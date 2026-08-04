The SEC seeks to reclaim its throne atop the college football world after coming up short in the College Football Playoff in each of the past three seasons. Georgia finished with its second straight conference title last season, but the league was left on the outside looking in as Big Ten champion Indiana hoisted the national trophy after a 27-21 victory over Miami.

With transfer portal additions and high-profile quarterbacks across the conference, the race for the title will be narrow. Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, Sam Leavitt and John Mateer are a few of the names headlining the position in a stacked class. Revamped rosters and positional battles will bring along explosive offenses along with their strong defensive units. The SEC enters the season with a handful of playoff-ready teams, and we'll begin our preview with our All-Conference fantasy player selections for the 2026 season.

Note: The position rankings are based on four-point passing touchdowns and a half-point per reception format and may vary depending on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp. Keep tabs on the College Football News page for everything from job battles to injuries as the draft season draws closer.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

SEC All-Conference Fantasy Teams

SEC Fantasy Sleepers 2026

QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers has dealt with a bottom-ranked offensive line unit across the past two seasons, which has limited the junior quarterback from taking a step forward as a passer and caused a dip in rushing production during 2025. The Gamecocks revamped the trenches by adding a plethora of offensive linemen through the transfer portal, which should help the offense develop more plays and provide Sellers time to connect with his receivers. After finishing back-to-back seasons under 20 passing touchdowns, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller enters the season with promising weapons Nyck Harbor, transfer portal addition Nitro Tuggle and younger brother Jayden Sellers at his disposal and could be in line to finish with his most productive year as a passer in the upcoming campaign.

QB Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt transfers into LSU after spending three years at Arizona State. Leavitt was one of the most highly sought-after portal acquisitions this offseason after leading the Sun Devils to their first CFP appearance two years ago. His redshirt sophomore season last year was unfortunately derailed by injuries. Leavitt now joins forces with one of college football's best offensive minds in Lane Kiffin as they look to reinvigorate an LSU offense that finished dead last in the SEC in Yards Per Game a season ago.



RB Matthew Fuller, South Carolina

Entering his third season with the Gamecocks, Fuller is slated to handle the majority of the workload out of the backfield after being named the offensive player of spring camp. The 5-foot-11 running back will be handling the bulk of the carries and could earn a chunk of the 37 targets left behind by Rahsul Faison and Oscar Adaway. Given his frame, he could also poach rushing touchdowns from quarterback LaNorris Sellers in order to avoid taking unnecessary hits. Currently ranked outside the Top 100 running backs, Fuller could be a huge value during fantasy drafts if South Carolina's offense can come together.

RB Rueben Owens, Texas A&M

With Holmon Wiggins' promotion to offensive coordinator following the departure of Colin Klein, Owens will have familiarity with the offensive scheme. The junior running back is slated to step in as the lead ball-carrier for the Aggies, which sets the expectation he will surpass his career-high 119 carries, and if Owens can handle the increased workload while siphoning some rushing touchdowns from quarterback Marcel Reed, he could be poised for a big season and outproduce his projections.

WR Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss

After finishing the 2025 season as the Rebels' third-leading receiver with 44 receptions for 684 yards, Alexander returns as the most productive pass catcher from a year ago. A year ago, Ole Miss had five pass catchers that accumulated over 600 yards; Alexander is now the sole remaining member from this group. With Trinidad Chambliss returning as the signal caller, Alexander could be poised for a big year as the projected top option with little other proven production in the Ole Miss receiving corps.

WR Parker Livingstone, Oklahoma

Livingstone transfers in from Texas after a productive sophomore campaign that saw him total over 500 yards and six touchdowns. The Longhorns' wide receiver room was crowded, which would impact his playing time, while Oklahoma was in need of upgrading their weapons for quarterback John Mateer following the departure of Deion Burks. With a clearer path to earning snaps and targets, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver could find himself in a breakout year as he links up with one of the top signal-callers in the SEC.

WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

The Longhorns made a splash in the transfer portal by adding elite NFL prospect Cam Coleman, who has drawn the fans' attention, but Wingo has built a connection with quarterback Arch Manning after finishing over 800 yards last season. Coleman comes in with the expectation of leading the wide receiver room, but there is a real chance the third-year receiver outproduces the Auburn transfer, as defenses will be tasked with covering both receivers, which could result in softer coverage for the junior wideout.

TE Caleb Odom, Ole Miss

The Rebels had a high-flying passing offense a year ago with Trinidad Chambliss under center. Chambliss returns for the 2026 season; however, the Rebels have lost a large portion of their pass catchers. Ole Miss has lost five of their top six pass catchers from a year ago, including top tight end Dae'Quan Wright. There has been a lot of hype around Odom for his size and speed; this could be the year he finally breaks through as he looks to have a clear path to being a top option in what was the best offense in the SEC a year ago.

TE Michael Masunas, Texas

Masunas joins a re-tooled receiving room and steps in as the frontrunner to lead the tight ends. The Michigan State transfer was one of the bright spots in a struggling offense last season, finishing fifth in receiving yards with 232 yards and three scores. Historically, Steve Sarkisian has featured the tight end position in his offensive schemes, and with Masunas being a clear candidate to earn the starting role, he could be poised for a productive season with quarterback Arch Manning, who is expected to have a big year.

Key SEC Position Battles to Watch

Alabama Quarterbacks

After Ty Simpson won the quarterback battle a year ago, beating out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, it is now time for one of the other two to step up and claim the helm to the Crimson Tide offense. Mack, now through his third season as a backup, all with head coach Kalen DeBoer, including a season at Washington, is the more experienced of the two. However, Russell came into Alabama as a highly touted recruit, ranked as a unanimous five-star recruit, 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year, and the #2 overall high school prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports. Both have shown flashes of great play in limited action a year ago; however, Russell may have won over the fans with his performance during the Alabama Spring game. It will be an interesting battle to track throughout camp as the Crimson Tide have looked to have a quarterback-driven offense under DeBoer.

Arkansas Quarterbacks

Last season, the Razorbacks' offense was led by Taylen Green, who accounted for 64 percent of the team's total offensive production. With Green off to the NFL and a new head coach at the helm for Arkansas, it leaves a big question to be answered: who will lead the Razorbacks offense next season? The likely incumbent prior to the coaching change would have been KJ Jackson, who appeared in 5 games last season, including extended time in two against Texas and Missouri. In those two games (in which all but eight pass attempts came against Texas and Missouri), Jackson completed 33-of-54 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while also adding 52 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jackson will now have competition for the job as head coach Ryan Silverfield brings with him transfer quarterback AJ Hill from Memphis. Hill didn't see much action a year ago in his freshman season as he appeared in just two games against UAB and NC State, where he completed 19-of-32 passes for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Auburn Wide Receivers

This offseason, Auburn brought in Alex Golesh as their seventh head coach since 2020. Along with Golesh came much of his roster from his previous job at USF. However, a majority of the previous locker room at Auburn has left as well. The two areas where the Tigers look to have no concern are running back, with Jeremiah Cobb returning, and quarterback, as Byrum Brown has also followed Golesh to the Tigers. Brown showed much promise in his time at USF; however, there is plenty of room for one of many receivers to rise amongst the group, with Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, and Christian Neptune also coming in from USF, and true freshman DeShawn Spencer and Brian Williams looking to make an early impact.

LSU Running Backs

The Tigers bring back Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, who were both productive a year ago running for 505 and 491 yards, respectively, on just over 100 carries each. Joining them as well is Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones, who was seen taking first-team reps in the spring. With Lane Kiffin's ability to balance the offense and produce from both the ground and the air, whichever back pulls out ahead could be in for a big season.

Oklahoma Tight Ends

Oklahoma hit the transfer portal hard to overhaul their pass-catchers, including the tight end room, bringing in depth headlined by Florida transfer Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers joins from Colorado State. Hansen arrives with SEC experience as a blocker and receiver, while Beers reeled in seven touchdowns for the Rams last season while averaging 12.5 yards per reception. Hansen currently projects to be the starting tight end; however, Beers stands out as the bigger receiving threat with a proven track record for finding the end zone, which gives him a high ceiling if he can earn quarterback John Mateer's trust in the passing attack.

Texas Running Backs

The Texas backfield features a battle between transfer portal additions Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State), both arriving following 1,000+ total yards campaigns. Both backs bring pass-catching chops with big-play capability, and while the team may decide to deploy a multi-back rotation, fall camp will decide who claims the bulk of the touches. Browns and Smothers have similar skillsets, and both carry RB1 upside given head coach Steve Sarkisian's history for producing elite fantasy backs and the higher floor in PPR formats. Freshman Derrek Cooper is a bigger-bodied bruiser who impressed during spring camp and could fill the role for short yardage and goal-line situations.

Vanderbilt Quarterbacks

With Diego Pavia departing after leading Vanderbilt to a historic season, the Commodores enter 2026 facing a reset at quarterback. Senior Blaze Berlowitz appears to hold the upper hand heading into the season due to his familiarity with the system, but highly touted freshman Jared Curtis could overtake him during preseason camp. Curtis is by far the more intriguing fantasy option if he wins the job, offering dual-threat upside that presents a much higher reward than Berlowitz's floor, who, across six games last season, completed nine of 17 passes (52.9 percent) for 131 yards and one touchdown.