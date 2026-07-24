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College fantasy football drafts don't look like NFL drafts, and the biggest difference is on your screen the moment the clock starts: two QB slots, not one. RotoWire's College Fantasy Football Mock Draft Simulator lets you run a free practice draft against AI general managers using this week's full 500-player overall board, so you walk into your real Underdog Best Ball or season-long draft already knowing how the room is likely to behave.

Set your league size (6 to 16 teams), pick your draft slot, and customize your own roster construction -- or just run the default Underdog-style build: 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, 1 SFLEX and 12 bench spots. The AI opponents draft off real positional scarcity in the player pool, not a random shuffle, so the runs on quarterbacks and tight ends happen roughly where they happen in a real draft room.

College Fantasy Football Rankings: How the Board Is Built

The simulator's player pool is RotoWire's full college fantasy football overall cheat sheet -- 500 ranked FBS players across quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end, each tagged with school and bye week. That's the same board our AI opponents draft from, which means value in the simulator lines up with value in our published college fantasy football rankings.

The pool skews the way real college fantasy scoring skews: dual-threat quarterbacks who rack up rushing touchdowns are mixed in at the very top alongside the season's best receivers and backs, not walled off in their own tier. That's deliberate -- it's also why superflex strategy in this format looks nothing like a 1-QB NFL league.

Draft Strategy: Attack Quarterbacks Early in Superflex

Quarterback is the highest-scoring position in college fantasy football, and in a superflex format -- where a second QB slot competes directly with your RB2 or WR2 -- that scarcity shows up fast. Across the simulator's full player pool, only 19 quarterbacks carry a rank inside the first four rounds of a 12-team draft. Twelve teams each wanting two of them by round four is a mathematical impossibility, which is exactly why the run happens early and why several teams walk away without their preferred QB2.

• Target your first quarterback in the first two rounds. Dual-threat, run-first QBs carry a rushing floor that pure passers can't match in 4-point passing touchdown formats.

• Get to a second QB by the middle rounds if the board allows it -- don't force it if the value simply isn't there.

• Plan on rostering 3 to 5 quarterbacks total by the time your bench fills out. Bye weeks and week-to-week matchup variance make QB depth worth more here than it would be in an NFL superflex league.

Running Back and Wide Receiver Strategy

Running back scarcity hits early too: there are only 14 backs ranked inside the top three rounds of a 12-team draft, which is why locking in a starting RB in the first three rounds matters more than it looks like it should on a straight rankings sheet. Wide receiver is the deeper, more patient position -- 211 receivers make the overall cheat sheet, more than any other spot -- so it rewards letting the board come to you instead of reaching. Good WR value routinely falls into the third round and beyond.

Tight End Strategy: Grab a Top-7 Arm Before the Cliff

Tight end has the steepest drop-off of any position on the board. Only seven tight ends carry a rank inside the top 120 picks of a 12-team draft -- everyone after that is replacement level. If you want a difference-making tight end rather than a matchup-dependent afterthought, that seven-player window is the entire opportunity. Miss it, and the smarter play is usually to stream the position late rather than reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there fantasy football for college football?

Yes. College fantasy football runs on platforms like Underdog's Best Ball Mania, ESPN, Yahoo and dedicated sites such as RotoWire, typically scoring quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends across FBS programs. Superflex and 2-QB formats are especially common because of how much value rushing quarterbacks add.

How does college fantasy football scoring work?

Most college fantasy formats use a points-per-reception system similar to NFL fantasy, with passing, rushing and receiving yardage and touchdowns each carrying point values. The biggest scoring difference from the NFL is how much rushing production from quarterbacks gets weighted, since dual-threat college QBs produce far more rushing yardage than their NFL counterparts.

What is a superflex (SFLEX) position in college fantasy football?

A superflex, or SFLEX, roster spot can be filled by a quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end -- unlike a standard flex spot, which excludes quarterbacks. Because SFLEX lets a second quarterback start every week, it makes QB the most valuable position in the format and is the standard structure for Underdog's college Best Ball Mania.

How many quarterbacks should I draft in college fantasy football?

In a superflex format, plan on rostering between three and five quarterbacks. Two are needed just to fill your starting QB and SFLEX spots every week; the extras cover bye weeks, matchup streaming, and the very real chance one of your starters gets hurt or loses a starting job partway through the season.

Methodology

The simulator's AI opponents draft using a needs model built from the actual position scarcity in RotoWire's 500-player college cheat sheet, not a fixed script. Each team's pick balances the player's overall rank against how far behind positional pace it is -- for example, a team with zero quarterbacks through three rounds weighs QB more heavily than a team that already has two. Those pace benchmarks (roughly 2 QBs by round 4, 3 by round 10; 2 RBs by round 3; a top-7 tight end by round 10) are calibrated to how real college Best Ball drafts play out, and every simulated draft still carries some randomness so no two runs unfold identically.

Draft grades compare each pick's overall slot to the player's rank on the board, then average that value across your full roster -- the same logic behind the grade tools on our NFL fantasy football draft kit.

More College Fantasy Football Tools

• College Fantasy Football Rankings — weekly updated rankings by position

• College Fantasy Football Draft Kit — rankings, projections and cheat sheets for draft day

• College Fantasy Football Hub — news, waiver wire and weekly analysis all season long