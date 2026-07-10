Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

See the average age of all 138 FBS teams in 2026, ranked oldest to youngest, plus average age by conference. UTSA is the oldest, Georgia the youngest.

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There is a quiet dividing line running through the 2026 college football season, and it has nothing to do with recruiting rankings or preseason polls. It is age.

Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster checks in at just over 20.3 years old -- but the gap between the oldest and youngest teams is wider than a full calendar year, and it says a great deal about how each program is built.

At the top sits UTSA, whose roster averages 21.02 years old -- the oldest in the country. At the other end, national contender Georgia fields the youngest roster in the sport at 19.81. Neither is an accident. In the transfer-portal era, veteran-heavy rosters and blue-chip youth movements are two different blueprints for winning -- and the numbers below show exactly who is leaning which way.

The interactive widget below lets you sort all 138 teams and filter by conference; the rankings and takeaways that follow pull out what stands out most.

Data Study 2026 College Football Roster Age, Ranked: Every FBS Team Average roster age for all 138 FBS programs entering 2026, filterable by tier and conference. Age is modeled from each player's eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale, using real ages where published. 138 FBS Teams 20.32 FBS Avg Age 21.02 Oldest · UTSA 19.81 Youngest · Georgia View by tier All FBS (138) Power 4 (67) Group of Five (69) Independents (2) View by conference SEC (16) Big Ten (18) Big 12 (16) ACC (17) American (14) Conference USA (10) MAC (13) Mountain West (10) Pac-12 (8) Sun Belt (14) All FBS Teams · 138 teams · average age 20.32 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Georgia (19.81) Power 4 · 67 teams · average age 20.31 · oldest Oklahoma State (20.74) · youngest Georgia (19.81) Group of Five · 69 teams · average age 20.33 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Northern Illinois (19.85) Independents · 2 teams · average age 19.90 · oldest Notre Dame (19.97) · youngest UConn (19.83) SEC · 16 teams · average age 20.17 · oldest Arkansas (20.50) · youngest Georgia (19.81) Big Ten · 18 teams · average age 20.29 · oldest Michigan State (20.64) · youngest USC (19.87) Big 12 · 16 teams · average age 20.46 · oldest Oklahoma State (20.74) · youngest West Virginia (20.19) ACC · 17 teams · average age 20.32 · oldest California (20.70) · youngest North Carolina (19.96) American · 14 teams · average age 20.59 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Army (19.92) Conference USA · 10 teams · average age 20.27 · oldest New Mexico State (20.54) · youngest FIU (20.08) MAC · 13 teams · average age 20.18 · oldest Eastern Michigan (20.42) · youngest Buffalo (19.86) Mountain West · 10 teams · average age 20.20 · oldest Air Force (20.74) · youngest Northern Illinois (19.85) Pac-12 · 8 teams · average age 20.57 · oldest Utah State (20.89) · youngest Texas State (20.20) Sun Belt · 14 teams · average age 20.23 · oldest Louisiana-Monroe (20.59) · youngest Louisiana (19.91) Independent · 2 teams · average age 19.90 · oldest Notre Dame (19.97) · youngest UConn (19.83) Rank Team Avg Age Nat'l 1 1 1 UTSA American 21.02 1 2 2 2 North Texas American 21.01 2 3 3 1 Utah State Pac-12 20.89 3 T-4 T-4 T-3 Florida Atlantic American 20.81 T-4 T-4 T-4 T-3 Navy American 20.81 T-4 T-6 T-6 2 Oregon State Pac-12 20.80 T-6 T-6 T-6 5 UAB American 20.80 T-6 8 8 3 Washington State Pac-12 20.75 8 T-9 9 1 Air Force Mountain West 20.74 T-9 T-9 1 1 Oklahoma State Big 12 20.74 T-9 11 10 4 San Diego State Pac-12 20.71 11 12 2 1 California ACC 20.70 12 13 3 2 UCF Big 12 20.68 13 14 11 5 Fresno State Pac-12 20.66 14 15 4 1 Michigan State Big Ten 20.64 15 T-16 T-5 T-3 Colorado Big 12 20.63 T-16 T-16 T-5 T-3 Kansas Big 12 20.63 T-16 T-16 T-5 2 Virginia ACC 20.63 T-16 19 8 5 Baylor Big 12 20.62 19 20 12 6 South Florida American 20.60 20 T-21 13 1 Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt 20.59 T-21 T-21 9 3 Stanford ACC 20.59 T-21 23 14 7 East Carolina American 20.57 23 24 15 2 Marshall Sun Belt 20.55 24 25 16 1 New Mexico State Conference USA 20.54 25 26 17 8 Memphis American 20.53 26 27 10 2 UCLA Big Ten 20.52 27 T-28 T-18 T-9 Charlotte American 20.51 T-28 T-28 11 3 Nebraska Big Ten 20.51 T-28 T-28 T-18 T-9 Temple American 20.51 T-28 T-31 T-12 1 Arkansas SEC 20.50 T-31 T-31 T-12 6 Texas Tech Big 12 20.50 T-31 T-33 14 7 Arizona Big 12 20.49 T-33 T-33 20 3 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 20.49 T-33 T-35 T-15 4 Northwestern Big Ten 20.48 T-35 T-35 T-15 2 Vanderbilt SEC 20.48 T-35 T-37 T-21 2 Kennesaw State Conference USA 20.46 T-37 T-37 T-21 11 Tulsa American 20.46 T-37 T-39 T-17 8 Iowa State Big 12 20.45 T-39 T-39 T-17 5 Penn State Big Ten 20.45 T-39 41 19 6 Rutgers Big Ten 20.44 41 42 23 3 Delaware Conference USA 20.43 42 T-43 T-20 9 BYU Big 12 20.42 T-43 T-43 T-24 1 Eastern Michigan MAC 20.42 T-43 T-43 T-24 4 Southern Miss Sun Belt 20.42 T-43 T-43 T-20 7 Wisconsin Big Ten 20.42 T-43 T-47 22 8 Purdue Big Ten 20.41 T-47 T-47 26 2 Toledo MAC 20.41 T-47 T-49 27 5 Arkansas State Sun Belt 20.40 T-49 T-49 23 4 Clemson ACC 20.40 T-49 T-51 T-28 T-3 Akron MAC 20.39 T-51 T-51 T-24 5 Boston College ACC 20.39 T-51 T-51 T-24 10 Kansas State Big 12 20.39 T-51 T-51 T-28 12 Tulane American 20.39 T-51 T-51 T-28 T-3 Western Michigan MAC 20.39 T-51 T-56 T-26 6 Duke ACC 20.38 T-56 T-56 T-26 11 Utah Big 12 20.38 T-56 T-58 T-28 12 Arizona State Big 12 20.37 T-58 T-58 T-28 3 Kentucky SEC 20.37 T-58 T-60 31 2 Hawaii Mountain West 20.36 T-60 T-60 30 7 Louisville ACC 20.36 T-60 T-62 T-31 4 Ole Miss SEC 20.35 T-62 T-62 T-31 T-8 Pittsburgh ACC 20.35 T-62 T-62 T-31 T-8 Virginia Tech ACC 20.35 T-62 T-62 T-31 T-8 Wake Forest ACC 20.35 T-62 T-66 32 6 Boise State Pac-12 20.34 T-66 T-66 T-35 13 Houston Big 12 20.34 T-66 T-66 T-35 9 Maryland Big Ten 20.34 T-66 T-69 33 5 Miami (OH) MAC 20.33 T-69 T-69 37 11 SMU ACC 20.33 T-69 T-71 T-38 14 Cincinnati Big 12 20.32 T-71 T-71 T-38 5 South Carolina SEC 20.32 T-71 T-71 T-34 6 UMass MAC 20.32 T-71 T-71 T-34 4 Western Kentucky Conference USA 20.32 T-71 75 40 10 Minnesota Big Ten 20.31 75 76 36 3 San Jose State Mountain West 20.30 76 77 37 13 Rice American 20.29 77 78 38 5 Liberty Conference USA 20.26 78 T-79 T-39 T-6 Georgia Southern Sun Belt 20.25 T-79 T-79 41 6 Mississippi State SEC 20.25 T-79 T-79 T-39 T-6 Troy Sun Belt 20.25 T-79 T-82 41 7 Colorado State Pac-12 20.24 T-82 T-82 T-42 11 Michigan Big Ten 20.24 T-82 T-82 T-42 15 TCU Big 12 20.24 T-82 T-85 44 12 Georgia Tech ACC 20.23 T-85 T-85 42 4 New Mexico Mountain West 20.23 T-85 87 45 7 Auburn SEC 20.22 87 T-88 T-43 7 Sacramento State MAC 20.21 T-88 T-88 T-43 6 Sam Houston Conference USA 20.21 T-88 90 45 8 Texas State Pac-12 20.20 90 T-91 T-46 13 Syracuse ACC 20.19 T-91 T-91 T-46 16 West Virginia Big 12 20.19 T-91 T-93 T-46 7 Missouri State Conference USA 20.18 T-93 T-93 48 12 Oregon Big Ten 20.18 T-93 T-93 T-46 5 UNLV Mountain West 20.18 T-93 T-96 T-49 13 Illinois Big Ten 20.17 T-96 T-96 T-49 8 Missouri SEC 20.17 T-96 T-98 T-51 9 Florida SEC 20.16 T-98 T-98 T-51 14 Iowa Big Ten 20.16 T-98 100 53 10 Oklahoma SEC 20.14 100 T-101 T-48 8 Appalachian State Sun Belt 20.13 T-101 T-101 T-48 6 Nevada Mountain West 20.13 T-101 T-103 54 11 LSU SEC 20.12 T-103 T-103 50 8 Middle Tennessee Conference USA 20.12 T-103 T-105 T-55 14 Florida State ACC 20.11 T-105 T-105 T-55 15 Indiana Big Ten 20.11 T-105 T-105 51 7 Wyoming Mountain West 20.11 T-105 108 52 9 Jacksonville State Conference USA 20.10 108 T-109 T-53 8 Central Michigan MAC 20.09 T-109 T-109 T-53 9 Georgia State Sun Belt 20.09 T-109 T-111 T-55 10 FIU Conference USA 20.08 T-111 T-111 T-55 T-10 James Madison Sun Belt 20.08 T-111 T-111 T-55 T-10 Old Dominion Sun Belt 20.08 T-111 114 57 15 Miami ACC 20.06 114 T-115 58 16 NC State ACC 20.05 T-115 T-115 58 9 Ohio MAC 20.05 T-115 T-117 T-59 12 Alabama SEC 20.04 T-117 T-117 59 8 UTEP Mountain West 20.04 T-117 T-117 T-59 16 Washington Big Ten 20.04 T-117 T-120 T-60 10 Bowling Green MAC 20.03 T-120 T-120 T-60 9 North Dakota State Mountain West 20.03 T-120 T-122 62 11 Ball State MAC 20.01 T-122 T-122 61 13 Texas A&M SEC 20.01 T-122 T-124 T-63 T-12 Louisiana Tech Sun Belt 19.98 T-124 T-124 T-63 T-12 South Alabama Sun Belt 19.98 T-124 126 1 1 Notre Dame Independent 19.97 126 127 62 17 North Carolina ACC 19.96 127 128 63 17 Ohio State Big Ten 19.95 128 T-129 65 14 Army † American 19.92 T-129 T-129 64 14 Tennessee SEC 19.92 T-129 131 66 14 Louisiana Sun Belt 19.91 131 T-132 67 12 Kent State MAC 19.87 T-132 T-132 65 18 USC Big Ten 19.87 T-132 T-134 68 13 Buffalo MAC 19.86 T-134 T-134 66 15 Texas SEC 19.86 T-134 136 69 10 Northern Illinois Mountain West 19.85 136 137 2 2 UConn Independent 19.83 137 138 67 16 Georgia SEC 19.81 138

Oldest College Football Teams In 2026

Experience is concentrated at the Group of Five level and in the rebuilt Pac-12. Of the ten oldest rosters in the country, only one -- Oklahoma State -- comes from a Power Four conference. The American Athletic Conference places four teams in the top seven, led by UTSA (21.02) and North Texas (21.01). The service academies also skew old, with Navy and Air Force both inside the top nine -- a product of prep-school pipelines and rosters with almost no true freshmen.

Rank Team Conference Avg Age 1 UTSA American 21.02 2 North Texas American 21.01 3 Utah State Pac-12 20.89 T-4 Florida Atlantic American 20.81 T-4 Navy American 20.81 T-6 Oregon State Pac-12 20.80 T-6 UAB American 20.80 8 Washington State Pac-12 20.75 T-9 Air Force Mountain West 20.74 T-9 Oklahoma State Big 12 20.74 11 San Diego State Pac-12 20.71 12 California ACC 20.70 13 UCF Big 12 20.68 14 Fresno State Pac-12 20.66 15 Michigan State Big Ten 20.64

The common thread: programs that win with development and transfers -- not five-star high schoolers -- carry older rosters. The rebuilt Pac-12 (Utah State, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State) is essentially a veterans' league in year one.

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Youngest College Football Teams In 2026

The youngest rosters read like a list of recruiting powers. Georgia (19.81), Texas (19.86), USC (19.87), Tennessee (19.92) and Ohio State (19.95) all rank among the dozen youngest teams in the country. When a program reloads with blue-chip high-school talent every cycle, its average age stays low even as it competes for championships.

Rank Team Conference Avg Age 138 Georgia SEC 19.81 137 UConn Independent 19.83 136 Northern Illinois Mountain West 19.85 T-134 Texas SEC 19.86 T-134 Buffalo MAC 19.86 T-132 USC Big Ten 19.87 T-132 Kent State MAC 19.87 131 Louisiana Sun Belt 19.91 T-129 Tennessee SEC 19.92 T-129 Army American 19.92 128 Ohio State Big Ten 19.95 127 North Carolina ACC 19.96

Two of the youngest figures come with context: UConn (19.83), an independent that leans on underclassmen, and Northern Illinois (19.85), which enters the Mountain West with a young core after roster turnover.

Average Age Of College Football Teams By Conference

The most surprising finding is at the league level: the American is the oldest conference in the country at 20.59, with the rebuilt Pac-12 right behind at 20.57. The SEC, by contrast, is among the youngest Power Four leagues at 20.17 — dragged down by Georgia, Texas and Tennessee reloading with elite recruits.

Conference Teams Avg Age Range American 14 20.59 19.92 – 21.02 Pac-12 8 20.57 20.20 – 20.89 Big 12 16 20.46 20.19 – 20.74 ACC 17 20.32 19.96 – 20.70 Big Ten 18 20.29 19.87 – 20.64 Conference USA 10 20.27 20.08 – 20.54 Sun Belt 14 20.23 19.91 – 20.59 Mountain West 10 20.20 19.85 – 20.74 MAC 13 20.18 19.86 – 20.42 SEC 16 20.17 19.81 – 20.50 Independents 2 19.90 19.83 – 19.97

Zoom out and the tiers are nearly identical: Group of Five rosters average 20.33 and Power Four rosters 20.31. In the portal era, the old assumption that big programs are simply older no longer holds. Group of Five teams win with transfers and fifth-year veterans; the Power Four blue bloods stay young by out-recruiting everyone. The two paths meet in the middle.

How We Calculated Each Team's Average Age

Every player on each 2026 roster was assigned an age from their listed eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale (for example, a redshirt junior is modeled older than a true junior), using published ages where available. Class and eligibility data were sourced from On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters, then cross-checked across sources. Each team's figure is the average across its full listed roster.

The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two FCS-to-FBS newcomers — North Dakota State (Mountain West, 20.03) and Sacramento State (MAC, 20.21). One figure carries a caveat: Army is listed at 19.92, but the academies carry no redshirts and many players arrive via a prep year, so their true ages may run slightly higher than the class model suggests.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the average age of a college football team?

The average FBS roster in 2026 is about 20.3 years old. Individual teams range from roughly 19.8 (Georgia) to 21.0 (UTSA). Most players fall between 18 and 23, depending on their year of eligibility and whether they have redshirted.

Is there an age limit in college football?

There is no maximum age to play college football — a player cannot be ruled ineligible simply for being too old. What caps a career is the eligibility clock. In June 2026 the NCAA adopted a new age-based model: athletes get five seasons within a five-year window that starts when they first enroll full-time or the academic year after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Effective in the 2026 season, it largely eliminates the redshirt year and injury waivers and replaces the long-standing "five years to play four seasons" standard. Players already on campus with eligibility remaining can use the old or new rules during a transition period, and several lawsuits challenging the change are ongoing.

Which college football team is the oldest in 2026?

UTSA, at an average of 21.02 years old, followed closely by North Texas (21.01) and Utah State (20.89).

Which team has the youngest roster?

Georgia, at 19.81, has the youngest average roster in the FBS, just ahead of UConn (19.83) and Northern Illinois (19.85).

Data: On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters. Roster age modeled by eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale, using real ages where published. 2026 conference alignment; all 138 FBS teams. Updated July 2026.