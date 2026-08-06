We tracked every preseason AP Top 25 team from 2014–2025 — how often they finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the title. The results will surprise you.

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Every August, the Associated Press preseason Top 25 lands and sets the narrative for the entire college football season. Championship futures move, fan expectations calcify, and 25 fan bases start counting playoff berths in their heads. But the poll is a projection made before a single snap -- so how much does an August ranking actually tell you about where a team finishes in January?

We tracked all 25 preseason AP spots across the 12 seasons of the College Football Playoff era (2014–2025) -- 300 team-seasons in all -- and followed each team through the full postseason funnel: did it reach a bowl, finish ranked, make the Playoff, and win the national title? The headline: a preseason ranking is a near-guarantee of a bowl bid ... and almost nothing else.

Data Study Preseason Ranked: Bowl, Playoff & Title Odds All 25 preseason AP spots tracked through the full postseason funnel across 12 College Football Playoff seasons (2014–2025) — 300 team-seasons. How far does an August ranking actually carry you? 300 Ranked Team-Seasons 86% Reach a Bowl 57% Finish Top 25 19% Make Playoff 4% Win Title By Tier All 25 Spots Overview Preseason Tier Bowl Finished Top 25 Top 25 Top 10 Playoff Title Preseason 1-5 100% 92% 92% 77% 50% 17% Preseason 6-10 88% 67% 67% 40% 22% 2% Preseason 11-15 85% 50% 50% 20% 12% 0% Preseason 16-20 78% 45% 45% 10% 7% 2% Preseason 21-25 80% 30% 30% 12% 3% 0% Each tier = 60 team-seasons (12 years × 5 spots). Funnel columns are shares of those 60. Bowl includes CFP games; a handful of eligible teams (e.g., 2025 Notre Dame) declined. Preseason Rank Bowl Finished Top 25 Top 25 Playoff Title 1 100% 100% 100% 67% 8% 2 100% 92% 92% 58% 33% 3 100% 92% 92% 50% 25% 4 100% 75% 75% 25% 0% 5 100% 100% 100% 50% 17% 6 67% 58% 58% 17% 8% 7 92% 83% 83% 33% 0% 8 100% 83% 83% 25% 0% 9 100% 42% 42% 0% 0% 10 83% 67% 67% 33% 0% 11 92% 50% 50% 8% 0% 12 83% 42% 42% 17% 0% 13 92% 25% 25% 0% 0% 14 92% 83% 83% 17% 0% 15 67% 50% 50% 17% 0% 16 67% 25% 25% 0% 0% 17 50% 42% 42% 0% 0% 18 100% 42% 42% 8% 0% 19 83% 58% 58% 17% 0% 20 92% 58% 58% 8% 8% 21 83% 42% 42% 8% 0% 22 67% 17% 17% 0% 0% 23 100% 33% 33% 8% 0% 24 75% 25% 25% 0% 0% 25 75% 33% 33% 0% 0% Each preseason spot = 12 team-seasons (2014–2025). Small samples — read the trend, not single rows. Title column highlights the six spots that have produced a champion. A preseason ranking is a near-guarantee of a bowl bid and almost nothing else. Of 300 preseason-ranked teams in the Playoff era, 86% reached a bowl, but only 57% finished ranked, 19% made the Playoff, and just 4% won the title. Each rung of the ladder thins out fast — and it thins fastest for teams outside the top five. The funnel: Made a Bowl → Finished Top 25 → Made the Playoff → Won the Title Top five: a bowl every time, a Playoff coin flip Every preseason top-five team (60 of 60) reached a bowl and 92% finished ranked, but only half made the Playoff and 17% won it all. The ranking gets you to the party; it doesn't get you the trophy. The Playoff door shuts below No. 5 Playoff rate falls off a cliff by tier — 50% for the top five, then 22%, 12%, 7% and 3%. Only two preseason teams ranked outside the top five have ever won it (LSU in 2019 from No. 6; Indiana in 2025 from No. 20). A bowl bid is nearly free — until teams say no Bowl rate (86% overall) only dips for two reasons: a collapse below eligibility, or a team declining. In 2025 alone, snubbed Notre Dame plus Iowa State and Kansas State opted out; the 2020 COVID season also thinned the field. The bottom of the poll is noise Teams ranked 21–25 finished ranked just 30% of the time and reached the Playoff 3%. A preseason No. 25 is a coin flip to even make a bowl matter.

How accurate is the preseason AP poll overall?

Start with the whole field. Of the 300 preseason-ranked teams since 2014, 86% reached a bowl game, but only 57% finished the year in the final AP Top 25. Just 32% finished in the top 10, 19% made the College Football Playoff, and only 4% -- 12 teams, one per season -- won the national championship. In other words, being ranked in August means you will almost certainly play in the postseason, but it is closer to a coin flip whether you are still ranked at all when it ends.

The ranking, then, is good at one job and bad at another. It reliably identifies the pool of teams that will be relevant, and it is poor at ordering them -- especially in the middle and back of the list.

Also of interest: RotoWire ranks the 20 most hated coaches in college football for 2026.

How often does the preseason No. 1 win the national championship?

Almost never. In 12 Playoff-era seasons, exactly one preseason No. 1 went on to win the title: 2017 Alabama. That is an 8% hit rate for the team the voters were most confident about. Eight of the 12 preseason No. 1s (67%) reached the Playoff, and five reached the national title game, but four of those five lost it.

Missing the field entirely is surprisingly common at the top. Four preseason No. 1s never reached the Playoff at all — 2015 Ohio State, 2022 Alabama, 2023 Georgia and 2025 Texas — three of them in the last four years. And in 2024, Georgia became the first preseason No. 1 of the era to finish outside the final top five, ending at No. 6.

How many preseason Top 25 teams finish the season ranked?

Only about half do. Across the era, 57% of preseason-ranked teams finished in the final AP Top 25 — which means 43% fell out of the rankings entirely. The likelihood of surviving is almost entirely a function of where a team starts. The higher the preseason ranking, the better the odds of staying ranked; the drop-off from the top of the poll to the back is steep and consistent.

Are preseason rankings more accurate at the top of the poll?

Grouping the 300 teams into five tiers of 60 (12 years × five spots each) shows the funnel tightening at every level:

Preseason Tier Bowl Finish Top 25 Finish Top 10 Make Playoff Win Title Preseason 1–5 100% 92% 77% 50% 17% Preseason 6–10 88% 67% 40% 22% 2% Preseason 11–15 85% 50% 20% 12% 0% Preseason 16–20 78% 45% 10% 7% 2% Preseason 21–25 80% 30% 12% 3% 0%

Each tier = 60 team-seasons. "Bowl" includes College Football Playoff games. Source: AP preseason and final polls (College Poll Archive), CFP fields, and postseason results (ESPN), 2014–2025.

The preseason top five is nearly bulletproof at the front of the funnel: every one of the 60 top-five teams reached a bowl, 92% finished ranked, and 77% finished in the top 10. But even that elite group made the Playoff just half the time and won the title in 17% of cases. Below the top five, the Playoff door slams: berth rates fall to 22%, 12%, 7% and 3% across the next four tiers. Teams ranked 21–25 finished ranked only 30% of the time — a preseason bottom-five ranking is closer to a placeholder than a prediction.

The differences between individual spots within those tiers are just as telling. Preseason No. 2 has actually produced more champions than No. 1 (four titles to one) and finished ranked 92% of the time. Preseason No. 9, by contrast, has been a dead zone: in 12 years, not one preseason No. 9 has reached the Playoff, and only 42% finished ranked at all.

The takeaway for anyone reading the August poll: treat the top five as a genuine contender list, treat the 6–15 range as flawed but useful, and treat the back third as little more than a watchlist.

What's the lowest-ranked preseason team to ever win the national title?

That would be Indiana, which opened 2025 at No. 20 -- the lowest preseason ranking ever to finish as national champion. But Indiana is the exception that proves the rule. Ten of the 12 Playoff-era champions began the year ranked in the preseason top five, and the median champion started at No. 3. The only other title winner from outside the top five was 2019 LSU, which opened at No. 6. The trophy almost always comes from the handful of teams the poll already loved in August.

It is just as rare to see a preseason top-five team completely collapse. In 12 years, only five top-five teams fell out of the final Top 25 entirely: 2014 Oklahoma, 2017 Florida State, 2018 Wisconsin, and both 2025 Penn State and Clemson.

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Do preseason-ranked teams always make a bowl?

No -- not anymore. A preseason ranking no longer guarantees a team will play in the postseason, sometimes by circumstance and sometimes by choice. Bowl participation across the 300 teams was 86%, and the misses came from three sources: outright collapses below eligibility (2016 Notre Dame at 4–8, 2018 Florida State at 5–7), the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and, increasingly, opt-outs. In 2025 alone, Playoff-snubbed Notre Dame declined its bowl bid, and Iowa State and Kansas State passed on theirs -- a sign that as the 12-team Playoff raises the stakes at the top, the value of a secondary bowl is falling for ranked teams that miss the field.

What preseason rankings mean heading into 2026

The practical reading is simple. If your team opens in the preseason top five, the ranking is meaningful: a bowl is a lock, a ranked finish is highly likely, and a Playoff run is a real coin-flip possibility. If your team opens between six and 15, temper the optimism -- the odds of even finishing ranked are no better than even money. And if your team sneaks into the back five, enjoy the preseason buzz, but know that seven in 10 teams in that spot are unranked by January.

For bettors weighing preseason futures, the data argues for concentrating conviction at the very top of the board and fading the middle, where the market often prices teams on August reputation that the season rarely rewards.

How we built this study

We pulled the AP preseason and final Top 25 for all 12 College Football Playoff seasons (2014–2025) and tracked each of the 300 preseason-ranked teams to its final AP position. Rankings were cross-verified between College Poll Archive and ESPN and matched by team, so every figure traces to the official polls rather than memory. Playoff participation reflects the official CFP fields (four-team, 2014–2023; 12-team, 2024–2025); championship counts reflect the 12 title winners; and bowl participation reflects actual postseason schedules, including CFP games. Percentages are shares of the relevant group (60 team-seasons per tier, 12 per individual spot).

Also: Homegrown Percentage of Every College Football Team.

Frequently asked questions

Has a preseason No. 1 ever won the national championship?

Yes, but only once in the Playoff era: 2017 Alabama. The other 11 preseason No. 1 teams from 2014–2025 all came up short, and four of them missed the Playoff entirely.

What percentage of preseason Top 25 teams finish ranked?

57%. Across 300 preseason-ranked teams from 2014–2025, a little over half finished in the final AP Top 25, while 43% fell out of the rankings completely.

What is the lowest preseason ranking to win a national title?

No. 20 — Indiana in 2025, the lowest-ranked preseason champion of the Playoff era. Before that, 2019 LSU (preseason No. 6) was the only champion to start outside the top five.

How often do preseason Top 25 teams make the College Football Playoff?

19% overall. It ranges from 50% for preseason top-five teams down to just 3% for teams ranked 21–25.

Do preseason rankings predict the national champion?

Loosely. Ten of 12 Playoff-era champions started in the preseason top five and the median champion opened at No. 3, so the eventual winner is almost always a team the poll already rated highly — even though the exact order is usually wrong.