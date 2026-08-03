Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
See what share of each 2026 FBS roster comes from the school's own state, ranked from top to bottom, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is the most homegrown, Hawaii the most national.
There is a recruiting story hiding in plain sight on every college football roster, and it has nothing to do with star ratings or transfer-portal rankings. It is geography -- specifically, how much of a team is built from its own backyard.
Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster is 32.2% homegrown -- built on players whose listed hometown is in the same state as the school. But the range between the most and least homegrown rosters in the country is enormous. At the top, San Jose State fields a roster that is 76.7% Californian. At the bottom, Hawaii -- an island program that has to recruit almost entirely off the mainland -- checks in at just 0.9%.
Neither extreme is an accident, and neither is really about effort. It is about whether a program sits inside a deep in-state recruiting pool -- California, Texas, Florida, Georgia -- or has to import a roster out of necessity or mission. The interactive tool below lets you filter all 138 teams by tier and conference; the breakdowns and tables that follow pull out what stands out most.
Most Homegrown College Football Teams In 2026
Texas-market programs dominate the top of the list. UTSA, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and North Texas all land in the top 14 -- a function of the size of the in-state high school pipeline, not a difference in recruiting philosophy. The national leader, however, comes from the rebuilt Pac-12: San Jose State sits on top of the deepest talent pool in the country and doesn't need to leave it. FIU and Sacramento State tell the same story for Florida and Northern California.
|Rank
|Team
|Conference
Homegrown %
|1
|San Jose State
|Mountain West
76.7%
|2
|UTSA
|American
75.0%
|3
|TCU
|Big 12
72.6%
|4
|FIU
|Conference USA
70.8%
|5
|Sacramento State
|MAC
68.7%
|6
|Fresno State
|Pac-12
68.1%
|7
|Texas State
|Pac-12
67.3%
|8
|San Diego State
|Pac-12
66.0%
|9
|UTEP
|Mountain West
65.5%
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
64.8%
|11
|Baylor
|Big 12
63.6%
|12
|Houston
|Big 12
62.9%
|13
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
61.0%
|14
|North Texas
|American
60.4%
|15
|Georgia
|SEC
59.7%
Most National College Football Rosters In 2026
The bottom of the list is a mix of two different stories. Hawaii (0.9%) and Army (1.0%) are the extremes -- an island program that has to recruit off the mainland, and a service academy that recruits nationally by mission. Air Force (tied at 8.5%) fits the same academy pattern. The rest -- Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico State -- are smaller-population states or programs that have leaned into national transfer and recruiting pipelines rather than a thin local base.
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|Rank
|Team
|Conference
Homegrown %
|138
|Hawaii
|Mountain West
0.9%
|137
|Army
|American
1.0%
|136
|Arkansas State
|Sun Belt
5.3%
|135
|Western Kentucky
|Conference USA
5.7%
|134
|UConn
|Independent
6.0%
|133
|Colorado
|Big 12
8.4%
|T-131
|Air Force
|Mountain West
8.5%
|T-131
|Delaware
|Conference USA
8.5%
|130
|New Mexico State
|Conference USA
8.6%
|129
|Wyoming
|Mountain West
9.8%
|128
|West Virginia
|Big 12
10.2%
|127
|Boise State
|Pac-12
10.5%
College Football Recruiting By State: Homegrown Percentage By Conference
The most surprising finding is at the league level: Power Four and Group of Five programs are nearly identical on average -- 32.7% for Power Four's 67 teams, 32.3% for Group of Five's 69. Conference brand doesn't predict how local a roster is; recruiting-footprint geography does. The Pac-12 (rebuilt with Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and others) posts the highest conference average at 36.3%, while the Mountain West is the clear outlier on the low end at 24.6%, dragged down by Hawaii, Air Force and Wyoming sharing a league with San Jose State and UTEP at the opposite extreme -- the conference has both the single highest and single lowest team in the country.
|Conference
Teams
Avg Homegrown %
Range
|Pac-12
8
36.3%
10.5% – 68.1%
|Big 12
16
35.7%
8.4% – 72.6%
|American
14
35.3%
1.0% – 75.0%
|MAC
13
35.0%
20.4% – 68.7%
|SEC
16
34.8%
12.5% – 59.7%
|Sun Belt
14
31.4%
5.3% – 61.0%
|ACC
17
30.6%
11.8% – 54.6%
|Conference USA
10
30.4%
5.7% – 70.8%
|Big Ten
18
30.3%
13.6% – 50.8%
|Mountain West
10
24.6%
0.9% – 76.7%
How We Calculated Each Team's Homegrown Percentage
Every player on each 2026 FBS roster was pulled from official team athletics websites and matched against their listed hometown. A player counted as "homegrown" when their hometown state matched the school's home state; every other domestic or international hometown counted against the total. Some roster pages list a hometown without a state (e.g. a city inside the school's own state, following that program's own site convention); those were counted as in-state only when no other state could reasonably be inferred from the listing.
The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two newcomers to the sport's current conference map, North Dakota State (Mountain West) and Sacramento State (MAC). Figures reflect rosters as published by each program at time of collection and will shift somewhat as rosters are finalized closer to kickoff.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What does "homegrown" mean for a college football roster?
A player counts as homegrown when the hometown listed on their team's official roster is in the same state as the school itself. It is a measure of in-state roster composition, not recruiting star ratings or talent level.
Which college football team has the most homegrown roster in 2026?
San Jose State, at 76.7% -- 79 of its 103 listed players are from California, followed by UTSA (75.0%) and TCU (72.6%).
Which team has the most national roster?
Hawaii, at 0.9% -- just 1 of 110 players is from Hawaii itself. Army (1.0%) is the only other team under 2%.
Do Power Four teams recruit more in-state than Group of Five teams?
Not meaningfully. Power Four rosters average 32.7% homegrown and Group of Five rosters average 32.3% -- essentially identical. The bigger driver is which state a program recruits out of, not which tier it plays in.
Data: official team athletics rosters, 2026 season. Homegrown = player hometown state matches school's home state. 2026 conference alignment.