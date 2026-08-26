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A 13-season betting record says college football's most extreme Week 0/1 favorites -- teams like USC laying 38.5 on San Jose State -- are close to a sure thing against the spread. But one bracket down, the "expected blowout" favorites such as Florida State's 30.5-point line on New Mexico State have turned into one of the sport's most reliable fades since 2023.

A Slate Built for Blowouts

College football's 2026 season opens with eight FBS games on Saturday, Aug. 29. Two lines on the board stand out for very different reasons: USC is a 38.5-point home favorite over San Jose State at FanDuel, the single largest number of the week, while Florida State's -30.5 over New Mexico State is the next-largest favorite anywhere on the slate -- but a full tier below USC's on the historical scale that matters for U.S. sports bettors.

The other marquee opener, North Carolina at TCU in Dublin's Aviva Stadium (TCU -7.5), is a modest line by comparison, but it's this week's true neutral-site showcase game.

USC's number and Florida State's number look similar at a glance -- both are massive favorites in season openers. But they are not the same bet.

A 13-season betting-systems study from VSiN handicapper Steve Makinen splits college football's biggest Week 0/1 favorites into two distinct historical buckets, separated by the -36-point line, and the two groups have performed in opposite directions against the spread. USC clears that threshold. Florida State, at -30.5, does not -- and that half-tier difference is the whole story.

Also be sure to check out RotoWire's weekly AI simulations for the college football slate.

Tier 1: The +36-or-More Bucket Basically Never Loses

Makinen's research, tracking every Week 0/1 opener since 2013, isolated home favorites of -36 points or more in FBS-vs-FBS games. There have been 23 of them in 13 seasons -- and they have gone a perfect 23-0 straight-up, covering 18 of 23 decided spreads (78.3% ATS), with an average score of 54.3-8.3 on an average closing line of -39.

USC's -38.5 over San Jose State this Saturday sits squarely in that bucket, and it's one of six games nationally (across Weeks 0 and 1 combined) that qualify for it in 2026 -- well above the historical average of fewer than two per season.

The logic holds up: at this size of mismatch, oddsmakers aren't guessing about a close game and hedging the number down. They're pricing a real, obvious talent gap between a Power Four program opening at home and a Group of Five or FCS opponent that has no real path to competing for four quarters. Bettors backing the extreme favorite in this specific bucket have been on the right side of history in all 13 years of the sample.

Tier 2: The Expected-Blowouts Have Become a Trap

One bracket down is where the story flips. Makinen's data shows Power Four home favorites of -30 points or fewer against Group of Five opponents in Weeks 0/1 have gone 41-5 straight-up, but just 17-29 against the spread (37.0%) since 2023 -- a sharp reversal from what oddsmakers and bettors alike would expect from a lopsided-on-paper matchup.

Florida State's -30.5 line on New Mexico State this week sits right at the edge of that bucket, and it's a near-perfect real-world test case: a heavy favorite, but not quite big enough to fall into the automatic-cover Tier 1 group above.

The pattern makes intuitive sense once you sit with it. Power Four favorites in this range are frequently priced as if the outcome is already settled, and coaching staffs on the favored side often use openers like this to work backups into the rotation once the game is in hand rather than continuing to run up the score.

Meanwhile, Group of Five and rising FCS-transition programs (New Mexico State went 8-4 a year ago and has real starting-lineup continuity) arrive as some of the most motivated underdogs on the schedule. The result, per Makinen's data, has been backdoor covers and even outright surprises far more often than the raw talent gap would suggest.

The Full-Season Baseline

Zoom out to the full FBS season and the picture changes again. Per TeamRankings' BetIQ database of closing lines since 2016 (10 full seasons, 2016-2025), favorites of 20 points or more have covered at essentially a coin-flip rate across the whole slate of the season -- not just openers.

That 20-point-or-more bucket is also a modest slice of the full slate, not a dominant one -- roughly 2,100 of the ~17,000 FBS games with a graded closing line since 2016 (about one in eight) closed with a 20+ point favorite.

Closing Spread Tier Sample (2016-2025) Cover Record Cover % 20 to 24.9 points 748 games 382-352-14 52.0% 25 to 29.9 points 454 games 213-236-5 47.4% 30+ points 904 games 463-423-18 52.3% All 20+ point favorites 2,106 games 1,058-1,011-37 51.1%

Restricting that same query to the last two seasons (since 2024) produces almost the identical number: 49.8% across 430 games. In other words, across a full season, laying big points is close to a break-even proposition for bettors league-wide.

Week 0/1 is the exception, not the rule -- and the reason is specific to the calendar spot: openers are the one time all year that a top-heavy Power Four team hosting a true bottom-tier opponent is a genuinely different animal than a "big favorite" later in the season, when most 20-30 point lines involve two teams that have already been measured against real competition.

The Two Games That Matter

Matchup Line (Favorite) Historical Bucket Kickoff (ET) San Jose State at USC USC -38.5 Tier 1: +36 or more (23-0 SU / 18-5 ATS since 2013) Sat 3:00 pm New Mexico State at Florida State Florida State -30.5 Tier 2: P4 -30-or-fewer vs. G5 (17-29 ATS since 2023) Sat 7:00 pm

The rest of the Week 0 board -- Eastern Michigan -9.5, North Dakota State -7.5, Stanford -3.5, UNLV -4.5 and Virginia -5.5 -- is a normal slate of single-digit openers with no historical system attached to it. The story this week is USC and Florida State specifically, and the split between them: one number has never lost against the spread at this size in 13 years of record-keeping, and the other is sitting in the range that has burned favorite bettors more than two-to-one over the last three seasons.

TCU-North Carolina, playing in front of a sold-out Aviva Stadium as part of the Aer Lingus Classic, is this week's attention-grabber for a different reason -- it's the only true neutral-site, international opener on the board -- but its 7.5-point number doesn't fall into either historical bucket above.

Methodology

Tier 1 and Tier 2 historical records (2013-2025, Weeks 0/1 openers only) are drawn from VSiN handicapper Steve Makinen's published 13-season college football betting-systems study ("College Football Betting Systems for Weeks 0 and 1," VSiN.com, published Aug. 24, 2026), which tracks straight-up and against-the-spread results for defined spread/matchup buckets in the sport's opening week(s) going back to 2013. Full-season baseline cover rates (2016-2025 and 2024-2025) are drawn directly from TeamRankings' BetIQ closing-line database, which contains graded ATS results for every FBS game with a published closing spread. This year's Week 0 lines and kickoff times are sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook via FanDuel Research (published Aug. 24, 2026) and are subject to change before kickoff.

RotoWire also has NFL Week 1 AI projections here.