While the MAC may not receive nearly as much attention as the Power Four conferences, it consistently provides some of the most entertaining football matchups throughout the nation, especially midseason when midweek "MACtion" hits. The 2026 season will be just as, if not more, entertaining than the past with a conference full of veteran quarterbacks, dynamic talent at skill positions, and multiple teams capable of competing with other G6 squads around the country.

Note: The position rankings are based on four-point passing touchdowns and a half-point per reception format and may vary depending on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp. Keep tabs on the College Football News page for everything from job battles to injuries as the draft season draws closer.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2026 MAC All-Conference Teams

2026 MAC Fantasy Sleepers

QB Dru DeShields, Kent State

After missing two seasons in 2023 and 2024 due to devastating knee injuries, DeShields started 11 games for Kent State in 2025 and will enter his second year of action in 2026. The 6-foot-2 quarterback threw for a very efficient 18 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions a season ago. The redshirt-junior's QBR of 149.9 was good enough for second-best out of all starting quarterbacks in the MAC last year. With Wayne Harris, Ardell Banks and Da'Realyst Clark leading an experienced receiving corps, DeShields has the talent at his disposal to have a breakout season for the Golden Flashes.

QB William Watson, UMass

Watson will be tasked with turning around the MAC's worst overall offense from 2025. The Minutemen landed the Virginia Tech transfer earlier this year to pair with their first-year offensive coordinator Max Warner. Watson brings over 11 games of experience at the ACC level to the Minutemen offense. The 6-foot quarterback is a local kid from the Springfield, Massachusetts area who won the 2022 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. The redshirt junior's incredible dual-threat ability brings an element to UMass that fans have not seen in quite some time.

RB Vaughn Blue, Central Michigan

Blue spent the past three seasons at Liberty, where he ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 47 attempts with the Flames last season. The 5-foot-11 running back joined the Chippewas this past offseason, and while he will face some competition with Brock Townsend, Blue is expected to be the main feature in this backfield. The coaching staff believes Blue has the potential to be a dynamic, all-MAC player in his first year at Central Michigan.

RB Duncan Brune, Ohio

In 2025, Brune rushed for 585 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 attempts in his second year with the Bobcats. The German-born running back is Ohio's leading returning rusher for the 2026 campaign. Entering his third season with Ohio, the 5-foot-11 tailback is expected to lead the backfield alongside Connecticut transfer Victor Rosa. With Nick Poulos, a veteran 6-foot-6 quarterback, under center for Ohio, Brune and the rest of the Bobcats' offense have the opportunity to do some damage in 2026.

WR Keith Reynolds, Miami (OH)

Reynolds returns to the Redhawks in 2026 for his redshirt junior season after the departures of both of the top leading receivers in 2025, Kam Perry and Cole Weaver. Reynolds will certainly face some competition from fellow receivers Lynel Billups-Williams and Braylon Isom, but is still likely to be the main target for Miami of Ohio. The 5-foot-9 receiver recorded 352 yards and one touchdown on 36 catches a season ago. With his lightning-quick speed and big-play ability, Reynolds is lined up for a big season with the Redhawks in 2026.

WR Wayne Harris, Kent State

After leading the Golden Flashes in both targets and receptions in his redshirt freshman season in 2025, Harris is poised to lead an experienced receiving corps again this season. The 5-foot-9 receiver also has a close relationship with his starting quarterback, Dru DeShields, after a 2025 season catching 35 passes for 383 yards in 2025. With the familiarity with his quarterback and experienced receiving room at Kent State, the offense as a whole could shape up for a dynamic season in Kent.

MAC Position Battles of Interest

Miami (OH) Quarterbacks

With Thomas Gotkowski returning to the Redhawks after accounting for five total touchdowns in 2025, he isn't the clear-cut starter going into the season. Caleb Heavner, a transfer from DII school Fort Hays, and David McComb, a Kansas transfer, bring ample experience and different playstyles compared to Gotkowski. Gotkowski's primary strength is in the RPO system, while Heavner thrives in the pocket and McComb is known for his athleticism and speed. Depending on the overall identity of this team coming into the season, Coach Chuck Martin will have a decision to make regarding the face of the offense.

Toledo Running Backs

With new head coach Mike Jacobs comes a completely revamped running back room with a ton of talent. Jacobs brings over two transfers from his former school, Mercer, in CJ Miller and Autavius Ison, alongside Penn State transfer Corey Smith and returners Connor Walendzak and Noah Sanders. Miller seems like the projected starter out of these five tailbacks, with the rest of the depth in this room pretty up in the air. The Rockets finished fourth in total rushing in the MAC a season ago, looking to improve on that number with a deep and talented room in 2026.

Massachusetts Running Backs

After losing their top two rushers from a year ago in Brandon Hood and Rock Griffin, the Minutemen will have to rely on two transfers to man the backfield in 2026. Massachusetts brought in Justin Williams-Thomas from Marshall and Jordan Washington from Murray State to presumably act as a two-headed committee. UMass also retained their third-leading rusher from a year ago, Elijah Faulkner, along with Da'Marion Alberic, who both could have an impact on this room. With first-year offensive coordinator Max Warner implementing a bigger emphasis on the ground game, and with a dual-threat quarterback in William Watson, the rushing game is going to be on full display for UMass in 2026.

Bowling Green Tight Ends

The Falcons lost their two most productive tight ends from a year ago, who combined for over 600 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, after Jyrin Johnson graduated and Jacob Harris transferred to Wisconsin. The two returning tight ends are Elijah Jacon-Duffy and Blaine Cleaver, who will headline the tight-end-heavy, 12-personnel offense. The Falcons are also bringing in true freshman Kentrell White, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and could be a name to watch as the season progresses. With most of their offensive production departing, it will be interesting to see if Bowling Green relies as heavily on their tight ends as in the past.