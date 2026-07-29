The core of college fantasy football draft season is nearly upon us, and the team at RotoWire as assembled rankings, projections and outlooks to help you win your leagues. We conclude our position-by-position breakdown of the top players with the often-overlooked group of contributors: the tight ends, who are asked to do the dirty work in the trenches while also showing the versatility to contribute as receivers.
Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Tadpole Bowl Rankings and Strategy
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- Quarterback Rankings
- Running Back Rankings
- Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 College Football Tight End Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|111.2
|9.3
|12.0
|36.4
|548.1
|6.4
Green saw his involvement in the offense jump in 2025, hauling in 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 targets over just 11 games, missing a pair and playing minimally against Ole Miss in Week 5 due
The core of college fantasy football draft season is nearly upon us, and the team at RotoWire as assembled rankings, projections and outlooks to help you win your leagues. We conclude our position-by-position breakdown of the top players with the often-overlooked group of contributors: the tight ends, who are asked to do the dirty work in the trenches while also showing the versatility to contribute as receivers.
Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.
2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit
- College Football Projections
- College Football Rankings (linked above)
- College Football Cheat Sheet
- National Championship Odds
- Heisman Odds
- Tadpole Bowl Rankings and Strategy
- Underdog Best Ball Draft Tool
- Quarterback Rankings
- Running Back Rankings
- Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 College Football Tight End Rankings
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|111.2
|9.3
|12.0
|36.4
|548.1
|6.4
Green saw his involvement in the offense jump in 2025, hauling in 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 targets over just 11 games, missing a pair and playing minimally against Ole Miss in Week 5 due to injury. Still, he ended things on a high note with four grabs for 80 yards and two touchdowns against Houston in the bowl game, and new head coach Lane Kiffin mentioned plans in spring to make Green a bigger part of the game plan in 2026. Ole Miss tight ends posted markedly higher numbers in Kiffin's scheme, including Dae'Quan Wright's 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns last season, and Green is arguably more talented than tight ends Kiffin had with him in Oxford. Assuming he stays healthy, Green's talent and situation make him a prime candidate to top the fantasy boards at tight end in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|5
|109.4
|9.1
|12.0
|46.7
|489.5
|6.2
Tight ends in the Oregon offense have been a staple in the passing game for years, and last season was no exception. Despite being the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, Johnson accumulated 32 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns himself, while starter Kenyon Sadiq rattled off 51 grabs for 560 yards and eight scores. Johnson now assumes Sadiq's role atop the chart, and starting quarterback Dante Moore returns to Eugene to stabilize the Ducks' passing attack. In an offense that figures to put up a large volume of points, Johnson should prove to be a key cog both in general and in the red zone in 2026, making him one of the more valuable fantasy tight ends in college football.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|6
|107.0
|8.9
|12.0
|44.8
|542.5
|4.9
Carter ranks among the few tight ends across college football who claim a significant portion of the looks on offense. Despite playing in an uptempo offense, Carter assumed a 16.1 percent target share in 2025 (third on the team) and claimed 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns. With Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil both flying the coop via graduation, Carter is the top returning receiving option for the Red Raiders in 2026. That said, the team did lose starting quarterback Behren Morton to graduation and expected starter Brendan Sorsby to off-the-field issues, but Will Hammond is certainly a capable option under center. Even with the changing of the guard under center and the additions of Kenny Johnson, Donte Lee and Malcolm Simmons via the transfer portal, look for Carter to remain front-and-center in the team's passing attack again in 2026, with the potential to push past his 2025 numbers if things fall right.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|So
|6
|106.8
|8.9
|12.0
|41.3
|479.5
|6.4
Hollier didn't feature much in the early phases of the 2025 campaign, amassing just one target and catch over the first five contests. Boy, did that change down the stretch. Over the final seven tilts, the then true freshman compiled 20 catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns on 32 targets (10.9 percent target share). Target hog Ted Hurst (27.9 percent share down the stretch) moved on to the NFL following the season, and Javon Robinson transferred to Utah State, leaving Hollier as the primary returning receiving threat on offense for the Panthers. Thus, look for his connection with senior quarterback Cameron Brown to grow in 2026, and Hollier should prove to be among the best fantasy tight end options on the board.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|7
|106.7
|8.9
|12.0
|43.6
|541.7
|5.1
Wade's 2025 campaign provided all the proof needed that he's capable of turning in top-tier fantasy production. The junior compiled career-best marks across the board in his first year at UCF, racking up 43 catches for 523 yards and five touchdowns despite rather shaky quarterback play between Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown. The Knights attacked the transfer portal this offseason to bring in Alonza Barnett from JMU, whose abilities on the ground should lead to some openings in the middle of the field as linebackers move up to stop the run. Wade's run at the end of 2025 was even more impressive, collecting 33 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns over the final seven games, so there's some additional ceiling if things work out, but even a repeat of 2025 would make him a TE1 in most formats.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|7
|106.6
|8.9
|12.0
|41.5
|559.7
|5.0
Vonnahme entered 2025 as Iowa's fifth-string tight end before an injury to Addison Ostrenga opened the door, and he ran with it, leading the Hawkeyes with 29 catches, 434 yards, and three touchdowns, with 19 of those grabs coming over the final five games. He capped the year with a career-high 146 yards in the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Vanderbilt, the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in program history. He returns in 2026 as the clear starter in Iowa's long-running "Tight End University" pipeline, and with a full offseason as the guy, Vonnahme is a strong bet to anchor a featured role in Tim Lester's offense.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|5
|103.4
|8.6
|12.0
|39.5
|470.5
|6.1
Hasley delivered a breakout redshirt senior season at Duke in 2025, catching 40 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns and capping the year with a game-winning touchdown grab in overtime of the ACC Championship. He returns for a final season as PFF's No. 6 returning tight end nationally, though the passing game around him is in flux: both quarterback Darian Mensah and top receiver Cooper Barkate left for Miami, leaving San Jose State transfer Walker Eget as the new starter. Even with a new signal-caller, Hasley's established role as Duke's security blanket and red-zone threat should carry over, making him a strong bet for another productive season.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|5
|102.4
|8.5
|12.0
|41.4
|438.6
|6.3
Oakley set the Kansas State record for career tight end touchdowns, catching 38 passes for 389 yards and six scores in 2025 despite missing the final game of the year with an undisclosed injury that's lingered into the offseason and limited him this spring. Health is worth monitoring, but he returns in 2026 under new head coach Collin Klein, whose staff has a track record of featuring the tight end in the passing game. Assuming he's in the clear as expected, Oakley's proven receiving chops and program-record scoring ability make him a strong bet for another big year.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|8
|97.5
|8.1
|12.0
|37.1
|447.8
|5.7
A model of size and production at Iowa State, Brahmer caught 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 en route to Second Team All-Big 12 honors and Mackey Award semifinalist recognition. He's since followed head coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to Penn State, reuniting the same trio that made him a focal point in Ames. Stepping into a program with a deep history of featuring the tight end, Brahmer's combination of size, target volume, and offensive continuity makes him a strong breakout candidate in the Big Ten.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|93.7
|7.8
|12.0
|37.8
|454.8
|4.9
Once the nation's top tight end recruit, Reynolds caught 26 passes for 257 yards in a crowded three-tight-end rotation at Penn State in 2025. He's since transferred to Virginia Tech alongside quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, in an offense under playcaller Ty Howle that has a track record of featuring the tight end near the goal line. With a clear runway to a featured role and already-built chemistry with his quarterback, Reynolds looks poised for the breakout his recruiting profile always promised.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|6
|91.5
|7.6
|12.0
|30.0
|401.9
|6.1
Vereen delivered a career year at UConn in 2025, catching 22 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns despite missing the final three games, good for second on the team in receiving scores. He's since followed head coach Jim Mora to Colorado State, joining a receiving corps that also added Wake Forest transfer Reginald Vick Jr. as the Rams prepare for their first season in the Pac-12. With his established red-zone role and familiarity with his coaching staff, Vereen is a strong bet to post another big season in his first year at Fort Collins.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|8
|91.2
|7.6
|12.0
|30.6
|479.6
|4.7
Clarke's rise from a hand injury that limited him to three catches in 2024 to a Second Team All-American Conference season in 2025 is one of the better stories at the position, finishing with 30 catches, 483 yards, and six touchdowns while posting the top PFF grade among all FBS tight ends. He returns in 2026 to a Temple offense that brings back its entire coaching staff and its top three receiving options, giving Clarke a rare level of continuity heading into his senior year. With his size, contested-catch ability, and an offense built to feature him, Clarke is a strong bet to build on last year's breakout.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|4
|91.0
|7.6
|12.0
|37.6
|479.6
|4.0
A former five-star recruit who saw limited action in a crowded USC tight end room, Lyons caught 20 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 before transferring to BYU to fill the void left by NFL draft pick Carsen Ryan. He's already drawn praise from the coaching staff and quarterback Bear Bachmeier during spring practices as a potential upgrade at the position. With a clear path to the starting job and untapped talent from his recruiting profile, Lyons looks like a strong breakout candidate in a BYU offense that has consistently featured its tight end.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|7
|83.6
|7.0
|12.0
|40.9
|400.8
|3.8
Keith broke out as a redshirt freshman at New Mexico in 2025, catching 20 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a Mountain West Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week performance against Utah State (seven catches, 104 yards, a touchdown) and a game-winning overtime score against San Diego State. He returns in 2026 as one of two returning starting tight ends for the Lobos, and with a full offseason of development, his role in New Mexico's passing game should only grow. His big-play ability already flashed as a true freshman, making him one of the better tight end options in the Mountain West and a high-upside option nationally.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9
|82.6
|6.9
|12.0
|41.0
|413.4
|3.5
Overmyer posted steady, complementary production at UTSA over two seasons, catching 27 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 while also scoring on the ground. He's since transferred to Houston, stepping into the void left by NFL draft pick Tanner Koziol (74 catches, 727 yards, six touchdowns in 2025) in an offense under Willie Fritz that has consistently featured the tight end heavily. With quarterback Conner Weigman looking to build on last season and a clear opportunity in a scheme built around the position, Overmyer is a strong bet for a career year.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|6
|82.0
|6.8
|12.0
|36.2
|401.6
|4.0
Pittman posted modest numbers in a limited role at Florida State in 2025, catching 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushing scores out of the backfield. He's since transferred to SMU, stepping into the void left by departed starter RJ Maryland in an offense that has consistently produced fantasy-relevant tight ends under Rhett Lashlee. With his athleticism and newfound opportunity as the presumptive starter, Pittman is a name worth monitoring for a breakout in the ACC.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|9, 11
|80.8
|6.7
|12.0
|41.0
|400.3
|3.4
Long broke out in his first season at Eastern Michigan after transferring from El Camino College, catching 37 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns en route to All-MAC second-team honors. He returns in 2026 as the clear top tight end for the Eagles, with quarterback Noah Kim also back after being granted an extra year of eligibility. With that continuity in place and a full season of starter reps behind him, Long is a strong bet to build on last year's breakout in the MAC.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|10
|79.6
|6.6
|12.0
|40.0
|401.6
|3.2
Thomas authored one of the best tight end seasons in the country in 2025, catching 56 passes for 560 yards and four touchdowns at New Mexico, the third-most receptions nationally at the position, and earning first-team All-Mountain West honors. He's since transferred to California, joining a retooled Cal passing game under new head coach Tosh Lupoi that also added receivers Ian Strong and Chase Hendricks. He'll share the room with returning tight end Mason Mini, but Thomas' proven high-volume role and the Bears' stated ambitions for an explosive offense make him a strong bet to post fantasy-relevant numbers in 2026.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Jr
|8
|78.5
|6.5
|12.0
|36.5
|418.7
|3.1
Fleming posted respectable if unspectacular numbers in his first season at Maryland in 2025, catching 40 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns in a quick-hitting passing offense, including a career-best nine catches against Washington. He returns in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, and with leading receiver competition thinned out after Octavian Smith and Shaleak Knotts both departed, there's a clear path for a larger target share. His size and athletic profile give him real upside if the new scheme opens things up downfield.
|Eligibility
|Bye
|Pts
|PPG
|G
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|Sr
|8
|78.2
|6.5
|12.0
|33.3
|376.0
|4.0
Norfleet posted career-high numbers at Missouri in 2025, catching 31 passes for 254 yards and a team-best five touchdowns despite missing time with a shoulder injury that also ended his season early. He's dealt with a shoulder issue again this offseason but is expected to be full-go by fall camp, returning to a Missouri offense that added receiving weapons Cayden Lee and Caleb Goodie alongside new starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Health remains the main thing to track, but Norfleet's proven red-zone role and blocking chops make him a strong bet for a big senior season if he's able to stay on the field.