Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

See the average age of all 138 FBS teams in 2026, ranked oldest to youngest, plus average age by conference. UTSA is the oldest, Georgia the youngest.
July 10, 2026
Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
July 10, 2026
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There is a quiet dividing line running through the 2026 college football season, and it has nothing to do with recruiting rankings or preseason polls. It is age. 

Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster checks in at just over 20.3 years old -- but the gap between the oldest and youngest teams is wider than a full calendar year, and it says a great deal about how each program is built.

At the top sits UTSA, whose roster averages 21.02 years old -- the oldest in the country. At the other end, national contender Georgia fields the youngest roster in the sport at 19.81. Neither is an accident. In the transfer-portal era, veteran-heavy rosters and blue-chip youth movements are two different blueprints for winning -- and the numbers below show exactly who is leaning which way.

The interactive widget below lets you sort all 138 teams and filter by conference; the rankings and takeaways that follow pull out what stands out most.

Data Study
2026 College Football Roster Age, Ranked: Every FBS Team
Average roster age for all 138 FBS programs entering 2026, filterable by tier and conference. Age is modeled from each player's eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale, using real ages where published.
138
FBS Teams
20.32
FBS Avg Age
21.02
Oldest · UTSA
19.81
Youngest · Georgia
View by tier
View by conference
All FBS Teams · 138 teams · average age 20.32 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Georgia (19.81)
Power 4 · 67 teams · average age 20.31 · oldest Oklahoma State (20.74) · youngest Georgia (19.81)
Group of Five · 69 teams · average age 20.33 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Northern Illinois (19.85)
Independents · 2 teams · average age 19.90 · oldest Notre Dame (19.97) · youngest UConn (19.83)
SEC · 16 teams · average age 20.17 · oldest Arkansas (20.50) · youngest Georgia (19.81)
Big Ten · 18 teams · average age 20.29 · oldest Michigan State (20.64) · youngest USC (19.87)
Big 12 · 16 teams · average age 20.46 · oldest Oklahoma State (20.74) · youngest West Virginia (20.19)
ACC · 17 teams · average age 20.32 · oldest California (20.70) · youngest North Carolina (19.96)
American · 14 teams · average age 20.59 · oldest UTSA (21.02) · youngest Army (19.92)
Conference USA · 10 teams · average age 20.27 · oldest New Mexico State (20.54) · youngest FIU (20.08)
MAC · 13 teams · average age 20.18 · oldest Eastern Michigan (20.42) · youngest Buffalo (19.86)
Mountain West · 10 teams · average age 20.20 · oldest Air Force (20.74) · youngest Northern Illinois (19.85)
Pac-12 · 8 teams · average age 20.57 · oldest Utah State (20.89) · youngest Texas State (20.20)
Sun Belt · 14 teams · average age 20.23 · oldest Louisiana-Monroe (20.59) · youngest Louisiana (19.91)
Independent · 2 teams · average age 19.90 · oldest Notre Dame (19.97) · youngest UConn (19.83)
RankTeamAvg AgeNat'l
111UTSAAmerican21.021
222North TexasAmerican21.012
331Utah StatePac-1220.893
T-4T-4T-3Florida AtlanticAmerican20.81T-4
T-4T-4T-3NavyAmerican20.81T-4
T-6T-62Oregon StatePac-1220.80T-6
T-6T-65UABAmerican20.80T-6
883Washington StatePac-1220.758
T-991Air ForceMountain West20.74T-9
T-911Oklahoma StateBig 1220.74T-9
11104San Diego StatePac-1220.7111
1221CaliforniaACC20.7012
1332UCFBig 1220.6813
14115Fresno StatePac-1220.6614
1541Michigan StateBig Ten20.6415
T-16T-5T-3ColoradoBig 1220.63T-16
T-16T-5T-3KansasBig 1220.63T-16
T-16T-52VirginiaACC20.63T-16
1985BaylorBig 1220.6219
20126South FloridaAmerican20.6020
T-21131Louisiana-MonroeSun Belt20.59T-21
T-2193StanfordACC20.59T-21
23147East CarolinaAmerican20.5723
24152MarshallSun Belt20.5524
25161New Mexico StateConference USA20.5425
26178MemphisAmerican20.5326
27102UCLABig Ten20.5227
T-28T-18T-9CharlotteAmerican20.51T-28
T-28113NebraskaBig Ten20.51T-28
T-28T-18T-9TempleAmerican20.51T-28
T-31T-121ArkansasSEC20.50T-31
T-31T-126Texas TechBig 1220.50T-31
T-33147ArizonaBig 1220.49T-33
T-33203Coastal CarolinaSun Belt20.49T-33
T-35T-154NorthwesternBig Ten20.48T-35
T-35T-152VanderbiltSEC20.48T-35
T-37T-212Kennesaw StateConference USA20.46T-37
T-37T-2111TulsaAmerican20.46T-37
T-39T-178Iowa StateBig 1220.45T-39
T-39T-175Penn StateBig Ten20.45T-39
41196RutgersBig Ten20.4441
42233DelawareConference USA20.4342
T-43T-209BYUBig 1220.42T-43
T-43T-241Eastern MichiganMAC20.42T-43
T-43T-244Southern MissSun Belt20.42T-43
T-43T-207WisconsinBig Ten20.42T-43
T-47228PurdueBig Ten20.41T-47
T-47262ToledoMAC20.41T-47
T-49275Arkansas StateSun Belt20.40T-49
T-49234ClemsonACC20.40T-49
T-51T-28T-3AkronMAC20.39T-51
T-51T-245Boston CollegeACC20.39T-51
T-51T-2410Kansas StateBig 1220.39T-51
T-51T-2812TulaneAmerican20.39T-51
T-51T-28T-3Western MichiganMAC20.39T-51
T-56T-266DukeACC20.38T-56
T-56T-2611UtahBig 1220.38T-56
T-58T-2812Arizona StateBig 1220.37T-58
T-58T-283KentuckySEC20.37T-58
T-60312HawaiiMountain West20.36T-60
T-60307LouisvilleACC20.36T-60
T-62T-314Ole MissSEC20.35T-62
T-62T-31T-8PittsburghACC20.35T-62
T-62T-31T-8Virginia TechACC20.35T-62
T-62T-31T-8Wake ForestACC20.35T-62
T-66326Boise StatePac-1220.34T-66
T-66T-3513HoustonBig 1220.34T-66
T-66T-359MarylandBig Ten20.34T-66
T-69335Miami (OH)MAC20.33T-69
T-693711SMUACC20.33T-69
T-71T-3814CincinnatiBig 1220.32T-71
T-71T-385South CarolinaSEC20.32T-71
T-71T-346UMassMAC20.32T-71
T-71T-344Western KentuckyConference USA20.32T-71
754010MinnesotaBig Ten20.3175
76363San Jose StateMountain West20.3076
773713RiceAmerican20.2977
78385LibertyConference USA20.2678
T-79T-39T-6Georgia SouthernSun Belt20.25T-79
T-79416Mississippi StateSEC20.25T-79
T-79T-39T-6TroySun Belt20.25T-79
T-82417Colorado StatePac-1220.24T-82
T-82T-4211MichiganBig Ten20.24T-82
T-82T-4215TCUBig 1220.24T-82
T-854412Georgia TechACC20.23T-85
T-85424New MexicoMountain West20.23T-85
87457AuburnSEC20.2287
T-88T-437Sacramento StateMAC20.21T-88
T-88T-436Sam HoustonConference USA20.21T-88
90458Texas StatePac-1220.2090
T-91T-4613SyracuseACC20.19T-91
T-91T-4616West VirginiaBig 1220.19T-91
T-93T-467Missouri StateConference USA20.18T-93
T-934812OregonBig Ten20.18T-93
T-93T-465UNLVMountain West20.18T-93
T-96T-4913IllinoisBig Ten20.17T-96
T-96T-498MissouriSEC20.17T-96
T-98T-519FloridaSEC20.16T-98
T-98T-5114IowaBig Ten20.16T-98
1005310OklahomaSEC20.14100
T-101T-488Appalachian StateSun Belt20.13T-101
T-101T-486NevadaMountain West20.13T-101
T-1035411LSUSEC20.12T-103
T-103508Middle TennesseeConference USA20.12T-103
T-105T-5514Florida StateACC20.11T-105
T-105T-5515IndianaBig Ten20.11T-105
T-105517WyomingMountain West20.11T-105
108529Jacksonville StateConference USA20.10108
T-109T-538Central MichiganMAC20.09T-109
T-109T-539Georgia StateSun Belt20.09T-109
T-111T-5510FIUConference USA20.08T-111
T-111T-55T-10James MadisonSun Belt20.08T-111
T-111T-55T-10Old DominionSun Belt20.08T-111
1145715MiamiACC20.06114
T-1155816NC StateACC20.05T-115
T-115589OhioMAC20.05T-115
T-117T-5912AlabamaSEC20.04T-117
T-117598UTEPMountain West20.04T-117
T-117T-5916WashingtonBig Ten20.04T-117
T-120T-6010Bowling GreenMAC20.03T-120
T-120T-609North Dakota StateMountain West20.03T-120
T-1226211Ball StateMAC20.01T-122
T-1226113Texas A&MSEC20.01T-122
T-124T-63T-12Louisiana TechSun Belt19.98T-124
T-124T-63T-12South AlabamaSun Belt19.98T-124
12611Notre DameIndependent19.97126
1276217North CarolinaACC19.96127
1286317Ohio StateBig Ten19.95128
T-1296514ArmyAmerican19.92T-129
T-1296414TennesseeSEC19.92T-129
1316614LouisianaSun Belt19.91131
T-1326712Kent StateMAC19.87T-132
T-1326518USCBig Ten19.87T-132
T-1346813BuffaloMAC19.86T-134
T-1346615TexasSEC19.86T-134
1366910Northern IllinoisMountain West19.85136
13722UConnIndependent19.83137
1386716GeorgiaSEC19.81138
Data: On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports & official team rosters. Age modeled by eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale (real ages used where published). FCS-to-FBS newcomers North Dakota State (Mountain West) & Sacramento State (MAC) added via CBS & official rosters. † Army is medium-confidence — academies carry no redshirts and prep-school backgrounds may push true ages slightly higher. 2026 conference alignment. Updated July 2026. RotoWire

Oldest College Football Teams In 2026

Experience is concentrated at the Group of Five level and in the rebuilt Pac-12. Of the ten oldest rosters in the country, only one -- Oklahoma State -- comes from a Power Four conference. The American Athletic Conference places four teams in the top seven, led by UTSA (21.02) and North Texas (21.01). The service academies also skew old, with Navy and Air Force both inside the top nine -- a product of prep-school pipelines and rosters with almost no true freshmen.

RankTeamConferenceAvg Age
1UTSAAmerican

21.02

2North TexasAmerican

21.01

3Utah StatePac-12

20.89

T-4Florida AtlanticAmerican

20.81

T-4NavyAmerican

20.81

T-6Oregon StatePac-12

20.80

T-6UABAmerican

20.80

8Washington StatePac-12

20.75

T-9Air ForceMountain West

20.74

T-9Oklahoma StateBig 12

20.74

11San Diego StatePac-12

20.71

12CaliforniaACC

20.70

13UCFBig 12

20.68

14Fresno StatePac-12

20.66

15Michigan StateBig Ten

20.64

The common thread: programs that win with development and transfers -- not five-star high schoolers -- carry older rosters. The rebuilt Pac-12 (Utah State, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State) is essentially a veterans' league in year one.

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Youngest College Football Teams In 2026

The youngest rosters read like a list of recruiting powers. Georgia (19.81), Texas (19.86), USC (19.87), Tennessee (19.92) and Ohio State (19.95) all rank among the dozen youngest teams in the country. When a program reloads with blue-chip high-school talent every cycle, its average age stays low even as it competes for championships.

RankTeamConferenceAvg Age
138GeorgiaSEC

19.81

137UConnIndependent

19.83

136Northern IllinoisMountain West

19.85

T-134TexasSEC

19.86

T-134BuffaloMAC

19.86

T-132USCBig Ten

19.87

T-132Kent StateMAC

19.87

131LouisianaSun Belt

19.91

T-129TennesseeSEC

19.92

T-129ArmyAmerican

19.92

128Ohio StateBig Ten

19.95

127North CarolinaACC

19.96

Two of the youngest figures come with context: UConn (19.83), an independent that leans on underclassmen, and Northern Illinois (19.85), which enters the Mountain West with a young core after roster turnover.

Average Age Of College Football Teams By Conference

The most surprising finding is at the league level: the American is the oldest conference in the country at 20.59, with the rebuilt Pac-12 right behind at 20.57. The SEC, by contrast, is among the youngest Power Four leagues at 20.17 — dragged down by Georgia, Texas and Tennessee reloading with elite recruits.

ConferenceTeamsAvg AgeRange
American14

20.59

19.92 – 21.02

Pac-128

20.57

20.20 – 20.89

Big 1216

20.46

20.19 – 20.74

ACC17

20.32

19.96 – 20.70

Big Ten18

20.29

19.87 – 20.64

Conference USA10

20.27

20.08 – 20.54

Sun Belt14

20.23

19.91 – 20.59

Mountain West10

20.20

19.85 – 20.74

MAC13

20.18

19.86 – 20.42

SEC16

20.17

19.81 – 20.50

Independents2

19.90

19.83 – 19.97

Zoom out and the tiers are nearly identical: Group of Five rosters average 20.33 and Power Four rosters 20.31. In the portal era, the old assumption that big programs are simply older no longer holds. Group of Five teams win with transfers and fifth-year veterans; the Power Four blue bloods stay young by out-recruiting everyone. The two paths meet in the middle.

How We Calculated Each Team's Average Age

Every player on each 2026 roster was assigned an age from their listed eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale (for example, a redshirt junior is modeled older than a true junior), using published ages where available. Class and eligibility data were sourced from On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters, then cross-checked across sources. Each team's figure is the average across its full listed roster.

The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two FCS-to-FBS newcomers — North Dakota State (Mountain West, 20.03) and Sacramento State (MAC, 20.21). One figure carries a caveat: Army is listed at 19.92, but the academies carry no redshirts and many players arrive via a prep year, so their true ages may run slightly higher than the class model suggests.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the average age of a college football team?

The average FBS roster in 2026 is about 20.3 years old. Individual teams range from roughly 19.8 (Georgia) to 21.0 (UTSA). Most players fall between 18 and 23, depending on their year of eligibility and whether they have redshirted.

Is there an age limit in college football?

There is no maximum age to play college football — a player cannot be ruled ineligible simply for being too old. What caps a career is the eligibility clock. In June 2026 the NCAA adopted a new age-based model: athletes get five seasons within a five-year window that starts when they first enroll full-time or the academic year after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Effective in the 2026 season, it largely eliminates the redshirt year and injury waivers and replaces the long-standing "five years to play four seasons" standard. Players already on campus with eligibility remaining can use the old or new rules during a transition period, and several lawsuits challenging the change are ongoing.

Which college football team is the oldest in 2026?

UTSA, at an average of 21.02 years old, followed closely by North Texas (21.01) and Utah State (20.89).

Which team has the youngest roster?

Georgia, at 19.81, has the youngest average roster in the FBS, just ahead of UConn (19.83) and Northern Illinois (19.85).

Data: On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters. Roster age modeled by eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale, using real ages where published. 2026 conference alignment; all 138 FBS teams. Updated July 2026.

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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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