The Sun Belt is still the Fun Belt, but these days that is not merely some "MACtion" style branding covering up for a conference perhaps not awash in talent. In fact, thanks to the addition of Louisiana Tech, and the Mountain West losing programs to the rebuilding Pac-12 (which, to be fair, also grabbed Texas State), the Sun Belt could challenge for the moniker of second-best G6 conference. That makes for an intriguing conference preview.

Note: The position rankings are based on four-point passing touchdowns and a half-point per reception format and may vary depending on the format of your league. Visit our College Football Rankings page to customize the rankings to fit your league's format. The rankings are also subject to change as more information rolls in during fall camp. Keep tabs on the College Football News page for everything from job battles to injuries as the draft season draws closer.

2026 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Sun Belt All-Conference Fantasy Teams

2026 Sun Belt Fantasy Sleepers

QB: Camden Coleman, James Madison

After transferring to the Dukes from Richmond, Coleman saw himself stuck behind Alonza Barnett. There is no shame in that, given that Barnett was good enough that he'll be starting for Central Florida this season. While James Madison is starting over at head coach once again, this time the school brought in Billy Napier, a former quarterback, an astute offensive mind, and a two-time Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

QB: Deuce Bailey, Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers have a new head coach, and that's a pathway for sleepers to emerge. Ryan Beard was the head coach at Missouri State last season, and he did well enough transitioning the program to the FBS that he got a gig with Coastal Carolina. Notably, he brought Bailey with him. Bailey saw limited action as a freshman, including only one start, but clearly Beard is a fan. The chance to be an outright starter after getting his feet wet in 2025 makes Bailey intriguing.

RB: Robert Briggs, Southern Mississippi

In this case, we have the needle being threaded in terms of a new head coach but also continuity. As Charles Huff continues his climb up the coaching ranks, his offensive coordinator, Anderson, has remained behind in Hattiesburg to be the new head man. Briggs was assuredly an Anderson choice last season, as he transferred in from Utah State, where Anderson had been a head coach. Briggs was in a secondary role, but he averaged 4.9 yards per carry, and everybody with more carries than him last season is now gone.

RB: Devin Roche, Old Dominion

The Monarchs love to run the ball. Three players, including quarterback Colton Joseph, had one 100 carries last year. Joseph is also the only Monarch to run for over 1,000 yards. Joseph is gone, though, as is running back Trequan Jones. Roche remains. He had 630 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, but he started the year injured, and then had a tertiary role. Down the stretch, Roche was at full speed, and his three 100-yard games came in Old Dominion's last four contests.

WR: Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State

For half a decade, Corey Rucker was part of the Arkansas State passing game, and often the go-to guy in said passing game. In each of the last two seasons he had over 1,000 yards. Now, though, Rucker's lengthy college career has ended. Cobb was by no means a slouch when paired with Rucker in 2025. He had 73 catches for 797 yards and one touchdown. One touchdown on that many receptions may have been fluky, and while there are only so many more targets Cobb can really take, with Rucker gone, over 100 targets will have to be divvied out. Cobb could, legitimately, have the best numbers of any Sun Belt receiver.

WR: Chris Culliver, Marshall

If Carlos Del-Rio-Wilson is going to be the top quarterback in the Sun Belt, a couple receivers, at least, are likely to have good seasons. What if Culliver is ready to step into a sizable role? He didn't have one at North Carolina, but that is an ACC school. On top of that, he was limited to five games last year. The Sun Belt is not a weak conference, but it isn't the ACC, so maybe this is the season Culliver finally breaks through at the college level.

Sun Belt Position Battles of Interest

Arkansas State Quarterbacks

The one issue for Cobb may be who is throwing the ball to him. Jaylen Raynor led the Sun Belt in passing yards last season, but he is no longer around. The Red Wolves proceeded to bring in three transfer quarterbacks to battle Ethan Crawford, who transferred in himself all the way back in 2025. Drew Dickey and Jeremy St-Hilaire are, oddly, both Vanderbilt transfers. Then, there is Trey Owens, who was with Texas. He didn't play a ton, but that's a good school to have on your resume.

James Madison Running Backs

Don't simply assume George Pettaway, a James Madison holdover, will be the number-one guy for the Dukes. Yes, he ran for 980 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, but in 2025 he was shunted aside by Wayne Knight. Now, there's a new head coach in Napier, and Napier brought in a couple of showy FCS transfers. Nick Herman ran for over 1,000 yards at Drake, and Seth Cromwell ran for over 600 yards with nine touchdowns in each of the last two years at Northern Arizona.

Troy Wide Receivers

Two quarterbacks saw real time with the Trojans last year. Both are back. The question is who those quarterbacks will be throwing to. Troy's top-six receivers from last year are all gone. Every guy with over 15 receptions and over 100 receiving yards is gone. Among the incumbents, Jywon Boyd has gotten the most hype, but there are also some new names such as Howard Kinchen, TJ Lott, and Kristian Tate to keep in mind.