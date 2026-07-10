Average Age of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

There is a quiet dividing line running through the 2026 college football season, and it has nothing to do with recruiting rankings or preseason polls. It is age.
Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster checks in at just over 20.3 years old -- but the gap between the oldest and youngest teams is wider than a full calendar year, and it says a great deal about how each program is built.
At the top sits UTSA, whose roster averages 21.02 years old -- the oldest in the country. At the other end, national contender Georgia fields the youngest roster in the sport at 19.81. Neither is an accident. In the transfer-portal era, veteran-heavy rosters and blue-chip youth movements are two different blueprints for winning -- and the numbers below show exactly who is leaning which way.
The interactive widget below lets you sort all 138 teams and filter by conference; the rankings and takeaways that follow pull out what stands out most.
Oldest College Football Teams In 2026
Experience is concentrated at the Group of Five level and in the rebuilt Pac-12. Of the ten oldest rosters in the country, only one -- Oklahoma State -- comes from a Power Four conference. The American Athletic Conference places four teams in the top seven, led by UTSA (21.02) and North Texas (21.01). The service academies also skew old, with Navy and Air Force both inside the top nine -- a product of prep-school pipelines and rosters with almost no true freshmen.
|Rank
|Team
|Conference
|Avg Age
|1
|UTSA
|American
21.02
|2
|North Texas
|American
21.01
|3
|Utah State
|Pac-12
20.89
|T-4
|Florida Atlantic
|American
20.81
|T-4
|Navy
|American
20.81
|T-6
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
20.80
|T-6
|UAB
|American
20.80
|8
|Washington State
|Pac-12
20.75
|T-9
|Air Force
|Mountain West
20.74
|T-9
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
20.74
|11
|San Diego State
|Pac-12
20.71
|12
|California
|ACC
20.70
|13
|UCF
|Big 12
20.68
|14
|Fresno State
|Pac-12
20.66
|15
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
20.64
The common thread: programs that win with development and transfers -- not five-star high schoolers -- carry older rosters. The rebuilt Pac-12 (Utah State, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State) is essentially a veterans' league in year one.
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Youngest College Football Teams In 2026
The youngest rosters read like a list of recruiting powers. Georgia (19.81), Texas (19.86), USC (19.87), Tennessee (19.92) and Ohio State (19.95) all rank among the dozen youngest teams in the country. When a program reloads with blue-chip high-school talent every cycle, its average age stays low even as it competes for championships.
|Rank
|Team
|Conference
|Avg Age
|138
|Georgia
|SEC
19.81
|137
|UConn
|Independent
19.83
|136
|Northern Illinois
|Mountain West
19.85
|T-134
|Texas
|SEC
19.86
|T-134
|Buffalo
|MAC
19.86
|T-132
|USC
|Big Ten
19.87
|T-132
|Kent State
|MAC
19.87
|131
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
19.91
|T-129
|Tennessee
|SEC
19.92
|T-129
|Army
|American
19.92
|128
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
19.95
|127
|North Carolina
|ACC
19.96
Two of the youngest figures come with context: UConn (19.83), an independent that leans on underclassmen, and Northern Illinois (19.85), which enters the Mountain West with a young core after roster turnover.
Average Age Of College Football Teams By Conference
The most surprising finding is at the league level: the American is the oldest conference in the country at 20.59, with the rebuilt Pac-12 right behind at 20.57. The SEC, by contrast, is among the youngest Power Four leagues at 20.17 — dragged down by Georgia, Texas and Tennessee reloading with elite recruits.
|Conference
|Teams
|Avg Age
|Range
|American
|14
20.59
19.92 – 21.02
|Pac-12
|8
20.57
20.20 – 20.89
|Big 12
|16
20.46
20.19 – 20.74
|ACC
|17
20.32
19.96 – 20.70
|Big Ten
|18
20.29
19.87 – 20.64
|Conference USA
|10
20.27
20.08 – 20.54
|Sun Belt
|14
20.23
19.91 – 20.59
|Mountain West
|10
20.20
19.85 – 20.74
|MAC
|13
20.18
19.86 – 20.42
|SEC
|16
20.17
19.81 – 20.50
|Independents
|2
19.90
19.83 – 19.97
Zoom out and the tiers are nearly identical: Group of Five rosters average 20.33 and Power Four rosters 20.31. In the portal era, the old assumption that big programs are simply older no longer holds. Group of Five teams win with transfers and fifth-year veterans; the Power Four blue bloods stay young by out-recruiting everyone. The two paths meet in the middle.
How We Calculated Each Team's Average Age
Every player on each 2026 roster was assigned an age from their listed eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale (for example, a redshirt junior is modeled older than a true junior), using published ages where available. Class and eligibility data were sourced from On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters, then cross-checked across sources. Each team's figure is the average across its full listed roster.
The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two FCS-to-FBS newcomers — North Dakota State (Mountain West, 20.03) and Sacramento State (MAC, 20.21). One figure carries a caveat: Army is listed at 19.92, but the academies carry no redshirts and many players arrive via a prep year, so their true ages may run slightly higher than the class model suggests.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the average age of a college football team?
The average FBS roster in 2026 is about 20.3 years old. Individual teams range from roughly 19.8 (Georgia) to 21.0 (UTSA). Most players fall between 18 and 23, depending on their year of eligibility and whether they have redshirted.
Is there an age limit in college football?
There is no maximum age to play college football — a player cannot be ruled ineligible simply for being too old. What caps a career is the eligibility clock. In June 2026 the NCAA adopted a new age-based model: athletes get five seasons within a five-year window that starts when they first enroll full-time or the academic year after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. Effective in the 2026 season, it largely eliminates the redshirt year and injury waivers and replaces the long-standing "five years to play four seasons" standard. Players already on campus with eligibility remaining can use the old or new rules during a transition period, and several lawsuits challenging the change are ongoing.
Which college football team is the oldest in 2026?
UTSA, at an average of 21.02 years old, followed closely by North Texas (21.01) and Utah State (20.89).
Which team has the youngest roster?
Georgia, at 19.81, has the youngest average roster in the FBS, just ahead of UConn (19.83) and Northern Illinois (19.85).
Data: On3, ESPN, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and official team rosters. Roster age modeled by eligibility class on a redshirt-aware scale, using real ages where published. 2026 conference alignment; all 138 FBS teams. Updated July 2026.