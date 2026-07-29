RotoWire's 2026 Injury Risk Index ranks all 68 Power Four college football teams by injuries, travel, roster age and turf exposure. See where your team lands.

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Every college football season turns on health as much as talent, and some 2026 rosters are walking into the year with more injury risk baked in than others. To measure it, RotoWire built an Injury Risk Index that scores all 68 Power Four programs from 0 to 100 on four independently sourced factors: players already hurt entering the season, 2026 travel load, roster age and how often each team plays on artificial turf. The result is a preseason map of exposure — not a prediction that any specific player gets hurt, but a read on which teams are structurally most likely to lose bodies before December.

The 2026 field runs from a low of 7.7 to a high of 69.2. At the top sits Washington, which enters the year with the heaviest current-injury load in the Power Four on top of a cross-country Big Ten schedule. At the other end, young, grass-field SEC contenders like Tennessee and Georgia look like the safest bets to stay whole.

Related: Which NFL team has the most injuries in 2026?

Injury Risk Index The Most Injury-Prone Power 4 Teams for 2026 RotoWire's Injury Risk Index blends four independently sourced factors — current injuries, 2026 travel load, roster age and turf exposure — into a single 0–100 score for all 68 Power Four teams. It measures exposure, not fate. Top 25 shown. 68 P4 teams ranked 69.2 Top risk · Washington 7.7 Safest · Tennessee 4 Weighted factors The Index (Top 25) Methodology # Team Risk Index 1 Washington Big Ten 69.2 2 California ACC 62.3 3 Boston College ACC 61.1 4 Michigan Big Ten 57.8 5 Northwestern Big Ten 57.2 6 Michigan State Big Ten 54.8 7 Oregon Big Ten 51.9 8 USC Big Ten 51.8 9 Kansas Big 12 51.7 10 Colorado Big 12 50.5 11 Nebraska Big Ten 50.2 12 Wisconsin Big Ten 50.1 13 Stanford ACC 49.4 14 Iowa State Big 12 49.0 15 Arizona Big 12 47.0 16 Notre Dame Ind. 46.9 17 Maryland Big Ten 46.8 18 Louisville ACC 45.7 19 UCLA Big Ten 44.3 20 TCU Big 12 42.0 21 Virginia Tech ACC 41.9 22 Indiana Big Ten 41.6 23 Penn State Big Ten 41.5 T-24 Houston Big 12 40.6 T-24 Rutgers Big Ten 40.6 How the Index is built Each factor is normalized across all 68 Power Four teams, then weighted. Scores are computed directly from the inputs — never reverse-engineered to fit a ranking. Higher score means higher projected injury exposure, not a guarantee of injuries. 40% Current injuries — severity-weighted count of players already hurt entering 2026 (Out-for-season 10, Out 5, Doubtful 3, Questionable 2, Probable 1). Source: RotoWire College Football injury report. 25% Travel load — total 2026 round-trip road miles, including international and neutral-site games. Source: Bookies.com (Vincenty's formula); Notre Dame via 247Sports. 20% Roster age — average roster age entering 2026, redshirt-aware. Source: RotoWire roster-age study. 15% Turf exposure — share of the 2026 schedule played on artificial turf, home and away. Source: ESPN schedules mapped to venue surfaces. Honest limits. A multi-year injury-history factor (the NFL "Adjusted Games Lost" analog) is deferred: A multi-year injury-history factor (the NFL "Adjusted Games Lost" analog) is deferred: college football has no public season-long man-games-lost dataset to build it from, so we flag it rather than estimate it. Roster age is a softer signal in college than the pros and is weighted accordingly. Current injuries are a preseason snapshot and will shift once camps break.

Which college football teams are most injury-prone in 2026?

The top 15 of the RotoWire Injury Risk Index are below. The full interactive table -- all 68 Power Four teams, sortable, with each team's logo and score -- is embedded above; the highest-risk 15 are:

Rank Team Conference Risk Index (0–100) 1 Washington Big Ten 69.2 2 California ACC 62.3 3 Boston College ACC 61.1 4 Michigan Big Ten 57.8 5 Northwestern Big Ten 57.2 6 Michigan State Big Ten 54.8 7 Oregon Big Ten 51.9 8 USC Big Ten 51.8 9 Kansas Big 12 51.7 10 Colorado Big 12 50.5 11 Nebraska Big Ten 50.2 12 Wisconsin Big Ten 50.1 13 Stanford ACC 49.4 14 Iowa State Big 12 49.0 15 Arizona Big 12 47.0

Houston and Rutgers tie at 40.6 (T-24), the only tie inside the top 25. The Power Four average is 36.2, so every team above is carrying above-median risk.

Washington Huskies injuries lead the 2026 index

Washington is the clear No. 1 at 69.2. The Huskies max out the current-injury factor -- the most significant hurt-player load in the Power Four entering camp -- and that alone drives most of the score. Layer on a Big Ten travel slate of roughly 12,470 round-trip miles from Seattle and nine of 12 games on turf, and Washington grades as the most exposed roster in the country. It is an injuries-first ranking, not a schedule artifact: even with average travel, the Huskies would sit near the top.

Cal football injuries: the exposure play at No. 2

California is the index's clearest "risk without a crowded injury room" case. The Bears rank second at 62.3 despite a modest current-injury count. What pushes them up is structural: one of the oldest rosters in the Power Four (20.7 years), the heaviest travel burden in the field at 18,142 round-trip miles as a coast-to-coast ACC member, and 10 of 12 games on turf. Cal is the poster child for what the index is built to catch -- accumulated exposure rather than who is already in the training room.

Michigan football injuries: a fully turf-bound schedule

Michigan lands fourth at 57.8. The Wolverines are the only team near the top of the index playing all 12 games on artificial turf, which maxes their surface factor, and they pair that with an elevated current-injury load. Travel is light by Big Ten standards, so Michigan's risk is essentially a health-and-surface story rather than a mileage one.

Oregon Ducks injuries and USC football injuries: the travel tax

Two West Coast Big Ten members ride mileage into the top 10. Oregon (seventh, 51.9) logs nearly 16,000 round-trip miles and plays 10 of 12 on turf. USC (eighth, 51.8) actually carries one of the heaviest current-injury loads among the leaders and a comparable travel figure, but a grass home field and one of the youngest rosters in the Power Four keep the Trojans from climbing higher. Both illustrate how the new Big Ten geography quietly taxes its western members.

Colorado and Nebraska football injuries: veteran rosters, turf fields

The Big 12 and Big Ten's older rosters show up in the next tier. Colorado (10th, 50.5) and Nebraska (11th, 50.2) both pair veteran rosters (20.6-plus average age) with turf home fields and 11-of-12 turf schedules. Neither is buried in current injuries; their scores are built on age and surface exposure, the two slow-burn factors that tend to matter more over a full season than a preseason snapshot does.

College football injury report: how the 2026 Risk Index is built

The index is modeled on RotoWire's NFL "Most Injured Teams" study and adapted for the college game. Each factor is normalized across all 68 Power Four teams, then weighted. Scores are computed directly from the inputs — never reverse-engineered to fit a preseason ranking.

● Current injuries — 40%. A severity-weighted count of players already hurt entering 2026, using RotoWire's own injury designations (Out-for-season, Out, Doubtful, Questionable, Probable). Source: the RotoWire College Football injury report.

● Travel load — 25%. Total 2026 round-trip road miles, including international and neutral-site games. Source: Bookies.com; Notre Dame via 247Sports.

● Roster age — 20%. Average roster age entering 2026, redshirt-aware. Source: RotoWire's roster-age study.

● Turf exposure — 15%. Share of the 2026 schedule played on artificial turf, home and away, since turf carries a higher non-contact injury rate than grass. Source: ESPN schedules mapped to venue surfaces.

Honest limits. A multi-year injury-history factor — the college analog of the NFL's Adjusted Games Lost — is deliberately left out: there is no public season-long "man-games-lost" dataset for college football to build it from, so we flag the gap rather than estimate around it. Roster age is a softer signal in college than the pros, where the entire Power Four age range spans under a year, and it is weighted accordingly. And current injuries are a preseason snapshot that will shift once camps break.

Frequently asked questions

What does "injury-prone" mean for a team?

For a team, "injury-prone" is less about bad luck than about exposure — the combination of factors that raise the odds of losing players over a season, such as an already-banged-up two-deep, heavy travel, an older roster and a turf-heavy schedule. RotoWire's Injury Risk Index turns those factors into a single comparable 0–100 score.

Which college football team has the most injuries in 2026?

Entering the season, Washington carries the heaviest current-injury load in the Power Four, which is the single biggest reason the Huskies top the 2026 Injury Risk Index at 69.2.

Does playing on turf cause more injuries than grass?

Research has generally found higher rates of non-contact lower-body injuries on artificial turf than on natural grass, which is why turf exposure is one of the four factors. It is the lowest-weighted input at 15% because it is one risk signal among several, not a verdict on any single game.

What is the most injury-prone sport?

Across team sports, contact-heavy games like football and rugby consistently post the highest injury rates. Within college football specifically, this index compares programs to one another rather than football to other sports.

How is the RotoWire Injury Risk Index calculated?

It blends four normalized, weighted factors -- current injuries (40%), travel load (25%), roster age (20%) and turf exposure (15%) -- into a 0–100 score for all 68 Power Four teams. See the methodology section above for sources and limitations.

Stay ahead of the injury news that moves these rankings all season long with the RotoWire College Football injury report and daily player news — plus lineup tools, projections and depth charts at RotoWire.com.

Methodology and data: RotoWire (injuries, roster age), Bookies.com (travel), ESPN and Wikipedia (schedules and playing surfaces). The Injury Risk Index is a preseason exposure projection, not a prediction of specific injuries.