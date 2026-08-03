See the homegrown percentage of every FBS team in 2026, ranked high to low, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is highest, Hawaii the lowest.

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Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team, Ranked (2026)

See what share of each 2026 FBS roster comes from the school's own state, ranked from top to bottom, plus the average by conference. San Jose State is the most homegrown, Hawaii the most national.

There is a recruiting story hiding in plain sight on every college football roster, and it has nothing to do with star ratings or transfer-portal rankings. It is geography -- specifically, how much of a team is built from its own backyard.

Across all 138 FBS programs, the average roster is 32.2% homegrown -- built on players whose listed hometown is in the same state as the school. But the range between the most and least homegrown rosters in the country is enormous. At the top, San Jose State fields a roster that is 76.7% Californian. At the bottom, Hawaii -- an island program that has to recruit almost entirely off the mainland -- checks in at just 0.9%.

Neither extreme is an accident, and neither is really about effort. It is about whether a program sits inside a deep in-state recruiting pool -- California, Texas, Florida, Georgia -- or has to import a roster out of necessity or mission. The interactive tool below lets you filter all 138 teams by tier and conference; the breakdowns and tables that follow pull out what stands out most.

Data Study 2026 College Football Roster Homegrown %, Ranked: Every FBS Team Share of each 2026 roster from the school's own state for all 138 FBS programs, filterable by tier and conference. Homegrown = player's listed hometown state matches the school's home state. 138 FBS Teams 32.2% FBS Avg Homegrown 76.7% Highest · San Jose St. 0.9% Lowest · Hawaii View by tier All FBS (138) Power 4 (67) Group of Five (69) Independents (2) View by conference SEC (16) Big Ten (18) Big 12 (16) ACC (17) American (14) Conference USA (10) MAC (13) Mountain West (10) Pac-12 (8) Sun Belt (14) All FBS Teams · 138 teams · average homegrown 32.2% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%) Power 4 · 67 teams · average homegrown 32.7% · highest TCU (72.6%) · lowest Colorado (8.4%) Group of Five · 69 teams · average homegrown 32.3% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%) Independents · 2 teams · average homegrown 8.3% · highest Notre Dame (10.6%) · lowest UConn (6.0%) SEC · 16 teams · average homegrown 34.8% · highest Georgia (59.7%) · lowest Kentucky (12.5%) Big Ten · 18 teams · average homegrown 30.3% · highest UCLA (50.8%) · lowest Oregon (13.6%) Big 12 · 16 teams · average homegrown 35.7% · highest TCU (72.6%) · lowest Colorado (8.4%) ACC · 17 teams · average homegrown 30.6% · highest Georgia Tech (54.6%) · lowest North Carolina (11.8%) American · 14 teams · average homegrown 35.3% · highest UTSA (75.0%) · lowest Army (1.0%) Conference USA · 10 teams · average homegrown 30.4% · highest FIU (70.8%) · lowest Western Kentucky (5.7%) MAC · 13 teams · average homegrown 35.0% · highest Sacramento State (68.7%) · lowest UMass (20.4%) Mountain West · 10 teams · average homegrown 24.6% · highest San Jose State (76.7%) · lowest Hawaii (0.9%) Pac-12 · 8 teams · average homegrown 36.3% · highest Fresno State (68.1%) · lowest Boise State (10.5%) Sun Belt · 14 teams · average homegrown 31.4% · highest Louisiana (61.0%) · lowest Arkansas State (5.3%) Rank Team Homegrown Nat'l 1 1 1 San Jose State Mountain West 76.7% 1 2 2 1 UTSA American 75.0% 2 3 1 1 TCU Big 12 72.6% 3 4 3 1 FIU Conference USA 70.8% 4 5 4 1 Sacramento State MAC 68.7% 5 6 5 1 Fresno State Pac-12 68.1% 6 7 6 2 Texas State Pac-12 67.3% 7 8 7 3 San Diego State Pac-12 66.0% 8 9 8 2 UTEP Mountain West 65.5% 9 10 2 2 Texas Tech Big 12 64.8% 10 11 3 3 Baylor Big 12 63.6% 11 12 4 4 Houston Big 12 62.9% 12 13 9 1 Louisiana Sun Belt 61.0% 13 14 10 2 North Texas American 60.4% 14 15 5 1 Georgia SEC 59.7% 15 16 11 2 Georgia State Sun Belt 58.8% 16 17 6 2 Texas SEC 56.4% 17 18 12 3 Georgia Southern Sun Belt 54.9% 18 19 13 3 Rice American 54.8% 19 20 7 1 Georgia Tech ACC 54.6% 20 21 8 3 Florida SEC 54.1% 21 22 14 2 Kent State MAC 53.6% 22 23 9 5 BYU Big 12 53.4% 23 24 10 2 SMU ACC 52.3% 24 25 11 4 Texas A&M SEC 51.2% 25 T-26 T-12 T-1 UCLA Big Ten 50.8% T-26 T-26 T-12 T-1 USC Big Ten 50.8% T-26 28 15 2 Sam Houston Conference USA 50.0% 28 29 16 4 Florida Atlantic American 49.6% 29 30 14 6 UCF Big 12 49.1% 30 T-31 17 5 South Florida American 46.9% T-31 T-31 15 3 Miami ACC 46.9% T-31 33 16 4 Florida State ACC 46.8% 33 34 18 3 Ohio MAC 43.9% 34 35 17 3 Ohio State Big Ten 43.7% 35 36 19 3 Jacksonville State Conference USA 43.2% 36 37 20 4 Kennesaw State Conference USA 43.0% 37 38 18 5 California ACC 41.9% 38 39 19 4 Maryland Big Ten 41.7% 39 40 21 4 South Alabama Sun Belt 40.0% 40 41 20 6 Virginia Tech ACC 38.8% 41 42 21 7 NC State ACC 38.7% 42 43 22 5 Louisiana Tech Sun Belt 38.2% 43 44 22 5 LSU SEC 37.5% 44 45 23 4 Miami (OH) MAC 37.2% 45 46 23 6 Alabama SEC 36.7% 46 47 24 7 South Carolina SEC 36.4% 47 48 24 6 East Carolina American 36.1% 48 49 25 5 Toledo MAC 35.9% 49 50 26 7 UAB American 35.6% 50 51 25 5 Iowa Big Ten 35.1% 51 T-52 27 6 Ball State MAC 34.5% T-52 T-52 26 8 Auburn SEC 34.5% T-52 54 28 7 Bowling Green MAC 34.0% 54 55 27 9 Mississippi State SEC 33.9% 55 56 29 6 Troy Sun Belt 33.7% 56 57 28 6 Illinois Big Ten 33.6% 57 58 30 8 Central Michigan MAC 33.0% 58 59 31 8 Tulsa American 32.7% 59 60 29 7 Rutgers Big Ten 32.5% 60 61 32 5 Middle Tennessee Conference USA 32.4% 61 62 30 7 Cincinnati Big 12 31.5% 62 63 33 4 Utah State Pac-12 31.2% 63 64 31 8 Indiana Big Ten 30.9% 64 65 32 8 Utah Big 12 30.8% 65 66 33 9 Michigan State Big Ten 30.6% 66 T-67 T-34 8 Pittsburgh ACC 30.1% T-67 T-67 T-34 10 Tennessee SEC 30.1% T-67 69 36 9 Virginia ACC 29.2% 69 70 34 9 Tulane American 28.2% 70 71 37 10 Louisville ACC 27.5% 71 72 38 9 Kansas Big 12 27.4% 72 73 39 10 Nebraska Big Ten 26.7% 73 74 40 11 Northwestern Big Ten 26.6% 74 75 41 11 Ole Miss SEC 26.2% 75 76 42 12 Missouri SEC 26.1% 76 77 43 12 Wisconsin Big Ten 25.9% 77 78 35 9 Akron MAC 25.7% 78 T-79 44 13 Penn State Big Ten 25.0% T-79 T-79 36 7 Appalachian State Sun Belt 25.0% T-79 81 37 8 Southern Miss Sun Belt 24.8% 81 T-82 38 10 Eastern Michigan MAC 24.6% T-82 T-82 45 13 Arkansas SEC 24.6% T-82 84 46 11 Stanford ACC 24.1% 84 85 47 14 Washington Big Ten 23.8% 85 86 39 10 Temple American 23.5% 86 87 48 10 Arizona Big 12 23.1% 87 T-88 T-40 T-9 Marshall Sun Belt 22.5% T-88 T-88 T-40 T-9 Old Dominion Sun Belt 22.5% T-88 90 42 11 Buffalo MAC 22.0% 90 91 43 12 Western Michigan MAC 21.6% 91 92 44 3 Nevada Mountain West 21.4% 92 T-93 49 12 Clemson ACC 21.3% T-93 T-93 45 4 Northern Illinois Mountain West 21.3% T-93 95 46 6 Missouri State Conference USA 21.2% 95 96 47 11 Charlotte American 20.9% 96 97 48 7 Liberty Conference USA 20.8% 97 98 49 13 UMass MAC 20.4% 98 99 50 15 Purdue Big Ten 20.2% 99 T-100 T-51 11 Kansas State Big 12 20.0% T-100 T-100 T-51 14 Oklahoma SEC 20.0% T-100 T-102 53 12 Iowa State Big 12 19.8% T-102 T-102 50 5 Washington State Pac-12 19.8% T-102 104 54 16 Minnesota Big Ten 19.6% 104 105 51 11 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 19.4% 105 106 55 13 Oklahoma State Big 12 19.1% 106 107 56 15 Vanderbilt SEC 17.4% 107 108 52 12 Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt 17.0% 108 T-109 T-53 12 Memphis American 16.7% T-109 T-109 T-53 13 James Madison Sun Belt 16.7% T-109 111 57 13 Syracuse ACC 16.4% 111 112 55 5 UNLV Mountain West 16.0% 112 113 58 17 Michigan Big Ten 14.7% 113 114 56 6 North Dakota State Mountain West 14.6% 114 T-115 T-59 14 Arizona State Big 12 13.9% T-115 T-115 T-59 14 Duke ACC 13.9% T-115 117 57 6 Colorado State Pac-12 13.8% 117 118 58 7 Oregon State Pac-12 13.7% 118 119 61 18 Oregon Big Ten 13.6% 119 T-120 59 13 Navy American 13.0% T-120 T-120 62 15 Boston College ACC 13.0% T-120 122 63 16 Wake Forest ACC 12.6% 122 123 64 16 Kentucky SEC 12.5% 123 124 65 17 North Carolina ACC 11.8% 124 125 60 7 New Mexico Mountain West 10.8% 125 126 1 1 Notre Dame Independent 10.6% 126 127 61 8 Boise State Pac-12 10.5% 127 128 66 15 West Virginia Big 12 10.2% 128 129 62 8 Wyoming Mountain West 9.8% 129 130 63 8 New Mexico State Conference USA 8.6% 130 T-131 T-64 9 Delaware Conference USA 8.5% T-131 T-131 T-64 9 Air Force Mountain West 8.5% T-131 133 67 16 Colorado Big 12 8.4% 133 134 2 2 UConn Independent 6.0% 134 135 66 10 Western Kentucky Conference USA 5.7% 135 136 67 14 Arkansas State Sun Belt 5.3% 136 137 68 14 Army American 1.0% 137 138 69 10 Hawaii Mountain West 0.9% 138

Most Homegrown College Football Teams In 2026

Texas-market programs dominate the top of the list. UTSA, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and North Texas all land in the top 14 -- a function of the size of the in-state high school pipeline, not a difference in recruiting philosophy. The national leader, however, comes from the rebuilt Pac-12: San Jose State sits on top of the deepest talent pool in the country and doesn't need to leave it. FIU and Sacramento State tell the same story for Florida and Northern California.

Rank Team Conference Homegrown % 1 San Jose State Mountain West 76.7% 2 UTSA American 75.0% 3 TCU Big 12 72.6% 4 FIU Conference USA 70.8% 5 Sacramento State MAC 68.7% 6 Fresno State Pac-12 68.1% 7 Texas State Pac-12 67.3% 8 San Diego State Pac-12 66.0% 9 UTEP Mountain West 65.5% 10 Texas Tech Big 12 64.8% 11 Baylor Big 12 63.6% 12 Houston Big 12 62.9% 13 Louisiana Sun Belt 61.0% 14 North Texas American 60.4% 15 Georgia SEC 59.7%

Most National College Football Rosters In 2026

The bottom of the list is a mix of two different stories. Hawaii (0.9%) and Army (1.0%) are the extremes -- an island program that has to recruit off the mainland, and a service academy that recruits nationally by mission. Air Force (tied at 8.5%) fits the same academy pattern. The rest -- Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico State -- are smaller-population states or programs that have leaned into national transfer and recruiting pipelines rather than a thin local base.

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Rank Team Conference Homegrown % 138 Hawaii Mountain West 0.9% 137 Army American 1.0% 136 Arkansas State Sun Belt 5.3% 135 Western Kentucky Conference USA 5.7% 134 UConn Independent 6.0% 133 Colorado Big 12 8.4% T-131 Air Force Mountain West 8.5% T-131 Delaware Conference USA 8.5% 130 New Mexico State Conference USA 8.6% 129 Wyoming Mountain West 9.8% 128 West Virginia Big 12 10.2% 127 Boise State Pac-12 10.5%

College Football Recruiting By State: Homegrown Percentage By Conference

The most surprising finding is at the league level: Power Four and Group of Five programs are nearly identical on average -- 32.7% for Power Four's 67 teams, 32.3% for Group of Five's 69. Conference brand doesn't predict how local a roster is; recruiting-footprint geography does. The Pac-12 (rebuilt with Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and others) posts the highest conference average at 36.3%, while the Mountain West is the clear outlier on the low end at 24.6%, dragged down by Hawaii, Air Force and Wyoming sharing a league with San Jose State and UTEP at the opposite extreme -- the conference has both the single highest and single lowest team in the country.

Conference Teams Avg Homegrown % Range Pac-12 8 36.3% 10.5% – 68.1% Big 12 16 35.7% 8.4% – 72.6% American 14 35.3% 1.0% – 75.0% MAC 13 35.0% 20.4% – 68.7% SEC 16 34.8% 12.5% – 59.7% Sun Belt 14 31.4% 5.3% – 61.0% ACC 17 30.6% 11.8% – 54.6% Conference USA 10 30.4% 5.7% – 70.8% Big Ten 18 30.3% 13.6% – 50.8% Mountain West 10 24.6% 0.9% – 76.7%

How We Calculated Each Team's Homegrown Percentage

Every player on each 2026 FBS roster was pulled from official team athletics websites and matched against their listed hometown. A player counted as "homegrown" when their hometown state matched the school's home state; every other domestic or international hometown counted against the total. Some roster pages list a hometown without a state (e.g. a city inside the school's own state, following that program's own site convention); those were counted as in-state only when no other state could reasonably be inferred from the listing.

The dataset covers all 138 FBS programs under 2026 conference alignment, including the two newcomers to the sport's current conference map, North Dakota State (Mountain West) and Sacramento State (MAC). Figures reflect rosters as published by each program at time of collection and will shift somewhat as rosters are finalized closer to kickoff.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does "homegrown" mean for a college football roster?

A player counts as homegrown when the hometown listed on their team's official roster is in the same state as the school itself. It is a measure of in-state roster composition, not recruiting star ratings or talent level.

Which college football team has the most homegrown roster in 2026?

San Jose State, at 76.7% -- 79 of its 103 listed players are from California, followed by UTSA (75.0%) and TCU (72.6%).

Which team has the most national roster?

Hawaii, at 0.9% -- just 1 of 110 players is from Hawaii itself. Army (1.0%) is the only other team under 2%.

Do Power Four teams recruit more in-state than Group of Five teams?

Not meaningfully. Power Four rosters average 32.7% homegrown and Group of Five rosters average 32.3% -- essentially identical. The bigger driver is which state a program recruits out of, not which tier it plays in.

Data: official team athletics rosters, 2026 season. Homegrown = player hometown state matches school's home state. 2026 conference alignment.