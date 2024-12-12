Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.

I had a request of who to follow among all of the picks we submit, so here is a leaderboard from last year if you would like a reference for how our writers did and would like to follow one or two.

'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 10) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.

College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2024-25 Bowl Season

All picks are against the spread

Losing picks are noted as such

Pushes are italicized

All odds as of 12/10

2023-24 Leaderboard

Writer Total Correct Total Incorrect Chris Bennett 24 17 Ryan Wollersheim 23 18 Jake Blanchard 23 18 Chris Morgan 22 19 Henry Bredemeier 22 19 Jesse Siegel 22 19 Daniel E. Dobish 21 20 Sam Klein 20 21 Nick Grays 20 21 Greg Vara 20 21 Ed Kensik 19 22 Se Ho Park 19 22 Chris Benzine 18 23 John McKechnie 18 23 Jeff Edgerton 17 24

2024-25 Leaderboard

Updated once bowls begin

College Football Bowl Odds

As of Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bowl Game Favorite Spread Underdog Correct Pick FV Picks UD Picks Veterans Bowl South Alabama 7 Western Michigan 11 3 Frisco Bowl Memphis 2.5 WVU 11 3 Boca Raton Bowl JMU 7.5 Western Kentucky 12 2 LA Bowl California 4 UNLV 3 11 New Orleans Bowl Georgia Southern 6.5 Sam Houston 7 7 Cure Bowl Ohio 2.5 Jax State 12 2 Gasparilla Bowl Florida 12.5 Tulane 12 2 Myrtle Beach Bowl UTSA 7.5 Coastal Carolina 9 4 Idaho Potato Bowl Northern Illinois 3 Fresno State 6 8 Hawai'i Bowl San Jose State 2.5 USF 7 7 Gameabove Sports Bowl Pittsburgh 8.5 Toledo 8 5 Rate Bowl Kansas State 7 Rutgers 8 6 68 Ventures Bowl Bowling Green 6.5 Arkansas State 8 6 Armed Forces Bowl Oklahoma 8.5 Navy 8 6 Birmingham Bowl Georgia Tech 2.5 Vanderbilt 8 6 Liberty Bowl Arkansas 3 Texas Tech 9 5 Holiday Bowl Syracuse 6.5 Washington St. 10 4 Las Vegas Bowl Texas A&M 2.5 USC 14 0 Fenway Bowl North Carolina 4.5 UConn 9 5 Pinstripe Bowl Nebraska 3 Boston College 7 7 New Mexico Bowl TCU 10 Louisiana 8 6 Pop-Tarts Bowl Miami 3.5 Iowa State 5 8 Arizona Bowl Miami (OH) 3 Colorado State 8 6 Military Bowl NC State 5.5 East Carolina 6 8 Alamo Bowl Colorado 3 BYU 8 6 Independence Bowl Army 13.5 Marshall 11 3 Music City Bowl Missouri 3.5 Iowa 4 10 Reliaquest Bowl Alabama 11.5 Michigan 8 6 Sun Bowl Louisville 5.5 Washington 10 4 Citrus Bowl South Carolina 10.5 Illinois 7 7 Texas Bowl LSU 2.5 Baylor 10 4 Gator Bowl Ole Miss 14.5 Duke 7 7 First Responder Bowl Texas State 9.5 North Texas 5 9 Duke's Mayo Bowl Minnesota 4.5 Virginia Tech 8 6 Bahamas Bowl Liberty 2.5 Buffalo 5 9 CFP First Round Notre Dame 7.5 Indiana 10 4 CFP First Round Penn State 8.5 SMU 6 8 CFP First Round Texas 11 Clemson 6 8 CFP First Round Ohio State 7.5 Tennessee 6 8

While most of the bowls have significant dispersal among the picks, there are a chunk of games that have a heavy lean one way or the other. Some of that may have been due to line shifts after the odds were posted for the writers to put the picks in, but it may also be the result of a heavy lean by our writers. Three games have 12 or more picks on one side, and one (Texas A&M-USC) has a unanimous A&M selection. We'll inevitably all be eating crow when USC pulls it out. For a detailed list of the picks, see below.

College Football Bowl Picks

Chris Benzine Jake Blanchard Chris Morgan Jeff Edgerton Chris Bennett South Alabama South Alabama South Alabama Western Michigan South Alabama Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis JMU JMU JMU JMU Western Kentucky UNLV UNLV UNLV UNLV UNLV Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Sam Houston Sam Houston Jax State Ohio Ohio Ohio Ohio Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida UTSA Coastal Coastal Carolina Coastal Carolina UTSA Northern Illinois Fresno State Northern Illinois Fresno State Fresno State San Jose State USF San Jose State USF San Jose State Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Rutgers Rutgers Kansas State Rutgers Kansas State Bowling Green Bowling Green Arkansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State Oklahoma Navy Navy Navy Navy Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Vanderbilt Texas Tech Arkansas Texas Tech Arkansas Arkansas Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Washington St. Syracuse Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina Boston College Nebraska Nebraska Boston College Boston College Louisiana Louisiana TCU Louisiana TCU Miami Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Iowa State Colorado State Miami (OH) Colorado State Miami (OH) Colorado State East Carolina NC State East Carolina NC State East Carolina BYU BYU BYU Colorado Colorado Army Marshall Army Army Army Iowa Iowa Missouri Iowa Missouri Alabama Alabama Michigan Alabama Alabama Washington Louisville Louisville Louisville Louisville South Carolina South Carolina Illinois South Carolina South Carolina LSU LSU LSU Baylor Baylor Ole Miss Duke Duke Ole Miss Duke Texas State Texas State North Texas North Texas North Texas Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Minnesota Minnesota Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Notre Dame Indiana Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame SMU SMU Penn State Penn State SMU Texas Clemson Texas Clemson Clemson Ohio State Ohio State Tennessee Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Texas Georgia Clemson Notre Dame

Henry Bredemeier Daniel Dobish Sam Klein Ed Kensik Steven Borodkin Western Michigan South Alabama South Alabama Western Michigan South Alabama Memphis Memphis Memphis WVU WVU JMU JMU JMU JMU JMU California UNLV UNLV California UNLV Georgia Southern Georgia Southern Sam Houston Georgia Southern Sam Houston Ohio Ohio Ohio Ohio Jax State Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Fresno State Northern Illinois Fresno State Northern Illinois Northern Illinois USF San Jose State San Jose State San Jose State USF Pittsburgh Toledo Toledo Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Kansas State Rutgers Kansas State Rutgers Kansas State Arkansas State Arkansas State Bowling Green Bowling Green Bowling Green Navy Oklahoma Oklahoma Navy Oklahoma Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Arkansas Arkansas Arkansas Texas Tech Texas Tech Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Washington St. Syracuse Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M North Carolina UConn North Carolina UConn UConn Nebraska Boston College Nebraska Nebraska Boston College TCU Louisiana TCU TCU TCU Iowa State Iowa State Miami Iowa State Miami Miami (OH) Colorado State Colorado State Miami (OH) Miami (OH) NC State East Carolina NC State East Carolina East Carolina Colorado Colorado BYU Colorado Colorado Army Marshall Army Army Army Missouri Missouri Iowa Iowa Iowa Alabama Alabama Michigan Michigan Alabama Washington Washington Louisville Louisville Louisville South Carolina Illinois Illinois Illinois South Carolina LSU Baylor LSU LSU LSU Duke Duke Duke Ole Miss Ole Miss North Texas North Texas Texas State North Texas Texas State Minnesota Virginia Tech Minnesota Minnesota Virginia Tech Liberty Buffalo Liberty Buffalo Liberty Indiana Indiana Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame SMU SMU SMU Penn State Penn State Clemson Clemson Clemson Texas Texas Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Ohio State Ohio State Ohio State Oregon Oregon Notre Dame Georgia