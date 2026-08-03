Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.
August 3, 2026
Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)
August 3, 2026
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Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

See what share of each 2026 FBS roster comes from the school's own state, ranked from top to bottom, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is the most homegrown, Hawaii the most national.

There is a recruiting story hiding in plain sight on every college football roster, and it has nothing to do with star ratings or transfer-portal rankings. It is geography -- specifically, how much of a team is built from its own backyard.

Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster is 32.2% homegrown -- built on players whose listed hometown is in the same state as the school. But the range between the most and least homegrown rosters in the country is enormous. At the top, San Jose State fields a roster that is 76.7% Californian. At the bottom, Hawaii -- an island program that has to recruit almost entirely off the mainland -- checks in at just 0.9%.

Neither extreme is an accident, and neither is really about effort. It is about whether a program sits inside a deep in-state recruiting pool -- California, Texas, Florida, Georgia -- or has to import a roster out of necessity or mission. The interactive tool below lets you filter all 138 teams by tier and conference; the breakdowns and tables that follow pull out what stands out most.

Data Study
2026 College Football Roster Homegrown %, Ranked: Every FBS Team
Share of each 2026 roster from the school's own state for all 138 FBS programs, filterable by tier and conference. Homegrown = player's listed hometown state matches the school's home state.
138
FBS Teams
32.2%
FBS Avg Homegrown
76.7%
Highest · San Jose St.
0.9%
Lowest · Hawaii
View by tier
View by conference
All FBS Teams · 138 teams · average homegrown 32.2% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%)
Power 4 · 67 teams · average homegrown 32.7% · highest TCU (72.6%) · lowest Colorado (8.4%)
Group of Five · 69 teams · average homegrown 32.3% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%)
Independents · 2 teams · average homegrown 8.3% · highest Notre Dame (10.6%) · lowest UConn (6.0%)
SEC · 16 teams · average homegrown 34.8% · highest Georgia (59.7%) · lowest Kentucky (12.5%)
Big Ten · 18 teams · average homegrown 30.3% · highest UCLA (50.8%) · lowest Oregon (13.6%)
Big 12 · 16 teams · average homegrown 35.7% · highest TCU (72.6%) · lowest Colorado (8.4%)
ACC · 17 teams · average homegrown 30.6% · highest Georgia Tech (54.6%) · lowest North Carolina (11.8%)
American · 14 teams · average homegrown 35.3% · highest UTSA (75.0%) · lowest Army (1.0%)
Conference USA · 10 teams · average homegrown 30.4% · highest FIU (70.8%) · lowest Western Kentucky (5.7%)
MAC · 13 teams · average homegrown 35.0% · highest Sacramento State (68.7%) · lowest UMass (20.4%)
Mountain West · 10 teams · average homegrown 24.6% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%)
Pac-12 · 8 teams · average homegrown 36.3% · highest Fresno State (68.1%) · lowest Boise State (10.5%)
Sun Belt · 14 teams · average homegrown 31.4% · highest Louisiana (61.0%) · lowest Arkansas State (5.3%)
RankTeamHomegrownNat'l
111
San Jose State
Mountain West
76.7%1
221
UTSA
American
75.0%2
311
TCU
Big 12
72.6%3
431
FIU
Conference USA
70.8%4
541
Sacramento State
MAC
68.7%5
651
Fresno State
Pac-12
68.1%6
762
Texas State
Pac-12
67.3%7
873
San Diego State
Pac-12
66.0%8
982
UTEP
Mountain West
65.5%9
1022
Texas Tech
Big 12
64.8%10
1133
Baylor
Big 12
63.6%11
1244
Houston
Big 12
62.9%12
1391
Louisiana
Sun Belt
61.0%13
14102
North Texas
American
60.4%14
1551
Georgia
SEC
59.7%15
16112
Georgia State
Sun Belt
58.8%16
1762
Texas
SEC
56.4%17
18123
Georgia Southern
Sun Belt
54.9%18
19133
Rice
American
54.8%19
2071
Georgia Tech
ACC
54.6%20
2183
Florida
SEC
54.1%21
22142
Kent State
MAC
53.6%22
2395
BYU
Big 12
53.4%23
24102
SMU
ACC
52.3%24
25114
Texas A&M
SEC
51.2%25
T-26T-12T-1
UCLA
Big Ten
50.8%T-26
T-26T-12T-1
USC
Big Ten
50.8%T-26
28152
Sam Houston
Conference USA
50.0%28
29164
Florida Atlantic
American
49.6%29
30146
UCF
Big 12
49.1%30
T-31175
South Florida
American
46.9%T-31
T-31153
Miami
ACC
46.9%T-31
33164
Florida State
ACC
46.8%33
34183
Ohio
MAC
43.9%34
35173
Ohio State
Big Ten
43.7%35
36193
Jacksonville State
Conference USA
43.2%36
37204
Kennesaw State
Conference USA
43.0%37
38185
California
ACC
41.9%38
39194
Maryland
Big Ten
41.7%39
40214
South Alabama
Sun Belt
40.0%40
41206
Virginia Tech
ACC
38.8%41
42217
NC State
ACC
38.7%42
43225
Louisiana Tech
Sun Belt
38.2%43
44225
LSU
SEC
37.5%44
45234
Miami (OH)
MAC
37.2%45
46236
Alabama
SEC
36.7%46
47247
South Carolina
SEC
36.4%47
48246
East Carolina
American
36.1%48
49255
Toledo
MAC
35.9%49
50267
UAB
American
35.6%50
51255
Iowa
Big Ten
35.1%51
T-52276
Ball State
MAC
34.5%T-52
T-52268
Auburn
SEC
34.5%T-52
54287
Bowling Green
MAC
34.0%54
55279
Mississippi State
SEC
33.9%55
56296
Troy
Sun Belt
33.7%56
57286
Illinois
Big Ten
33.6%57
58308
Central Michigan
MAC
33.0%58
59318
Tulsa
American
32.7%59
60297
Rutgers
Big Ten
32.5%60
61325
Middle Tennessee
Conference USA
32.4%61
62307
Cincinnati
Big 12
31.5%62
63334
Utah State
Pac-12
31.2%63
64318
Indiana
Big Ten
30.9%64
65328
Utah
Big 12
30.8%65
66339
Michigan State
Big Ten
30.6%66
T-67T-348
Pittsburgh
ACC
30.1%T-67
T-67T-3410
Tennessee
SEC
30.1%T-67
69369
Virginia
ACC
29.2%69
70349
Tulane
American
28.2%70
713710
Louisville
ACC
27.5%71
72389
Kansas
Big 12
27.4%72
733910
Nebraska
Big Ten
26.7%73
744011
Northwestern
Big Ten
26.6%74
754111
Ole Miss
SEC
26.2%75
764212
Missouri
SEC
26.1%76
774312
Wisconsin
Big Ten
25.9%77
78359
Akron
MAC
25.7%78
T-794413
Penn State
Big Ten
25.0%T-79
T-79367
Appalachian State
Sun Belt
25.0%T-79
81378
Southern Miss
Sun Belt
24.8%81
T-823810
Eastern Michigan
MAC
24.6%T-82
T-824513
Arkansas
SEC
24.6%T-82
844611
Stanford
ACC
24.1%84
854714
Washington
Big Ten
23.8%85
863910
Temple
American
23.5%86
874810
Arizona
Big 12
23.1%87
T-88T-40T-9
Marshall
Sun Belt
22.5%T-88
T-88T-40T-9
Old Dominion
Sun Belt
22.5%T-88
904211
Buffalo
MAC
22.0%90
914312
Western Michigan
MAC
21.6%91
92443
Nevada
Mountain West
21.4%92
T-934912
Clemson
ACC
21.3%T-93
T-93454
Northern Illinois
Mountain West
21.3%T-93
95466
Missouri State
Conference USA
21.2%95
964711
Charlotte
American
20.9%96
97487
Liberty
Conference USA
20.8%97
984913
UMass
MAC
20.4%98
995015
Purdue
Big Ten
20.2%99
T-100T-5111
Kansas State
Big 12
20.0%T-100
T-100T-5114
Oklahoma
SEC
20.0%T-100
T-1025312
Iowa State
Big 12
19.8%T-102
T-102505
Washington State
Pac-12
19.8%T-102
1045416
Minnesota
Big Ten
19.6%104
1055111
Coastal Carolina
Sun Belt
19.4%105
1065513
Oklahoma State
Big 12
19.1%106
1075615
Vanderbilt
SEC
17.4%107
1085212
Louisiana-Monroe
Sun Belt
17.0%108
T-109T-5312
Memphis
American
16.7%T-109
T-109T-5313
James Madison
Sun Belt
16.7%T-109
1115713
Syracuse
ACC
16.4%111
112555
UNLV
Mountain West
16.0%112
1135817
Michigan
Big Ten
14.7%113
114566
North Dakota State
Mountain West
14.6%114
T-115T-5914
Arizona State
Big 12
13.9%T-115
T-115T-5914
Duke
ACC
13.9%T-115
117576
Colorado State
Pac-12
13.8%117
118587
Oregon State
Pac-12
13.7%118
1196118
Oregon
Big Ten
13.6%119
T-1205913
Navy
American
13.0%T-120
T-1206215
Boston College
ACC
13.0%T-120
1226316
Wake Forest
ACC
12.6%122
1236416
Kentucky
SEC
12.5%123
1246517
North Carolina
ACC
11.8%124
125607
New Mexico
Mountain West
10.8%125
12611
Notre Dame
Independent
10.6%126
127618
Boise State
Pac-12
10.5%127
1286615
West Virginia
Big 12
10.2%128
129628
Wyoming
Mountain West
9.8%129
130638
New Mexico State
Conference USA
8.6%130
T-131T-649
Delaware
Conference USA
8.5%T-131
T-131T-649
Air Force
Mountain West
8.5%T-131
1336716
Colorado
Big 12
8.4%133
13422
UConn
Independent
6.0%134
1356610
Western Kentucky
Conference USA
5.7%135
1366714
Arkansas State
Sun Belt
5.3%136
1376814
Army
American
1.0%137
1386910
Hawaii
Mountain West
0.9%138
Data: official team athletics rosters, 2026 season. Homegrown = player hometown state matches school's home state. 2026 conference alignment. Updated July 2026.RotoWire

Most Homegrown College Football Teams In 2026

Texas-market programs dominate the top of the list. UTSA, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and North Texas all land in the top 14 -- a function of the size of the in-state high school pipeline, not a difference in recruiting philosophy. The national leader, however, comes from the rebuilt Pac-12: San Jose State sits on top of the deepest talent pool in the country and doesn't need to leave it. FIU and Sacramento State tell the same story for Florida and Northern California.

RankTeamConference

Homegrown %

1San Jose StateMountain West

76.7%

2UTSAAmerican

75.0%

3TCUBig 12

72.6%

4FIUConference USA

70.8%

5Sacramento StateMAC

68.7%

6Fresno StatePac-12

68.1%

7Texas StatePac-12

67.3%

8San Diego StatePac-12

66.0%

9UTEPMountain West

65.5%

10Texas TechBig 12

64.8%

11BaylorBig 12

63.6%

12HoustonBig 12

62.9%

13LouisianaSun Belt

61.0%

14North TexasAmerican

60.4%

15GeorgiaSEC

59.7%

Most National College Football Rosters In 2026

The bottom of the list is a mix of two different stories. Hawaii (0.9%) and Army (1.0%) are the extremes -- an island program that has to recruit off the mainland, and a service academy that recruits nationally by mission. Air Force (tied at 8.5%) fits the same academy pattern. The rest -- Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico State -- are smaller-population states or programs that have leaned into national transfer and recruiting pipelines rather than a thin local base.

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RankTeamConference

Homegrown %

138HawaiiMountain West

0.9%

137ArmyAmerican

1.0%

136Arkansas StateSun Belt

5.3%

135Western KentuckyConference USA

5.7%

134UConnIndependent

6.0%

133ColoradoBig 12

8.4%

T-131Air ForceMountain West

8.5%

T-131DelawareConference USA

8.5%

130New Mexico StateConference USA

8.6%

129WyomingMountain West

9.8%

128West VirginiaBig 12

10.2%

127Boise StatePac-12

10.5%

College Football Recruiting By State: Homegrown Percentage By Conference

The most surprising finding is at the league level: Power Four and Group of Five programs are nearly identical on average -- 32.7% for Power Four's 67 teams, 32.3% for Group of Five's 69. Conference brand doesn't predict how local a roster is; recruiting-footprint geography does. The Pac-12 (rebuilt with Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and others) posts the highest conference average at 36.3%, while the Mountain West is the clear outlier on the low end at 24.6%, dragged down by Hawaii, Air Force and Wyoming sharing a league with San Jose State and UTEP at the opposite extreme -- the conference has both the single highest and single lowest team in the country.

Conference

Teams

Avg Homegrown %

Range

Pac-12

8

36.3%

10.5% – 68.1%

Big 12

16

35.7%

8.4% – 72.6%

American

14

35.3%

1.0% – 75.0%

MAC

13

35.0%

20.4% – 68.7%

SEC

16

34.8%

12.5% – 59.7%

Sun Belt

14

31.4%

5.3% – 61.0%

ACC

17

30.6%

11.8% – 54.6%

Conference USA

10

30.4%

5.7% – 70.8%

Big Ten

18

30.3%

13.6% – 50.8%

Mountain West

10

24.6%

0.9% – 76.7%

How We Calculated Each Team's Homegrown Percentage

Every player on each 2026 FBS roster was pulled from official team athletics websites and matched against their listed hometown. A player counted as "homegrown" when their hometown state matched the school's home state; every other domestic or international hometown counted against the total. Some roster pages list a hometown without a state (e.g. a city inside the school's own state, following that program's own site convention); those were counted as in-state only when no other state could reasonably be inferred from the listing.

The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two newcomers to the sport's current conference map, North Dakota State (Mountain West) and Sacramento State (MAC). Figures reflect rosters as published by each program at time of collection and will shift somewhat as rosters are finalized closer to kickoff.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does "homegrown" mean for a college football roster?

A player counts as homegrown when the hometown listed on their team's official roster is in the same state as the school itself. It is a measure of in-state roster composition, not recruiting star ratings or talent level.

Which college football team has the most homegrown roster in 2026?

San Jose State, at 76.7% -- 79 of its 103 listed players are from California, followed by UTSA (75.0%) and TCU (72.6%).

Which team has the most national roster?

Hawaii, at 0.9% -- just 1 of 110 players is from Hawaii itself. Army (1.0%) is the only other team under 2%.

Do Power Four teams recruit more in-state than Group of Five teams?

Not meaningfully. Power Four rosters average 32.7% homegrown and Group of Five rosters average 32.3% -- essentially identical. The bigger driver is which state a program recruits out of, not which tier it plays in.

Data: official team athletics rosters, 2026 season. Homegrown = player hometown state matches school's home state. 2026 conference alignment.

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