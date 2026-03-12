2026 SEC Spring Preview: QB Battles and Transfer Portal Shakeups

SEC spring previews, including player movement, coaching changes and fantasy sleepers for 2026. Keep up to date on all things college football this offseason.

As our coverage of spring practice storylines winds down, we get to another of the heavy-hitting conferences in the SEC. Like everywhere around the nation, there is plenty of turnover to cover, from transfer portal departures and additions to graduations and coaching changes. Our college football news should keep you in the loop on everything player movement, and the college football depth charts are also getting updated as the 2026 rosters roll in.

Most of our previews are already live on the site, and the links to the others are included below for you to check out.

College Football Spring Previews

Alabama Crimson Tide Spring Preview

First look at the quarterback battle

A year ago, the Crimson Tide offense was led by redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson. With Simpson off to the NFL, the Crimson Tide are looking for a new leader of the offense. The current top candidates are junior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell.

Mack is a former 4-star prospect recruited by head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington. Mack made the move from Washington to Alabama along with DeBoer after redshirting his freshman season. After two seasons at Alabama, Mack has appeared in just 5 games in which he completed 26-of-35 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Russell is a former 5-star prospect and #2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Last year, Russell appeared in just two games and completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Both Russell and Mack looked impressive during their short stints of action. Mack brings with him much more experience, having learned under coach DeBoer for three seasons compared to just one for Russell. However, Russell brings with him a ton of pedigree as the 2024 Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

Arkansas Razorbacks Spring Preview

Replacing Green and Washington

In 2025, the Razorbacks were led by do-it-all quarterback Taylen Green and workhorse running back Mike Washington. The two combined to account for 4,561 of 5,458 total yards accumulated by the Arkansas offense a year ago.

Green's likely predecessor will be sophomore KJ Jackson. Jackson saw action in five games last year, where he completed 33-of-54 passes for 441 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson, much like Green, is a dynamic athlete who can bring more than just passing ability to the offense and looked impressive in extended game action against both Texas and Missouri. The replacement for Washington is not quite as cut-and-dry as Green with Jackson.

The Razorbacks could have a duo in the backfield in 2026. The top two contenders for the spot will be Washington's main backup from a year ago, Braylen Russell, and Sutton Smith, a transfer from Memphis. Russell is a junior with two years of experience, last year he totaled 55 carries of 286 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith last year led Memphis in rushing with 102 carries for 669 yards and seven touchdowns. The Razorbacks offense looks to be well-equipped with experience in the backfield and a lot of promise at the quarterback position to continue to put up big numbers.

Auburn Tigers Spring Preview

New faces after overhaul

After two seasons and nine games of sub-.500 football, Auburn moved on from Hugh Freeze to make way for a new regime under former University of South Florida head coach Alex Golesh. The change at the top brought much change to the Auburn offense; most of last year's starters are gone, but with Golesh came some of USF's top players.

One face that did stick around for the Tigers is talented running back Jeremiah Cobb. Cobb battled through injuries for a good portion of last season; however was extremely effective when healthy, racking up 969 yards on the season on 4.97 yards per carry.

Auburn has, however, seen its entire quarterback room leave as Jackson Arnold ran out of eligibility, part-time starter Ashton Daniels transferred to Florida State, and the former five-star and likely quarterback of the future, Deuce Knight, transferred to Ole Miss.

Golesh easily filled their spot's for 2026, bringing along with him a three-year starter at USF, Byrum Brown. During the 2025 campaign with the Bulls, Brown threw for over 3,000 yards, rushed for over 1,000 yards, and totaled 28 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Coming along with Brown are his top two receiving options from a year ago in Keyshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger, as well as Chas Nimrod and several others. The former USF wide receiver corps will look to fill the void left by all Auburn receivers, except Bryce Cain.

Florida Gators Spring Preview

Replacing Lagway

Over the last few seasons, the Gators have predominantly been led by talented quarterback DJ Lagway. However, after coming up shy of expectations through his first two years, Lagway hit the portal to head to Baylor.

With Lagway out, the Gators went to the portal themselves to bring in Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo. Philo spent time backing up Haynes King at Georgia Tech, appearing in six games over two seasons while starting in one. Across those six games, Philo completed 59-of-102 passes for 938 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. While Philo looks likely to start heading into the 2026 season, he will have some competition from sophomore Tramell Jones.

Jones spent last season backing up Lagway and appeared in two games. Jones came in in relief in a blowout win during the season opener against LIU and then in relief of a struggling Lagway against Kentucky late in the season.

Across the two appearances, Jones accumulated 21 completions on 35 attempts and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Philo brings with him a bit more experience as he has seen action in more games against formidable opponents, and both have shown flashes of good play. Philo likely will be the starting quarterback come the start of the season, but don't count out Jones completely.

Georgia Bulldogs Spring Preview

Revamped WR Room

The Bulldogs come into 2026 with their starting QB (Gunner Stockton) and both of their top running backs (Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens) from a year ago, but have lost three of their four top receiving options.

The top holdover from a year ago is London Humphreys. Humphreys wasn't a major contributor for the entire season, with just 18 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns. However, Humphreys came up with a key game-winning touchdown against rival Tennessee as well as a fourth-quarter touchdown against Texas.

To go along with Humphreys, the Bulldogs have brought in Georgia Tech transfer Isaiah Canion. A year ago, with the Yellow Jackets, Canion amassed 32 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns. After the current top two semi-known commodities battle out for top dog in the room, Georgia will more than likely be looking for some of their lesser-known and oft-used young wide receivers to emerge as viable options to round things out. Top candidates to do so will likely be sophomores Sacovie White and Thomas Blackshear, along with redshirt freshman CJ Wiley.

Kentucky Wildcats Spring Preview

New-Look Offense

The Wildcats had a complete overhaul of their program after moving on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons.

Kentucky brought in former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to lead the program. Along with Stein come many fresh faces across the offense, as many of the main cast of characters from 2025 have moved on.

The likely starting QB for the 2026 campaign will be Kenny Minchey. Minchey was highly regarded at Notre Dame last season; however, he was beaten out in the fall camp by CJ Carr.

The running back room also has new faces as they look to replace a very productive duo of Seth McGowan and Dante Dowdell with transfer running backs Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma) and CJ Baxter (Texas).

The wide receiver room will also feature a plethora of transfers in Nic Anderson (Oklahoma/LSU), Shane Carr (Southern Utah), and Xavier Daisy (UAB) to go along with holdover DJ Miller. With plenty of new faces in the building and a completely new offense, it will be exciting to see what Stein can inject into a program that has grown stagnant over recent years.

LSU Tigers Spring Preview

Commencing the Lane Kiffin Era in Baton Rouge

After dominating headlines throughout much of the winter, the Lane Kiffin era at LSU officially began. Following much discourse over the possibilities of Kiffin bringing his former Ole Miss players to Baton Rouge with him during the College Football Playoff, most remained put.

Kiffin, however, hit the transfer portal to bring in top transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. The running back room remains much the same for the Tigers from a year ago, as Caden Durham and Harlem Berry both stayed put.

The wide receiver room will look much different as it will now feature Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown, who amassed 88 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. As well as Jackson Harris, who amassed 49 catches for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns last year at Hawaii. Joining them will be Winston Watkins, who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss, and Eugene Wilson from Florida.

While Lane didn't deplete Ole Miss of his former players as he alluded to, he was able to restock the LSU offense, bringing in some firepower to his explosive offensive system.

Mississippi Rebels Spring Preview

Running it back with Goulding

There will be a strong sense of familiarity with this squad in 2026, as many of the top dogs decided to run it back after last year's College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance.

Head coach Lane Kiffin departed for LSU after leading Ole Miss through the regular season to their first College Football Playoff. Pete Goulding took over as interim coach for the Playoff run and was eventually named as the head coach moving forward.

Goulding was able to retain star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy, a duo that accounted for 54 of the Rebels' 65 total touchdowns a year ago. While the top contributors from a year ago remain in the high-caliber offense, it will be interesting to see how the Rebels transition from the Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. offense to new offensive coordinator John David Baker's.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Spring Preview

Lebby's offensive overhaul looks Taylor-made for future

Seeking a second-year spark under Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs are coming off a 5-8 season that concluded with a 43-29 loss to Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. To ignite the 2026 campaign, Lebby overhauled the staff, most notably hiring Kevin Johns (Oklahoma State) as quarterbacks coach and Bush Hamdan (Kentucky) as wide receivers coach.

The offensive identity has shifted to Kamario Taylor, who enters spring practice as the starter after an impressive late-season run in 2025. Behind him, the room is entirely new: AJ Swann (Appalachian State) and Jaden Rashada (Sacramento State) arrived via the portal to serve as veteran insurance, while backup Luke Kromenhoek departed for USF.

Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on the backfield; while the Bulldogs didn't add a portal back, they return workhorse Fluff Bothwell, who will lead a room that lost depth pieces Johnnie Daniels (Tulane) and Seth Davis (Tulsa).

The receiving corps features a fascinating mix of returning speed and portal potential. Anthony Evans III is expected to be a primary target, joined by Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson, who posted 1,075 career yards before moving to Starkville. Oklahoma transfer Zion Ragins also joins the rotation, while veterans Kevin Coleman and Brenen Thompson departed to attend the NFL Combine.

At tight end, Oregon State transfer Riley Williams is the favorite to replace the outgoing Seydou Traore, though he must prove he can stay healthy after a limited 2025.

Missouri Tigers Spring Preview

Record-Breaking Backfield Meets a Receiver Reset

Following an 8-5 season capped by a narrow 13-7 Gator Bowl loss to Virginia, Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers are entering 2026 spring practice with an entirely new offensive look.

The team has seen a major coaching shift, hiring Chip Lindsey (formerly of Michigan) as offensive coordinator and Garrett Riley (formerly of Clemson) as the new quarterbacks coach. This new staff will lean heavily on junior running back Ahmad Hardy, who is the crown jewel of the offense for fantasy managers. Hardy set a Mizzou single-season record in 2025 with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, including a legendary 300-yard performance against Mississippi State. He returns as a locked-in Tier 1 fantasy workhorse alongside reliable change-of-pace back Jamal Roberts (753 yards in 2025).

The wide receiver room is undergoing an overhaul after losing Kevin Coleman to the NFL Draft. To rebuild the group, Missouri aggressively added four key transfers: Cayden Lee (Ole Miss), Caleb Goodie(Cincinnati), Naeshaun Montgomery (Florida), and Kenric Lanier II (Minnesota). Cayden Lee is the most high-profile addition, arriving after posting 635 yards and 3 TDs in 2025 at Ole Miss; he is expected to step immediately into a primary role. Caleb Goodie (484 yards in 2025) provides a much-needed deep threat to stretch opposing defenses.

The most intriguing breakout candidate for 2026 is sophomore Donovan Olugbode, who caught 30 receptions for 401 yards and 2 TDs as a true freshman. Olugbode is poised to become the team's top boundary threat. Between Olugbode's potential and the influx of portal talent, there is plenty of opportunity for a new WR1 to emerge.

However, their ultimate fantasy value will depend on a four-way quarterback battle between Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, UConn transfer Nick Evers, sophomore Matt Zollers, and freshman Gavin Sidwar. Austin Simmons is currently the buzzy favorite due to his vertical arm talent, making him a compelling deep-league sleeper in Garrett Riley's quarterback-friendly system.

Oklahoma Sooners Spring Preview

Strong Retooling for the 2026 SEC Campaign

Following a 10-3 season and a College Football Playoff appearance, Brent Venables is betting on stability and strategic portal additions to keep the Sooners atop the SEC in 2026. Offseason momentum was fueled by high-profile coaching hires, with NFL legend Jason Witten taking over the tight ends and Deland McCullough (from Notre Dame) arriving as the new running backs coach. These additions, alongside the return of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, aim to refine an offense led by redshirt senior John Mateer. In his first year as the Sooners' starter in 2025, Mateer threw for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 431 yards and eight scores on the ground. Mateer remains a high-ceiling fantasy dual-threat as he enters his second year in this system.

The running back room features fierce competition for the lead role following the departures of Jaydn Ott to the NFL and Taylor Tatum to Michigan. Xavier Robinson is the buzzy breakout candidate after showing flashes of workhorse potential in 2025, but he will have to fend off speedster Tory Blaylock and a pair of veteran portal additions. Lloyd Avant (Colorado State) arrives as a versatile weapon with 678 scrimmage yards last season. For fantasy purposes, Robinson is the best bet for high-volume rushing, but Avant's pass-catching ability (24 receptions in 2025) makes him a potential PPR spoiler in McCullough's new rotation.

The receiving corps is the most improved unit on the roster, offering massive upside for the 2026 season. While the Sooners return leading receiver and All-SEC standout Isaiah Sategna (67/965/8 in 2025) in the slot, they aggressively bolstered the perimeter with Trell Harris (Virginia) and Parker Livingstone (Texas).

Harris is a projected starter after leading Virginia with 847 yards last year, while the 6-foot-4 Livingstone provides the elite vertical size the offense previously lacked. At tight end, Florida transfer Hayden Hansen, a veteran with 30 SEC appearances, is the early favorite to become Mateer's primary red-zone target under Witten's tutelage, especially after the departure of Jaren Kanak.

South Carolina Gamecocks Spring Preview

Briles hired to fuel Sellers reset

Following a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2025, Shane Beamer has officially triggered a massive systemic reset for the 2026 season.

To fix an offense that struggled with consistency, Beamer overhauled his staff this winter, hiring Kendal Briles (formerly of TCU) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Briles, known for his ultra-uptempo and RPO-heavy schemes, is joined by veteran offensive line coach Randy Clements, signaling a shift toward a much faster brand of football in Columbia.

The 2026 outlook centers entirely on redshirt junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who remains a premier dual-threat fantasy asset after turning down the NFL and the portal to return as the starter. Despite a 2025 season where he passed for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns behind a struggling line, Sellers should thrive in Briles' quarterback-friendly system.

To protect him, the staff added eight new offensive linemen, headlined by NC State standout Jacarrius Peak and UCF's Carter Miller. If this unit gels, Sellers' rushing floor and deep-ball ability give him high-end QB1 potential.

The skill positions feature a total makeover following the graduation of Rahsul Faison. A fierce spring battle looms in the backfield between Texas transfer Christian Clark, who flashed elite potential with a 105-yard bowl performance against Michigan, and Ohio State transfer Sam Williams-Dixon. While returning redshirt sophomore Matt Fuller (260 yards in 2025) provides continuity. Clark is the early favorite for lead-back duties and should be monitored as a mid-round fantasy target given his workhorse frame.

The wide receiver room is arguably the most intriguing unit for fantasy upside, led by Jayden Sellers, the younger brother of LaNorris. Jayden is a breakout candidate for 2026 after a solid freshman campaign, finishing with 22 catches for 337 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 127-yard performance against Coastal Carolina. His established chemistry with his brother makes him a sneaky high-volume target for the upcoming season.

Beyond the Sellers connection, freak athlete Nyck Harbor returns as the primary vertical threat after posting 618 yards in 2025. As he enters his senior year, his development into a more refined route runner under the new staff could vault him into the elite ranks of SEC receivers.

To bolster the group, the Gamecocks added Purdue transfer Nitro Tuggle, who arrives after a 500-yard season and is expected to compete for immediate targets in the slot. Oklahoma transfer Jayden Gibson and sophomore Donovan Murph, who also flashed potential as a freshman, provide significant depth. Between the vertical threat of Harbor and the reliable hands of Jayden Sellers, this passing attack has the tools to be a fantasy goldmine if the offensive line improvements hold up in 2026.

Tennessee Volunteers Spring Preview

High-Stakes QB Battle in Knoxville

Following an 8-5 campaign that concluded with a narrow Music City Bowl loss, Josh Heupel's offense enters the 2026 season in a total transition under center.

While the defensive staff was overhauled this winter, the offensive staff remains intact under coordinator Joey Halzle. The focus of spring practice, starting March 16, is a three-way quarterback battle to replace veteran Joey Aguilar, who was denied an extra year of eligibility.

Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre enters as the "logical pick," given the familiarity with the system, but he faces tough competition from true freshman Faizon Brandon, whose $1.2 million NIL value reflects his status as the crown jewel of the 2026 class. Colorado transfer Ryan Staub provides veteran insurance, but for fantasy managers, MacIntyre is the high-upside "buy-low" candidate if he can hold off the phenom Brandon.

The backfield features one of the most stable situations in the SEC, led by junior workhorse DeSean Bishop. A hometown star, Bishop posted a breakout 1,076-yard, 16-touchdown season in 2025, earning All-SEC honors. He enters 2026 as a promising fantasy asset and the heartbeat of the offense.

To replace departing depth, the Vols added Tulane transfer Javin Gordon, a physical runner who logged 516 yards and five scores as a freshman. Gordon is expected to compete with sophomore Daune Morris for the RB2 role. While Morris brings shiftiness, Gordon's power makes him a potential red-zone "spoiler" for Bishop's touchdown upside.

Tennessee's wide receiver room is poised for a reboot, with star Chris Brazzell II forgoing his eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft. The offense returns a lethal duo in Braylon Staley (SEC Freshman of the Year: 68 catches, 837 yards) and Mike Matthews (53 catches, 813 yards). Staley and Matthews are intriguing fantasy starters who will be the primary engines for whoever wins the QB job. The room is further bolstered by Idaho State transfer Ian Duarte, a veteran with over 1,000 career yards, and incoming star freshman Tristen Keys, one of the top-ranked receivers in the 2026 cycle. At tight end, following the departure of Miles Kitselman, redshirt junior Ethan Davis is the clear breakout candidate. Davis will be paired with South Alabama transfer Trent Thomas, a strong blocker whose presence will complement Davis as he operates as a pass-catcher in the slot.

Texas Longhorns Spring Preview

Manning's Milestone Season and an SEC Skill-Position Reload

Following a 10-3 campaign and a Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan, Steve Sarkisian enters 2026 spring practice with an offense built for a championship run. The defining news of the offseason was redshirt junior quarterback Arch Manning returning to Austin to lead the program.

In his 2025 debut as a full-time starter, Manning posted 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing scores with eight, cementing his status as a top-tier dual-threat fantasy asset.

To maximize his senior leap, Sarkisian revamped the staff by hiring Jabbar Juluke from Florida as associate head coach and running backs coach to fix a ground game that struggled with consistency last season. To bolster the trenches, Texas added four key offensive line transfers, headlined by Oregon State guard Dylan Sikorski, who joins returning First-Team All-SEC left tackle Trevor Goosby to provide Manning with elite protection.

The backfield faces a major reset after losing nearly every scholarship runner to the transfer portal, including Quintrevion Wisner (Florida State), CJ Baxter (Kentucky) and Christian Clark (South Carolina). To replace them, the Longhorns signed a dynamic portal tandem in Hollywood Smothers(NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State). For fantasy managers, Brown is the early favorite for lead-back carries, but the arrival of star freshman Derrek Cooper, who adds a physical element to the backfield, could steal goal-line touches as spring progresses.

The wide receiver room has been restocked after losing Parker Livingstone (Oklahoma) and DeAndre Moore (Colorado). The "crown jewel" of the class is Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, a projected fantasy WR1 who joins returning deep-threat Ryan Wingo on the perimeter. In the slot, junior Emmett Mosley V is poised for a massive target-share explosion after a 2025 season where he emerged as Manning's most reliable safety valve down the stretch. At tight end, Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas steps into the TE1 role following the departure of Jack Endries, offering Manning a physically imposing red-zone target in a passing attack that fantasy owners should prioritize in 2026 drafts.

Texas A&M Aggies Spring Preview

Reed Returns to Lead a High-Powered SEC Contender

Following an 11-2 campaign that saw the Aggies reach their first College Football Playoff, Mike Elko's squad enters 2026 spring practice (beginning March 20) with a roster that is both experienced and heavily reinforced.

The program underwent strategic coaching shifts this winter, promoting Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator. These moves ensure continuity for redshirt junior quarterback Marcel Reed, a dynamic dual-threat who officially returned for 2026 after a breakout season where he tallied 3,169 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while adding 493 yards and six scores on the ground.

Despite late-season turnover struggles in the CFP, Reed is a top-tier fantasy QB1 candidate with Heisman potential, now protected by four veteran SEC offensive line transfers, including former Alabama tackle Wilkin Formby and LSU's Coen Echols.

The backfield features a total changing of the guard following the departures of Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels to the NFL and eligibility. Redshirt junior Rueben Owens, who emerged as the primary starter late in 2025, is the leader of the room and a fantasy sleeper. He will be supported by a deep committee, featuring sophomore Jamarion Morrow and highly rated freshman KJ Edwards. While Owens handles the lion's share of carries, Morrow's versatility in the passing game and Edwards' home-run speed make this an intriguing backfield in 2026.

The wide receiver room has been completely restocked to offset the loss of star KC Concepcion to the NFL. Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton arrives with the expectation of being a key contributor, bringing a physical 6-foot-4 frame that perfectly complements returning speedster Mario Craver. Sophomore Ashton Bethel-Roman is a prime breakout candidate after showing flashes of elite playmaking as a freshman, while the addition of star recruit Aaron Gregory provides immediate vertical depth. At tight end, the Aggies landed UTSA transfer Houston Thomas and Fresno State's Richie Anderson III to replace NFL-bound Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack. Between Reed's dual-threat ability and a revamped perimeter, the 2026 Aggies are positioned to be an explosive offense in fantasy football.

Vanderbilt Commodores Spring Preview

A new era with nation's top rated freshman QB

Following a historic 10-3 season that included an upset of Alabama and a narrow ReliaQuest Bowl loss, Clark Lea enters 2026 spring practice with an offense that must replace its two biggest stars. The program is moving on from Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia and John Mackey Award winner Eli Stowers, both of whom are forgoing their remaining eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft.

To fill the void under center, Vanderbilt won one of the biggest recruiting battles in program history by signing five-star freshman Jared Curtis, ranked by many as the nation's top recruit at the position. Curtis flipped from Georgia to the Commodores and is the favorite to start Week 1 against Austin Peay. For fantasy managers, Curtis is a high-ceiling asset in an offensive system that averaged nearly 30 points per game last season.

The backfield provides a reliable foundation for the young quarterback, led by the returning senior duo of Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young. Alexander enters 2026 as a volume-based fantasy asset after a productive 2025 campaign in which he recorded 570 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. While Alexander is the projected leader in the backfield and primary goal-line threat,

Makhilyn Young returns as the lightning to Alexander's thunder, offering change-of-pace and big-play upside. The room saw depth departures with AJ Newberry and Chase Gillespie entering the portal, but the staff effectively reloaded by signing incoming freshman Evan Hampton. Hampton, who recorded nearly 2,000 rushing yards as a high school senior, is a "dynamic" athlete expected to compete for rotational snaps in the spring, potentially capping the fantasy ceiling of the veterans if he carves out a consistent role.

The wide receiver room features a mix of returning reliability and portal additions. Senior Junior Sherrill (54/784/7 TDs in 2025) returns as a starter and a primary target on offense.

To bolster the perimeter, Vanderbilt added Old Dominion's Ja'Cory Thomas, a 6-foot-3 physical threat who recorded over 700 yards last season. Local freshman Owen Cabell, who flipped from Alabama, is also expected to push for snaps.

At tight end, the Commodores are taking a committee approach to replace Stowers, starting with returning veteran Cole Spence and portal transfers Jayvontay Conner (East Carolina) and former quarterback Walter Taylor (Colorado). Conner is the early favorite for fantasy relevance due to his frame (6-foot-4, 239lbs) and red-zone potential under the new offensive scheme.