syracuse
Texas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&M
North CarolinaUConnNorth CarolinaUConnUConn
NebraskaBoston CollegeNebraskaNebraskaBoston College
TCULouisianaTCUTCUTCU
Iowa StateIowa StateMiamiIowa StateMiami
Miami (OH)Colorado StateColorado StateMiami (OH)Miami (OH)
NC StateEast CarolinaNC StateEast CarolinaEast Carolina
ColoradoColoradoBYUColoradoColorado
ArmyMarshallArmyArmyArmy
MissouriMissouriIowaIowaIowa
AlabamaAlabamaMichiganMichiganAlabama
WashingtonWashingtonLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisville
South CarolinaIllinoisIllinoisIllinoisSouth Carolina
LSUBaylorLSULSULSU
DukeDukeDukeOle MissOle Miss
North TexasNorth TexasTexas StateNorth TexasTexas State
MinnesotaVirginia TechMinnesotaMinnesotaVirginia Tech
LibertyBuffaloLibertyBuffaloLiberty
IndianaIndianaNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame
SMUSMUSMUPenn StatePenn State
ClemsonClemsonClemsonTexasTexas
TennesseeTennesseeTennesseeOhio StateOhio State
Ohio StateOregonOregonNotre DameGeorgia
Greg VaraLuke NemoirNick GraysJohn McKechnie
South AlabamaSouth AlabamaSouth AlabamaSouth Alabama
MemphisMemphisWVUMemphis
JMUJMUWestern KentuckyJMU
UNLVUNLVUNLVCalifornia
Sam HoustonGeorgia SouthernSam HoustonSam Houston
OhioOhioOhioOhio
TulaneFloridaTulaneFlorida
Coastal CarolinaUTSAUTSACoastal Carolina
Fresno StateNorthern IllinoisFresno StateFresno State
USFUSFSan Jose StateUSF
ToledoToledoToledoPittsburgh
Kansas StateKansas StateKansas StateRutgers
Arkansas StateBowling GreenBowling GreenBowling Green
OklahomaOklahomaOklahomaOklahoma
Georgia TechGeorgia TechVanderbiltGeorgia Tech
ArkansasArkansasArkansasTexas Tech
SyracuseWashington St.Washington St.Syracuse
Texas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&M
UConnNorth CarolinaUConnNorth Carolina
Boston CollegeNebraskaBoston CollegeNebraska
LouisianaTCUTCULouisiana
MiamiMiamiIowa StateMiami
Miami (OH)Colorado StateMiami (OH)Miami (OH)
NC StateEast CarolinaEast CarolinaNC State
ColoradoColoradoBYUBYU
MarshallArmyArmyArmy
IowaIowaIowaIowa
MichiganMichiganMichiganAlabama
WashingtonLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisville
IllinoisIllinoisIllinoisSouth Carolina
BaylorLSULSULSU
Ole MissOle MissDukeOle Miss
North TexasNorth TexasNorth TexasTexas State
MinnesotaMinnesotaMinnesotaVirginia Tech
LibertyBuffaloBuffaloLiberty
IndianaNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame
SMUPenn StatePenn StateSMU
ClemsonTexasClemsonTexas
TennesseeTennesseeOhio StateTennessee
OregonOregonOregonGeorgia

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris Bennett
Chris Bennett
Bennett covers baseball, college football and college basketball for RotoWire. Before turning to fantasy writing, he worked in scouting/player development for the Atlanta Braves and Montreal Expos. He's also a fan of the ACC.
Chris Benzine
Chris Benzine
Chris is the college football editor and the Kansas City Chiefs beat writer. He's a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Jake Blanchard
Jake Blanchard
Jake attended college at the University of Alabama, where a childhood love for college football truly blossomed. During his time in college, Jake started his own blog, where he wrote about all sports, but it mainly focused on college football, NFL and MLB while also giving gambling advice. Jake now covers college football for RotoWire.
Steven Borodkin
Steven Borodkin
Steven Borodkin writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Henry Bredemeier
Henry Bredemeier
Henry Bredemeier is a RotoWire contributor for college football and soccer. When not working, he likes to read, get frustrated while playing FIFA 23, and root for his favorite team, the Baltimore Ravens.
Daniel Dobish
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, unskilled fourth liner, fantasy and gambling industry veteran, handicapper, FSWA's 2011 fantasy hockey writer of the year nominee and four-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff has provided sports content for numerous sports outlets and has played fantasy sports since scores had to be tabulated via newspaper. He started working with RotoWire in 2017. Originally from South Carolina, he's a lifelong Clemson fan now enjoying the sun in Los Angeles.
Nick Grays
Nick Grays
Grays covers college football for RotoWire by night and is a Financial Analyst by day.
Edward Kensik
Edward Kensik
Kensik is a long-time writer for Rotowire over the years, covering MLB, NBA and NHL teams and currently is covering Notre Dame football. In addition, he writes blogs on Daily Fantasy football and baseball.
Sam Klein
Sam Klein
NHL, MLB and CFB contributor at RotoWire. Previously covered MILB for Metsmerized Online and MetsMinors.net.
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
Luke Nemoir
Luke Nemoir
Luke Nemoir is a breaking news writer and customer service representative at RotoWire as well as a current Sophomore at UW Madison. When not at the office, he enjoys new movies, the spirit of Christmas, and long walks on the beach.
Greg Vara
Greg Vara
Vara is the lead golf writer at RotoWire. He was named the FSWA Golf Writer of the Year in 2005 and 2013. He also picks college football games against the spread in his "College Capper" article.
