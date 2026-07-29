The core of college fantasy football draft season is nearly upon us, and the team at RotoWire as assembled rankings, projections and outlooks to help you win your leagues. We conclude our position-by-position breakdown of the top players with the often-overlooked group of contributors: the tight ends, who are asked to do the dirty work in the trenches while also showing the versatility to contribute as receivers.

Note: These rankings are based on a half-point per reception format and may vary based on the format of your league. Visit ourÂ College Football RankingsÂ page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp, so keep tabs on College Football News for updates on injuries and position battles during camp.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 College Football Tight End Rankings