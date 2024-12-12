Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.
College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2024-25 Bowl Season
'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 10) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.
- All picks are against the spread
Losing picks are noted as such
- Pushes are italicized
- All odds as of 12/10
2023-24 Leaderboard
|Writer
|Total Correct
|Total Incorrect
|Chris Bennett
|24
|17
|Ryan Wollersheim
|23
|18
|Jake Blanchard
|23
|18
|Chris Morgan
|22
|19
|Henry Bredemeier
|22
|19
|Jesse Siegel
|22
|19
|Daniel E. Dobish
|21
|20
|Sam Klein
|20
|21
|Nick Grays
|20
|21
|Greg Vara
|20
|21
|Ed Kensik
|19
|22
|Se Ho Park
|19
|22
|Chris Benzine
|18
|23
|John McKechnie
|18
|23
|Jeff Edgerton
|17
|24
I had a request of who to follow among all of the picks we submit, so here is a leaderboard from last year if you would like a reference for how our writers did and would like to follow one or two.
2024-25 Leaderboard
Updated once bowls begin
College Football Bowl Odds
As of Tuesday, Dec. 10
|Bowl Game
|Favorite
|Spread
|Underdog
|Correct Pick
|FV Picks
|UD Picks
|Veterans Bowl
|South Alabama
|7
|Western Michigan
|11
|3
|Frisco Bowl
|Memphis
|2.5
|WVU
|11
|3
|Boca Raton Bowl
|JMU
College Football Bowl Picks
|Chris Benzine
|Jake Blanchard
|Chris Morgan
|Jeff Edgerton
|Chris Bennett
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|Western Michigan
|South Alabama
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|Western Kentucky
|UNLV
|UNLV
|UNLV
|UNLV
|UNLV
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Sam Houston
|Sam Houston
|Jax State
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|UTSA
|Coastal
|Coastal Carolina
|Coastal Carolina
|UTSA
|Northern Illinois
|Fresno State
|Northern Illinois
|Fresno State
|Fresno State
|San Jose State
|USF
|San Jose State
|USF
|San Jose State
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Rutgers
|Rutgers
|Kansas State
|Rutgers
|Kansas State
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Arkansas State
|Arkansas State
|Arkansas State
|Oklahoma
|Navy
|Navy
|Navy
|Navy
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia Tech
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia Tech
|Vanderbilt
|Texas Tech
|Arkansas
|Texas Tech
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Washington St.
|Syracuse
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|Boston College
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|Boston College
|Boston College
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|TCU
|Louisiana
|TCU
|Miami
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Colorado State
|Miami (OH)
|Colorado State
|Miami (OH)
|Colorado State
|East Carolina
|NC State
|East Carolina
|NC State
|East Carolina
|BYU
|BYU
|BYU
|Colorado
|Colorado
|Army
|Marshall
|Army
|Army
|Army
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Missouri
|Iowa
|Missouri
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Washington
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|Illinois
|South Carolina
|South Carolina
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Baylor
|Baylor
|Ole Miss
|Duke
|Duke
|Ole Miss
|Duke
|Texas State
|Texas State
|North Texas
|North Texas
|North Texas
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Notre Dame
|Indiana
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|SMU
|SMU
|Penn State
|Penn State
|SMU
|Texas
|Clemson
|Texas
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Ohio State
|Georgia
|Texas
|Georgia
|Clemson
|Notre Dame
|Henry Bredemeier
|Daniel Dobish
|Sam Klein
|Ed Kensik
|Steven Borodkin
|Western Michigan
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|Western Michigan
|South Alabama
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|WVU
|WVU
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|California
|UNLV
|UNLV
|California
|UNLV
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia Southern
|Sam Houston
|Georgia Southern
|Sam Houston
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Jax State
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|Florida
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Fresno State
|Northern Illinois
|Fresno State
|Northern Illinois
|Northern Illinois
|USF
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|San Jose State
|USF
|Pittsburgh
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas State
|Rutgers
|Kansas State
|Rutgers
|Kansas State
|Arkansas State
|Arkansas State
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Navy
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Navy
|Oklahoma
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Washington St.
|Syracuse
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|North Carolina
|UConn
|North Carolina
|UConn
|UConn
|Nebraska
|Boston College
|Nebraska
|Nebraska
|Boston College
|TCU
|Louisiana
|TCU
|TCU
|TCU
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Miami
|Iowa State
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|Colorado State
|Colorado State
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|NC State
|East Carolina
|NC State
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|Colorado
|Colorado
|BYU
|Colorado
|Colorado
|Army
|Marshall
|Army
|Army
|Army
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Washington
|Washington
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|South Carolina
|Illinois
|Illinois
|Illinois
|South Carolina
|LSU
|Baylor
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Duke
|Duke
|Duke
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|North Texas
|North Texas
|Texas State
|North Texas
|Texas State
|Minnesota
|Virginia Tech
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Virginia Tech
|Liberty
|Buffalo
|Liberty
|Buffalo
|Liberty
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Texas
|Texas
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Notre Dame
|Georgia
|Greg Vara
|Luke Nemoir
|Nick Grays
|John McKechnie
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|South Alabama
|Memphis
|Memphis
|WVU
|Memphis
|JMU
|JMU
|Western Kentucky
|JMU
|UNLV
|UNLV
|UNLV
|California
|Sam Houston
|Georgia Southern
|Sam Houston
|Sam Houston
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Tulane
|Florida
|Tulane
|Florida
|Coastal Carolina
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Coastal Carolina
|Fresno State
|Northern Illinois
|Fresno State
|Fresno State
|USF
|USF
|San Jose State
|USF
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Pittsburgh
|Kansas State
|Kansas State
|Kansas State
|Rutgers
|Arkansas State
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia Tech
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Texas Tech
|Syracuse
|Washington St.
|Washington St.
|Syracuse
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|UConn
|North Carolina
|UConn
|North Carolina
|Boston College
|Nebraska
|Boston College
|Nebraska
|Louisiana
|TCU
|TCU
|Louisiana
|Miami
|Miami
|Iowa State
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|Colorado State
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|NC State
|East Carolina
|East Carolina
|NC State
|Colorado
|Colorado
|BYU
|BYU
|Marshall
|Army
|Army
|Army
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Washington
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Illinois
|Illinois
|Illinois
|South Carolina
|Baylor
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Duke
|Ole Miss
|North Texas
|North Texas
|North Texas
|Texas State
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|Virginia Tech
|Liberty
|Buffalo
|Buffalo
|Liberty
|Indiana
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|SMU
|Penn State
|Penn State
|SMU
|Clemson
|Texas
|Clemson
|Texas
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Ohio State
|Tennessee
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Georgia